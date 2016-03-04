Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Soul Food
Caterers

Brothers Barbecue

review star

No reviews yet

2402 state route 32

New Windsor, NY 12553

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1 Piece Cornbread
Smoked Wings
Boneless Wings

Appetizer

Beaufort Shrimp

$16.00

Gulf shrimp seasoned with our house rub grilled then glazed with BBQ sauce served with our horseradish cream sauce.

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Buttermilk fried boneless chicken chunks tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery, carrots, and homemade blue cheese dressing

irish Tater skins

$14.00Out of stock

Hungry Helpers

$12.00

Sausage Cheese Plate

$12.00

Smoked Wings

$15.00

Chicken wings hickory smoked until juicy and tender, then deep fried 'til crispy and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery, carrots, and homemade blue cheese dressing

Sticky Ribs

$16.00

Our St. Louis ribs smoked low n slow and caramelized in our house BBQ sauce

Uncle Bo Shrimp

$16.00

Gulf shrimp seasoned with our house rub grilled then glazed with BBQ sauce served with our horseradish cream sauce.

Deep Fried Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Kids Fathers Day Buffet

$14.00Out of stock

Turkey ala Carte

$50.00

Soup/Salad

Smoked Pork White Chili

$11.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and homemade cornbread croutons, tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

$11.00

Dads Iceburg

$12.00

Just like dad made at home, a hunk of iceberg smothered with blue cheese dressing, chopped tomatoes, and apple wood smoked bacon

Brothers Greens

$10.00

Mixed Greens and Romaine topped with diced tomato, onion, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, served with homemade balsamic vinaigrette

soup of the day

$8.95Out of stock

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Burger

Classic

$13.00

8oz blend of porterhouse, chuck, and brisket burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese Served on a brioche bun, with French fries. Add apple wood smoked bacon $2

Smokehouse

$17.00

Big Tex

$18.00

Porko Burger

$18.00Out of stock

8oz blend of porterhouse, chuck, and brisket burger, topped with cheddar, apple wood smoked bacon, pulled pork, fried onion strings, and our famous BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche bun, with French fries.

Stuffed Burger

$16.00

Sandwich

All sandwiches come with choice of one side and pickles. Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and onion are available at your request.

Bro Ribber

$15.00

Chopped BBQ Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked pork chopped up and dressed with our eastern North Carolina vinegar based sauce, topped with homemade coleslaw and pickles, served on a brioche bun.

Rooster Sandwich

$14.00

House marinated chicken breast grilled and glazed with BBQ sauce, served on a brioche bun.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, fried golden brown, topped with apple wood smoked bacon and cheddar, served on a brioche bun.

Gunslinger

$17.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$17.00

Brisket Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Our tender pepper-crusted hickory smoked brisket sliced and piled high on a brioche bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Our smoked until tender pork pulled to order, served on a brioche bun.

Frankie Boy

$16.00

Burger Sliders

$14.00

BIG BOY Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Can’t decide? Don’t, get them all. Pulled pork, brisket, sausage, and apple wood smoked bacon, stacked high and topped with our BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche bun.

From Our Pit

Smoked Yard Bird

$20.00

Half chicken brined for 12 hours, then rubbed and smoked until juicy and tender.

Pulled Pork Plate

$20.00Out of stock

Our super tender smoked pork, hand-pulled to order

Chopped BBQ Plate

$20.00

A North Carolina staple, what the brothers grew up on. Our fresh smoked pork chopped and dressed with our eastern North Carolina vinegar based sauce.

Brothers Smoked Brisket

$25.00Out of stock

Pepper-crusted and smoked low and slow for over 15 hours, until perfectly tender and juicy. Sliced to order.

Brothers Legendary Half Rack Ribs

$25.00

Your choice of Baby Back or St. Louis ribs seasoned with our house dry rub smoked and slow for over 5 hours until they’re juicy, tender and almost fall of the bone.

Brothers Legendary Full Rack Ribs

$35.00

Your choice of Baby Back or St. Louis ribs seasoned with our house dry rub smoked and slow for over 5 hours until they’re juicy, tender and almost fall of the bone.

Texan Smoked Sausage

$17.00

Straight from the South Side Market in Elgin Texas these sausages are specially handcrafted for us. A duo of Texas style beef sausage and Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage smoked then kissed on the grill.

