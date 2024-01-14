Cancun bar and grill 16440 Booker T Washington Hwy. Unit-203
16440 Booker T Washington Hwy. Unit-203
Moneta, VA 24121
Food
Appetizers
- Guacamole Salad$4.99
- Cheese Sticks-(6)$6.99
6 pieces
- Chicken Tenders-(4)$6.99
4 pieces
- Chorizo Fries$7.99
Chorizo, cheese and fries
- Chile Con Queso$4.99
Two flat, crispy corn tortillas topped with cheese sauce
- 6 Pieces Bone-in Chicken Wings$9.00
Ask your server for available sauces
- 12 Pieces Bone-in Chicken Wings$14.00
Ask your server for available sauces
Nachos & Rice Meals
- Cheese Nachos$7.99
- Nachos with Beans$7.49
- Nachos Con Carne$8.99
- Nachos Con Pollo$7.99
- Grilled Fajita Nachos$11.99
- Chori Nachos Supreme$13.99
Chips topped with chorizo (Mexican sausage), melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
- Nachos Texanos.$16.99
- Nachos Supreme.$13.99
- Arroz A La Mexicana- chicken$12.99
- Arroz A La Mexicana- Steak.$13.99
- Arroz A La Mexicana- Texano.$15.99
- Arroz A La Mexicana- Mixed$14.99
- Arroz A La Mexicana- Shrimp$15.99
Dips
Any Quesadillas.
- 1-Small 8-Inch Stuffed Quesadillas$3.99
- 1-Cheese) Stuffed Quesadillas (Large 10-Inch$4.99
- 1-Grilled Fajita-Style Quesadilla$8.99
A 10" flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled meat, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and cheese
- Quezadilla Rellena.$12.99
- Spinach Quezadilla.$4.49
- Small Quezadilla- carnitas.$4.99
- Small Quezadilla- pulled Chicken$4.99
- Small Quezadilla- Ground Beef.$4.99
- Small Quezadilla.- Chorizo$4.99
Kid's Menu
- PN-(A)-One Burrito and One Taco$6.99
- PN(B)-One Taco, Quesadilla and Rice$7.99
- PN(C)-One Enchilada, French Fries and Rice$7.99
- PN(D)-Kids ACP( No Vegetables)$8.99
Chicken or steak with rice and cheese
- PN(E)-One Quesadilla, French Fries and Rice$7.99
- PN(F)-3 Chicken Tenders And Fries.$8.99
- PN(G)-Hot Dog and French Fries$6.99
- PN(G)-Cheeseburger and French Fries$6.99
- PN(H)-Kid's Fajitas and Rice$9.99
- Kids Drink.$1.79
Chips & Salsa to Go
Salads
Vegetarian's Delight
- Veg#1-One Black Bean Burrito, One Spinach Enchilada and Rice$13.99
- Veg#2-One Spinach and Cheese Quesadilla, One Bean Chalupa and Black Beans$13.99
- Veg#3-One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Quesadilla and One Bean Chalupa$13.99
- veg#4-Vegetarian Enchiladas$13.99
Two enchiladas (choice of spinach, guacamole or avocado) topped with white cheese sauce. Served with rice and black beans
- Vegetarian Fajitas$16.99
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, zucchini, spinach and pineapple. Served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas
- Vegetarian Quesadilla$14.99
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, mushrooms, zucchini, onions, bell peppers, zucchini and pineapple. Served with rice and a crema salad
Combination Dinners
- #1-One Taco, Two Enchiladas and Rice$12.99
- #2-One Taco, One Enchilada and One Bean Chalupa$12.99
- #3-One Cheese Quesadilla, One Enchilada and One Taco$12.99
- #4-Two Tacos, One Enchilada and Chile Con Queso$12.99
- #5-Two Beef Enchiladas, Rice and Beans$12.99
- #6-One Taco, One Enchilada, Rice and Beans$12.99
- #7-One Enchilada, One Bean Chalupa and Rice$12.99
- #8-One Grilled Chicken Chalupa, Rice and Beans$12.99
- #9-One Fried Chimichanga, One Taco and One Enchilada$12.99
- #10-One Soft Chimichanga, One Taco and One Enchilada$12.99
- #11-Two Tacos, Rice and Beans$12.99
- #12-One Burrito, One Taco and One Enchilada$12.99
- #13-One Burrito, One Taco, Rice and Beans$12.99
- #14-One Burrito, One Taco, Rice and Beans$12.99
A La Carte
- 1-Grilled Soft Taco$4.99
10" soft taco with lettuce and cheese
- Regular Hard Shell Tacos-(3)$7.99
3 pieces
- Supreme Hard Shell Tacos-(3)$8.79
3 pieces
- Enchiladas-(3)$8.99
3 pieces
- 1-Taco Supreme$2.99
1 piece. With beef or chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream
- Tamales-(3)$9.99
3 pieces. Chicken only
