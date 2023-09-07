Shared Apps

Roti Platha

$10.00

Buttery, flaky, multi layered bread

Burmese Deviled Eggs

$15.00

Pasture eggs, tamarind, house chili crunch, peanuts, cilantro

Secret Garden

$16.00

Asparagus , cucumber, radish, rainbow carrot, cauliflower, english pea, burmese green goddess

Potato Samusa

$16.00

Curried potatoes and peas, pineapple chili vinaigrette

Andaman Crudo

$25.00

Hokkaido sea scallop, calamansi coconut vinaigrette, cucumber, fried ginger

Crispy Calamari

$22.00

Garlic, shallots, scallion, jalapeno with jalapeno vinegar dipping sauce

Crab Rangoon Dip

$22.00

Cream cheese, creme fraiche, snow crab meat, wonton chips

Minced Chicken & Mint

$18.00

Jalapeño, cilantro, pickled root veg, baby gem lettuce

Laphet Tea Leaf Salad

$21.00

Fermented tea leaf, crispy mixed nuts & seeds, beans, garlic, sweet baby gems. Our Tea Leaf Salad was voted by Sunset Magazine as the Best of the West-Salad and winner of the "Good Food Award"

Rainbow Salad

$22.00

Tofu, fried garlic, fried onions, chickpeas, green papaya, tamarind vinaigrette dressing

Mohinga

$23.00

"National dish of southern Burma." Pollock, garlic, ginger, lemongrass, cilantro, shallots, soft boiled eggs, pea chips

Mains

B. F. C

$25.00

Burmese fried chicken, sesame seeds, sweet heat

Coconut Chicken Curry

$26.00

Free range chicken, fingerling potato, tomato, lemongrass

Heritage Pork Belly + Mustard Greens

$25.00

Baby heirloom tomato, sambal chili, ginger

Kebat

$23.00

Onion, tomato, lemon, jalapeño, mint, tamarind, turmeric

Fiery Chicken

$26.00

Organic braised tofu, string beans, red bell pepper, Thai basil, five spice "Sweet heat" sauce

Chili Garlic Prawns

$26.00

Onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, thai basil, koji rice

Burma Cioppino

$39.00

P.E.I. mussel, squid, fish, shrimp, hokkaido scallop, chinese sausage, fingerling potato, sweet corn

Inle Fisherman

$40.00

Chilean seabass, Burmese mirepoix, lime, thai chilis, compressed baby bok choy, fish fume, aromatics

Pork Belly Hung Lay

$28.00

Baby heirloom tomato, pickled garlic, curry spices

Beef Short Ribs

$46.00

Grass fed, roasted leeks, fingerling potato, cipollini onions, thumbelina carrot

Lamb Shank Curry

$44.00

Anderson ranch grass fed lamb, marble potato, braised radish, pickled leeks

Staples

Hawker Garlic Noodles

$21.00

Egg noodles, garlic chips, scallions, shallots, sweet and spicy sauce

Superstar Fried Rice

$28.00

Shrimp, pasture eggs, chinese sausage, balachaung, scallions

East Coast Noodles

$26.00

Shan style rice noodles, tomato chicken curry, pickled mustard greens, ground peanuts

Coconut Chicken Noodles (Ohn No Khao Swe)

$24.00

Chicken thighs, coconut milk, onion, garlic, turmeric, cilantro, fresh onion, eggs, chili, lemon

Sides & Add-Ons

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Brown Rice

$5.00

Savory Coconut Rice

$5.00

Dry Fried String Beans

$15.00

Garlic, soy, chili sauce

Wok Fired Seasonal Vegetables

$15.00

Daily mix of vegetables, garlic, rice wine

Sauteed Baby Cauliflower

$15.00

King trumpet mushrooms, kabocha puree

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

$15.00

Chinese eggplant, ginger, sambal chili

Dessert

Golden Land

$14.00

Calamansi curd, earl grey shortbread, mango chantilly, cardamom crumble, blueberry yuzu compote, honey tuile, honey bean anglaise

Cake Fee

$4.50