French
Breakfast & Brunch

Cafe Sante

1,446 Reviews

$$

1 Water St

Boyne City, MI 49712

Wine

di Lenardo Pinot Grigio BTL

$35.00

Tamellini Soave BTL

$38.00

Giacomelli Vermentino Pianacce BTL

$45.00

The Furst BTL

$34.00

Selection des Cognettes

$33.00

Domaine Haut Bridau BTL

$31.00

Domaine Ferrandiere BTL

$31.00

Andre Neveu Sancerre BTL

$60.00

Marie Manciat Pouilly

$69.00

Shady Lane BTL

$37.00

Verterra BTL

$37.00

100% pinot grigio, dry, crisp, refreshing aromatics of pear, apple & citrus

Château Fontaine BTL

$37.00

Nessa Albarino BTL

$44.00

Terras Gauda BTL

$36.00

Max Ferd BTL

$38.00

Zacharias Assyrtiko BTL

$29.00

Cork Fee

$25.00

La Giarita BTL

$28.00

Domaine Moutard Bourgogne Chardonnay

$37.00

Albino Rocca Nebbiolo BTL

$45.00

Rocca di Castagnoli BTL

$28.00

Brusco Super Tuscan BTL

$45.00

Borgo Trulli Appassimento TBL

$38.00

Perticaia Rossa BTL

$37.00

Voliero Brunello di Montalcino BTL

$115.00

Savini Red BTL

$49.00

Villa Antinori Rosso Toscana BTL

$43.00

La Bioca Barolo Aculei BTL

$90.00

Ravera La Bioca BTL

$125.00

Falesco Vitiano White

$12.00+

Ambra Cristina Carmignano BTL

$44.00

Domaine Dubost Morgan BTL

$45.00

Aegerter Pinot Noir BTL

$37.00

Horizon BTL

$40.00

Schlumberger BTL

$45.00

La Fond BTL

$40.00

Mary Taylor Bordeaux Rouge BTL

$35.00

Marcel Malbec BTL

$34.00

Domaine Grand Tinel BTL

$95.00

Chateau Gigonan BTL

$36.00

George DeBoef BTL

$30.00

Chat Auguste Bordeaux Rouge BTL

$36.00

Chateau Clarke BTL

$85.00

Acentor BTL

$36.00

Torremilanos Montecastrillo BTL

$30.00

Ruelas Reserve BTL

$30.00Out of stock

Cork Fee

$25.00

Menguante Tempernillo BTL

$40.00

Olim BTL

$48.00

Da Luca Prosecco Rosé BTL

$30.00

bright aromas & flavors or strawberry & raspberry; slightly sweet with balanced acidity

Henri Gaillard BTL

$33.00

Commanderie Bargemone BTL

$45.00

Michele Capdepon Limoux BTL

$50.00

Laudun Lubin Reserve BTL

$35.00

Moillard Cremant BTL

$38.00

Cork Fee

$25.00

Arte Latino BTL

$25.00

Flute Arte Latino

$7.50

Andreola Dirupo BTL

$39.00

Flute Andreola Dirupo

$11.00

JJ Vincent

$45.00Out of stock

Claude Genet BTL

$85.00

Dom Perignon BTL

$250.00

Ravera La Bioca BTL

$125.00

DaLuca Prosecco Rosé

$30.00

brute aromas & flavors of strawberry & raspberry; slightly sweet with balanced acidity

