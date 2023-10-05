Brennecke's Beach Broiler & Catering 2100 Hoone Rd
2100 Hoone Rd
Koloa, HI 96756
Food
Pupu's (Appetizers)
Coconut Shrimp
Coconut Crusted Turbo Shrimp with Creamy Mango Cocktail Sauce and Pickled Ginger
Seared Ahi
Fresh Ahi Sashimi Rolled in Furikake, Seared Rare, served with Citrus Ponzu, Pickled Ginger and Wasabi
Ahi Sashimi
Fresh Raw Ahi Sashimi served with Pickled Ginger and wasabi
Poke Tacos
House Made Poke in Crispy Wonton shells with Spicy Aioli
Ceviche Tacos
Citrus Marinated Fresh Catch with Spicy Aioli
Brennecke's Tempura Roll
Ahi, Snow Crab Sushi Roll with Spicy Greensand a Kabayaki Beurre Blanc
Nachos
Corn Tortilla Chips, Beans and Cheese with Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream and Jalapenos
Edamame Bowl
Salted Soy Beans with Chili pepper, Furikake and Sesame Oil
Kalbi Ribs
Korean Style BBQ Bone in Kalbi Beef Short Ribs
Local Style Pupu Platter
House Made Poke, Ceviche, Fresh Ahi Sashimi and Edamame served with Pickled Ginger and Wasabi
Soup and Salad
Cup of Chower
New England Style Creamy Clam Chowder
Bowl of Chowder
New England Style Creamy Clam Chowder
Small Family Greens
Hawaii Grown Mini Red and Green Romaine served with Cucubers, Grape Tomatoes and Carrots.
Medium Family Greens
Hawaii Grown Mini Red and Green Romaine served with Cucubers, Grape Tomatoes and Carrots.
Large Family Greens
Hawaii Grown Mini Red and Green Romaine served with Cucubers, Grape Tomatoes and Carrots.
Small Caesar Salad
Hawaii Grown Mini Red and Green Romaine served with Parmesan Cheese and Carrots.
Medium Caesar Salad
Hawaii Grown Mini Red and Green Romaine served with Parmesan Cheese and Carrots.
Large Caesar Salad
Hawaii Grown Mini Red and Green Romaine served with Parmesan Cheese and Carrots.
Garlic Bread
Counrty French Bread with Garlic Butter
Brennecke's Classic's
Beach Burger
Hapa Hawaii Sourced Angus Beef Burger with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato and Choice of Cheese on a Brioche Bun with Fries
Pineapple Chicken Sandwich
Grilled BBQ Chicken with Lettuce, Tomatro, Onion, Grilled Pineapple and Crispy Fried Onions Served on Brioche Bun with Fries
Taro Burger
Local Ulu Vegetarian Burger Sreved with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Choice of Cheese on Brioche Bun with Fries
Blackened Ahi Sandwich
Local Ahi Yellowfin Tuna Seared and served over Cabbage, Wasabi Aioli and Pickled Vegetable Namasu served on Brioche Bun with Fries
Fish and Chips
Beer Battered Fresh Fish served with Fries and Pineaplle Coleslaw
Veggie Wrap
Spinach Flour Tortilla with Hummus, Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Pickled Onions, Cucumber, Tomato and a Balsamic Glaze Drizzle Served with Flour Tortilla Chips
Short Rib Local Moco
Local Beef Chuck Short Rib and House Made Mushroom Gravy over White Rice and two Fried Eggs
Poke Bowl
Lunch Special
Taco Tuesday
Fish Fry
Grilled Fresh Day Catch Entree
Hawaiian Plate
Ala Carte
1/2 lbs Crab
Alaskan King Crab
1 lbs Crab
Alaskan King Crab
Add Bacon
Add Pickle
Add Fresh Jalapenos
Add Pickled Jalapenos
Add Avocado
Bowl of Chips
Add Fresh Catch
Add Grilled Ahi
Add Cajun Ahi
Add Tofu
Add Chicken
Side of Dressing
Side of Chili Buerre Blanc
Side of Wasabi Buerre Blanc
Side of Spicy Aioli
Side of Wasabi Aioli
Add Shrimp
Add Scallops
Add Pork
Side of White Rice
Side of Ginger Rice
Side of Mashed Potatoes
Side of Veggies
Side of Coleslaw
Side of Eggs
