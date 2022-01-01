Cafe 25:35
409 E Monroe Ave.
Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sandwiches & Burritos
Croissant Sammy
Buttery croissant with two scrambled eggs, sausage and swiss cheese
Ciabatta Sammy
Toasted ciabatta roll with two scrambled eggs, pecan smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese
Classic Sammy
Toasted English muffin with two scrambled eggs, pecan bacon, and cheddar cheese
Arkansas Burrito
Sausage, three eggs, home fries, cheddar cheese and house made sausage gravy wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Breakfast Burrito
Pork chorizo, home fries, effs caramelized onions, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado and our three cheese blend, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
House Specialties
Early Riser
Two eggs, bacon or sausage, home fries, and your choice of toast, biscuit or English muffin.
Buckeye Boy
Three eggs, bacon or sausage, home fries, two pancakes and your choice of toast, biscuit or English muffin.
Buckeye Girl
Cardew
Three Eggs, Bacon or Sausage, Home Fries and Four Small Pancakes
Country Benedict
Buttermilk biscuit with sliced ham, two eggs topped with house made sausage gravy, served with home fries.
JPQ Bowl
This dish is the brain child of John, Paul and Quinton. Home fries topped with three eggs, savory house made sausage gravy, sausage and cheddar cheese.
The Carpenter
Our version of southern style biscuits and gravy, Fresh baked buttermilk biscuits covered with savory house made gravy.
French Toast
Three slices of House made French Toast
Omelets
Classics
Breakfast Sides
Home Fries
Wheat Toast
White Toast
Sourdough Toast
Dry
Croissant
Pretzel bun
Bacon
Crispy Bacon
Sausage
Both Bacon and Sausage
Turkey Sausage
Fruit
Cottage Cheese
Sliced Avocado
Yogurt No Fruit
Sliced Tomatos
Side Of Gravy
Biscuit
Breakfast Specials
BYO Breakfast
Mr. G
Signature Burgers
Tony's Garlic Burger
Once made for Bob Hope! Perfectly grilled burger, topped with provolone cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and finished with our roasted garlic butter on a split top bun.
The Palo Verde
Monterey jack cheese , chipotle mayo, roasted green chilies, haystack onions, lettuce and tomatoes, on a split top bun
The Arlington
Provolone cheese, pecan smoked bacon, house made BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, and house made pickles, all on a split top bun,
Crazy Franks
cheddar cheese, pecan smoked bacon, peanut butter on a split top bun with a side of pickles.
Oldtown
Classic cheese burger with cheddar cheese. Mustard, ketchup, lettuce tomato, house made pickles, onions on a split to bun.
Hot Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken breast coated with spicy buffalo sauce. With lettuce, tomato, and classic ranch dressing.
Southwest Chicken
Thinly sliced grilled chicken, roasted green chilies, caramelized onions, tomato, monterey jack cheese, with house made south-west aioli on a ciabatta bun.
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Monterey jack, cheddar and gouda, cheeses wit arugula and pecan smoked bacon on sourdough.
Pretzel Rueben
Hot pastrami with sauerkraut, unique house made rueben dressing, swiss cheese on a pretzel roll.
BLT
Cold Sandwiches
Andy's
Turkey and ham, pecan smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, our signature house made honey mustard on a lightly toasted pretzel bun.
BLT
Piles of pecan smoked bacon, fresh tomatoes, romaine lettuce, and avocado with Dijon mayo o toasted sourdough.
Candi's
Turkey breast, pecan-smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, sprouts, dijon mayo on your choice of toasted sourdough or whole wheat bread.
Crossaints & Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled herb chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made caesar dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Cashew Chicken Croissant
Diced chicken breast with cashews, celery, dried cranberries, fresh thyme, parsley on a buttery croissant.
Shirley's Croissant
Albacore tuna with dill, celery, onion, mayo and dijon mustard on a buttery croissant.
Soups & Salads
Smoke Tomato Bique
freshly smoked tomatoes topped with basil crème.
Soup of the Day
Seasonal selections when available.
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, sliced red onion, cucumber, tomatoes, croutons, tossed with ranch dressing.
Balsamic Greek Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese with a house made caesar dressing and toped with fresh croutons.
Kids
Sides
Sauces & Dressing
Coffee Bar
Latte
Drip
Cold Brew
Espresso
Americano
Breve
Espresso and half and half
Hot Tea
Hot Cocoa
Caramel Macchiato Latte
Espresso, Milk, Caramel sauce, Vanilla Syrup
Turtle Mocha Latte
Espresso, Milk, Chocolate sauce, Caramel sauce, English Toffee syrup,
Baja Mocha Latte
Espresso, Milk, Chocolate sauce, Caramel sauce, Cinnamon syrup, English Toffee syrup
Cinnamon Spice Mocha Latte
Espresso, Milk, Chocolate sauce, Cinnamon syrup,
Snickers Latte
Espresso, Milk, Chocolate sauce, Caramel sauce, Hazelnut syrup
Cinnamon Twist Latte
Espresso, Milk, White Chocolate sauce, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Spice Syrup
Nutella Latte
Espresso, Milk, Chocolate sauce, Hazelnut syrup
My Guy Cortado
Equal parts Espresso & Steamed milk
Chai Tea Latte
Chia tea, Milk
Gingerbread Tea
English breakfast tea, Steamed Milk, Cinnamon and Gingerbread syrup
My Name is Pearl
Earl Grey tea, Steamed milk and Vanilla syrup.
Steamer
Steamed Milk with any one flavor of syrup. Additional Syrups $.50
Italian Soda
Any one flavor of syrup soda water and cream. Additional syrups $.50
Mary's Coffee
Cappachino
Pumpkin Pie Latte
Pumpkin Pie Special ( Soap)
Beverages
Coffee Beans
Fountain Drinks
Cocktails
Sagauro
Dry Heat
Sunset
Bloody Mary
Mimosa
Prosecco
Strawberry Cordial
Spiked Root Beer
Shot Wheatly Vodka Back
Shot Ryans Irish Cream
Shot Rams Point Peanut Butter Whiskey
Shot Boston Peppermint Schnapps
Tequila Sunrise
Margarita
Passoa Margarita
Arizona Sunset
Irish Coffee
Rum and Coke
Whiskey and Coke
Blizten
Buckeye Sunrise
Arizona Sunrise
Beer
Wine
Shirts
Soap
Ornaments
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
Photos coming soon!