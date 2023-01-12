Campanellas Pizzeria & Pasta 7420 49th St N

A map showing the location of Campanellas Pizzeria & Pasta 7420 49th St NView gallery

14 inch Medium Pizzas

MED CHEESE/BYO PIZZA

$12.00

MED PEPPERONI & CHEESE PIZZA

$14.00

MED CAMPANELLA'S MEAT LOVER

$17.00

MED CAMPANELLAS VEGGIE LOVER

$14.00

MED CAMPANELLAS SPECIAL

$18.00

MED HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$16.00

SICILIAN SPECIAL

$20.00

MED LITTLE ITALY

$17.00

MED FLORENTINE

$18.00

MED BUFFALO CHICKEN

$17.00

MED PIZZA BIANCA (WHITE)

$14.00

RICOTTA BASE, MOZZARELLA, SAUTEED WITH GARLIC, PARMESAN

MED MARGARITA PIZZA

$18.00

Red sauce. fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, with fresh basil

16 inch Large Pizzas

LRG CHEESE/BYO PIZZA

$13.00

LRG PEPPERONI & CHEESE PIZZA

$15.00

LRG CAMPANELLA'S MEAT LOVER

$19.00

LRG CAMPANELLAS VEGGIE LOVER

$16.00

LRG CAMPANELLAS SPECIAL

$20.00

LRG HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$18.00

LRG LITTLE ITALY

$20.00

LRG FLORENTINE

$20.00

LRG 1st Half BUFFALO CHICKEN

$19.00

LRG PIZZA BIANCA (WHITE)

$16.00

RICOTTA BASE, MOZZARELLA, SAUTEED WITH GARLIC, PARMESAN

LRG MARGARITA PIZZA

$20.00

Red sauce. fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, with fresh basil

18 inch X-Large Pizzas

X-LRG CHEESE/BYO PIZZA

$15.00

X-LRG PEPPERONI & CHEESE PIZZA

$17.00

X-LRG CAMPANELLA'S MEAT LOVER

$23.00

X-LRG CAMPANELLAS VEGGIE LOVER

$23.00

X-LRG CAMPANELLAS SPECIAL

$23.00

X-LRG HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$21.00

X-LRG LITTLE ITALY

$23.00

X-LRG FLORENTINE

$23.00

X-LRG BUFFALO CHICKEN

$23.00

X-LRG PIZZA BIANCA (WHITE)

$20.00

RICOTTA BASE, MOZZARELLA, SAUTEED WITH GARLIC, PARMESAN

X-LRG MARGARITA PIZZA

$23.00

Red sauce. fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, with fresh basil

Slices

CHEESE PIZZA SLC

$2.50

PIZZA BIANCA (WHITE) SLC

$3.00

RICOTTA BASE, MOZZARELLA, SAUTEED WITH GARLIC, PARMESAN

MAGARITA PIZZA SLC

$3.00

Red sauce. fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, with fresh basil

CAMPANELLA'S MEAT LOVER SLC

$5.00

CAMPANELLAS VEGGIE LOVER SLC

$5.00

CAMPANELLAS SPECIAL SLC

$5.00

HAWAIIAN PIZZA SLC

$5.00

SICILIAN SPECIAL SLC

$5.00

LITTLE ITALY SLC

$5.00

FLORENTINE SLC

$5.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN SLC

$5.00

Lunch Specials

2 SLC of Cheese & Drink

$5.99

Calzone

SM Calzone

$9.00

LRG Calzone

$18.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00+

Stromboli

SM Stromboli

$9.00

LRG Stromboli

$18.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00+

Soups

LENTIL ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$5.00+

LEMON CHICKEN

$5.00+

Appetizers

MANICOTTI SICILIAN

$14.00

Eggplant, mozzarella, & ricotta cheeses

BRUCHETTA (6)

$7.00

GARLIC KNOTS

$5.00+

Served with marinara sauce on the side

CALAMARETTI FRITTI

$13.00

Fresh and crispy calamari

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.00+

Served with marinara sauce on the side

Entrees

All dinners come with soup and bread

TORTELLINI ALFREDO

$13.00

TORTELLINI ALFREDO w/Chicken

$16.00

TORTELLINI ALFREDO w/Sausage

$16.00

TORTELLINI ALFREDO w/Shrimp

$18.00

PENNE ALA COGNAC

$13.00

PENNE ALA COGNAC w/Chicken

$16.00

PENNE ALA COGNAC w/Sausage

$16.00

PENNE ALA COGNAC w/Shrimp

$18.00

VEGAN PASTA

$13.00

CARBONARA

$14.00

ALFREDO

$13.00

ALFREDO w/Chicken

$15.00

ALFREDO w/Sausage

$15.00

ALFREDO w/Shrimp

$16.00

PASTA WITH TOMATO SAUCE

$10.00

PASTA WITH TOMATO SAUCE w/Chicken

$13.00

PASTA WITH TOMATO SAUCE w/Sausage

$13.00

PASTA WITH TOMATO SAUCE w/Shrimp

$15.00

PASTA WITH MARINARA SAUCE

$10.00

PASTA WITH MARINARA SAUCE w/Chicken

$13.00

PASTA WITH MARINARA SAUCE w/Sausage

$13.00

PASTA WITH MARINARA SAUCE w/Shrimp

$15.00

Seafood

All dinners come with soup and bread Choice of Pasta, Fettuccine, Spaghetti, or Penne

