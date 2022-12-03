- Home
Brubaker's Café and Bakery
No reviews yet
13 N Main Street
Sumter, SC 29150
Popular Items
Espresso
Caramel Macchiato
Macchiato with our house made vanilla syrup, drizzled with fresh in house made caramel sauce.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Fireside Latte
Latte with hazelnut, toasted marshmallow*, and vanilla* *Made in house
White Mocha
Latte with white mocha sauce. Topped with whipped cream.
Mocha
Latte with mocha sauce. Topped with whipped cream.
Flat White
Ristretto shots with steamed whole milk and thin layer of foam.
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk and medium layer of milk foam.
Macchiato
Steamed milk topped with espresso.
Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk and thick milk foam.
Americano
All the delicious flavor of a good espresso shot, diluted with water.
Cortado
1:1 ratio of espresso and steamed milk.
Piccolo
Small latte. Espresso with steamed milk.
Shot
Espresso
Con Panna
Espresso Macchiato
Cinnamon Roll Latte
Honey Bee
Oatmeal Pie Macchiato
Default milk is oat
Barista's Choice
Trevor
Gingerbread Latte
Peppermint Mocha
Coffee
Brewed Coffee
Fresh and locally roasted.
Iced Coffee
Coffee brewed double strength, cooled, and served over ice. Made from a rotating selection of our fresh locally roasted coffees.
Cold Brew
Sweet and full bodied. Brewed with cold water over-night.
Nitro Cold Brew
Cafe Au Lait
Brewed hot coffee with a third of steamed milk.
Pour-Over
Aeropress
Tea
Other
Caffresca
Fruity, juicy, refreshing drinks with a kick of green coffee extract.
Caffresca Flair
Cream Soda
Hot Chocolate
Your choice of syrup and steamed milk.
Steamer
Cup Of Water
Cup Of Lemonade
Bottle Of Water
Bottled Drink
Dr. Browns
Box Of Coffee
Box Of Coffee W/ Cups
Miscelato
Pastry
Sandwich
Turkey Cheddar
Fresh roasted turkey, cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato, mayo, and a sprinkle of our signature sandwich seasoning. On your choice of bread. Pressed in our panini grill for a crisp toasted bread.
Ham & Swiss
Smoked ham, swiss cheese, tomato, mayo, and a sprinkle of our signature sandwich seasoning. On your choice of bread. Pressed in our panini grill for a crisp toasted bread.
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar & swiss cheese, tomato, mayo, and a sprinkle of our signature sandwich seasoning. On your choice of bread. Pressed in our panini grill for a crisp toasted bread.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Cheddar, swiss, and gouda with mayo and a sprinkle of our signature sandwich seasoning.. A little bite, a little tang, a little fancy. On your choice of bread. Pressed in our panini grill for a crisp toasted bread.
Veggie Wrap
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Caprese Sandwich
Salad
Club Salad
A generous serving of Turkey, Ham, and Bacon, served on a bed of mixed greens, and topped with cheddar, swiss, boiled egg, tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumber, and house made croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Half Club Salad
A half portion of our Club Salad.
House Salad
Mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, and house-made croutons
Half House Salad
Side version of our house salad
Side
Breakfast Until 10:30
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
13 N Main Street, Sumter, SC 29150