2 Meat Combo

$26.00

Choose two of your favorite smoked meats: pulled Pork, brisket, ribs, smoked chicken, chopped BBQ, or sausage.

3 Meat Combo

$30.00

Choose three of your favorite smoked meats: pulled pork, brisket, ribs, smoked chicken, chopped BBQ, or sausage.

Uncle Dave

$37.00Out of stock

A sampler of our most popular smoked meats: ribs, pulled pork, brisket, smoked chicken, and sausage.

Pulled Pint

$18.00Out of stock

Chopped BBQ Pint

$16.00

Pound of Brisket

$26.99Out of stock

Whole Smoked Chicken

$28.00

Southern

Aunt Edna's Fried Chicken

$19.00

Just like our Great Aunt Edna used to make for us, its crispy, juicy, and fried to order, a brothers favorite served with your choice of two sides

Aunt Caroline's Fried Shrimp

$21.00

Gulf shrimp dredged in seasoned flour, fried to perfection, and served with your two sides

Mama's Shrimp Grits

$22.00

Gulf shrimp sautéed with bacon, peppers, and onions, served over our cheesy grits. Just like when we were kids

Smoken Rooster Entree

$19.00

Our house marinated chicken breasts grilled and glazed with BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Burnt End Mac

$18.00Out of stock

Cornedbeef Cabbage

$20.00Out of stock

fisherman platter

$23.00Out of stock

smothered pork chops

$16.95Out of stock

Family Meals

EAT LIKE A KING

$75.00Out of stock

Serves 2-4 A full rack of ribs, half a chicken, half a pound of brisket, & half a pound of pulled pork, served with your choice of two large sides

Eat Like the Brothers

$135.00Out of stock

Served 4-6 people or 3 brothers 2 Full racks of ribs, 1 pound of brisket, 1 whole chicken, and 1 pound of pulled pork or chopped BBQ, Served with pickles, coleslaw, and your choice of three large sides

Yard Bird

$57.00Out of stock

Pig Pickens

$57.00Out of stock

Sides

Smoked Baked Beans

$4.50+

Cole Slaw

$4.50+Out of stock

Big Jay's Collard Greens

$4.50+

Fries

$4.50+

Grits

$4.50+

Mac N Cheese

$4.50+

Potato Salad

$4.50+Out of stock

Green Beans

$4.50+

Fries, Collard Greens, Green Beans, Mac-Cheese, Mac Salad, Yams, Beans, Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, Grits (Copy)

Out of stock

Yams

$4.50+

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Bottle BBQ Sauce

$6.00

1 Piece Cornbread

$4.00

Red beans & Rice

$5.00+Out of stock

Mac Salad (Copy)

$4.50+Out of stock

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

French Toast Bread pudding Ala Mode

$11.00

Bananna Foster Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Nuggets

$6.99

Kids Ribs

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Ice Cream

$4.00

Cheese Burger

$6.99

Kids Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.00

Kids hot dog

$6.99Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brothers Barbecue is about authenticity. The smells of smoke that hit your nose once you open the doors will let you know you have arrived in the right place. We specialize in freshly smoked meats daily such as pulled pork, ribs, brisket, chicken & sausage. Come in and enjoy!

Location

2402 state route 32, New Windsor, NY 12553

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Brothers Barbecue image

Similar restaurants in your area

Handsome Devil
orange starNo Reviews
3 corwin court newburgh, NY 12550
View restaurantnext
Miz Hattie's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
288 Main st Beacon, NY 12508
View restaurantnext
18 North Grill
orange starNo Reviews
18 Westage Drive Fishkill, NY 12524
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar - 219 Ramapo Valley Rd
orange starNo Reviews
219 Ramapo Valley Rd Mahwah, NJ 07430
View restaurantnext
82BBQ
orange star3.4 • 16
3 Tompkins Rd Verbank, NY 12585
View restaurantnext
Brothers BBQ Group - Brothers Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
900 Route 17 North ramsey, NJ 07446
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Windsor

BurgerIM - NY011 - New Windsor
orange star4.0 • 210
113 Temple Hill Rd New Windsor, NY 12553
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Windsor
Newburgh
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Beacon
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Fishkill
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Peekskill
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Poughkeepsie
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Goshen
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Mahopac
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston