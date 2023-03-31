Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Serafina 58th Street

922 Seventh Avenue

New York, NY 10019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

PASTRIES + DESSERTS

chocolate chip

$3.50

vanilla

$3.50

double chocolate

$3.50

8oz pack

$8.95

Small Cannoli

$2.00

Large Cannoli

$4.00Out of stock

Il Tiramisu

$9.50

Baba al Limoncello

$7.50

7 Temptations - Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Italian Cheesecake

$8.00

Paris Eclaire

$6.50

Eclaires

$6.00

Panettone

$8.00

Cafe Nepolian

$9.50Out of stock

Torta Paraiso

$7.00

Chocolate Sacher cake

$8.00
Croissant

Croissant

$3.95
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.25
Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$4.25
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.95
Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$3.75
Bomboloni Cream

Bomboloni Cream

$6.00Out of stock
Bomboloni Hazelnut

Bomboloni Hazelnut

$6.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50
Oatmeal Raisin cookie

Oatmeal Raisin cookie

$4.50
French Macaron

French Macaron

$2.50

6 Pc French Macaron

$18.00

12 French Macaron

$35.00

Brownie

$4.00

Sperlari

$11.99

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Rasberry Tart

$6.00Out of stock

Apple Tart

$6.50Out of stock

Multi Grain Croissant

$4.00

Spinach And Ricotta Danish

$4.00

Cheese Danish

$4.00

Chocolate Twist

$3.00

Raisin Croissant

$3.00

BREAKFAST

Egg and Cheese Croissant

Egg and Cheese Croissant

$7.50

on a round croissant

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Croissant

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Croissant

$8.50

on a round croissant

Prosciutto Cotto, Egg, Cheese Cross

Prosciutto Cotto, Egg, Cheese Cross

$10.00

Egg and cheese

Scottish Smoked Salmon, Egg Cross

Scottish Smoked Salmon, Egg Cross

$9.00

Egg, cream cheese, avocado.

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese on a croissant

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese on a croissant

$12.00

Scottish smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese on a croissant

Egg and Cheese Brioche

$8.50

Bacon,egg, cheese Brioche

$9.00

Avocado, Egg And Cheese Brioche

$10.00
Large Avocado Toast

Large Avocado Toast

$13.00

Avocado, tomato, jalapeno cream cheese, pomegranate seeds, cucumber, chili flakes

Large Salmon Toast

Large Salmon Toast

$16.50

Scottish smoked salmon, cream cheese, red radish, pomegranate seeds

Waffles

$13.00

waffle with nutella, bananas, strawberry, whipped cream.

EGGs And AVocado (the scramble)

$9.50

Eggs and bacon (the scramble)

$9.50
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$6.75

with fresh fruit and drizzle of honey

Toast

$3.00

Tomato goat cheese Quiche

$8.00Out of stock
Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$7.00

Assorted fresh melon and berries

Mixed Berries

$8.00

Watermelon Salad

$7.00
Yogurt

Yogurt

$4.95

La Fermerie

Ham Quiche

$9.00
Yogurt Mango Passion

Yogurt Mango Passion

$5.25

La Fermerie

Yogurt pinnaple coconut

$5.25

Yogurt Pumpkin Spice

$5.25

Yogurt Salted Caramel

$5.25
Yogurt Strawberry Pomegranate

Yogurt Strawberry Pomegranate

$5.25

La Fermerie

Banana

$1.00

Yogurt Creme Vanilla

$5.25

Chestnut Yogurt

$5.25

Pancakes

$15.00

2 Eggs

$6.00

SANDWICHES + PANINIS

Turkey Club Sandwich

Turkey Club Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, garlic aioli on white bread

Parma Sandwich

Parma Sandwich

$14.00

Prosciutto Di Parma, mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil on whole wheat ciabatta

Italian Prosciutto Cotto Panini

Italian Prosciutto Cotto Panini

$14.00

Proscuitto Cotto Rovagnati and Italian Fontina on baguette

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

tomato, romaine, avocado, homemade aioli on whole wheat ciabatta

Caprese Sandwich

$12.00
Sirloin Steak Alla Florentina Panini

Sirloin Steak Alla Florentina Panini

$17.00Out of stock

american cheese, peppers and onions on ciabatta

Alla Nutella Panini

Alla Nutella Panini

$12.00

Nutella with strawberries and banana on brioche

Mini Egg Sandwich

$3.90

Mini Tartufo Robiola Truffle Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Mini Tuna Sandwich

$5.50

Mini Salmon Sandwich

$5.50

Veggie Soup Of The Day

$7.95Out of stock

Soup Of The Day W\meat

$7.95Out of stock

The Italian Cheese Burger

$12.50

Caprese Mini

$5.50Out of stock

Mini Cotto

$3.90Out of stock

SALADS

Ben's Fabulous Caesar

Ben's Fabulous Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, Parmigiano Reggiano, pecorino, croutons

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$13.00

Kale, mint, anjous pear, pecorino stagionato, croutons, lemon, pomegranate seeds, serrano vinaigrette

Serafina Chicken Salad (gf)

Serafina Chicken Salad (gf)

$14.00

Free range chicken breast, romaine, mesclun, sun dried tomatoes, raisins, pine nuts and pesto dressing. Served with bread.