JP Chenet Sparkling Rose BTL

$25.00

Joseph Perrier BTL

$100.00

Shady Lane Bubbles BTL

$42.00

Antica Fratta BTL

$55.00

Montaudon Brut BTL

$69.00

Raventos i Blanc BTL

$45.00

Moillard Cremant BTL

$38.00

Splash Wine

Splash Beer

Wine Features

BTL Pira Cantina Luigi

$58.00

Falesco Vitiano White

$12.00+

Mary Taylor Cotes Gascogne BTL

$28.00

Chat Ducasse Graves BTL

$38.00

bigLittle Rose BTL

$35.00

Cotes du Ventoux "3 Messes" BTL

$28.00

BY.OTT BTL

$65.00

Capdepon Cremant

$50.00

Bodegas Camina BTL

$20.00

Bodegas Numanthia Termes BTL

$44.00

R De La Grange

$10.00+

Tenuta Sette Ponti Crognolo BTL

$65.00

Spirits & Cocktails

Angel's Envy Rye Whiskey

$19.00

Basil Hayden's

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.50

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Bushmill's 21 years

$17.00

Canadien Club

$6.00

Courvoisier VS

$9.00

Crown Royal Reserve

$11.00

De Montal VSOP Armagnac

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$6.75

Jamesons

$7.50

Journeyman Last Feather Rye Whiskey

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.50

Middleton Rare

$20.00Out of stock

Old crow

$5.75

Pierre Ferrand

$10.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.50

WoodFord

$11.50

Basil Hayden's 2.0

$12.00

Basil Hayden's Bourbon with Michigan maple syrup, Angostura bitters, & sweet vermouth, served up with a cocktail cherry.

Boulevardier

$12.50

Journeyman Last Feather Rye, sweet vermouth, & Campari served over ice with an orange peel

Classic Whiskey Sour

$10.50

Bulliet Bourbon, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, & egg white.

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Old Fashoned

$9.50

Paper Plane

$12.00

Revolver

$13.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Scofflaw

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

The New Black

$12.00

Vieux Carré

$10.00

Citadelle

$5.75

Bombay Sapphire

$6.75

Haymans Old Tom Gin

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.50

New Holland Knickerbocker

$8.00

Tanqueray Ten

$9.00

Two James Old Cockney

$9.00

20th Century Cocktail

$10.00Out of stock

Aviation

$11.00

Bees Knees

$10.00

Bijou

$13.00

Corpse Revivere #2

$12.00

Cucumber Cooler

$10.00

Martinez

$10.50

St. Hendricks

$11.50

The Last Word

$14.00Out of stock

Southside

$8.50

Two to One Martini

$11.00

White Lady

$11.00

Bacardi

$5.75

Captain Morgan

$5.75

Gosling's Black Seal

$6.75

Journeyman Road's End Organic

$9.00Out of stock

Mount Gay Eclispe

$6.75

Papa Pilar 24 Dark Rum

$10.50

Papa Pilar Blonde

$8.50

Classic Daiquiri

$7.00

Dark & Stormy Mojito

$8.50

Hemingway Daiquiri

$10.00

Hemingway's Old Fashioned

$12.50

Honeysuckle

$11.00

Maid in Cuba

$7.50

Michigan Mojito

$10.50

Ardbeg Wee Beastie

$11.00

Balvenie 12 yr

$17.00

Dalwhinnie

$17.00

Dewars 2.25z

$8.00

Glenfiddich 15 yr.

$14.00

Glenlivet 12 yr.

$11.00

Glenlivet 21 yr

$60.00

Glenmorangie 18yr 2.25z

$21.00

Glenmorangie nectar d'or

$11.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black 2.25z

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$65.00

Lauders

$5.50

McCallan 12yr

$14.00

Blood and Sand

$9.00

Bobby Burns

$12.00

Godfather

$12.00

Penicillin

$13.00

Press

$8.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$12.50

Juarez

$5.75

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$12.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$15.00

El Tesoro Platinum

$9.50

Patron Silver

$10.25

1942 Don Julio Anejo

$25.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Silver

$11.00

Don Julio Repasado

$13.00

Deleon Anejo

$12.00

Bobo Wabo Margatini

$12.00

Cactus Flower

$12.00

Casa Margarita

$7.50

Cherry Margarita

$12.00

Patron Margarita

$12.50

Raspberry Margarita

$12.00

Vampiro

$13.50

Sobieski

$5.75

Absolut

$7.50

Grey Goose

$8.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Tito's

$7.50

Valentine

$8.00

Van Gogh Double Espresso

$7.00

Van Gogh Rich Dark Chocolate

$7.00

Vanilla

$5.75

Orange

$5.75

Citrus

$5.75

Raspberry

$5.75

Reyka

$7.50

Blanch Berry Smash

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Chocolatini

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$9.50

Long Island

$11.00

Queen Mary

$9.50

Sante Cosmo

$9.50

Tito's Girlfriend (Copy)

