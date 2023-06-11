  • Home
  • /
  • Koloa
  • /
  • Honolulu Coffee - Grand Hyatt Kauai
Main picView gallery

Honolulu Coffee Grand Hyatt Kauai

review star

No reviews yet

1571 Poipu Road

Koloa, HI 96756

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

DRIP COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$5.00+

Lokahi blend freshly brewed

LATTE

LATTE

$6.50+

Two shots of espresso with steamed milk

ICED HAWAIIAN LATTE

ICED HAWAIIAN LATTE

$8.75

Two shots of espresso, cold milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup

DRINKS

SEASONAL SPECIALS

LOCAL LATTE

$7.75+Out of stock

MANGO HONEY SPRITZER

$7.50Out of stock

ICED LOCAL LATTE

$8.75Out of stock

LOCAL LATTE

$7.75+Out of stock

ICED LOCAL LATTE

$8.75Out of stock

MANGO HONEY SPRITZER

$7.50Out of stock

BREWED COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$5.00+

Lokahi blend freshly brewed

COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$6.50

Lokahi blend cold brewed for 20 hours

NITRO COLD BREW

$7.15Out of stock

9oz Nitrogenated Cold Brew with sweet and chocolatey flavor notes and a velvety, rich texture.

CAFE AU LAIT

CAFE AU LAIT

$4.75+

Half fresh brewed drip coffee, half steamed milk. Also known as a café misto.

LATTES & MOCHAS

LATTE

LATTE

$6.50+

Two shots of espresso with steamed milk

ICED LATTE

ICED LATTE

$7.50

Two shots of espresso and cold milk

HAWAIIAN LATTE

HAWAIIAN LATTE

$7.75+

Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup

ICED HAWAIIAN LATTE

ICED HAWAIIAN LATTE

$8.75

Two shots of espresso, cold milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup

MOCHA

MOCHA

$7.75+

Chocolate, two shots espresso, and steamed milk

ICED MOCHA

ICED MOCHA

$8.75

Chocolate, two shots of espresso, and cold milk

CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$6.50+

Two shots of espresso and steamed milk with foam

PUPCUP

AMERICANO

AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$5.75+

Two shots of espresso with hot water

ICED AMERICANO

ICED AMERICANO

$6.75

Two shots of espresso with cold water and ice - 16OZ

TRADITIONAL ESPRESSO DRINKS

Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and a side of sparkling water
MACCHIATO

MACCHIATO

$5.50

3oz drink including one shot of espresso and a dollop of steamed milk. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.

CAPPUCCINO (6OZ)

CAPPUCCINO (6OZ)

$5.75

A 6oz drink including one shot of espresso and steamed milk with foam. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$5.00

2oz drink including two shots of espresso. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.

ICED ESPRESSO

ICED ESPRESSO

$5.00

Two shots of espresso over ice

GIBRALTAR

GIBRALTAR

$5.75

5oz drink including two shots of espresso and lightly steamed, less hot milk. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.

SIDE CAR

SIDE CAR

$5.75

6oz single shot cappuccino served with a single shot on the side. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.

KALITA & CHEMEX

EXTRA FANCY KALITA

EXTRA FANCY KALITA

$7.75Out of stock

Our Extra Fancy coffee brewed fresh using the Kalita pour over brewer. (12oz)

EXTRA FANCY CHEMEX

EXTRA FANCY CHEMEX

$13.50Out of stock

Our Extra Fancy coffee brewed fresh using the Chemex pour over brewer. (24oz)

KONA ESTATE KALITA

KONA ESTATE KALITA

$8.50

Our Kona Estate coffee brewed fresh using the Kalita pour over brewer. (12oz)

KONA ESTATE CHEMEX

KONA ESTATE CHEMEX

$14.00Out of stock

Our Kona Estate coffee brewed fresh using the Chemex pour over brewer. (24oz)

PEABERRY KALITA

PEABERRY KALITA

$9.00

Our Peaberry coffee brewed fresh using the Kalita pour over brewer. (12oz)

PEABERRY CHEMEX

PEABERRY CHEMEX

$14.50

Our Peaberry coffee brewed fresh using the Chemex pour over brewer. (24oz)

KAU KALITA

KAU KALITA

$7.50Out of stock

Our K'au coffee brewed fresh using the Kalita pour over brewer. (12oz)

KAU CHEMEX

KAU CHEMEX

$12.00Out of stock

Our K'au coffee brewed fresh using the Chemex pour over brewer. (24oz)

FIREPOT TEA

ICED BLACK TEA

ICED BLACK TEA

$5.75

Black iced tea with hints of organic mango and bergamot essence.

