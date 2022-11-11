Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brevard Pizza Works

44 East Main Street

Brevard, NC 28712

Popular Items

MARGHARITA
FANCY PANTS
GREEK SALAD

SIDES

BUFFALO WINGS

BUFFALO WINGS

$15.00

8 perfectly cooked jumbo wings with your choice of housemate blue cheese dressing or ranch. Tossed in our favorite Hot Chix Wing Sauce. Choose between hot or extra hot.

FRIES

FRIES

$6.00

seasoned with salt and parsley

GARLIC BREAD

GARLIC BREAD

$3.50

2PCS MADE WITH OUR ROASTED GARLIC BUTTER

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$5.50

2 PCS made with our house roasted garlic butter and topped with melted mozzarella cheese

LOADED POTATO SKINS

LOADED POTATO SKINS

$11.00

crispy potato skins, topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, and scallion

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$15.00

our Mac is packed with cheese, we use a mix of fontina, mozzarella, Monterey Jack, cheddar and gruyere cheese that coats a corkscrew pasta. topped with our breadcrumbs and baked, this Mac and cheese has come serious string pull

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$12.00

4 of our house made meatballs topped with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese

POTATO SKIN JALAPEÑO POPPER

POTATO SKIN JALAPEÑO POPPER

$12.00

house made super crispy potato skins, topped with our signature popper filling (a mixture of 4 cheeses, roasted jalapeños, green onion, and applewood smoked bacon) served over sour cream toped with scallions. **we can not remove anything from the popper filling

PULL APART CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

PULL APART CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$11.00

pull apart cheesy garlic bread

Boneless Chicken Fritters

Boneless Chicken Fritters

$10.00

Crispy Crunchy Breaded Chicken Breast. Choose between regular (dry) or tossed in our house buffalo sauce. comes with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

SIGNATURE BPW CRUST PIZZA 10" 8 SLICE

BUFFALO CHICKEN

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.00

buffalo sauce, Italian mozzarella, red onion, buffalo chicken, arugula, Clemson blue cheese dressing

CHEESE PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$10.00
FANCY PANTS

FANCY PANTS

$16.00

mozzarella, gorgonzola, walnut, fig jam, arugula, prosciutto

FIRECRACKER

FIRECRACKER

$15.00

CRUSHED TOMATO SAUCE. MOZARELLA. SAUSAGE. JALAPENO. HOT HONEY

GREEN VEGETABLE PIZZA

GREEN VEGETABLE PIZZA

$16.00

mozzarella, zucchini, squash, red onion, bell pepper, grape tomato, ricotta, basil pesto (no nuts)

ITALIAN

ITALIAN

$15.00

crushed tomato, mozzarella, sausage, peppers, onions

MARGHARITA

MARGHARITA

$13.00

crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, parmesan

MEATBALL PIE

MEATBALL PIE

$16.00

CRUSHED TOMATO SAUCE. HOUSEMADE MEATBALLS. MOZZARELLA. FRESH BASIL

OINK SHROOM

OINK SHROOM

$16.00

MOZZARELLA . RICOTTA . ROASTED MUSHROOMS . BACON LARDON . BASIL PESTO (NUT FREE)

PARTY IN MY MOUTH

PARTY IN MY MOUTH

$14.00

mozzarella, red onion, jalapeno, goat cheese, garlic, cracked black pepper

PEPPERONI

PEPPERONI

$14.00

crushed tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni, parmesan

PULL APART CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

PULL APART CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$11.00

pull apart cheesy garlic bread

SPICY HAWAIIAN

SPICY HAWAIIAN

$15.00

TOMATO BASE. MOZZARELLA. PEPPERONI. PINEAPPLE. JALAPENO.

SUPREME

SUPREME

$16.00

ONION, BELL PEPPER, PEPPERONI, MUSHROOM

THE CLASSICO

THE CLASSICO

$10.00

CRUSHED TOMATO, TORN FRESH BASIL, FRESH MOZZARELLA, OLIVE OIL, PARMESAN AND FLAKE SEA SALT

THE NEW FAVORITE

THE NEW FAVORITE

$16.00

Crushed tomato, mozzarella, red onion, jalapeño, chopped garlic, colored bell pepper, pepperoni, sausage suggested add on's for extra heat : diabolo sauce instead of crushed tomato sauce, hot honey, italian chili oil

WHITE FUNGI

WHITE FUNGI

$16.00

mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, mushrooms, truffle oil, arugula

BPW CRISPY PAN PIZZA 8 SQUARES

MEAT SWEATS

MEAT SWEATS

$24.00

deep dish pizza loaded up with pepperoni, sausage, applewood smoked bacon - for extra meatiness add meat sauce (made with pork shoulder, italian sausage chunks, and ground beef)...animal style!

NIGHTCAP

NIGHTCAP

$24.00

mozzarella, pepperoni, onion, jalapeno, garlic, sausage, Diavolo crushed tomato sauce (spicy)

PEPPERONI WITH HOT HONEY

PEPPERONI WITH HOT HONEY

$22.00

a deep dish pizza with our mozzarella fontina cheese blend, marinara sauce, and loads of pepperoni, topped with hot honey

PESTO PIZZA

PESTO PIZZA

$22.00

Our Detroit deep dish crust topped with mozzarella cheese, grape tomato, parmesan cheese and a nut free basil pesto sauce

ROASTED MUSHROOM DEEP DISH

ROASTED MUSHROOM DEEP DISH

$24.00

our Detroit deep dish topped with mozzarella, ricotta, roasted mushrooms, and parmesan cheese, finished with arugula and truffle oil

RONI RONI

RONI RONI

$22.00

ITS A DOUBLE PEPPERONI DEEP DISH

TOMATO BASIL

TOMATO BASIL

$20.00

our signature crushed tomato sauce topped with torn basil shaved garlic and flake sea salt, mozzarella and parmesan

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, grape tomato, crouton, house caesar dressing, anchovy

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$12.00

CUCUMBER, OLIVE, FETA,TOMATO, RED ONION, MIXED GREENS, OLIVE OIL, OREGANO. (ADD SALMON OR CHICKEN BREAST FOR $4)

KALE SALAD

KALE SALAD

$12.00Out of stock

shaved kale, honey crisp apple, gorgonzola, candied walnut, rice wine vinaigrette

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH
$15.00

$15.00
MEATBALL SUB

MEATBALL SUB

$15.00

our housemate meatballs are made with a blend of beef and pork, roasted in our brick oven then topped with hot marinara and melted mozzarella cheese

THE DIP!

THE DIP!

$15.00

this is just wow. thin shaved roast beef topped with melted fontina and provolone cheese - comes with jus and fries.

DESSERT

The One

The One

$5.75

The only Chocolate Chip cookie that you'll ever want to eat again. Valrhona chocolate and flake sea salt

SMORES BAR

SMORES BAR

$4.50

ITS a Freaking SMORE! and its delicious! Get you one

Sunday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
We are a ghost kitchen located in Brevard NC We make pizza, very very good pizza We are obsessively passionate about making the very best pizza possible, and we have very high quality standards. We spend days making the perfect crust and we only allow premium toppings to grace the surface of our amazing crust. To sum it up, We ARE NOT messing around. The Brevard Pizza Works signature crust is a Roman Style dough. Light, airy, and extremely digestible. Our flour is imported from Rome, Italy along with all of our pasta. Once you know the difference, you too, will become obsessed with our amazing pizza.

44 East Main Street, Brevard, NC 28712