- Burritos-(2)$7.99
2 pieces
- 1-Grilled Chalupa$6.99
Beef or chicken with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and sour cream
- 3- Soft Tacos.$9.99
Side Orders
- Side Of Beans$2.99
- Side of Rice$2.99
- 1-Hard Taco.$2.89
- 1-Grilled Corn Taco$3.59
1 piece
- 1- Enchilada$3.29
1 piece
- 1- Burrito$4.29
1 piece. Stuffed with steak and topped with cheese sauce, stuffed with chicken and topped with cheese sauce, or stuffed with shrimp
- 1-Corn Taquito$1.99
1 piece
- Order of Grilled Shrimp-(5)$3.49
5 pieces
- Boiled Shrimp-(12)$8.99
One dozen of easy-peel jumbo shrimp broiled with old bay seasoning
- Potato Wedges$5.99
With three Mexican cheeses
- Small Fresh Tableside Guacamole$7.99
Fresh avocado, mango, cilantro, red onion, fresh jalapeño, garlic, salt and marinated with lime juice
- Large Fresh Tableside Guacamole$12.99
Fresh avocado, mango, cilantro, red onion, fresh jalapeño, garlic, salt and marinated with lime juice
- Grilled Vegetables$1.99
Mushrooms, zucchini, pineapple or onions
- Jalapeños$0.99
- Pico De Gallo$1.99
- Avocado Slices$2.99
- Sour Cream$0.99
- Shredded Cheese$1.79
- Extra Charge For ?$0.99
Each. Lettuce, tomato or onions
- Hot Sauce$0.99
- Grilled pinneapple$1.29
- 3 Flour Tortillas.$1.29
- 3 Corn Tortillas.$1.29
- 1-Soft Taco.$3.39
- 1- Spinach & Cheese Enchilada.$3.99
- Fries- papas$2.99
- Order of Steak and Cheese$10.99
- Birria Side Order.$5.99
Desserts
- Sopapillas$6.99
Four pieces of crispy flour tortilla with honey, butter, sugar and cinnamon with vanilla ice cream and chocolate on top
- Flan$5.99
Mexican custard with whipped cream and a cherry on top
- Cheesecake$5.99
- Churro Bowl$7.99
- Xango$7.99
Chimi cheesecake served with ice cream
- Fried Ice Cream$6.99
Vanilla ice cream covered with a crispy tortilla shell, deep-fried and topped with strawberry syrup, chocolate and a cherry on top
- Churros$5.99
Bread sticks, sugary, plain or pineapple, sprinkled with cinnamon, whipped cream, chocolate and a cherry on top
Lunch - After Hours
- Lunch Special No. 1*-Taco,Enchilada and Bean Chalupa.$11.78
Beef taco, beef enchilada topped with cheese sauce and bean chalupa
- Lunch Special No. 2*-Burrito,Rice and Quezadilla.$11.78
Beef burrito topped with cheese sauce, rice and cheese quesadilla
- Lunch Special No. 3*-Burrito,Rice and Taco$11.78
Beef burrito topped with cheese sauce, rice and beef taco
- Lunch Special No. 4*-2 Soft Chorizo Tacos w/Pico & Cheese and Rice.$11.78
Two soft corn chorizo tacos topped with pico de gallo and cheese. Served with rice
- Lunch Special No. 5*.-Taco,Enchilada,Rice and Beans.$11.78
One beef taco and one beef enchilada topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Lunch Special No. 6*-Chicken Enchilada.Beef Enchilada w/ cheese Sauce,cream salad and Rice.$11.78
One chicken and one beef enchilada topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice
- Lunch Nachos Supreme*$12.28
Nacho chips topped with ground beef, beans, chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese and fresh jalapeños
- Lunch Fajitas*$13.78
Your choice of meat cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions served in a sizzling iron skillet with a side of lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, rice, beans and three tortillas. Chicken or steak. Shrimp or texas (all three meats)
- Speedy Gonzáles*$10.38
One taco, one enchilada and choice of rice or beans
- Lunch Taco Salad*$11.78
A crispy flour tortilla filled with ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream
- Lunch Chimichanga*$12.99
One fried or soft chimi filled with your choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans. Chicken or ground beef . Shrimp
- Burrito Bowl*$12.78
Your choice of meat with rice, black beans, romaine lettuce, three Mexican cheeses, grilled corn and tortilla strips topped with mango sauce. Chicken or steak. Shrimp or tilapia
- Mexican-Style Eggs*$12.78
Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and three flour tortillas. Rancheros, a la mexicana-style or with chorizo
- Burrito Mexicano*$12.78
An 8" flour tortilla filled with carnitas, beans and pico de gallo. Topped with verde or ranchero sauce and served with rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- Lunch California Burrito*$12.78
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat with rice and beans topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Grilled steak, chicken or carnitas. Grilled shrimp
- Breakfast Burrito*$12.28
A 10" flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, fries, three Mexican cheeses, pico de gallo, chorizo and bacon. Served with green or ranchero sauce
- Lunch Carnitas*$10.99
Tender chunks of pork served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo and tortillas
- Lunch Burrito Fajita*$12.08
A flour tortilla with your choice of meat, green peppers, onions and tomatoes topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice. Chicken or steak. Shrimp
- Lunch Arroz Cancún-style$12.28
Your choice of meat with zucchini, red pepper and cilantro. Served over a bed of rice and topped with cheese sauce. Chicken or steak. Shrimp
Specialties of the House
Beef
- Taco Salad$12.29
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of meat and beans topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato and sour cream
- Chimichangas Fried$12.29
Two fried flour tortillas, filled with your choice of meat, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Chimichangas Soft$14.29
Two soft flour tortillas, filled with your choice of meat, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Quesadilla Rellena$12.99
A 10" grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, sour cream and rice
- Quesadilla Azteca$16.99
A 10" grilled flour tortilla filled with three Mexican cheeses, pork carnitas, chorizo, poblano peppers, red peppers and pineapple. Topped with chipotle and mango sauce. Served with black beans
- Quesa-birria Tacos-(4)$16.99
4 pieces. A grilled corn tortilla filled with shredded birria-style beef. Served with a side of broth for dipping along with cilantro, onions and mango sauce
- Birria Burrito$14.99
A 10" flour tortilla filled with beef birria, pico de gallo, rice and black beans. Topped with cheese sauce and mango sauce
- Plato De Birria.$17.99
- Dinner Fajita Quezadilla-Chicken$12.99
- Dinner Quezadilla Steak.$13.99
- Dinner Quezadilla Texana.$15.99
Chicken
- Pollo a La Parrilla$15.49
Grilled chicken breast cooked with onions and mushrooms and topped with white cheese sauce. Served with rice, charro beans and three flour tortillas
- Pollo Tropical$15.49
Grilled chicken, ham and pineapple cooked with cheese sauce. Served with rice and pico de gallo
- Pollo Con Calabaza$15.49
Sautéed chicken breast grilled with zucchini and red peppers and topped with white cheese sauce. Served with rice and black beans
- Pollo Con Chorizo$16.99
Grilled chicken breast and mexican-style sausage with roasted poblano pepper and melted Monterey jack cheese. Served with rice, charro beans and three flour
- Fajita-style Burrito$12.99
Like fajitas in a burrito! Your choice of grilled chicken, beef or shrimp with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. All wrapped in a 10-inch flour tortilla and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice
- Chicken Soup$9.99
Pulled chicken, rice, onion, tomato, cilantro, avocado and tortilla strips
- Chilaquiles Mexicanos$13.99
Corn tortilla chips baked with chicken, tomato sauce or green tomatillo sauce and cheese. Topped with red onions and cacique® cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- Pollo Cancún$18.99
Sautéed chicken and six shrimp grilled with yellow and green zucchini, red peppers and roasted poblano peppers topped with chipotle cheese sauce. Served with rice and a guacamole salad
- Enchiladas Mexicanas$13.99
Four grilled chicken or steak enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce, red onions, cilantro and mexican cacique® cheese
- Enchiladas Verdes$12.99
Two chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce, cheese, onions and cilantro, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
- Pollo Poblano$15.49
Grilled chicken breast with sautéed spinach, poblano peppers and red peppers cooked with teriyaki sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Diablo Burrito$14.99
A 10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and chorizo topped with chipotle tomato red sauce and three mexican cheeses. Served with rice and a guacamole salad
- Extra Chips and Sauce$2.29
Mixed
- Burrito Deluxe$12.99
Two burritos - one filled with chicken and one filled with ground beef. Topped with your choice of cheese or ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream
- Nachos Supremos$13.99
Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Nachos Texanos$16.99
Nachos with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Cazuelón$17.99
Chicken breast and rib-eye steak cooked with onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and tortillas
- Flautas Mexicanas$14.99
Three long crispy taquitos topped with green or ranchero sauce, cotija cheese, onions and served with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream and rice
- Torta Mexicana$12.99
Pork (carnitas), chicken or steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, jalapeño and swiss cheese in Mexican bread. Served with fries and a pickle
- Taquitos Mexicanos$11.99
Two beef and two chicken taquitos served with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream
- Enchiladas Supremas$13.99
Chicken, bean, cheese and beef enchiladas topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Tri-Color Enchiladas$17.99
Four enchiladas with steak, chicken and chorizo topped with three sauces including green, ranchera and cheese sauce. Garnished with cacique® cheese and mango sauce
- Cheese Sauce Enchiladas$13.99
Two chicken or beef enchiladas topped with our best cheese sauce and served with rice and a crema salad
- Dos Burritos Amigos$16.99
Two burritos- one filled with grilled chicken and one filled with grilled steak, topped with cheese sauce, ranchero and green sauce. Garnished with mango sauce and cacique® cheese. Served with rice
- Arroz a La Mexicana$12.99
Grilled chicken, steak or shrimp cooked with red peppers and zucchini, served on a bed of rice and covered with cheese dip and cilantro
- Taco Loco Soft$12.99
Crazy taco. Your choice of meat in a 12-inch flour tortilla filled with black beans, rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and three Mexican cheeses
- Taco Loco Grilled$12.99
Crazy taco. Your choice of meat in a 12-inch flour tortilla filled with black beans, rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and three mexican cheeses
- Shrimp Soup$12.99
Mixed vegetables with shrimp, rice, pico de gallo and avocado
From the Grill
Pork
- Burrito Mexicano$13.99
An 8" flour tortilla filled with carnitas, beans and pico de gallo. Topped with verde or ranchero sauce and served with rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- Nachos Azteca$16.99
Nacho chips topped with melted cheese, rice, black beans, pulled pork, chorizo, cacique® cheese, grilled poblano peppers and mango sauce
- Tacos De Toluca$16.99
Three flour tacos made with chorizo, grilled onions and pineapple. Topped with mango sauce and cacique® cheese. Served with charro beans
- Carnitas Dinner$13.99
Tender chunks of pork served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole and three flour tortillas
- Burritos Al Pastor$14.99
Two burritos with your choice of grilled pork, chicken or steak, pineapple, onions and chorizo (Mexican sausage) topped with chipotle cheese sauce, red onions, cilantro and cacique® cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Tacos De Carnitas$14.99
Three soft flour tacos with pork carnitas topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, cacique® cheese and served with rice and charro beans