ICED GREEN TEA

ICED GREEN TEA

$5.75

Green iced tea with hints of lilikoi, lime, and tropical fruits.

ICED HIBISCUS GINGER TEA

ICED HIBISCUS GINGER TEA

$5.75

Botanical iced tea with revitalizing red fruit and ginger notes.

FIREPOT BREAKFAST

FIREPOT BREAKFAST

$5.75

Organic Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of dried cherry and fresh oak.

ITALIAN GREY

ITALIAN GREY

$5.75

Organic Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of rosewood and tangerine marmalade.

GENMAICHA

GENMAICHA

$5.75Out of stock

Organic Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of toasted rice and wheatgrass.

MOROCCAN JASMINE MINT

MOROCCAN JASMINE MINT

$5.75Out of stock

Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of sweet jasmine and peppermint.

HIMALAYAN MOUNTAIN

HIMALAYAN MOUNTAIN

$5.75Out of stock

Organic Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of sweet pea and honeysuckle.

HIBISCUS ELIXIR

HIBISCUS ELIXIR

$5.75

Organic Caffeine Free Botanical Blend (16oz) - Notes of red fruit and ginger juice.

INDIAN ROSE GARDEN

INDIAN ROSE GARDEN

$5.75Out of stock

Organic Caffeine Free Botanical Blend (16oz) - Notes of honey and flowers.

IRON GODDESS

IRON GODDESS

$5.75Out of stock

Organic Oolong Tea (16oz) - Notes of gardenia and honeydew melon.

MATCHA & CHAI

CHAI LATTE

CHAI LATTE

$7.75+

Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk

ICED CHAI LATTE

ICED CHAI LATTE

$8.75

Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with cold milk

MATCHA LATTE

MATCHA LATTE

$7.75+

Our sweetened, organic matcha powder and steamed milk

ICED MATCHA LATTE

ICED MATCHA LATTE

$8.75

Our sweetened, organic matcha powder and cold milk

SMOOTHIES & FROZEN DRINKS

ACAI SMOOTHIE

ACAI SMOOTHIE

$12.50Out of stock

Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)

POIPU SMOOTHIE

$9.35Out of stock

HANALEI SMOOTHIE

$9.35

LIHUE SMOOTHIE

$9.35Out of stock
ORIGINAL FROST

ORIGINAL FROST

$10.50

Cold brew concentrate and sweetened condensed milk blended with ice. (16OZ)

MOCHA FROST

MOCHA FROST

$10.50

Cold brew concentrate, chocolate, and sweetened condensed milk blended with ice. (16OZ)

HAWAIIAN FROST

HAWAIIAN FROST

$10.50

Cold brew concentrate, coconut syrup, macadamia nut syrup, and sweetened condensed milk blended with ice. (16OZ)

HOT CHOCOLATE & MILK

HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$6.00+

Chocolate and steamed milk

ICED CHOCOLATE MILK

$6.50
STEAMER

STEAMER

$5.00+

Flavored syrup and steamed milk

ICED COLD MILK

$5.50

JUICE

POG

$5.00

Passionfruit, orange, guava juice.

FRESH ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

KOMBUCHA

ALOHA KINE

$9.00Out of stock

BLUE CRUSH

$9.00

DOUBLE SHAKAS

$9.00

ENDLESS SUMMER

$9.00Out of stock

GINGER BERRY

$9.00Out of stock

GREEN TONIC

$9.00Out of stock

HAPPY HOUR

$9.00Out of stock

NO KA OI

$9.00Out of stock

PEARADISE

$9.00Out of stock

PURPLE HAZE

$9.00

TROPICAL DRIP

$9.00Out of stock

WESTSIDE STRAIN

$9.00Out of stock

BOTTLED BEVERAGES

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$3.50

Waiakea Hawaiian volcanic water. 16oz.

