Honolulu Coffee Grand Hyatt Kauai
No reviews yet
1571 Poipu Road
Koloa, HI 96756
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
DRINKS
SEASONAL SPECIALS
BREWED COFFEE
DRIP COFFEE
Lokahi blend freshly brewed
COLD BREW
Lokahi blend cold brewed for 20 hours
NITRO COLD BREW
9oz Nitrogenated Cold Brew with sweet and chocolatey flavor notes and a velvety, rich texture.
CAFE AU LAIT
Half fresh brewed drip coffee, half steamed milk. Also known as a café misto.
LATTES & MOCHAS
LATTE
Two shots of espresso with steamed milk
ICED LATTE
Two shots of espresso and cold milk
HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
ICED HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, cold milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
MOCHA
Chocolate, two shots espresso, and steamed milk
ICED MOCHA
Chocolate, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
CAPPUCCINO
Two shots of espresso and steamed milk with foam
PUPCUP
AMERICANO
TRADITIONAL ESPRESSO DRINKS
MACCHIATO
3oz drink including one shot of espresso and a dollop of steamed milk. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.
CAPPUCCINO (6OZ)
A 6oz drink including one shot of espresso and steamed milk with foam. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.
ESPRESSO
2oz drink including two shots of espresso. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.
ICED ESPRESSO
Two shots of espresso over ice
GIBRALTAR
5oz drink including two shots of espresso and lightly steamed, less hot milk. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.
SIDE CAR
6oz single shot cappuccino served with a single shot on the side. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.
KALITA & CHEMEX
EXTRA FANCY KALITA
Our Extra Fancy coffee brewed fresh using the Kalita pour over brewer. (12oz)
EXTRA FANCY CHEMEX
Our Extra Fancy coffee brewed fresh using the Chemex pour over brewer. (24oz)
KONA ESTATE KALITA
Our Kona Estate coffee brewed fresh using the Kalita pour over brewer. (12oz)
KONA ESTATE CHEMEX
Our Kona Estate coffee brewed fresh using the Chemex pour over brewer. (24oz)
PEABERRY KALITA
Our Peaberry coffee brewed fresh using the Kalita pour over brewer. (12oz)
PEABERRY CHEMEX
Our Peaberry coffee brewed fresh using the Chemex pour over brewer. (24oz)
KAU KALITA
Our K'au coffee brewed fresh using the Kalita pour over brewer. (12oz)
KAU CHEMEX
Our K'au coffee brewed fresh using the Chemex pour over brewer. (24oz)
FIREPOT TEA
ICED BLACK TEA
Black iced tea with hints of organic mango and bergamot essence.
ICED GREEN TEA
Green iced tea with hints of lilikoi, lime, and tropical fruits.
ICED HIBISCUS GINGER TEA
Botanical iced tea with revitalizing red fruit and ginger notes.
FIREPOT BREAKFAST
Organic Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of dried cherry and fresh oak.
ITALIAN GREY
Organic Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of rosewood and tangerine marmalade.
GENMAICHA
Organic Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of toasted rice and wheatgrass.
MOROCCAN JASMINE MINT
Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of sweet jasmine and peppermint.
HIMALAYAN MOUNTAIN
Organic Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of sweet pea and honeysuckle.
HIBISCUS ELIXIR
Organic Caffeine Free Botanical Blend (16oz) - Notes of red fruit and ginger juice.
INDIAN ROSE GARDEN
Organic Caffeine Free Botanical Blend (16oz) - Notes of honey and flowers.
IRON GODDESS
Organic Oolong Tea (16oz) - Notes of gardenia and honeydew melon.
MATCHA & CHAI
CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
ICED CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with cold milk
MATCHA LATTE
Our sweetened, organic matcha powder and steamed milk
ICED MATCHA LATTE
Our sweetened, organic matcha powder and cold milk
SMOOTHIES & FROZEN DRINKS
ACAI SMOOTHIE
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
POIPU SMOOTHIE
HANALEI SMOOTHIE
LIHUE SMOOTHIE
ORIGINAL FROST
Cold brew concentrate and sweetened condensed milk blended with ice. (16OZ)
MOCHA FROST
Cold brew concentrate, chocolate, and sweetened condensed milk blended with ice. (16OZ)
HAWAIIAN FROST
Cold brew concentrate, coconut syrup, macadamia nut syrup, and sweetened condensed milk blended with ice. (16OZ)
HOT CHOCOLATE & MILK
KOMBUCHA
ALOHA KINE
BLUE CRUSH
DOUBLE SHAKAS
ENDLESS SUMMER
GINGER BERRY
GREEN TONIC
HAPPY HOUR
NO KA OI
PEARADISE
PURPLE HAZE
TROPICAL DRIP
WESTSIDE STRAIN
BOTTLED BEVERAGES
FOOD & BAKERY
ACAI BOWLS
THE CLASSIC ACAI BOWL
Acai, granola, banana, blueberries, strawberries
THE ANTIOXIDANT ACAI BOWL
Acai, granola, blueberries, banana, cacao nibs
THE HAWAIIAN ACAI BOWL
Acai, granola, banana, almond butter, macadamia nuts, coconut flakes
BUILD YOUR OWN ACAI BOWL
Acai, choose your own add ons
BREAKFAST
BAKED GOODS
OAT CAKE
COOKIES & CREAM RICE KRISPIE TREAT
Oreo, rice krispy, marshmallow explosion in this crispy, chewy, gooey goodness! A delicious and fun spin on a classic!
CINNAMON ROLL
BANANA BREAD
PLAIN CROISSANT
House-made classic - light, buttery, flaky goodness!
HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT
ALMOND CROISSANT
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT
MAC NUT COOKIE
TOFFEE COOKIE
OATMEAL COOKIE
PORTUGUESE SAUSAGE SCONE
BLUEBERRY SCONE
FRUIT DANISH
CREAM CHEESE DANISH
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN
CHOCOLATE MUFFIN
GF BLUEBERRY MUFFIN
BANANA MAC NUT MUFFIN
GRAB & GO
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
1571 Poipu Road, Koloa, HI 96756