Cafe Lahooti

review star

No reviews yet

96 E Main Street

Smithtown, NY 11787

FRUIT TEAS

MANGO TEA

MANGO TEA

$6.00+

SO REFRESHING, CAFFEINATED, EARL GREY BLACK TEA SHAKEN WITH THE MANGO SAUCE, THAT GIVES YOU THE REAL TASTE OF MANGOES WITH SOME FLAVOR OF TEA.

PASSION FRUIT Oolong TEA

PASSION FRUIT Oolong TEA

$6.00+

PASSION FRUIT PUREE COMBINED WITH THE FRESH BREWED EARL GREY TEA. SERVED WITH THE ICE & SO REFRESHING.

LYCHEE TEA

$6.00+

REAL LYCHEE SAUCE WITH THE JASMINE GREEN TEA, SERVED WITH ICE.

ORANGE GREEN TEA

ORANGE GREEN TEA

$6.00+

ORANGE SAUCE SHAKEN WITH THE BREWED EARL GREY BLACK TEA. SERVED WITH THE REAL SLICE OF ORANGES & ICE.

TROPICAL Oolong TEA

TROPICAL Oolong TEA

$6.00+

TROPICAL FRUITS REAL FLAVOR SAUCE SHAKEN WITH JASMINE GREEN TEA & SERVED WITH THE ICE.

MILK TEAS

JASMINE MILK TEA

JASMINE MILK TEA

$5.50+

JASMINE GREEN TEA SHAKEN WITH THE NON DAIRY CREAMER AND ICE. REFRESHING & CAFFEINATED.

OOLONG MILK TEA

OOLONG MILK TEA

$5.50+

OOLONG BLACK TEA COMBINED WITH THE NON DAIRY CREAMER & SERVES AS CHILLED. IT HAS PERFECT AMOUNT OF CAFFEINE TO BOOST THAT ENERGY YOU NEEDED FOR THE DAY.

EARL GREY MILK TEA

EARL GREY MILK TEA

$5.50+

EARL GREY BLACK TEA MIXED WITH THE NON DAIRY CREAMER AND SHAKE & SERVES WITH THE ICE. IT HAS RIGHT AMOUT OF SWEETNESS.

ROSE MILK TEA

ROSE MILK TEA

$5.50+

OUR FRESH BREWED EARL GREY TEA SHAKEN WITH THE ROSE FLAVOR, NON DAIRY CREAMER AND ICE. LETS TAKE THIS BLACK TEA RIGHT INTO THE NEXT LEVEL WITH THIS ROSE FLAVOR.

THAI TEA

THAI TEA

$5.50+

THIS MOST LOVED THAI TEA HAS A PERFECT BALANCE OF SPICE FLAVOR AND SWEETNESS. IT TASTES JUST PERFECT WITH THE NON DAIRY CREAMER.

BROWN SUGAR MILK TEA

BROWN SUGAR MILK TEA

$5.50+

MOST POPULAR CLASSIC BROWN SUGAR MILK TEA IS JUST DELICIOUS WHEN IT MIXED WITH THE FRESH BREWED EARL GREY BLACK TEA. THIS GIVES YOU THE FLAVOR OF YOUR FAVORITE BROWN SUGAR WITH ALSO JUST THE RIGHT TASTE OF BLACK TEA TO GIVES YOU A KICK OF CAFFEINE.

TARO MiLK TEA

TARO MiLK TEA

$5.50+

PREMIUM TARO IS A FULL OF FLAVOR. ITS SUBTLE SWEET & NUTTY FLAVORED. THIS PERFECT PURPLE COLORED DRINK SERVED WITH ICE. SO ENERGIZING & REFRESHING

Matcha

Matcha

$6.00+

BOBA FAMILY

BROWN SUGAR BOBA

BROWN SUGAR BOBA

$6.00+

MELTED BROWN SUGAR COMBINED WITH THE WHOLE MILK, ADDED BOBA TOPPING.

