Cactus Cafe - Smithtown 20 EAST MAIN STREET
STARTERS
- SMALL CORN CHOWDER$6.00
- LARGE CORN CHOWDER$8.50
- SMALL NACHOS$8.50
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, onions & cilantro
- LARGE NACHOS$10.50
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, onions & cilantro
- 6 PIECE WINGS$9.00
Choice of cactus-style house marinade, buffalo or BBQ sauce
- 12 PIECE WINGS$15.00
Choice of cactus-style house marinade, buffalo or BBQ sauce
- SMALL GUAC AND CHIPS$7.00
- LARGE GUAC AND CHIPS$12.50
- SMALL CHEESE SAUCE AND CHIPS$6.50
- LARGE CHEESE SAUCE AND CHIPS$12.00
- SMALL CHIPS AND SALSA$5.00
Tomatillo, Chipotle, Arbol or Pico De Gallo
- LARGE CHIPS AND SALSA$6.50
Tomatillo, Chipotle, Arbol or Pico De Gallo
- Cheese Fries$7.50
- Nacho Fries$12.00
SALADS
SOFT TACOS 🌮
- CARNE ASADA TACO$4.95
Marinated steak, sautéed onions, cilantro, & chipotle lime sour cream
- CHICKEN TACO$4.25
Shredded chicken breast, onion, cilantro, lettuce, & pico de gallo
- VEGETABLE TACO$4.25
Sautéed vegetables, lettuce, onion, cilantro & tomatillo salsa
- BLACK BEAN TACO$3.00
Refried or black beans, onion, cilantro, lettuce, cheese, & pico de gallo
- FISH TACO$4.95
Battered Cod, onion, cilantro, lettuce, & pico de gallo
- SHRIMP TACO$4.95
Grilled shrimp, lettuce, onion, cilantro, & chipotle sauce
- CHORIZO TACO$4.25
Spicy chorizo, lettuce, onion, cilantro & arbol sala
- BBQ PULLED PORK TACO$4.25
Smoked tender BBQ pork, onion, cilantro, lettuce, & cheese
- SMOKED PORK TACO$4.25
Seasoned tender pork with grilled scallions & arbol salsa
- FAJITA TACO$3.00
Grilled peppers and onions, fajita spices, black beans and green stuff
- CRISPY CHICKEN TACO$3.00
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, our special Yellow Ranch Sauce
- REFRIED BEAN Taco$3.00
- SMOKED BRISKET TACO$4.25
Marinated brisket, lettuce, sautéed peppers and onions & tomatillo salsa
BURRITOS 🌯
- CHICKEN BURRITO$12.50
Shredded chicken breast, rice, refried beans, onion, cilantro, cheese, sour cream, & pico de gallo
- CARNE ASADA BURRITO$13.00
Marinated steak, rice, black beans, sautéed onions, cilantro, & chipotle lime sour cream
- BLACK BEAN BURRITO$6.00
Black beans, rice, onion, pico de gallo, cilantro, cheese & sour cream
- VEGGIE BURRITO$9.00
Sautéed vegetables, rice, onion, cilantro, black bean chili, tomatillo salsa, cheese & sour cream
- GARDEN BURRITO$12.00
Shredded chicken breast, lettuce, pico de gallo, onion, cilantro, cheese & guacamole on a whole wheat tortilla
- SHRIMP GARDEN$13.00
- CARNE ASADA GARDEN$11.50
- FISH BURRITO$13.50
Battered cod, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, onions, cilantro, rice, refried beans, cheese & sour cream
- SALMON BURRITO$13.50
Grilled salmon, shredded lettuce, tomato, avocado, onion, cilantro & balsamic vinaigrette
- SHRIMP BURRITO$13.50
Grilled shrimp, rice, refried beans, chipotle sauce, onion, cilantro, cheese & sour cream
- CHORIZO BURRITO$12.50
Spicy chorizo, rice, refried beans, arbol salsa, onion, cilantro, cheese & sour cream
- BBQ PULLED PORK BURRITO$12.50
BBQ smoked pork, refried beans, rice, cheese, onion, cilantro & sour cream
- SMOKED PORK BURRITO$12.50
