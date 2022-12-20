Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar Fremont

Restaurant info

Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar is a family dining and entertainment destination serving the Fremont area for 22 years. We are talking about a hometown place where you can come for birthday parties, corporate events, meet up after sporting events, date nights, or just a night out with friends or the family, and everyone will have a great time. No matter the occasion or who you share it with, a great time starts with BIG RED KENO live-ball draw play and is fueled by food and drinks at a terrific value, moved by music or watching your favorite sporting event on one of our TV’s positioned for your ultimate viewing at Big Red Restaurants & Sports Bar. Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar has earned the confidence of our customers with a variety of menu options and specials. Our exceptional staff focuses on serving you the customer so that you will want to come back again and again. Stop in and see for yourself!