CAFE CAPPUCCINO

$6.00+

DELICIOUSLY RICH, CREAMY & CHILLED CAPPUCINO MADE WITH OUR IN HOUSE MADE CREAMER, SERVED WITH BOBA. PURE HEAVEN.

OREO COOKIES N CREAM BOBA

OREO COOKIES N CREAM BOBA

$6.00+

MADE WITH THE REAL OREOS & MILK COMES WITH THE COOKIE CRUMBS & BOBA. THIS DRINK IS PERFECT COMBO OF CHEWY AND CRUNCHY. TAPIOCA PEARLS (BOBA) CHEEZO CREAM ON TOP NON CAFFIENATED

TRIMASU BOBA

TRIMASU BOBA

$6.00+

PERFECT FLAVORED OF TRIMASU THAT WE DONT EAT, WE JUST DRINK. MADE WITH THE MILK. SERVED WITH WARM BOBA.

WHITE CHOCALATE MOCHA BOBA

WHITE CHOCALATE MOCHA BOBA

$6.00+

WHITE CHOCOLATE COMBINED WITH ESPRESSO SHOT, BLEND WITH MILK & ICE, ADDED BOBA TOPING. CAFFIENATED.

FROST CHOCOLATE BOBA

$6.00+

CHILLED CHOCOLATE TO DRINK, SERVED WITH BOBA TOPINGS. CHEERS TO ALL THE CHOCOLATE LOVERS.

Matcha Brulee

$7.25+
Caramel Latte Boba

Caramel Latte Boba

$6.00+

COLD BREWED TEAS

JASMINE GREEN TEA

JASMINE GREEN TEA

$4.00+
EARL GREY TEA

EARL GREY TEA

$4.00+
FOUR SEASON OOLONG BLACK TEA

FOUR SEASON OOLONG BLACK TEA

$4.00+

HOT COFFEE

HOT CAFE LATTE

$5.50+

CAPPUCCINO

$5.50+

Hot AMERICANO

$3.50+

Espresso shot

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Regular Coffee

$3.50+

Kashmir Pink Tea

$5.00+

Hot Salted Caramel Latte

$6.00+

Hot Vanilla Latte

$6.00+

COLD COFFEE

COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$3.50+

COLD CAFE LATTE

$5.50+

ICED AMERICANO

$3.50+
Iced SALTED CARAMEL LATTE

Iced SALTED CARAMEL LATTE

$6.00+

Iced VANILLA LATTE

$6.00+

ICE CREAM SHAKES

BANANA PUDDING ICECREAM SHAKE

$8.00+

CHOCOLATE ICECREAM SHAKE

$8.00+

COOKIES AND CREAM SHAKE

$8.00+

CAMP COFFEE SHAKE

$8.00+

OLD FASHION VANILLA SHAKE

$8.00+

MISSISSIPIE MUD PIE SHAKE

$8.00+

MINT CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$8.00+

MAIN BLUEBERRY SHAKE

$8.00+

I SCREAM FOR CAKE SHAKE

$8.00+

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE SHAKE

$8.00+

COTTON CANDY SHAKE

$8.00+

S'MORES SHAKE

$8.00+

ICE CREAM

MISSISSIPI MUD PIE

MISSISSIPI MUD PIE

$5.50+
MINT CHOCOLATE

MINT CHOCOLATE

$5.50+

COTTON CANDY

$5.50+

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$5.50+
OLD FASHIONED VANILLA

OLD FASHIONED VANILLA

$5.50+
I SCREAM FOR CAKE

I SCREAM FOR CAKE

$5.50+

Salted Caramel

$5.50+
MAINE BLUEBERRY

MAINE BLUEBERRY

$5.50+
COOKIES AND CREAM

COOKIES AND CREAM

$5.50+
SMORES

SMORES

$5.50+
WORLD BEST CHOCOLATE

WORLD BEST CHOCOLATE

$5.50+

BANANA PUDDING

$5.50+
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
We serve authentic bubble teas from Taiwan full of flavors and freshly made bobas. Our freshly brewed speciality coffee is the best in the town with a variety of options. We have a variety of home made Ice creams and soft serve.

96 E Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787

Directions

