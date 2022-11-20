Southern
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
BRICK CITY SOUTHERN KITCHEN - OCALA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Brick City Southern Kitchen in downtown Ocala is MOJO's seventh location, which opened in 2016. The restaurant is draped in folk art and blues music. And you can't forget the beautiful whiskey wall. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.
Location
10 S Magnolia Exd, Ocala, FL 34471
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beef 'O' Brady's - Ocala FL (East/Silver Springs)
4.2 • 1,541
3434 East Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470
View restaurant
Beef 'O' Brady's - The Villages FL (Mulberry)
4.2 • 929
8720 SE 165 Mulberry Ln The Villages, FL 32162
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ocala
Beef 'O' Brady's - Ocala FL (East/Silver Springs)
4.2 • 1,541
3434 East Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470
View restaurant