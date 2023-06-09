Burger 101 Food Truck NEW

Wrap

$8.50

1. Original: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, and your choice of 3 fried or grilled fingers. 2. Rolled in sauce: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, and your choice of 3 fried or grilled fingers rolled in one of our sauces (Buffalo, Sweet Heat, or BBQ). 3. Caesar: Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, and your choice of 3 fried or grilled fingers.