PERRIER

PERRIER

$5.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$5.50Out of stock

FOOD & BAKERY

ACAI BOWLS

THE CLASSIC ACAI BOWL

$16.50

Acai, granola, banana, blueberries, strawberries

THE ANTIOXIDANT ACAI BOWL

THE ANTIOXIDANT ACAI BOWL

$15.50

Acai, granola, blueberries, banana, cacao nibs

THE HAWAIIAN ACAI BOWL

THE HAWAIIAN ACAI BOWL

$16.75

Acai, granola, banana, almond butter, macadamia nuts, coconut flakes

BUILD YOUR OWN ACAI BOWL

$12.00

Acai, choose your own add ons

BREAKFAST

BACON, EGG, & TOMATO JAM FOLD

$8.50Out of stock

TURKEY, EGG WHITE, SWISS, ENGLISH MUFFIN

$7.50Out of stock

VEGGIE QUICHE

$9.50Out of stock

BAKED GOODS

OAT CAKE

$6.00

COOKIES & CREAM RICE KRISPIE TREAT

$7.50

Oreo, rice krispy, marshmallow explosion in this crispy, chewy, gooey goodness! A delicious and fun spin on a classic!

CINNAMON ROLL

$5.00Out of stock

BANANA BREAD

$5.25
PLAIN CROISSANT

PLAIN CROISSANT

$6.00Out of stock

House-made classic - light, buttery, flaky goodness!

HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT

$7.00Out of stock
ALMOND CROISSANT

ALMOND CROISSANT

$7.00

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$7.00

MAC NUT COOKIE

$7.00

TOFFEE COOKIE

$7.00

OATMEAL COOKIE

$7.00

PORTUGUESE SAUSAGE SCONE

$6.00Out of stock

BLUEBERRY SCONE

$5.00

FRUIT DANISH

$9.50

CREAM CHEESE DANISH

$9.50

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$6.00

CHOCOLATE MUFFIN

$6.50

GF BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$6.00Out of stock

BANANA MAC NUT MUFFIN

$8.50Out of stock

BAGELS

PLAIN BAGEL

$6.50

EVERYTHING BAGEL

$6.50

GRAB & GO

OAT CAKE

$6.00

CHIA PARFAIT

$7.00Out of stock

OVERNIGHT OATS

$7.15

YOGURT PARFAIT

$9.00

Yogurt, Granola

PB BITE (1)

$2.00Out of stock

PB BITE (6PACK)

$10.00

ASSORTED OATMEAL

$6.00

ASSORTED CEREAL

$5.00Out of stock

FRESH

FRUIT CUP

$6.75Out of stock

BANANA (Whole)

$2.00

HALF PINEAPPLE

$7.00Out of stock

Half a pineapple sliced up with a side of yogurt for dipping.

HALF PAPAYA

$7.00

Half a papaya with a lime wedge

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location

1571 Poipu Road, Koloa, HI 96756

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Volcano Pizza - Poipu
orange starNo Reviews
2360 Kiahuna Plantation Dr, Koloa Koloa, HI 96756
View restaurantnext
Living Foods
orange starNo Reviews
2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka Street Koloa, HI 96756
View restaurantnext
Friendly Waves
orange starNo Reviews
5460 Koloa Road Bldng A/B Koloa, HI 96756
View restaurantnext
Mango's
orange starNo Reviews
5460 Koloa Rd. Koloa, HI 96756
View restaurantnext
Kauai Island Brewing Co
orange starNo Reviews
5460 Koloa Road, Unit I-102 Koloa, HI 96756
View restaurantnext
Keoki’s Paradise
orange starNo Reviews
2360 Plantation Drive Koloa, HI 96756
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Koloa
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Kapaa
review star
No reviews yet
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Honolulu
review star
Avg 4.4 (193 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston