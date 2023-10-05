Restaurant info

Brennecke's Beach Broiler is family owned and operated by Bob & Christine French and their son Hoku Gordines. Our Beach Bar and Restaurant is locate across the street from beautiful world renowned Poipu Beach Park. Poipu Beach has been voted the #1 beach in America. Brennecke's Beach Broiler has been serving great local sourced burgers, seafood and local fresh caught pacific island fish for 40 years. Bob and Christine opened January of 1984 as Beach Burger and Fresh Fish restaurant and bar with our original Mai Tai recipe and a beautiful view overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Today we offer Hawaii Regional Cuisine, Steak and Seafood. We continue to locally source our Beach Burgers and fresh island fish. We feature raw and cooked local style pupus (appetizers) with the best sashimi, poke and ceviche. We take walk-in's daily from 11am-3pm, Happy Hour daily is 3-5pm we do recommend reservations for dinner from 4pm-8:30pm. Walk-in business always welcome. So get into Brennecke's!