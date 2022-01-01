A map showing the location of Cafe 25:35View gallery

Cafe 25:35

409 E Monroe Ave.

Buckeye, AZ 85326

Sandwiches & Burritos

Croissant Sammy

$8.75

Buttery croissant with two scrambled eggs, sausage and swiss cheese

Ciabatta Sammy

$8.75

Toasted ciabatta roll with two scrambled eggs, pecan smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese

Classic Sammy

$8.75

Toasted English muffin with two scrambled eggs, pecan bacon, and cheddar cheese

Arkansas Burrito

$13.50

Sausage, three eggs, home fries, cheddar cheese and house made sausage gravy wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.50

Pork chorizo, home fries, effs caramelized onions, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado and our three cheese blend, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

House Specialties

Early Riser

$12.75

Two eggs, bacon or sausage, home fries, and your choice of toast, biscuit or English muffin.

Buckeye Boy

$16.75

Three eggs, bacon or sausage, home fries, two pancakes and your choice of toast, biscuit or English muffin.

Buckeye Girl

$14.75

Cardew

$20.00

Three Eggs, Bacon or Sausage, Home Fries and Four Small Pancakes

Country Benedict

$13.75

Buttermilk biscuit with sliced ham, two eggs topped with house made sausage gravy, served with home fries.

JPQ Bowl

$14.00

This dish is the brain child of John, Paul and Quinton. Home fries topped with three eggs, savory house made sausage gravy, sausage and cheddar cheese.

The Carpenter

$5.75+

Our version of southern style biscuits and gravy, Fresh baked buttermilk biscuits covered with savory house made gravy.

French Toast

$5.00+

Three slices of House made French Toast

Omelets

Three Cheese

$12.75

A classic omelet with our own blend of Monterey jack, sharp cheddar, and smoked gouda cheese.

Big Country

$14.75

Ham, bacon, sausage topped with cheddar cheese.

Chorizo

$14.75

House roasted green chilies, pork chorizo, and cheddar cheese.

BYO Omelet

Classics

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.00+

Our own from scratch pancakes made with real buttermilk

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$14.00

Served on top of an oatmeal tart, with brown sugar, whipped butter and raisins.

Fruit & Yogurt

$9.75

Seasonal fruit served with Café style greek yogurt and granola.

Bakery

Cinnamon ROll

$7.00

Made from scratch and hand rolled.

Cookie

$3.00

Muffin

$4.00

Bread pudding

$5.00

Breakfast Sides

Home Fries

$3.50

Wheat Toast

$2.25

White Toast

$2.25

Sourdough Toast

$2.25

Dry

Croissant

$3.00

Pretzel bun

$3.50

Bacon

$3.00

Crispy Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Both Bacon and Sausage

$6.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Fruit

$4.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Yogurt No Fruit

$2.50

Sliced Tomatos

$1.00

Side Of Gravy

$3.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Breakfast Specials

Breakfast Special $8

$8.00

Breakfast Special $10

$10.00

Breakfast Special $12

$12.00

Breakfast Special $15

$15.00

BYO Breakfast

BYO Breakfast

Mr. G

Mr G

Signature Burgers

Tony's Garlic Burger

$17.50

Once made for Bob Hope! Perfectly grilled burger, topped with provolone cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and finished with our roasted garlic butter on a split top bun.

The Palo Verde

$17.50

Monterey jack cheese , chipotle mayo, roasted green chilies, haystack onions, lettuce and tomatoes, on a split top bun

The Arlington

$17.50

Provolone cheese, pecan smoked bacon, house made BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, and house made pickles, all on a split top bun,

Crazy Franks

$17.50

cheddar cheese, pecan smoked bacon, peanut butter on a split top bun with a side of pickles.

Oldtown

$16.00

Classic cheese burger with cheddar cheese. Mustard, ketchup, lettuce tomato, house made pickles, onions on a split to bun.

Hot Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken breast coated with spicy buffalo sauce. With lettuce, tomato, and classic ranch dressing.

Southwest Chicken

$16.00

Thinly sliced grilled chicken, roasted green chilies, caramelized onions, tomato, monterey jack cheese, with house made south-west aioli on a ciabatta bun.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Monterey jack, cheddar and gouda, cheeses wit arugula and pecan smoked bacon on sourdough.

Pretzel Rueben

$16.00

Hot pastrami with sauerkraut, unique house made rueben dressing, swiss cheese on a pretzel roll.

BLT

$16.00

Cold Sandwiches

Andy's

$15.50

Turkey and ham, pecan smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, our signature house made honey mustard on a lightly toasted pretzel bun.

BLT

$16.00

Piles of pecan smoked bacon, fresh tomatoes, romaine lettuce, and avocado with Dijon mayo o toasted sourdough.

Candi's

$15.50

Turkey breast, pecan-smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, sprouts, dijon mayo on your choice of toasted sourdough or whole wheat bread.

Crossaints & Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Grilled herb chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made caesar dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Cashew Chicken Croissant

$15.00

Diced chicken breast with cashews, celery, dried cranberries, fresh thyme, parsley on a buttery croissant.

Shirley's Croissant

$15.00

Albacore tuna with dill, celery, onion, mayo and dijon mustard on a buttery croissant.

