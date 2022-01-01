- Home
- /
- Boyne City
- /
- French
- /
- Cafe Sante
Cafe Sante
1,446 Reviews
$$
1 Water St
Boyne City, MI 49712
Wine
di Lenardo Pinot Grigio BTL
Tamellini Soave BTL
Giacomelli Vermentino Pianacce BTL
The Furst BTL
Selection des Cognettes
Domaine Haut Bridau BTL
Domaine Ferrandiere BTL
Andre Neveu Sancerre BTL
Marie Manciat Pouilly
Shady Lane BTL
Verterra BTL
100% pinot grigio, dry, crisp, refreshing aromatics of pear, apple & citrus
Château Fontaine BTL
Nessa Albarino BTL
Terras Gauda BTL
Max Ferd BTL
Zacharias Assyrtiko BTL
La Giarita BTL
Domaine Moutard Bourgogne Chardonnay
Albino Rocca Nebbiolo BTL
Rocca di Castagnoli BTL
Brusco Super Tuscan BTL
Borgo Trulli Appassimento TBL
Perticaia Rossa BTL
Voliero Brunello di Montalcino BTL
Savini Red BTL
Villa Antinori Rosso Toscana BTL
La Bioca Barolo Aculei BTL
Ravera La Bioca BTL
Falesco Vitiano White
Ambra Cristina Carmignano BTL
Domaine Dubost Morgan BTL
Aegerter Pinot Noir BTL
Horizon BTL
Schlumberger BTL
La Fond BTL
Mary Taylor Bordeaux Rouge BTL
Marcel Malbec BTL
Domaine Grand Tinel BTL
Chateau Gigonan BTL
George DeBoef BTL
Chat Auguste Bordeaux Rouge BTL
Chateau Clarke BTL
Acentor BTL
Torremilanos Montecastrillo BTL
Ruelas Reserve BTL
Menguante Tempernillo BTL
Olim BTL
Da Luca Prosecco Rosé BTL
bright aromas & flavors or strawberry & raspberry; slightly sweet with balanced acidity
Henri Gaillard BTL
Commanderie Bargemone BTL
Michele Capdepon Limoux BTL
Laudun Lubin Reserve BTL
Moillard Cremant BTL
Arte Latino BTL
Flute Arte Latino
Andreola Dirupo BTL
Flute Andreola Dirupo
JJ Vincent
Claude Genet BTL
Dom Perignon BTL
Ravera La Bioca BTL
brute aromas & flavors of strawberry & raspberry; slightly sweet with balanced acidity
JP Chenet Sparkling Rose BTL
Joseph Perrier BTL
Shady Lane Bubbles BTL
Antica Fratta BTL
Montaudon Brut BTL
Raventos i Blanc BTL
Moillard Cremant BTL
Splash Wine
Splash Beer
Wine Features
BTL Pira Cantina Luigi
Mary Taylor Cotes Gascogne BTL
Chat Ducasse Graves BTL
bigLittle Rose BTL
Cotes du Ventoux "3 Messes" BTL
BY.OTT BTL
Capdepon Cremant
Bodegas Camina BTL
Bodegas Numanthia Termes BTL
R De La Grange
Tenuta Sette Ponti Crognolo BTL
Spirits & Cocktails
Angel's Envy Rye Whiskey
Basil Hayden's
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Bushmill's 21 years
Canadien Club
Courvoisier VS
Crown Royal Reserve
De Montal VSOP Armagnac
Jack Daniels
Jamesons
Journeyman Last Feather Rye Whiskey
Makers Mark
Middleton Rare
Old crow
Pierre Ferrand
Seagrams VO
Tullamore Dew
WoodFord
Basil Hayden's 2.0
Basil Hayden's Bourbon with Michigan maple syrup, Angostura bitters, & sweet vermouth, served up with a cocktail cherry.
Boulevardier
Journeyman Last Feather Rye, sweet vermouth, & Campari served over ice with an orange peel
Classic Whiskey Sour
Bulliet Bourbon, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, & egg white.
Hot Toddy
Old Fashoned
Paper Plane
Revolver
Sazerac
Scofflaw
Sidecar
The New Black
Vieux Carré
Citadelle
Bombay Sapphire
Haymans Old Tom Gin
Hendricks
New Holland Knickerbocker
Tanqueray Ten
Two James Old Cockney
20th Century Cocktail
Aviation
Bees Knees
Bijou
Corpse Revivere #2
Cucumber Cooler
Martinez
St. Hendricks
The Last Word
Southside
Two to One Martini
White Lady
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Gosling's Black Seal
Journeyman Road's End Organic
Mount Gay Eclispe
Papa Pilar 24 Dark Rum
Papa Pilar Blonde
Classic Daiquiri
Dark & Stormy Mojito
Hemingway Daiquiri
Hemingway's Old Fashioned
Honeysuckle
Maid in Cuba
Michigan Mojito
Ardbeg Wee Beastie
Balvenie 12 yr
Dalwhinnie
Dewars 2.25z
Glenfiddich 15 yr.
Glenlivet 12 yr.
