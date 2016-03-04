Barbeque
Soul Food
Caterers
Brothers Barbecue
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Brothers Barbecue is about authenticity. The smells of smoke that hit your nose once you open the doors will let you know you have arrived in the right place. We specialize in freshly smoked meats daily such as pulled pork, ribs, brisket, chicken & sausage. Come in and enjoy!
Location
2402 state route 32, New Windsor, NY 12553
Gallery