- Tacos Al Pastor.$14.99
Steak
- Steak Ranchero$17.99
10 oz. T-bone grilled with ranchera sauce
- Steak Cancún$19.99
10 oz. T-bone grilled with sautéed peppers, onions and 5 shrimp. Topped with cheese sauce
- Rib-Eye Steak$16.99
10 oz. rib-eye steak served with steamed broccoli and cauliflower
- Carne Asada Y Chorizo$17.99
Two thin rib-eye steaks and two Mexican-style pork sausages grilled and served with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, avocado and jalapeños
- Mexican Street Tacos$16.99
3 pieces. Your choice of meat in a grilled corn tortilla, garnished with cilantro, onions, cucumber, grilled onions, avocado sauce and charro beans
- Burrito California-Style$12.99
A 10" flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans and pico de gallo covered with cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
- Papa Loka$13.99
Potato wedges topped with grilled steak, mozzarella cheese, mango sauce, shredded cheese, guacamole and sour cream
- Tacos De Carne Azada.$16.99
Seafood
- Camaron a La Diabla$18.49
Grilled shrimp cooked with a specialty chipotle creamy sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and three flour tortillas
- Tilapia Tacos$14.99
Three grilled corn or flour tortilla tacos with onions and cilantro. Served with rice and charro beans
- Salmon Tacos$18.99
Three tacos in a flour tortilla with grilled salmon, mango sauce, cacique cheese and a slice avocado. Served with black beans
- Fish Enchiladas$12.99
Three enchiladas with grilled tilapia topped with cheese sauce, fresh cotija mexican cheese, red onions and cilantro
- Grilled Salmon$18.99
An 8 oz. slowly cooked salmon served with rice, steamed veggies and mango sauce
- Pineapple Fajitas$15.99
Fresh pineapple half stuffed with choice of chicken or steak stir-fried with pineapple, red onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese
- Half Order Shrimp Ceviche$11.99
Fully-cooked shrimp, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapeño marinated with lime juice and topped with fresh avocado. Served with saltine crackers
- Full Order Shrimp Ceviche$18.99
Fully-cooked shrimp, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapeño marinated with lime juice and topped with fresh avocado. Served with saltine crackers
- Small Tropical Ceviche$10.99
Fully cooked shrimp with red onion, cilantro, jalapeños and fresh mango. Marinated with lime juice
- Full Tropical Ceviche$19.99
Fully cooked shrimp with red onion, cilantro, jalapeños and fresh mango. Marinated with lime juice
Fajitas
- Fajitas Texanas$18.99
Shrimp, chicken and steak fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served regular or hot
- Fajitas$15.99
Tender-sliced steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served regular or hot
- Molcajetes$17.99
Strips of rib-eye, chicken and chorizo on a bed of rice with black beans, roasted poblano peppers and onions topped with cheese sauce and cilantro
- Queso Fundido Cancún$18.99
Shrimp, mexican chorizo, mushrooms, red onions and roasted poblano peppers cooked with cheese sauce and jalapeños. Served with three flour tortillas
- Shrimp Fajitas$18.99
Fresh shrimp served mexican-style in a slightly hot sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes
- Seafood Fajitas$22.99
Fresh jumbo shrimp, scallops, tilapia and crab cakes cooked with red peppers, red onions, tomatoes and celery
- Tropical Fajitas$17.99
Sizzling chicken and shrimp cooked with pineapple chunks, grilled red onions, red peppers and poblano peppers topped with melted cheese
- California Fajitas$18.99
Sizzling strips of steak, chicken, chorizo (mexican sausage), carnitas (pork), grilled onions, poblano peppers and red peppers
- Parrillada$18.99
Steak, pastor pork and chicken cooked with poblanos, red peppers, red onions, zucchini and tomatoes topped with four cheese
Beverages
Soft Drinks & More
- Coke$2.99
