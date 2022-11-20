Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

BRICK CITY SOUTHERN KITCHEN - OCALA

review star

No reviews yet

10 S Magnolia Exd

Ocala, FL 34471

Popular Items

Two-Meat Combo
Mojo Q Salad
Wings

APPETIZERS

Onion Rings

$10.50

Double breaded, served with buttermilk ranch

Frito Pie App

$9.50

Sweet & Smoky Rib Tips

$11.00Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$9.50

Breaded chips served with comeback sauce

Small Fried Pickle

$5.25

Disco Fries

$9.50Out of stock

Hand-Cut Fries topped with jack & cheddar cheese and Brisket Debris Gravy

Wings

$13.00

Smoked then flash fried, served with celery and bleu cheese

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.00

Fried shrimp tossed in chipotle ranch

Kansas City Burnt Ends

$15.00Out of stock

Crusty outer edges of beef brisket

Smoked Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Pulled chicken, jalapeños, smoked tomatoes, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese

Small Nacho

$7.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$12.00

Pulled pork, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese

SOUPS & SALADS

Brunswick Stew Cup

$7.00

Traditional stew of chicken, pork, tomatoes, onions, potatoes, lima beans and corn

Brunswick Stew Bowl

$10.00

Traditional stew of chicken, pork, tomatoes, onions, potatoes, lima beans and corn

Texas-Style Chili Cup

$7.00

Brisket, chiles, onions, garlic, tomatoes - NO BEANS!

Texas-Style Chili Bowl

$10.00

Brisket, chiles, onions, garlic, tomatoes - NO BEANS!

House Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cukes, croutons

Mojo Q Salad

$17.00

Any combination of pulled pork, beef brisket, turkey breast, or pulled chicken served on a bed of romaine, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cukes and croutons

Small Mojo Q Salad

$11.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$20.00

Grilled salmon on a large house salad

BBQ

Served with two homemade sides and Texas toast

Pulled Pork Shoulder

$17.00

North Carolina Pork

$17.00

Beef Brisket

$20.00

Smoked Turkey Breast

$18.00

St. Louis Spareribs

$20.00

Pit-Smoked Chicken

$16.00

Texas Hot Links

$16.00

Two-Meat Combo

$20.00

A choice of two meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast

Three-Meat Combo

$23.00

A choice of three meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast

The Whole Hawg

$46.00

Pork, beef, turkey, chicken, ribs, and sausage with four homemade sides and texas toast

Kansas City Burnt Ends Meal

$25.00Out of stock

SOUTHERN PLATTERS

Served with two homemade sides and jalapeño cornbread

Delta Catfish Platter

$19.00

Louisiana catfish served fried or blackened

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$18.50

A boneless breast fried then topped with cream gravy

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Fresh farm-raised fillet of salmon

Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

Shrimp sauteéd with tasso ham, smoked tomatoes, mushrooms and caramelized onions over garlic cheddar grits. Served with one side

Mojo Smokehouse Chicken

$19.00

Grilled breast, topped with Mojo BBQ Sauce, sauteéd onions, smoked bacon, jack & cheddar cheeses

JUMBO BBQ & SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich Only

$9.50

North Carolina Pork Sandwich

$13.00

North Carolina Pork Sandwich Only

$9.50

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$14.50

Chopped Brisket Sandwich Only

$11.00

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Turkey Sandwich Only

$10.50

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich Only

$10.50

BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.50

Topped with bacon, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheeses

Sloppy Mojo

$14.00

Chopped beef and pork tossed in a spicy Chipotle BBQ sauce

Mojo Club

$14.50

Pulled pork, smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, pickle

The Smitty

$14.50

Beef brisket, smoked sausage, cheddar, mustard sauce, onion, pickle

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy fried breast brined in pickle juice and buttermilk

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$15.50Out of stock

Farm-raised catfish fillet with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.00

Blackened Catfish Sandwich

$14.00

HOMEMADE SIDES

Mojo Veggie Platter

$16.00

Your choice of four homemade sides

Collard Greens

$5.00

*Contains Meat*

Creamy Coleslaw

$5.00

Garlic Cheddar Grits

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Smoked Yellow Corn

$6.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$6.00

*Contains Nuts*

Green Beans

$6.00

*Contains Meat*

BBQ Pit Beans

$5.00

*Contains Meat*

Blackeyed Peas

$5.00

*Contains Meat*

Hand-Cut Fries

$6.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Red Slaw

$5.00

Jalapeño Cornbread

$1.50

Texas Toast

$0.75

Hamburger Bun

$1.00

KIDS MENU

Kid BBQ Plate

$7.99

Kid Chicken Strips

$7.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kid Pork Sliders

$7.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kid Hot Dog

$7.99

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Kid Peanut Butter & Jelly

$7.99

Kid Grilled Chicken

$7.99

DESSERTS

Homemade Banana Pudding

$7.00

Cheerwine Float

$6.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Tap Cheerwine

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Kid Drink

Bottle Cheerwine

$4.00

Bottle Diet Cheerwine

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Employee Redbull

$2.50

VIrgin Cocktail

$6.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brick City Southern Kitchen in downtown Ocala is MOJO's seventh location, which opened in 2016. The restaurant is draped in folk art and blues music. And you can't forget the beautiful whiskey wall. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.

Website

Location

10 S Magnolia Exd, Ocala, FL 34471

Directions

