Rosie's Taco Shop - Buckeye 21055 W Main St.

No reviews yet

21055 W Main St.

Buckeye, AZ 85396

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesa Birria Taco
Asada taco
Fish Taco

Street Tacos (Tuesday Special)

4 Mini Pastor

$5.99

Served with blistered pepper and onions. Then topped with fresh red onion & cilantro. Served with 12 oz. soft drink.

4 Mini Asada

$5.99

Served with blistered pepper and onions. Then topped with fresh red onion & cilantro. Served with 12 oz. soft drink.

4 Mini Chicken

$5.99

Served with blistered pepper and onions. Then topped with fresh red onion & cilantro. Served with 12 oz. soft drink.

Make It A Combo

$3.99

Breakfast Burritos

Served all day!

Steak Egg Burro

$6.99

Steak, Eggs, & Cheese.

Ham Egg Burro

$6.99

Ham, Eggs, & Cheese.

Bacon Egg Burro

$6.99

Bacon, Eggs, & Cheese.

Chorizo Burro

$6.99

Chorizo, Eggs, & Cheese. (Pork Sausage)

Potato Egg Burro

$6.99

Potato, Eggs, & Cheese.

Sausa Egg Burr

$6.99

Sausage, Eggs, & Cheese.

Machaca, Burro

$6.99

Shredded Beef, Bell Peppers, Onions, Eggs & Cheese.

Chips & Dips

8oz Chips Trio

$9.99

8oz Chips Guac

$5.99

8oz Chips Queso

$5.99

8oz Chips Salsa

$4.99

4oz Chips Trio

$6.49

4oz Chips Guac

$4.49

4oz Chips Queso

$4.49

4 Oz Chips Salsa

$3.49

8 Oz Chips

$1.50

Nachos

Asada Nachos

$10.49

Fresh & crisp delicious home-made tortilla chips. Topped with our best servings! Guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo, & cheese.

Chicken Nachos

$10.25

Fresh & crisp delicious home-made tortilla chips. Topped with our best servings! Guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo, & cheese.

Pastor Nachos

$10.25

Fresh & crisp delicious home-made tortilla chips. Topped with our best servings! Guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo, & cheese.

Veggie Nachos

$9.75

Fresh & crisp delicious home-made tortilla chips. Topped with our best servings! Fresh & crisp delicious home-made tortilla chips. Topped with our best servings! Guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, lettuce & rice.

Shrimp Nachos

$10.49

Fresh & crisp delicious home-made tortilla chips. Topped with our best servings! Guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce, beans, pico de gallo, cheese.

Surf & Turf Nachos

$10.49

Fresh & crisp delicious home-made tortilla chips. Topped with our best servings! Marinated steak strips, grilled shrimp sauteed with pico de gallo and topped with guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce, & cheese.

Make It A Combo

$4.25

Gr Beef Nachos

$9.99

Burritos

Asada Burro

$10.49

Marinated steak strips, seasoned and grilled to perfection, then filled with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo.Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.

Cali Burrito

$10.49

Carne asada, french fries, fresh guacamole, sour cream & cheese. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.

Arizona Burrito

$10.49

Marinated steak strips, grilled with pico de gallo then filled with fresh cut potatoes and cheese. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.

Pastor Burrito

$9.99

Pork strips marinated in our own homemade guajillo sauce, then grilled and filled with fresh guacamole & pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.

Chicken Burrito

$9.99

Marinated grilled chicken strips filled with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.

Shrimp Burrito

$10.49

Fresh plump shrimp, seasoned and grilled with fresh pico de gallo, then filled with cabbage and drizzled with creamy chipotle sauce. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.

Carnitas Burrito

$9.99

Juicy pulled pork filled with fresh guacamole & pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.

Fish Burrito

$9.99

Flounder fillets beer battered and deep fried, then filled with our own creamy chipotle sauce, cabbage, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.

Surf Turf Burro

$10.49

Marinated steak strips, grilled shrimp sauteed with pico de gallo, then filled with fresh guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce, and cheese. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.

Bean & Ch Burrito

$3.99

Delicious home made refried pinto beans filled with shredded cheese. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.

Ground Bf Burro

$9.99

80/20 ground chuck seasoned and grilled, then filled with refried beans and cheese. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.

Veggie Burrito

$9.49

Filled with refried pinto beans, rice, fresh guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, & pico de gallo.Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.

Chile Relle Burro

$9.99

Anaheim pepper stuffed with mozzarella cheese then filled with pico de gallo, sour cream, and refried beans.

Make It A Combo

$4.25

Chimi Style

$2.49

Bowls

Asada Bowl

$9.99

Our bowls are filled with crisp romaine lettuce, black beans, rice, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Chicken Bowl

$9.75

Our bowls are filled with crisp romaine lettuce, black beans, rice, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Shrimp Bowl

$9.99

Our bowls are filled with crisp romaine lettuce, black beans, rice, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Pastor Bowl

$9.75

Our bowls are filled with crisp romaine lettuce, black beans, rice, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Veggie Bowl

$8.99

Our bowls are filled with crisp romaine lettuce, black beans, rice, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.75

Marinated chicken strips seasoned and grilled then placed in a flour tortilla with melted cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.25

Filled with beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.49

Fresh shrimp, seasoned and grilled with fresh pico de gallo, then filled with creamy chipotle sauce, melted cheese, and cabbage,

Asada Quesadilla

$10.49

Marinated steak strips seasoned and grilled to perfection, then filled with melted cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Surf & Turf Quesa

$10.49

Marinated steak strips, grilled shrimp sauteed with pico de gallo, then filled with guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce, and cheese.