- Coke Zero Sugar$2.99
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Cherry Coke$2.99
- Dr Pepper$2.99
- Fanta Orange$2.99
- Minute Maid Lemonade$2.99
- Hi-C Fruit Punch$2.99
- Seagram's Ginger Ale$2.99
- Barq's Root Beer$2.99
- Hi-C Pink Lemonade Iced Tea$2.99
- Orange Juice$3.99
- Milk$3.99
- Coffee$1.99
- Hot Tea$1.99
- Hot Chocolate$1.99
- Tonic Water$2.99
- Seltzer Water$1.29
- Peach Tea$3.99
- Mango Tea$3.99
- Raspberry Tea$3.99
- Frozen Drinks$3.99
- Agua De Horchata$3.99
- Tea.$2.99
Mexican Soft Drinks
Imported Beer - Bottle
Domestic Beer - Bottle
Draft Beer - Domestic
Draft Beer - Mexican Beer
Non-Alcoholic Beer - Bottle
Micheladas
Wines - Glass
House Margaritas
- Jumbo Big Wave Margarita$11.00
Get 2 different flavors
- Jumbo Blue Coconut Margarita$12.99
- Jumbo Especial Margarita$16.99
On the rocks only. Choice of patrón, herradura, don Julio, hornitos or 1800 cuervo and grand marnier. Made with agave nectar, lime juice and orange juice
- Jumbo Flavored Margarita$11.00
- Jumbo Low-Carb Margaritas$12.99
Available with jalapeño and cucumber. Made with cuervo especial tequila, low-carb margarita mix, low-carb agave nectar and gran gala orange liqueur
- Jumbo Mangonada Margarita$10.99
- Jumbo Original Lime Margarita$10.99
- Jumbo Pickle Margarita$12.99
- Jumbo Texas Margarita$12.99
Any flavor on the rocks or frozen. Made with cuervo and grand marnier
- Jumbo Volcano Margarita$13.99
7 oz. coronita in a medium glass margarita (lime only)
- Margaritas Sampler$12.99
Pick 4 flavors. Available on frozen only
- Medium Big Wave Margarita$9.49
Get 2 different flavors
- Medium Blue Coconut Margarita$10.99
- Medium Especial Margarita$11.99
On the rocks only. Choice of patrón, herradura, don Julio, hornitos or 1800 cuervo and grand marnier. Made with agave nectar, lime juice and orange juice
- Medium Flavored Margarita$9.99
- Medium Low-Carb Margaritas$10.99
Available with jalapeño and cucumber. Made with cuervo especial tequila, low-carb margarita mix, low-carb agave nectar and gran gala orange liqueur
- Medium Mangonada Margarita$8.99
- Medium Original Lime Margarita$8.99
- Medium Pickle Margarita$10.99
- Medium Texas Margarita$10.99
Any flavor on the rocks or frozen. Made with cuervo and grand marnier
- Medium Volcano Margarita$11.99
7 oz. coronita in a medium glass margarita (lime only)
- Sangria Gran Gala$2.49
- Sangria Wine$2.49
- Add Sangria*$2.00
- Small Big Wave Margarita$6.99
Get 2 different flavors
- Small Blue Coconut Margarita$7.99
- Small Especial Margarita$9.49
On the rocks only. Choice of patrón, herradura, don Julio, hornitos or 1800 cuervo and grand marnier. Made with agave nectar, lime juice and orange juice
- Small Flavored Margarita$6.99
- Small Low-Carb Margaritas$7.99
Available with jalapeño and cucumber. Made with cuervo especial tequila, low-carb margarita mix, low-carb agave nectar and gran gala orange liqueur
- Small Mangonada Margarita$6.99
- Small Original Lime Margarita$6.49
- Small Texas Margarita$8.99
Any flavor on the rocks or frozen. Made with cuervo and grand marnier
- Super Jumbo House Margarita..$29.99
- To go Margarita Texas$9.99
- ToGo Margarita!!$8.99
- Super Jumbo Texas Margarita.$35.99
- MargaritasSampler-(4-Flavors)$12.99
- Small Pickle Margarita.$8.99
Shots
Shots - Silver
Shots - Reposado
Shots - Añejo & Mixed Drinks
- Knob Creek.$12.00
- Top Shell Vodkas Shots.$10.00
- Herradura Ultra$18.00
- Herradura Reposado.$12.00
- El Mayor Tequila.$15.00
- Hussong's* Tequila Reposado$12.00
- Espolòn Reposado.$15.00
- Tres Generaciones
- 16oz Mixed Drinks.$11.99
- 12oz Mixed Drinks.$9.99
- Dawear's Shot.$8.00
- Hennesey.- Shot$12.00
- Komos Tequila.$18.00
- House Cantarito$10.99
- Top Shell Cantarito.$13.99
- House Shooters.$6.99
- Gran Coramino Tequila.$18.00
- Hornitos Reposado.$10.00
- Don Julio 1942.$25.00
- Jameson Irish Wiskey.$10.00
- Casamigos Reposado Tequila.$12.00
- House Vodka,Gin's & Rums - Shots$5.00
16440 Booker T Washington Hwy. Unit-203, Moneta, VA 24121