$11.00

Vesper "007"

$9.00

Wht Russian

$7.75

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Long Island

$11.00

Sante Cosmo

$9.50

Sparkling Cosmo

$11.50

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.50

Maid in Cuba

$7.50

Red Cicada

$8.00

Mike knows

Old Fashoned

$9.50

Beer

Amstel Light

$5.50

Aspall Perronelles Blush Cider

$12.00

Belhaven

$9.00

Bells Amber Ale

$5.50

Bitbuger Drive

$5.00

Black Madonna Mead

$8.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Chimay Blue BTL

$10.50Out of stock

Clausthaler N/A

$6.00

Dutchesse de Bourgogne

$10.50

Duvel Tripel

$9.50

Founder's Porter

$6.00

Fullers London Pride

$8.00

Guiness Draught Can

$7.00

Heineken Lager

$5.50

Labatt Blue

$4.50

Left Foot Charley

$12.00

Lindemans Framboise

$9.50

New Holland Dragon's Milk

$10.00

Old Nation M-43

$8.00

Old Speckled Hen

$6.00

Ommengang 3 Philosophers

$10.00

Orval Trappist Ale

$8.50

Short's Soft Parade

$7.00

Stella Artois

$5.50

Westmalle

$9.50

Grwlr Atwater 'D' Light

$16.00

Grwlr Bitburger

$20.00

Grwlr Blanche de Bruxelles

$28.00

Grwlr Founder's All-Day IPA

$16.00

Grwlr Kostritzer Schwartz Bier

$16.00

Grwlr Blake's Flannel Mouth Cider

$20.00

Grwlr Murphy's Irish Stout

$20.00

Grwlr Short's Bellaire Brown

$16.00

Grwlr Weinhenstephan Hefeweizen Bier

$20.00

Grwlr Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$16.00

Grwlr Chimay

$60.00

Grwlr Delirium Tremens

$36.00

Grwlr Ommegang Rosabella

$30.00

Grwlr Gulden Draak

$36.00

Grwlr La Chouffe Golden Ale

$40.00

Grwlr B.Necktr Black Fang

$50.00

Potions, Punches, Elixirs

Absinthe Ordinaire

$9.00

Two James Nain Rouge

$12.00

Grand Absinthe

$12.00

Billionaire Cocktail

$12.00

Fog Horn

$10.50

Absinthe Martini

$10.50

Death in the Afternoon

$10.00

The New Black

$12.00

Absinthe Fizz

$12.00

Averna

$8.00

Braulio

$9.00

Cynar

$7.00

Fratelli Fernet Branca

$7.00

Montenegro

$7.00

Nardini

$8.00

Nonino

$11.00

Sfumato

$6.00

Americano Amaro

$8.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Domaine de Canton

$7.50

Drambuie

$7.75

Frangelico

$7.50

Galliano

$7.50

Green Chartreuse

$12.50Out of stock

Kahlua

$7.50

Licor 43

$6.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$7.00

not Tiramisu 2

$6.75

Rothman & Winters Creme de Violet

$10.25

Sambuca

$7.50

St. Germain

$7.00

Tuaca

$6.50

VEP Chartreuse

$19.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$13.00

Blanc Sangria

$11.00

Blueberry Sangria

$12.00

Rose Sangria

$12.00

Rouge Sangria

$11.00

Sparkling Sangria

$13.00

Green Chartreuse

$12.50Out of stock

VEP Chartreuse

$19.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$13.00

Corpse Revivere #2

$12.00

Bijou

$13.00

Last Word

$14.00Out of stock

Irish Monk

$12.00Out of stock

Apres Dinner

Black Star Farms Pear brandy

$7.50

Niepoort 10 Year Tawny Port

$16.00

2005 Feist LBV Port

$10.00Out of stock

Château d’Originac Pineau des Charentes