Side of Guacamole
Large Guacamole
Side of Beans
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Pico De Gallo
Side of Ham
Side of Pork Links
Side of Sausage
Side of Bacon
Add Burger Patty
Add Cheese
Add Sauteed Mushrooms
Add Sauteed Onions
Add Crispy Fried Onions
Side of BBQ Sauce
Side of Teriyaki
Split Plate
Side of Wasabi
French Fries
Garlic Parm Fries
Side of Hummus
Extra Side of Mushroom Gravy
Shaka Friday Sushi
Brennecke's Tempura Roll
Cali Bake
California Roll
Cane Spider Roll
Ceviche Roll
Cucumber Avocado Roll
Hamachi Sashimi
Moon-Bow Roll
Negi Hama Roll
Nukumoi Roll
Rainbow Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Sunset Roll
Unagi Roll
Veggie Roll
TGIF
Hot Sake
Dessert
Keiki Meal
Employee Meal
Liquor
Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Mandarin
Absolut Peppar
Absolut Raspberri
Belvedere
Chopin
Crater Lake Espresso
Crater Lake Ginger
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Locals Only
WELL McCormick Vodka
Maui Pau
Smirnoff Pineapple
Smirnoff Tamarind
Smirnoff Vanilla
St. George Green Chile
Titos
Emp Well Vodka McCormick
Gin
Aviation
Beefeater
Boodles
Empress 1908 Indigo Gin
Fid Street
Gray Whale
Gunpowder Gin
Hendrick's
WELL McCormick Gin
Monkey 47
Plymouth
St. George Terroir
Suntory Roku Gin
Bombay Bramble
The Botanist
Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin
Emp Well Gin McCormick
Rum
Bacardi
Brugal 1888
Captain Morgan Spiced
Hana Bay 151
Koloa Cacao
Koloa Coconut
Koloa Dark
Koloa Gold
Koloa White
Koloa Spice
WELL Mahina Coconut
WELL Mahina Dark
WELL Mahina Silver
Saltwater Woody Grapefruit
Saltwater Woody Lemon
Saltwater Woody Silver
Saltwater Woody Grilled Pineapple
Koloa Coffee
Tequila
Kapena Hawiian Chili Teq
1800 Coconut
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Repo
Cazadores Repo
Clase Azul Repo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio 1942
WELL Exotico Blanco
Patron Silver
WELL Hornitos Repo
Vuelo Anejo
Vuelo Plata
Vuelo Reposado
Don Julio Repo
Illegal Mezcal
Casamigo Cristal Repo
Whiskey/Bourbon
Basil Hayden
Black Velvet
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Dough Ball
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Bonded
Jameson
Makers Mark
Paniolo
Piggyback Rye 6yr
Skrewball PB
Suntori Toki Whisky
WELL Jim Beam
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto DeK
Amaretto Disaronno
Ancho Chile Reyes
Cocchi Americano
Baileys Irish Cream
Blue Curacao
Dorda Salty Caramel
Buttershots
Cynar
Canton Ginger
Frangelico
Jager
Kahana MacNut
Kahlua
Lillet
Luxardo Cherry
Midori Melon
Pama
Peach Schnapps
Pimms
St. Germain
Watermelon Pucker
Gran Gala
Naranja
Aperol
Campari
Fernet Branca
Fernet Branca Menta
St. George Americano
B&B Brandy
E&J Brandy
WELL Korbel Brandy
Remy VSOP Brandy
St. George Raspberry Brandy
Taylor Fladgate 10yr PORT
Carpano Antica Sweet
Carpano Dry
Cocktails
Cocktails
1800 Coconut Pineapple Marg
Aperol Sprits
B52 SHOT
Bay Breeze
Beach Bomb SHOT
Black Russian
Bloody Maria One Shot
Bloody Mary One Shot
Blow Job SHOT
Blue Hawaii
Bob's Perfect Margarita
Brennecke's Old Fashioned
Brown Nipple
Buttery Nipple SHOT
Cape Cod
Chi Chi
CinnMac Liq Cappuccino
Classic Negroni
Coco Vuelo Plata Skinny
Colada
Cosmo
Daiquiri
Employee Mai Tai
Employee Margarita
Exotico Mule
Exotico Paloma
Extra Ginger Mule
French 75
Fro-Groni
Fuzzy Navel
Gibson
Gimlet
Gin Mule
Green Tea SHOT
Grey Hound
Hapa Negroni
Happy Hour Lime in da Coconut
Happy Hour Mai Tai
Happy Hour Pau Hana Cosmo
Happy Hour Poipu Kiss
Happy Hour Tall Margarita