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Filled with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese.

Make It A Combo

$4.25

Only Cheese

Tacos

Asada taco

$3.75

Marinated steak strips, seasoned and grilled to perfection, then topped with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.

Chicken taco

$3.75

Marinated grilled chicken strips topped with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.

Carnitas taco

$3.75

Juicy pulled pork topped with fresh guacamole & pico de gallo. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.

Shrimp Taco

$3.75

Fresh plump shrimp, seasoned and grilled with fresh pico de gallo, then topped with cabbage and drizzled with creamy chipotle sauce. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.

Fish Taco

$3.75

Flounder fillets beer battered and deep fried, then drizzled with our own creamy chipotle sauce, cabbage, and pico de gallo. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.

Pastor Taco

$3.75

Pork strips marinated in our own homemade guajillo sauce, then grilled and topped with fresh guacamole & pico de gallo. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.

Quesa Birria Taco

$3.75

Melted Oaxaca cheese, beef short rib birria, cilantro and red onions. Served with birria au jus. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.

Shredded Bf Taco

$2.99

Tender beef brisket fried with corn tortilla shell then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.

Grnd Bf Taco

$2.99

80/20 ground chuck seasoned and grilled, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.

Crispy

Soft

W Flour

Plain

Make It A Combo

$4.25

Only Cheese

Rolled Tacos

3 Rolled Tacos

$4.49

Made with ground beef and topped with guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

5 Rolled Tacos

$6.49

Made with ground beef and topped with guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

Make It A Combo

$4.25

Only Chees

Street Tacos

4 Mini Pastor

$7.99

Served with blistered pepper and onions. Then topped with fresh red onion & cilantro. Served with 12 oz. soft drink.

4 Mini Asada

$7.99

Served with blistered pepper and onions. Then topped with fresh red onion & cilantro. Served with 12 oz. soft drink.

4 Mini Chicken

$7.99

Served with blistered pepper and onions. Then topped with fresh red onion & cilantro. Served with 12 oz. soft drink.

Make It A Combo

$4.25

Fries

Asada Fries

$10.49

Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.

Chicken Fries

$9.75

Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.

Pastor Fries

$9.75

Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.

Buffalo Fries

$9.75

Topped with creamy chipotle sauce & cheese

Veggie Fries

$9.39

Topped with Guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, lettuce & rice.

Surf & Turf Fries

$10.49

Marinated steak strips, grilled shrimp sauteed with pico de gallo and topped with guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce, & cheese.

Regular Fries

$2.49

Crispy

Sides

8 Oz Salsa

$3.49

8 oz. Beans

$2.99

8 oz. Rice

$2.99

8 oz. Guacamole

$4.99

8 oz. Queso Dip

$4.99

4 Oz. Salsa

$2.49

4oz Rice

$1.99

4 Oz Guac

$3.75

4 Oz Queso Dip

$3.75

Elote Cocktail

$4.19

Grilled corn cut from the cob, topped with aioli aged cotija cheese, lime, mayo and dusted with chili powder.

Chile Relleno

$5.99

8 Oz Pico

$2.99

4 Oz Pico

$1.99

Kids Meal

Kids Burrito

$5.75

Includes fries & 12 oz. Soft Drink.

Kids Quesadilla

$5.75

Includes fries & 12 oz. Soft Drink.

Make It A Combo

$4.25

FF Crispy

Desserts

Churro Bites

$3.49

Churro bites sprinkled with cinnamon & sugar, then drizzled with sweet condensed milk.

Cheesecake Chimis

$3.49

Sprinkled with cinnamon & sugar, then drizzled with sweet condensed milk.

Soft Drinks

Small Horchata

$2.75

Med Horchata

$3.25

Large Horchata

$3.99

Med Upsize Horch

$1.00

Lg Upsize Horch

$1.50

Small Jamaica

$2.75

Med Jamaica

$3.25

Large Jamaica

$3.99

Med Upsize Jam

$1.00

Smal Drink

$1.99

Med Drink

$2.25

Large Drink

$2.75

Med Upsize

$0.50

Lg Upsize

$0.75

Sub Sm Horchata

$0.75

Sub Med Horchata

$1.00

Sub Lg Horch

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Sub Sm Jamaica

$0.75

Sub Med Jamaica

$1.00

Sub Lg Jamaica

$1.50

Sub OJ

$0.50

Refill

$0.89

2 oz

2 Oz Cheese

$0.75

2 Oz Sour Cream

$0.75

2 Oz Guac

$1.99

2oz Pico

$0.75

2oz Tomato

$0.75

2oz Onion

$0.75

2oz Cilantro

$0.75

2oz Cabbage

$0.75

2oz Jalapenos

$0.75

2oz Chipotle

$0.75

2oz Enchi Sauce

$0.75

2oz Lemon

$0.75

2oz Condensed Milk

$0.75

2oz Black Beans

$0.75

Cotija Cheese

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our fresh mex!

Website

Location

21055 W Main St., Buckeye, AZ 85396

Directions