Seasoned pork, rice, black beans, arbol salsa, scallions, cheese & sour cream
- SMOKED BRISKET BURRITO$12.50
Smoked brisket, sour cream, rice, black beans, sautéed peppers and onions & tomatillo sauce
- CHICKEN FAJITA BURRITO$13.00
Fajita style grilled chicken, sour cream, guacamole, rice, black beans, peppers and onions & pico de gallo
- CARNE FAJITA BURRITO$12.50
fajita style grilled steak, sour cream, guacamole, rice, black beans, peppers and onions & pico de gallo
- SHRIMP FAJITA BURRITO$12.50
fajita style grilled shrimp, sour cream, guacamole, rice, black beans, peppers and onions & pico de gallo
- CRISPY CHICKEN BURRITO$12.50
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, our special Yellow Ranch Sauce
- BUFFALO CHICKEN BURRITO$10.50
LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEESE, BUFFALO SAUCE, BLUE CHEESE, SHREDDED CHICKEN
- REFRIED BEAN BURRITO$6.00
- SURF AND TURF$13.00
- up charge$1.20
QUESADILLAS
- CHEESE QUESADILLA$5.00
- CHICKEN QUESADILLA$11.00
- VEGGIE QUESADILLA$11.00
- CHORIZO QUESADILLA$11.50
- CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA$12.75
with sauteed onions
- SMOKED BRISKET QUESADILLA$11.00
with sauteed peppers and onions
- SMOKED PORK QUESADILLA$11.00
with scallions
- BBQ PULLED PORK QUESADILLA$11.50
- SHRIMP QUESADILLA$12.75
- BLACK BEAN QUESADILLA$8.75
- REFRIED BEAN QUESADILLA$8.75
ENCHILADA
CHICKEN 🐔
RICE DISHES
- ARROZ CON POLLO$13.95
Chicken and rice
- ARROZ CON CAMARONES$15.00
Shrimp and rice
- ARROZ CON CARNE$15.00
Steak and Rice
- Rice With Shredded Chix$9.50
- Rice With Carne Asada$10.50
- Rice, Beans, Meat$11.00
- Rice, Veggies, Meat$11.50
- Rice Grilld Chix$11.00
- Rice And Refried Beans$6.00
- Rice B. Beans$6.00
- RICE AND SHRIMP$10.50
SIDES
- MEXICAN RICE$3.75
- BLACK BEANS$3.75
- REFRIED BEANS$3.75
- FRENCH FRIES 🍟$5.95
- VEGETABLES$5.00
- JALAPENO CORN BREAD$4.50
- LARGE RICE$6.00
- LARGE BLACK BEAN$6.00
- LARGE REFRIED BEANS$6.00
- LARGE VEGGIES$7.00
- WHOLE WHEAT TORTILLA$0.50
- SM FLOUR TORTILLA$0.25
- LRG FLOUR TORTILLA$0.50
- CORN TORTILLA$0.25
- SIDE SALAD$2.50
- Grilled Chix With Rice$9.00
- BAG OF CHIPS$2.00
- Side Grilled Chix$5.00
- Side Shredded Chicken$5.00
- Side Carne Asada$6.00
- Side Smoked Brisket$5.00
- Side Smoked Pork$5.00
- Side Chorizo$5.00
- Side Grilled Shrimp$6.00
- Side Salmon$6.00
- Side BBQ Rib$5.00
DRINKS
KIDS MENU 👶
SAUCES
- YELLOW SAUCE 2OZ$0.50
- PICO DE GALLO 2OZ$0.50
- SMALL PICO DE GALLO/NO CHIPS$2.50
- CHEESE SAUCE 2OZ$0.50
- CHEESE SAUCE 4OZ$1.00
- BLUE CHEESE 2OZ$0.50
- GREEN STUFF 2OZ$0.50
- SOUR CREAM 2OZ$0.50
- CHIPOTLE SC 2OZ$0.50
- BUFFALO 2OZ$0.50
- BBQ SAUCE 2OZ$0.50
- RANCH 2OZ$0.50
- YELLOW RANCH 2OZ$0.50
- GUAC 2OZ$1.00
- LARGE GUAC/ NO CHIPS$8.00
- SMALL GUAC/ NO CHIPS$4.00
- LIMES$0.25
- ONIONS/CILANTRO 2OZ$0.25
- 1/2 AVOCADO$1.50
- WHOLE AVOCADO$3.00
- BALSAMIC 2OZ$0.50
- SHREDDED CHEESE 4OZ$0.75
- JALAPENOS 2OZ$0.50
- ENCHILADA SAUCE 4OZ$0.75
- CHIPOTLE 2OZ$0.50
- TOMATILLO 2OZ$0.50
- ARBOL 2OZ$0.50
UTENSILS
- TOMATOES$0.50
- PICO DE GALLO 4OZ$1.50
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Hanging out! and giving people texmexcellent food since 1999!