$8.00

Pedro Ximénez Sherry

$7.00

Pedro Ximénez Delgado Premium Sherry

$14.00

6 Yr Rivesaltes

$9.50

12 Yr Rivesaltes

$12.50

18 Year Riveslates

$15.00

Rivesaltes Flight

$12.00

Broadbent Madeira

$7.00

Aquavite

$6.50

B & B

$7.50

Bailey's Irish Cream

$6.50

Chambord

$7.00

DiSaronno

$6.75

Drambuie

$7.75

Frangelico

$7.50

Fratelli Fernet Branca

$7.00

Galliano

$7.50

Godiva Chocolate

$7.50

Godiva White

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.50

Licor 43

$6.00

Limoncello

$7.25

Luxardo Maraschino

$7.00

notTiramisu

$6.75

Orangecello

$6.25

Sambuca

$7.50

St. Germain

$7.00

Tuaca

$6.50

Belgian Cafe

$11.50Out of stock

Dutch Koffle

$10.50Out of stock

Awesome Coffee

$11.50

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Italian Caffe

$10.00

Spanish Cafe

$11.00Out of stock

Courvoisier VS

$9.00

De Montal VSOP Armagnac

$9.00

Hennessy XO

$23.00

Black Star Farms Cherry Brandy

$7.50Out of stock

Belle de Brillet

$8.50

Pear Williams

$8.50

St. Remy VSOP

$6.00

Moletto Grappa di Nebbiolo

$9.00

Blo. Nardini Mandorla Grappa

$9.00

Blo. Nardini Grappa

$9.00

Non Alcoholic

Almond Milk

$5.00

Apple Juice

$2.49+

Bartenders Friend

$3.00

Beverage

$3.50

Bitburger NA

$5.00

Blueberry French Soda

$6.00

Clausthaler N/A

$6.00

Coffee

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.49+

Decafe

$3.50

Dutch Cocoa

$4.50

Iced tea

$3.50

Italian Soda

$4.50

Leitz NA Rose

$9.00

Lemoncocoa

$5.00

Light of day tea

$5.50

Marga-Cero

$5.50

Milk

$3.50

No-Jito

$4.00

Pineapple

$2.49+

Tomato Juice

$2.49+

Virgin Mary

$5.50

Leitz NA Riesling

$9.00

Simple Simon Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Cucumber no-jito

$3.50

Bartenders Friend

$3.00

Italian Soda

$4.50

Blueberry French Soda

$6.00

Strongbrew

$2.00Out of stock

espresso

$3.00+

espresso macchiato

$3.00+

latte

$4.50+

cappucino

$4.00+

americano cafe

$3.00+

mocha

$4.50+

iced latte

$4.50+

ice americano

$3.00+

iced mocha

$4.50+

Speed Bar (Copy)

50 Bells Two Hearted

$7.00

50 Blanch

$9.00

50 Bitburger

$6.50

50 Founder's All Day

$7.00

50 Köstritzer

$7.50

50 Short's Belaire Brown

$7.00

50 Weihenstephaner

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Labatt Blue

$4.50

Amstel Light

$5.50

Stella Artois

$5.50

Heineken Lager

$5.50

Sobieski

$5.75

Tito's

$7.50

Grey Goose

$8.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Absolut

$7.50

Valentine

$8.00

Dewars 2.25z

$8.00

Lauders

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$6.75

Canadien Club

$6.00

Jamesons

$7.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.50

Makers Mark

$9.50

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.75

Tanqueray Ten

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.50

Bacardi

$5.75

Captain Morgan

$5.75

Sante Cosmo

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Queen Mary

$9.50

Mimosa

$8.50

A-Z Bar (Copy)