Hazelnut Espresso Martini
Hot Toddy
House Mojito
Hurricane
Inferno Margarita
Irish Coffee
Jager Bomb SHOT
Kahlua & Coffee
Kamikaze Martini
Kamikaze SHOT
Kauai Rye Mule
Keoki's Coffee
Koloa Dark & Stormy
Koloa Dark Colada
Koloa Dark Lava Flow
Koloa Dark Mango Madness
Koloa Mai Tai
Koloa Miami Vice
Koloa Rum Runner
Koloa Tai Chi
Lava Flow
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon Drop SHOT
Lilikoi Mimosa
Lime in da Coconut
Long Island Ice Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Mango Madness
Mango Madness
Manhattan
Melon Ball SHOT
Mexican Coffee
Miami Vice
Miami Vice
Mind Eraser
Mint Julep
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
OJ Mimosa
Paradise Mojito
Pau Hana Cosmo
Pina Mezcal Old Fashioned
Poipu Kiss
Poipu Titos Kiss
Ranch Water
Salted Caramel Espresso Martini
Salty Dog
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Seabreeze
Sex on the Beach
Side Car
Strawberry Patron SHOT
Tai Chi
Tall/House Margarita
Tito's Ultimate Bloody Mary
Titos Mule
Ube Colada
Ultimate Maria
Ultimate Mary
Vegas Bomb SHOT
Vuelo Repo Cadillac
Washington Apple SHOT
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Negroni Rosa
Banana Old Fashioned
Maui Mule
Pumpkin Spiced Latte
Liquor Pitchers
Colada Pitcher
Colada Flow Pitcher
Happy Hour Colada Pitcher
Daiquiri Pitcher
Happy Hour Daiquiri Pitcher
Exotico Margarita Pitcher
Happy Hour Exotico Margarita Pitcher
Hornitos Margarita Pitcher
Casamigo Blanco Margarita Pitcher
Chi Chi Pitchers
Miami Vice Pitcher
Margarita Pitcher
Beer
Draft
Bottled
Canned
Draft Sampler
Emp Beer
Wine by the Glass
Red
White
Wine Taster
Wine by the Bottle
Red
White
Sake
Corkage Fee
NA Beverages
NA Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Arnold Palmer Refill
Cranberry Juice
Fruit Smoothie
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Hawaiian Fruit Punch
LRG Chocolate Milk
SM Chocolate Milk
LRG Milk
SM Milk
Lemonade
Lemonade Refill
SM Strawberry Milk
LRG Strawberry Milk
SIDE Bloody Mix
Orange Juice
Pinapple Juice
Guava Juice
POG Juie
Lilikoi Juice
Shake
Bucket of Ice
Mocktails
Coffee/Tea/Espresso
Plantation Ice Tea (Pineapple)
Black Passion Ice Tea
Hot Tea
Kauai Roastery Coffee
Kauai Roastery Coffee Decaf
Add Mac Nut Milk
Bob's Hazelnut Cappuccino
Cappuccino
DBL Cappuccino
DBL Espresso
DBL Latte
Espresso
Hot Coco Delight
Iced Cappuccino
Iced Espresso
Latte
Iced Latte
Soda
Beer Spill
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Brennecke's Beach Broiler is family owned and operated by Bob & Christine French and their son Hoku Gordines. Our Beach Bar and Restaurant is locate across the street from beautiful world renowned Poipu Beach Park. Poipu Beach has been voted the #1 beach in America. Brennecke's Beach Broiler has been serving great local sourced burgers, seafood and local fresh caught pacific island fish for 40 years. Bob and Christine opened January of 1984 as Beach Burger and Fresh Fish restaurant and bar with our original Mai Tai recipe and a beautiful view overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Today we offer Hawaii Regional Cuisine, Steak and Seafood. We continue to locally source our Beach Burgers and fresh island fish. We feature raw and cooked local style pupus (appetizers) with the best sashimi, poke and ceviche. We take walk-in's daily from 11am-3pm, Happy Hour daily is 3-5pm we do recommend reservations for dinner from 4pm-8:30pm. Walk-in business always welcome. So get into Brennecke's!
2100 Hoone Rd, Koloa, HI 96756