Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Brubaker's Café and Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

13 N Main Street

Sumter, SC 29150

Popular Items

Cappuccino
Turkey Cheddar
Latte

Espresso

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Macchiato with our house made vanilla syrup, drizzled with fresh in house made caramel sauce.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75+

Fireside Latte

$4.75+

Latte with hazelnut, toasted marshmallow*, and vanilla* *Made in house

White Mocha

$4.75+

Latte with white mocha sauce. Topped with whipped cream.

Mocha

$4.75+

Latte with mocha sauce. Topped with whipped cream.

Flat White

$4.25+

Ristretto shots with steamed whole milk and thin layer of foam.

Latte

$4.25+

Espresso with steamed milk and medium layer of milk foam.

Macchiato

$4.25+

Steamed milk topped with espresso.

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso with steamed milk and thick milk foam.

Americano

$3.75+

All the delicious flavor of a good espresso shot, diluted with water.

Cortado

$2.75

1:1 ratio of espresso and steamed milk.

Piccolo

$3.25

Small latte. Espresso with steamed milk.

Shot

$1.00+

Espresso

Con Panna

$2.25

Espresso Macchiato

$2.25

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$4.75+

Honey Bee

$4.25+

Oatmeal Pie Macchiato

$5.75+

Default milk is oat

Barista's Choice

$4.75+

Trevor

$6.75

Gingerbread Latte

$4.75+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.75+

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.75+

Fresh and locally roasted.

Iced Coffee

$3.25+

Coffee brewed double strength, cooled, and served over ice. Made from a rotating selection of our fresh locally roasted coffees.

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Sweet and full bodied. Brewed with cold water over-night.

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Brewed hot coffee with a third of steamed milk.

Pour-Over

$3.75

Aeropress

$3.75

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Ice Tea

$3.25+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

London Fog

$4.25+

Earl grey tea latte.

Other

Caffresca

$4.25+

Fruity, juicy, refreshing drinks with a kick of green coffee extract.

Caffresca Flair

$5.25+

Cream Soda

$4.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Your choice of syrup and steamed milk.

Steamer

$3.25+

Cup Of Water

Cup Of Lemonade

$1.75+

Bottle Of Water

$1.50

Bottled Drink

$2.25

Dr. Browns

$2.25

Box Of Coffee

$25.00

Box Of Coffee W/ Cups

$30.00

Miscelato

Cafe Miscelato

$5.25+

Blended drink with coffee and your choice of syrups.

Cream Miscelato

$5.25+

Blended drink with your choice of syrups.

Smoothie

$6.25+

Frozen Lemonade

$4.25+

Pastry

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$2.75

Fudge Pies

$2.75Out of stock

Gingerbread Cream Pies

$3.25

Bagel

$2.75

Scone

$3.25

Muffin

$3.75

Gluten Free Brownie

$4.75

Croissant

$4.75

Choc Croissant

$5.75

Loaf Of Sourdough Bread

$8.00

Ham And Cheddar Quiche

$5.75

Mini Bread

$3.25

Pecan Pie Bar

$3.75

Danish

$3.25

Sandwich

Turkey Cheddar

$7.75

Fresh roasted turkey, cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato, mayo, and a sprinkle of our signature sandwich seasoning. On your choice of bread. Pressed in our panini grill for a crisp toasted bread.

Ham & Swiss

$7.75

Smoked ham, swiss cheese, tomato, mayo, and a sprinkle of our signature sandwich seasoning. On your choice of bread. Pressed in our panini grill for a crisp toasted bread.

Club Sandwich

$9.25

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar & swiss cheese, tomato, mayo, and a sprinkle of our signature sandwich seasoning. On your choice of bread. Pressed in our panini grill for a crisp toasted bread.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.75

Cheddar, swiss, and gouda with mayo and a sprinkle of our signature sandwich seasoning.. A little bite, a little tang, a little fancy. On your choice of bread. Pressed in our panini grill for a crisp toasted bread.

Veggie Wrap

$6.75

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.75Out of stock

Caprese Sandwich

$9.75

Salad

Club Salad

$10.25

A generous serving of Turkey, Ham, and Bacon, served on a bed of mixed greens, and topped with cheddar, swiss, boiled egg, tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumber, and house made croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Half Club Salad

$7.25

A half portion of our Club Salad.

House Salad

$7.25

Mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, and house-made croutons

Half House Salad

$5.25

Side version of our house salad

Side

Fruit Cup

$3.25

Seasonal fruit

Pasta Salad

$3.25

*Literally* our grandma's pasta salad. Cheddar cheese, bacon, cucumber, tossed in caesar dressing.

Potato Salad

$3.25

Old Fashioned Potato Salad with boiled eggs, mayo, and mustard.

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Miss Vickies chips.

Side Salad

$3.50Out of stock

Soup

Cup Of Tomato Soup

$3.75

Hot and ready soup of the day

Bowl Of Tomato Soup

$5.25

Cookie

2 Choc Chip

$2.25Out of stock

Breakfast Until 10:30

Sconewich

$5.75

Egg, cheddar, and your choice of bacon or sausage. Served on a scone. Available till 10:30

Wrap

$5.75

Egg, cheddar, and your choice of bacon or sausage. Served in a spinach or flour wrap.

Bagelwich

$5.75

Spinach Gouda Wrap

$5.25

Specialty Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.25

Bruschetta Toast

$5.25

Brie and Jam Toast

$5.25

Nutella Toast

$5.25

Bagged Coffee

Iris

$17.00

Swan

$17.00

Peru

$15.00

Brazil

$15.00

Main St

$17.00

India

$15.00

Honduras

$15.00

Guatemala

$15.00

Gamecock City

$17.00

Decaf Colombia

$15.00

5lb Bag

$75.00

5lb Specialty

$85.00

Colombia Narino

$25.00

Chiapas

$25.00

Manager Use Only

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

13 N Main Street, Sumter, SC 29150

Directions