Sicilian Nicoise (gf)

Sicilian Nicoise (gf)

$14.00

arugula, cherry tomatoes, tuna, hard boiled egg, olives, onion, lemon mustard vinaigrette

Beet Salad (gf)

Beet Salad (gf)

$12.00

Yellow and red beets, ricotta salata, arugula, walnuts, orange, lemon vinaigrette

Caprese Salad (gf)

$14.00

Mista Verde

$9.50

PIZZA (available after 10am)

Bianca

Bianca

$29.00+

Mozzarella, fontina, arugula, and shaved parmigiano reggiano

Buffalo Mozzarella

Buffalo Mozzarella

$29.00+

San Marzano tomato, Italian buffalo mozzarella, Parmigiano reggiano, basil

Cacio E Pepe

$24.00+
Caprese

Caprese

$25.00+

San Marzano tomato, fior di latte, sliced tomato, basil, oregano.

D.O.C. Margherita

$24.00+
Funghi

Funghi

$24.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms.

Margherita

Margherita

$22.00+

San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$25.00+

San Marzano tomato, fior di latte, mozzarella, Italian pepperoni.

Pomodorini

$25.00+

Primavera

$24.00+
Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$29.00+

Italian cooked ham, mozzarella, black pepper.

Tartufo Nero

Tartufo Nero

$39.00+

Our secret recipe, bouquet of Italian cheeses and black truffle

Extra Parmesan Cheese

$2.00

PASTA

All dishes are homemade with love. No substitutions. All pasta dishes are vegetarian.
Penne Pomodoro Basilico

Penne Pomodoro Basilico

$12.00

tomato and basil

Spaghetti Cherry Tomatoes

$14.00
Cacio E Pepe

Cacio E Pepe

$15.00

Spaghetti, pecorino romano, crushed black pepper

Manicotti / Cannelloni

Manicotti / Cannelloni

$16.00Out of stock

Ricotta filled crepes, tomato, parmigiano reggiano

Lasagna

Lasagna

$16.00

Layers of fresh pasta, seasonal vegetables, ricotta and mozzarella

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.00

Trofie Al Pesto

$15.00
Risotto Al Parmigiano

Risotto Al Parmigiano

$16.00

Carnaroli rice with parmigiano reggiano

Tortellini Quattro Formaggi

$16.00
Tagliolini Al Funghi Porcini

Tagliolini Al Funghi Porcini

$16.00

Fresh spaghetti, porcini mushrooms, mascarpone cheese

Spaghetti Al Pesto

$16.00
Ravioli Pomodoro Basilico

Ravioli Pomodoro Basilico

$16.00Out of stock

spinach and ricotta filling with tomato and basil

Cavatelli Ai Formaggi

$14.00

Penne all'Arrabbiata

$16.00

MAINS

All dishes are prepared Cartoccio style (parchment paper) in our pizza oven
Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.00

Eggplant, tomato sauce, pecorino romano., bread crumbs

Free Range Chicken

Free Range Chicken

$18.00

Pizza oven roasted free range chicken, rosemary ,lemon, and fingerling potatoes

Salmone

Salmone

$19.00

Faroe Island salmon, fennel, black olives, capers, cherry tomatoes, white wine

Meatballs

$15.00

BEVERAGE

HOT

House Coffee

House Coffee

$2.95+
Americano

Americano

$3.75+

Espresso

$3.50+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+
Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$4.50+
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+
Organic Matcha

Organic Matcha

$4.25+
Teas

Teas

$2.95+

Cup Of Milk

$2.00+

Hot Water

$1.00+

Coffee Box

$25.00

COLD

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Iced Cappuccino

$4.75+

Iced Latte

$5.25+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25+

Iced Mocha

$5.25+

Iced Matcha

$5.50+

Iced Americano

$4.25+

Green Mango Peach Iced Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Raspberry Nectar Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea - Black

$4.00

Ginger Pear Ice Tea

$4.00

BOTTLES & CANS

Still Water

$3.95

San Benedetto

Sparkling Water

$3.95

San Benedetto

Galvanina Italian Soda

$4.50
A'Siciliana Italian Soda

A'Siciliana Italian Soda

$4.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50

Pure Leaf

Soda

Soda

$3.00+
Spindrift

Spindrift

$3.50+
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$6.50

Natalie's

Baby Orange Juice

$4.50
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.50

Red Jacket

Emile Bottled Fresh Juice

Emile Bottled Fresh Juice

$6.50+

Emile Vergeois

San Pellegrino

$4.50+

san pellegrino

Pure Leaf

$4.50

La Colombe Sparkling Coffee

$4.50

La Colombe Oatmilk Latte

$5.95

La Colombe Brazil Cold Brew

$5.95

Forage Kombucha

$5.00+

Still water large

$6.00

CoAqua Coconut Water

$6.50

Big Water

$6.50

Goldthread Hawaian Ginger

$7.25

BEER

BEERS

$7.00

ONLINE ORDER - DINING IN

WOULD YOU LIKE TO DINE-IN?

YES, I WOULD LIKE TO DINE-IN

NO, PLEASE PACK MY ORDER TO-GO

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy the same high-quality ingredients you know and love from Serafina, in a more relaxed, casual environment with counter service, mobile ordering and self seating. Inspired by an authentic Italian Café. A place that makes you feel at home any time of day. We are open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Website

Location

922 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10019

Directions