Soups & Salads

Smoke Tomato Bique

$7.25+

freshly smoked tomatoes topped with basil crème.

Soup of the Day

$7.25+

Seasonal selections when available.

House Salad

$13.50

Romaine lettuce, sliced red onion, cucumber, tomatoes, croutons, tossed with ranch dressing.

Balsamic Greek Salad

$13.50

Caesar Salad

$13.50

Romaine, parmesan cheese with a house made caesar dressing and toped with fresh croutons.

Kids

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Crips PB & J

$6.00

crusts free PB&J

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00+

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Cheese Crisp

$6.00

Petite Cheeseburger

$8.00

Sides

Chips

$3.00

French Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Chip and Dip

$7.00

House Side Salad

$4.50

Greek Side Salad

$5.50

Caesar Side Salad

$5.50

Bisque

$2.50

Day soup

$3.00

Fresh Veggies

$4.00

Crazy Fries

$7.00

Sauces & Dressing

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Ruben

$0.50

Dijon Mayo

$0.50

Southwest Aioli

$0.50

Peanut Butter

$0.50

8 oz BBQ Sauce

$5.00

Lunch Specials

Lunch Special

$13.00

Lunch Special

$14.00

Lunch Special

$15.00

Lunch Special

$16.00

Coffee Bar

Latte

$5.50+

Drip

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.25

Espresso

$2.25

Americano

$4.25

Breve

$5.25

Espresso and half and half

Hot Tea

$2.95

Hot Cocoa

$5.25

Caramel Macchiato Latte

$5.25

Espresso, Milk, Caramel sauce, Vanilla Syrup

Turtle Mocha Latte

$5.95

Espresso, Milk, Chocolate sauce, Caramel sauce, English Toffee syrup,

Baja Mocha Latte

$5.95

Espresso, Milk, Chocolate sauce, Caramel sauce, Cinnamon syrup, English Toffee syrup

Cinnamon Spice Mocha Latte

$5.95

Espresso, Milk, Chocolate sauce, Cinnamon syrup,

Snickers Latte

$5.95

Espresso, Milk, Chocolate sauce, Caramel sauce, Hazelnut syrup

Cinnamon Twist Latte

$5.95

Espresso, Milk, White Chocolate sauce, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Spice Syrup

Nutella Latte

$5.95

Espresso, Milk, Chocolate sauce, Hazelnut syrup

My Guy Cortado

$4.25

Equal parts Espresso & Steamed milk

Chai Tea Latte

$5.25

Chia tea, Milk

Gingerbread Tea

$5.25

English breakfast tea, Steamed Milk, Cinnamon and Gingerbread syrup

My Name is Pearl

$5.25

Earl Grey tea, Steamed milk and Vanilla syrup.

Steamer

$3.95

Steamed Milk with any one flavor of syrup. Additional Syrups $.50

Italian Soda

$4.75

Any one flavor of syrup soda water and cream. Additional syrups $.50

Mary's Coffee

$1.70

Cappachino

$5.25

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.95

Pumpkin Pie Special ( Soap)

$2.97

Beverages

Water

Iced Tea

$3.50

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Whole Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Lemonade Cooler

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Refill

Coffee Beans

1/2 pound Whole Bean

$6.00

1 pound Whole Bean

$12.00

1/2 pound Ground

$6.00

1 Pound Ground

$12.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Root beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Mello Yellow

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Blue Powerade

$3.50

Cocktails

Sagauro

$4.00

Dry Heat

$4.00

Sunset

$4.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Prosecco

$6.00

Strawberry Cordial

$8.50

Spiked Root Beer

$10.00

Shot Wheatly Vodka Back

$3.00

Shot Ryans Irish Cream

$3.00

Shot Rams Point Peanut Butter Whiskey

$3.00

Shot Boston Peppermint Schnapps

$3.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Passoa Margarita

$10.50

Arizona Sunset

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Rum and Coke

$8.00

Whiskey and Coke

$8.00

Blizten

$7.00

Buckeye Sunrise

$10.00

Arizona Sunrise

$10.00

Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Michelob Legar

$3.50

Michelob Amber Bock

$3.50

Kiltlifter

$4.50

Shock Top

$4.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$3.50

White Claw Mango

$3.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Wine

Mule's Glass

$6.00

Mule's Bottle

$20.00

Familia Red Glass

$7.00

Familia Red Bottle

$25.00

Familia White Glass

$7.00

Familia White Bottle

$25.00

Shirts

Women's Small

$20.00

Women's Medium

$20.00

Women's Large

$20.00

Women's XLarge

$20.00

Women's XXLarge

$25.00

Men's Small

$20.00

Men's Medium

$20.00

Men's Large

$20.00

Men's XLarge

$20.00

Men's XXLarge

$25.00

Men's XXXLarge

$25.00

Soap

Candiland Soap

$8.50

Coffee Soap

$8.50

Renaissance Man Soap

$2.50

Saddle Up Soap

$8.50

Pumpkin Pie Chai

$8.50

Soap

$8.50

Ornaments

Christmas Ornament

$18.30

Books

Then & Now

$21.99

Legendary Locals Book

$21.99

Book Bundle

$39.99

Hats

Cafe Hat

$25.00

AZ Hats

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

409 E Monroe Ave., Buckeye, AZ 85326

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