Glenlivet 21 yr
Glenmorangie 18yr 2.25z
Glenmorangie nectar d'or
Ilegal Mezcal
Johnnie Walker Black 2.25z
Johnnie Walker Blue
Lauders
McCallan 12yr
Blood and Sand
Bobby Burns
Godfather
Penicillin
Press
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Juarez
Cabo Wabo Reposado
El Tesoro Anejo
El Tesoro Platinum
Patron Silver
1942 Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Silver
Don Julio Repasado
Deleon Anejo
Bobo Wabo Margatini
Cactus Flower
Casa Margarita
Cherry Margarita
Patron Margarita
Raspberry Margarita
Vampiro
Sobieski
Absolut
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Tito's
Valentine
Van Gogh Double Espresso
Van Gogh Rich Dark Chocolate
Vanilla
Orange
Citrus
Raspberry
Reyka
Blanch Berry Smash
Bloody Mary
Chocolatini
Espresso Martini
Harvey Wallbanger
Long Island
Queen Mary
Sante Cosmo
Tito's Girlfriend (Copy)
Vesper "007"
Wht Russian
Sparkling Cosmo
Hot Toddy
Mimosa
Maid in Cuba
Red Cicada
Mike knows
Beer
Amstel Light
Aspall Perronelles Blush Cider
Belhaven
Bells Amber Ale
Bitbuger Drive
Black Madonna Mead
Bud Light
Chimay Blue BTL
Clausthaler N/A
Dutchesse de Bourgogne
Duvel Tripel
Founder's Porter
Fullers London Pride
Guiness Draught Can
Heineken Lager
Labatt Blue
Left Foot Charley
Lindemans Framboise
New Holland Dragon's Milk
Old Nation M-43
Old Speckled Hen
Ommengang 3 Philosophers
Orval Trappist Ale
Short's Soft Parade
Stella Artois
Westmalle
Grwlr Atwater 'D' Light
Grwlr Bitburger
Grwlr Blanche de Bruxelles
Grwlr Founder's All-Day IPA
Grwlr Kostritzer Schwartz Bier
Grwlr Blake's Flannel Mouth Cider
Grwlr Murphy's Irish Stout
Grwlr Short's Bellaire Brown
Grwlr Weinhenstephan Hefeweizen Bier
Grwlr Bell's Two Hearted Ale
Grwlr Chimay
Grwlr Delirium Tremens
Grwlr Ommegang Rosabella
Grwlr Gulden Draak
Grwlr La Chouffe Golden Ale
Grwlr B.Necktr Black Fang
Potions, Punches, Elixirs
Absinthe Ordinaire
Two James Nain Rouge
Grand Absinthe
Billionaire Cocktail
Fog Horn
Absinthe Martini
Death in the Afternoon
The New Black
Absinthe Fizz
Averna
Braulio
Cynar
Fratelli Fernet Branca
Montenegro
Nardini
Nonino
Sfumato
Americano Amaro
Paper Plane
Domaine de Canton
Drambuie
Frangelico
Galliano
Green Chartreuse
Kahlua
Licor 43
Luxardo Maraschino
not Tiramisu 2
Rothman & Winters Creme de Violet
Sambuca
St. Germain
Tuaca
VEP Chartreuse
Yellow Chartreuse
Blanc Sangria
Blueberry Sangria
Rose Sangria
Rouge Sangria
Sparkling Sangria
Irish Monk
Apres Dinner
Black Star Farms Pear brandy
Niepoort 10 Year Tawny Port
2005 Feist LBV Port
Château d’Originac Pineau des Charentes
Pedro Ximénez Sherry
Pedro Ximénez Delgado Premium Sherry
6 Yr Rivesaltes
12 Yr Rivesaltes
18 Year Riveslates
Rivesaltes Flight
Broadbent Madeira
Aquavite
B & B
Bailey's Irish Cream
Chambord
DiSaronno
Drambuie
Frangelico
Fratelli Fernet Branca
Galliano
Godiva Chocolate
Godiva White
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Licor 43
Limoncello
Luxardo Maraschino
Orangecello
Sambuca
St. Germain
Tuaca
Belgian Cafe
Dutch Koffle
Awesome Coffee
Irish Coffee
Italian Caffe
Spanish Cafe
Courvoisier VS
De Montal VSOP Armagnac
Hennessy XO
Black Star Farms Cherry Brandy
Belle de Brillet
Pear Williams
St. Remy VSOP
Moletto Grappa di Nebbiolo
Blo. Nardini Mandorla Grappa
Blo. Nardini Grappa
Non Alcoholic
Almond Milk
Apple Juice
Bartenders Friend
Beverage
Bitburger NA
Blueberry French Soda
Clausthaler N/A
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Decafe
Dutch Cocoa
Iced tea
Italian Soda
Leitz NA Rose
Lemoncocoa
Light of day tea
Marga-Cero
Milk
No-Jito
Pineapple
Tomato Juice
Virgin Mary
Leitz NA Riesling
Simple Simon Soda
Cucumber no-jito
Strongbrew
espresso
espresso macchiato
latte
cappucino
americano cafe
mocha
iced latte
ice americano
iced mocha
|Sunday
|7:45 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|7:45 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|7:45 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|7:45 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|7:45 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|7:45 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|7:45 am - 1:30 am
Casual European Cuisine
1 Water St, Boyne City, MI 49712