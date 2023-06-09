A map showing the location of Burger 101 Food Truck NEWView gallery

Burger 101 Food Truck NEW

No reviews yet

101 East Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35903

Popular Items

#3 Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.25

Double smash burger- served with two patties, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Basic sauce

Wrap

$8.50

1. Original: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, and your choice of 3 fried or grilled fingers. 2. Rolled in sauce: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, and your choice of 3 fried or grilled fingers rolled in one of our sauces (Buffalo, Sweet Heat, or BBQ). 3. Caesar: Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, and your choice of 3 fried or grilled fingers.

FOOD

Combos

#1 Double Burger

$8.50

Double smash burger- served with two patties, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Basic sauce

#2 Double Cheeseburger

$9.25

Double smash burger- served with two patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Basic sauce

#3 Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.25

Double smash burger- served with two patties, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Basic sauce

#4 Single Burger & Hot Dog

$10.25

Single smash burger- served with one pattie, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Basic sauce and a Hot Dog (plain)

#5 Chicken Fingers

$8.00

#6 Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

# 7 Wrap Meal

$10.00

1. Original: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, and your choice of 3 fried or grilled fingers. 2. Rolled in sauce: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, and your choice of 3 fried or grilled fingers rolled in one of our sauces (Buffalo, Sweet Heat, or BBQ). 3. Caesar: Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, and your choice of 3 fried or grilled fingers.

# 8 Hot Dog Combo

$6.00

Single Burger Combo

$6.50

Triple Burger Combo

$10.50

Quad Burger Combo

$12.50

Double Hot Dog Combo

$9.00

2 Hot dogs, Fries, and a drink

Salads

Cobb Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.00

Base Salad

$7.00

Try one of our great salads without the chicken.

Side Salad

$3.50

Entrees

Single Burger

$5.00

Double Burger

$7.00

Triple Burger

$9.00

Quad Burger

$11.00

Chicken Sandwhich

$7.00

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Wrap

$8.50

1. Original: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, and your choice of 3 fried or grilled fingers. 2. Rolled in sauce: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, and your choice of 3 fried or grilled fingers rolled in one of our sauces (Buffalo, Sweet Heat, or BBQ). 3. Caesar: Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, and your choice of 3 fried or grilled fingers.

Sides

French Fries

$2.50

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

LTO/Specials

Little 1's Entree

$1.99+Out of stock

chicken finger (fried or grilled) on a miniature bun with 101 sauce

Little 1's Combos

$9.49+Out of stock

Traditional Wings

$1.10+Out of stock

6 Sliders (5-30-23 Only)

$8.00Out of stock

6 Sliders Served with meat and basic sauce only.

DRINKS

Drinks (Copy)

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

1\2 1\2 Tea

$2.00

Water

$2.00

EXTRAS

Items

Lettuce

$0.60

Tomato

$0.60

Burger Pattie

$2.00

Cheese

$0.75

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Bacon

$1.00

Chili

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$0.35

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.65

Egg

$0.50

Salad Cheese

$1.00

Hamburger Bun

$1.00

Hot Dog Bun

$0.85

Chicken Finger

$2.00

25 Chicken Fingers

$37.50

50 Chicken Fingers

$75.00

100 Chicken Fingers

$150.00

POPSICLES

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.75

Add Ketchup To Bag

Combo

#1 Double Burger

$8.50

Double smash burger- served with two patties, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Basic sauce

#2 Double Cheeseburger

$9.25

Double smash burger- served with two patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Basic sauce

Double Hot Dog Combo

$9.00

2 Hot dogs, Fries, and a drink

4 Piece Chicken Finger

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
101 East Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35903

