Jakes Place 1041 Harbour Inn Ln
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Smith Mountain Lake's premiere waterfront dining location. Featuring all american fare as well as a full bar, including 24 rotating craft beers on tap.
Location
1041 Harbour Inn Ln, Moneta, VA 24121
Gallery