COSANOSTRA

$18.00

FRUTTI DI MARE

$20.00

GAMBERI

$17.00

LOBSTER RAVIOLOTTI

$17.00

Meat

All dinners come with soup and bread Choice of Pasta, Fettuccine, Spaghetti, or Penne

SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

$13.00

Pasta with meatballs and fresh tomato sauce

SPAGHETTI WITH MEAT SAUCE

$13.00

Pasta with meat sauce

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$13.00

Breaded chicken, baked and topped with marinara and mozzarella

CHICKEN PICCATA

$13.00

Sauteed with white wine, lemon and capers

VEAL PICCATA

$16.00

Sauteed with white wine, lemon and capers

CHICKEN MARSALA

$13.00

Sauteed with mushrooms and Marsala wine

VEAL MARSALA

$16.00

Sauteed with mushrooms and Marsala wine

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$13.00

Italian sausage sautéed with white wine, marinara sauce and green peppers

VEAL & PEPPERS

$16.00

Veal sautéed with white wine, marinara sauce and green peppers

Baked Dishes

All dinners come with soup and bread

Baked Eggplant ala Parmigiana

$14.00

Sliced eggplant with special tomato sauce, parmesan & mozzarella cheeses, no side pasta

Baked Lasagna

$13.00

Stuffed with meat sauce, ricotta & mozzarella cheeses, topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Baked Stuffed Shells

$13.00

Classic ricotta stuffed shells with flavorful three cheese ricotta filling and delicious marinara sauce

Manicotti

$12.00

Pasta stuffed with ricotta, Parmesan cheese, tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Hot Whole Subs

PHILLY STEAK SUB

$10.00

Philly Cheesesteak deluxe steak, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms & mozzarela

MEATBALL SUB

$10.00

Homemade with tomato sauce & parmesan cheese

ITALIAN SAUSAGE SUB

$10.00

Green peppers, tomato sauce & mozzarella

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB

$10.00

breaded eggplant with tomato sauce mozzarella

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB

$10.00

Breaded chicken breast with tomato sauce de mozzarella cheese.

Cold Whole Subs

A Subs include lettuce. tomato. olive oil & Italian dressing

HAM & PROVOLONE CHEESE SUB

$10.00

HAM. CAPICOLA & PROVOLONE

$10.00

SALAMI, CAPICOLA & HAM SUB

$10.00

SALAMI, CAPICOLA & PROVOLONE

$10.00

SALAMI, HAM & PROVOLONE

$10.00

ITALIAN COMBO

$9.00

Wings

Six Wings

$8.00

12 Wings

$14.00

18 Wings

$21.00

24 Wings

$26.00

Salads

House Salad

$4.00+

House mixed greens with our special house dressing

Greek Salad

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce cucumbers, onions. tomatoes. Kalamata Olives Pepperoncinis. feta cheese. Greek dressina

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Mozzarela di Bufala. tomatoes and basil

Caesar Salad

$4.00+

Traditional Caesar salad

Antipasto Misto (to share)

$18.00

Platter of Italian cold cuts cheeses. olives and vegetables

Sides

Alfredo Sauce

$5.00

Fries

$3.50

Fries w/ Cheese

$4.50

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$3.00

Marinara Sauce

$4.00

Meatballs

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$6.00

Kids French Fries

$3.50

Desserts

Limoncello Cake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Cannoli

$4.00

Draft Beers

Bud Light

$2.80

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Peroni

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Bottled Beers

Corona Extra

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Red Wine

Valpolicella Superiore-GLS

$10.00

Chianti Classico-GLS

$9.00

Pinot Nero-GLS

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$50.00

Valpolicella Superiore-BTL

$35.00

Chianti Classico-BTL

$35.00

Pinot Nero-BTL

$45.00

White Wine

Soave Superiore-GLS

$8.00

Pinot Grigio-GLS

$10.00

Chardonnay-GLS

$10.00

Soave Superiore-BTL

$30.00

Pinot Grigio-BTL

$32.00

Chardonnay-BTL

$32.00

Fountain N/A

Coke

$1.50+

Diet Coke

$1.50+

Coke Zero

$1.50+

Sprite

$1.50+

Rootbeer

$1.50+

Orange Fanta

$1.50+

Unsweet Tea

$1.50+

Sweet Tea

$1.50+

Raspberry Tea

$1.50+

Canned N/A

Coke

$2.20

Diet Coke

$2.20

Coke Zero

$2.20

Sprite

$2.20

Rootbeer

$2.20

Orange Fanta

$2.20

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

2-Liter N/A

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Sicilian

CHEESE SICILIAN

$16.00

SICILIAN SPECIAL

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