20th Century Cocktail

$10.00Out of stock

Absinthe Fizzz

$12.00

absinthe verte, orange liqueur, cava, orange bitters

Absinthe Martini

$10.50

Absinthe Ordinaire

$9.00

Americano Amaro

$8.00

Aperol Apertivo

$12.00

aperol, soda, cava, orange twist

Aviation

$11.00

Awesome Coffee

$11.50

B & B

$7.50

B-L-T

$7.00

Bulliet, Lemon, Tonic--simple yet delicious

Bailey's Irish Cream

$6.50

Bartenders Friend

$3.00

Basque Country

$8.00

Bastille Day

$8.00

Bees Knees

$10.00

Beginners Luck

$8.50

Belgian Cafe

$11.50Out of stock

Bellini Cocktail

$8.50Out of stock

Bijou

$13.00

Billionaire Cocktail

$12.00

Black Russian

$7.50

Blanch Berry Smash

$9.00

Blood and Sand

$9.00

Blood and Sand

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Blueberry French Soda

$6.00

Bobby Burns

$12.00

Bobo Wabo Margatini

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.50

Journeyman Last Feather Rye, sweet vermouth, & Campari served over ice with an orange peel

Cactus Flower

$12.00

Casa Margarita

$7.50

Cava Cocktail

$10.00

Cha-garita

$13.00

Cherry Margarita

$12.00

Chocolatini

$10.00

Citrus Gimlet

$8.00

Classic Daiquiri

$7.00

Classic Whiskey Sour

$10.50

Bulliet Bourbon, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, & egg white.

Coloniale Ginger Martini

$10.00

Corpse Reviver

$12.00

Corpse Revivere #2

$12.00

Cucumber Cooler

$10.00

Cucumber no-jito

$3.50

Dark & Stormy Mojito

$8.50

Death Afternoon

$12.00

Death in the Afternoon

$12.00

Done by Noon

$9.50

Dutch Koffle

$10.50Out of stock

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Final Say

$10.00

Fog Horn

$10.50

French 75

$9.00

Gin-Gin

$9.00

Ginger Cosmo

$9.00

Godfather

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Hanky Panky

$9.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$9.50

Hemingway Daiquiri

$10.00

Hemingway's Old Fashioned

$12.50

Honeysuckle

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Italian Caffe

$10.00

Italian Soda

$4.50

Kir Royale

$7.25

Last Word

$14.00Out of stock

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Lilosa

$8.50

Limoncello

$7.25

Long Island

$11.00

Maid in Cuba

$7.50

Martinez

$10.50

Michigan Mojito

$10.50

Mimosa

$8.50

Mini Beer

$6.00

Mint Julip

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$5.50

Negroni

$9.50

No-Jito

$4.00

Orangecello

$6.25

Paper Plane

$12.00

Penicillin

$13.00

Pimms Cup Sparkling

$10.00

Pirate Fest Drink

$8.00

Press

$8.00

Queen Mary

$9.50

Raspberry Margarita

$12.00

Red Cicada

$8.00

Revolver

$13.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$12.50

Sante Cosmo

$9.50

Sazerac

$13.00

Scofflaw

$12.00

Screwdriver

$6.50

Sidecar

$12.00

Simple Simon Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Southside

$8.50

Spanish Cafe

$11.00Out of stock

Spanish Gin & Tonic

$10.00

Sparkling Chambord

$8.50

Sparkling Cosmo

$11.50

St. Hendricks

$11.50

Stone Cold Awesome

$9.50Out of stock

Strongbrew

$2.00Out of stock

The Last Mai Tai

$11.00

The New Black

$12.00

Tito's Girlfriend

$11.00

Two to One Martini

$11.00

Vampiro

$13.50

Vesper "007"

$9.00

Vieux Carré

$10.00

White Lady

$11.00

White Russian

$8.00
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Sunday7:45 am - 1:30 am
Monday7:45 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday7:45 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday7:45 am - 1:30 am
Thursday7:45 am - 1:30 am
Friday7:45 am - 1:30 am
Saturday7:45 am - 1:30 am
Casual European Cuisine

1 Water St, Boyne City, MI 49712

