Restaurant info

We are a ghost kitchen located in Brevard NC We make pizza, very very good pizza We are obsessively passionate about making the very best pizza possible, and we have very high quality standards. We spend days making the perfect crust and we only allow premium toppings to grace the surface of our amazing crust. To sum it up, We ARE NOT messing around. The Brevard Pizza Works signature crust is a Roman Style dough. Light, airy, and extremely digestible. Our flour is imported from Rome, Italy along with all of our pasta. Once you know the difference, you too, will become obsessed with our amazing pizza.

Website