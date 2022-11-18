Restaurant header imageView gallery

KOGI GRILL - Pinellas Park 7500 49th St N.

review star

No reviews yet

7500 49th St N.

Pinellas Park, FL 33782

CHICKEN BOWL
BEEF BOWL
LARGE CHICKEN BOWL

BOWLS

CHOICE OF GRILLED MEATS SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE
BEEF BOWL

BEEF BOWL

$11.50

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

LARGE BEEF BOWL

LARGE BEEF BOWL

$18.00

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

SPICY PORK BOWL

SPICY PORK BOWL

$9.95

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

LARGE SPICY PORK BOWL

LARGE SPICY PORK BOWL

$16.30

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

CHICKEN BOWL

CHICKEN BOWL

$9.95

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

LARGE CHICKEN BOWL

LARGE CHICKEN BOWL

$16.30

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

SHRIMP BOWL

SHRIMP BOWL

$14.50

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

LARGE SHRIMP BOWL

LARGE SHRIMP BOWL

$20.50

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

SALMON BOWL

SALMON BOWL

$14.50

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

LARGE SALMON BOWL

LARGE SALMON BOWL

$20.50

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

TRIPLE MEAT BOWL

TRIPLE MEAT BOWL

$18.75

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

BIBIMBAP BOWL

BIBIMBAP BOWL

$17.25

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, BELL PEPPERS, CARROTS, MUSHROOM, ZUCHINI, SPINACH, W/EGG, CHOICE OF MEAT

VEGGIE BOWL

$9.90

SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE

Japchae (Glass Noodle

$15.00

Japchae W/meat

$18.00

5.5oz Sauce

$2.00

Taco Shell

$0.50

Burrito Shell

$1.00

BURRITOS

Your choice of meat served in a bowl with steamed white rice, and lettuce mix. Topped with chopped green onions and Gochu-Mayo sauce.
BEEF BURRITO

BEEF BURRITO

$11.45

Served in a bowl with steamed white rice, and lettuce mix. Topped with chopped green onions and Gochu-Mayo sauce.

SPICY PORK BURRITO

SPICY PORK BURRITO

$9.95

Served in a bowl with steamed white rice, and lettuce mix. Topped with chopped green onions and Gochu-Mayo sauce.

CHICKEN BURRITO

CHICKEN BURRITO

$9.95

Served in a bowl with steamed white rice, and lettuce mix. Topped with chopped green onions and Gochu-Mayo sauce.

SHRIMP BURRITO

SHRIMP BURRITO

$13.90

Served in a bowl with steamed white rice, and lettuce mix. Topped with chopped green onions and Gochu-Mayo sauce.

SALMON BURRITO

SALMON BURRITO

$13.90
VEGGIE BURRITO

VEGGIE BURRITO

$7.95

TACOS

Your choice of meat served on corn a tortilla with lettuce mix and topped with chopped green onions and Gochu-Mayo
Kogi Beef Taco

Kogi Beef Taco

$3.50

Served on corn a tortilla with lettuce mix and topped with chopped green onions and Gochu-Mayo

Kogi Chicken Taco

Kogi Chicken Taco

$3.50

Served on corn a tortilla with lettuce mix and topped with chopped green onions and Gochu-Mayo

Kogi Spicy Pork Taco

$3.50

Served on corn a tortilla with lettuce mix and topped with chopped green onions and Gochu-Mayo

Kogi Shrimp Taco

$4.25

Served on corn a tortilla with lettuce mix and topped with chopped green onions and Gochu-Mayo

Taco Trio

$8.45

SANDWICHES

Your choice of meat served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce mix, shredded mozzarella-provolone cheese mix, and Gochu-Mayo sauce.

Kogi Beef Sandwich

$8.95

Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce mix, shredded mozzarella-provolone cheese mix, and Gochu-Mayo sauce.

Kogi Chicken Sandwich

$8.25

Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce mix, shredded mozzarella-provolone cheese mix, and Gochu-Mayo sauce.

Kogi Spicy Pork Sandwich

$8.25

Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce mix, shredded mozzarella-provolone cheese mix, and Gochu-Mayo sauce.

Kogi Shrimp Sandwich

$9.15

Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce mix, shredded mozzarella-provolone cheese mix, and Gochu-Mayo sauce.

DRINKS

SODA CAN

$1.25

Choice of Fountain Soda Drink

Powerade

$1.95

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Bottle Water

$1.95

Jarritos

$2.25

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
