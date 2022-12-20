Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar Fremont

review star

No reviews yet

2323 Laverna St

Fremont, NE 68025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Strawberry Tea

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Cherry Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.00

To Go Cup

$1.00

Appetizers

Famous Fries

Famous Fries

$9.99

Salt and pepper seasoned fries with our signature blend of seasoning and drizzled with Boom Boom sauce.

Bavarian Pretzels & Craft Beer Cheese

Bavarian Pretzels & Craft Beer Cheese

$9.99

A blend of creamy cheddar cheese with American Ale

Meatballs & Marinara

Meatballs & Marinara

$9.99

Served with Texas Toast

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.99+

Juicy all white meat, tossed in your choice of sauce.

Big Red's Famous Wings

Big Red's Famous Wings

$17.99+

Tossed in your choice of sauce or our signature spicy dry rub.

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$9.99

Sliced pickle spears battered and fried.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99
Macho Nacho

Macho Nacho

$17.99

Tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef or chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, onions, and jalapeno's.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.99

Sweet colossal onion rings battered, breaded and fried.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.99

Crispy fries tossed with grated parmesan, parsley, and white truffle oil then topped with shredded parmesan.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Crispy tortilla chips served with sals

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$10.99

Topped with cheddar jack cheese and bacon.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and onions.

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.99

Battered Cauliflower

$9.99

Sandwiches

Hot Beef

Hot Beef

$11.59

Slow roasted Certified Angus Beef between two thick slices of sourdough bread and smothered with gravy.

French Dip

French Dip

$10.99

Served on a grilled Hoagie.

BLT

BLT

$9.99

Served with mayo on toasted sourdough.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Your choice of cheese on grilled sourdough. *pictured with added bacon

Turkey Bacon Club

Turkey Bacon Club

$10.99

Smoked turkey with lettuce, tomato, Swiss, bacon, and mayo on ciabatta.

Club

Club

$10.99

A triple decker with layers of turkey, ham, lettuce, mayo, bacon, tomato, Swiss cheese, and American cheese on toasted sourdough bread.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99+

Served on your choice of ciabatta or brioche bun. *pictured with added garnishes

Buffalo Blue Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Blue Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Hand braded chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Elephant Ear

Elephant Ear

$10.99

Big Red's legendary breaded pork tenderloin. Served on your choice of grilled hoagie or brioche bun with a side of mayo. *pictured with added cheese and bacon

Philly

Philly

$10.99+

Chicken or steak topped with green peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions, and Swiss cheese on a grilled hoagie.

Reuben

Reuben

$10.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye bread.

Burgers

Jalapeno Burger

Jalapeno Burger

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, battered fried jalapenos, bacon, and jalapeno ranch.

Mushroom

Mushroom

$11.99

Fresh sauteed mushrooms covered in Swiss cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Choice of cheese.

Deluxe Cheeseburger

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$10.99

Choice of cheese.

Bacon Me Crazy

Bacon Me Crazy

$13.99

Market cut shoulder bacon, bacon strips, bacon jam, and cheddar cheese.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.99

Melted Swiss and grilled onions on grilled marble rye bread.

Big Red Challenge

Big Red Challenge

$19.99

Three 1/2 pound burgers, that's right! 1.5 pounds of Fresh Nebraska Beef, six slices of bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Anytime

Anytime

$13.99

Melted American cheese, crispy hash brown patty, country style gravy, bacon, and an egg on grilled sourdough.

Western

Western

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon strips, and crispy onion strings.

Bacon Blue

Bacon Blue

$11.99

Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and mayo.

Bacon Double

Bacon Double

$15.99

Two 1/2 lb burgers with bacon, American, and Swiss cheese.

Big Red Favorites

Golden Fried Shrimp

Golden Fried Shrimp

$15.99

Fantail Shrimp served with cocktail sauce.

Bacon Macaroni & Cheese

Bacon Macaroni & Cheese

$14.99

Classic white cheddar and craft beer cheese with twisted elbow macaroni topped with diced market style shoulder bacon and shredded parmesan.

Jalapeno Wrap

Jalapeno Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, roasted black bean and corn salsa with chipotle mayo wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Jumbo strips of tender, juicy all white chicken. We recommend our home-made ranch for dipping.

Big Red Wrap

Big Red Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, and ranch dressing wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla. Try it buffalo style.

Beer Battered Fish

Beer Battered Fish

$13.99

Two battered cod fillets served with tartar sauce.

Salads & Soup

Taco

Taco

$12.99

Seasoned beef or chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and black olives in a fried tortilla bowl. Served with salsa, sour cream, and choice of dressing.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$13.99+

Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$9.99

Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.

Buffalo Blue Salad

Buffalo Blue Salad

$14.99

Crispy chicken tossed in hot sauce, tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles.

Chef

Chef

$10.99

Ham, turkey, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.

Southwest Chicken

Southwest Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, roasted black brean and corn salsa, topped with tortilla strips.

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, shredded parmesan cheese, tomatoes, sliced red onions, and croutons. Served with caesar dressing.

Soup

Soup

$3.99+

Soup & Salad

$6.98

A bowl of soup and side salad.

Side Salad

$3.59

Dinners

Hand Breaded Chicken

Hand Breaded Chicken

$15.99

Boneless chicken breast, hand breaded, pan fried and smothered in gravy.

New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$22.99

10 oz hand cut, lightly seasoned, and charbroiled.

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.99

8 oz beef breaded, fried, and smothered with your choice of beef or country style gravy.

Kid's Meals

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.99
Kid's Mac N Cheese

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Corn Dogs

$5.99
Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.99
Kid's Slider w/ Cheese

Kid's Slider w/ Cheese

$5.99+

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$3.99+

Fudge brownie topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup, caramel, and whipped topping.

Just Brownie

$2.99

Sides

Add a Side

$3.59

Dinner Roll

$1.00

Texas Toast (1 PC)

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Add Shrimp

$5.00

Wednesday Features

Endless Fries

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar is a family dining and entertainment destination serving the Fremont area for 22 years. We are talking about a hometown place where you can come for birthday parties, corporate events, meet up after sporting events, date nights, or just a night out with friends or the family, and everyone will have a great time. No matter the occasion or who you share it with, a great time starts with BIG RED KENO live-ball draw play and is fueled by food and drinks at a terrific value, moved by music or watching your favorite sporting event on one of our TV’s positioned for your ultimate viewing at Big Red Restaurants & Sports Bar. Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar has earned the confidence of our customers with a variety of menu options and specials. Our exceptional staff focuses on serving you the customer so that you will want to come back again and again. Stop in and see for yourself!

Website

Location

2323 Laverna St, Fremont, NE 68025

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Simmer Down Fremont
orange starNo Reviews
2712 East 23rd Ave N Fremont, NE 68025
View restaurantnext
Crush Pizza and Alehouse - 102 North Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
102 North Main Street Fremont, NE 68025
View restaurantnext
Woodcliff Marina
orange starNo Reviews
980 County Rd W Tract 5 Fremont, NE 68025
View restaurantnext
Sam & Louie's Italian Restaurant - Elkhorn
orange star4.2 • 224
2949 N 204th St Elkhorn, NE 68022
View restaurantnext
Jukes Ale Works
orange star4.4 • 298
20560 Elkhorn Dr Elkhorn, NE 68022
View restaurantnext
Shevy’s Sports Bar & Grill - 2607 N Main St
orange starNo Reviews
2607 N Main St Elkhorn, NE 68022
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Fremont
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Panora
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston