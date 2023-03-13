Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jakes Place 1041 Harbour Inn Ln

review star

No reviews yet

1041 Harbour Inn Ln

Moneta, VA 24121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$9.99

6 fried spears w/ ranch

1/2 LB Shrimp

$14.99

1/2 lb of steamed shrimp w/ old bay & cocktail sauce

Full LB Shrmp

$24.99

Full lb steamed shrimp w/ old bay & cocktail sauce

Chix Quesadilla

$14.99

seasoned chicken in a 12" tortilla, avocado mash, lettuce & salsa

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

blackened shrimp in a 12" tortilla, avocado mash, lettuce & salsa

Wings

$15.99

10 crispy wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Ahi Tuna

$16.99

blackened Ahi tuna, mango pineapple slaw, soy sauce, ginger wasabi aioli.Served rare or med rare

Brussel Sprts

$10.99

flash fried, dusted w/ candied pecans & balsamic glaze

Burgers

Jakes Burger

$15.99

6oz burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bacon & choice of cheese

Apollo Burger

$17.99

6oz burger, pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, applewood smoked bacon, house-made jalapeno jelly

Bacon Egg & Chz Burger

$17.99

6oz burger, fried egg, bacon & choice of cheese

Santa Fe

$17.99

6oz burger, avocado, mango salsa, jalapeno bacon, pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch on a pretzel bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$17.99

6oz burger, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, house spices, mushroom bourbon sauce

Remie Burger

$17.99

6oz cajun seasoned burger, pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos, frazzled onions, remie sauce on a pretzel bun

Entrees

Asian Tuna Salad

$17.99

lettuce, cucumber, tomato, toasted almonds, chow mein noodles, sesame ginger dressing topped w/ grilled tuna

Cheesy Chix

$18.99

10oz chicken w/ house seasoning, crispy bacon, melted cheddar jack cheese & 1 side

Chix Tenders

$15.99

5 chicken tenders w/ 2 sides & choice of dipping sauce

Country Fried

$14.99

tenderized ny strip, house breading, fried w/ mashed potatoes, gravy & mixed southern greens

Crab Cakes

$31.99

twin 3oz crab cakes w/ spicy aioli

Fish n Chips

$19.99

pacific cod fried in house made beer batter, served w/ fries NO Substitution

Fried Shrimp

$17.99

8 butterfly shrimp w/ 2 sides & cocktail sauce

Mahi-Mahi

$21.99

blackened mahi mahi topped w/ mango salsa & 2 sides

NY Strip

$24.99

12oz NY strip & 2sides

Pork Chop

$18.99

10oz grilled boneless pork chop w/ 2 sides

SouthWest Salad

$15.99

lettuce, black olives, tomato, red onion, jalapeno bacon bits, cheddar jack cheese, topped w/ blackened chicken & chipotle ranch dressing

Shrimp Salad

$15.99

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado, shredded parmesan topped w/ grilled shrimp

Summer Salad

$17.99

lettuce, strawberries, blueberries, candied pecans, feta cheese, balsamic dressing & grilled chicken

Kids/Pets

Baby Asher

$7.99

burger slider w/ american cheese & regular side choice

Kids Tenders

$7.99

chicken tenders w/ regular side

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

melted american cheese w/ regular side

Dog Burger

$7.99

w/ peanut butter & milk bone

Dog Chicken

$7.99

w/ peanut butter & milk bone

Kids Mac

$7.99

Pizzas

Lrg Breadstick

$17.99

our dough w/ cheese, garlic butter & side of marinara sauce

Large Cheese

$18.99

16" pizza (8 slices)

Large Meat Lovers

$25.99

pepperoni, bacon, ham, sausage & ground beef

Large Supreme

$25.99

pepperoni, bacon, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, onions & green peppers

Large Veggie

$20.99

green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomato, jalapenos & banana peppers

Pinwheels

$10.99

pizza dough rolled up w/ pepperoni & cheese

Small Breadstick

$11.99

our dough w/ cheese, garlic butter & side of marinara sauce

Small Cheese

$13.99

10" pizza (6 slices)

Small Meat Lovers

$15.99

pepperoni, bacon, ham, sausage & ground beef

Small Supreme

$16.99

pepperoni, bacon, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, onions & green peppers

Small Veggie

$15.99

green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomato, jalapenos & banana peppers

Turnover

$12.99

pizza dough folded over w/ cheese & marinara sauce

Side Salads

Side Garden

$5.99

lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, crouton, cheddar cheese & choice of dressing

Side Caesar

$5.99

lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed in caesar dressing

Sandwiches

Nella

$15.99

5oz chicken breast, smoky seasoning, smoked gouda cheese, frazzled onions, BBQ sauce on a bun

Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

tortillas filled w/ blackened shrimp, slaw, pickled red onion, pickled jalapenos & spicy aioli

Tuna Tacos

$18.99

tortillas filled w/ blackened tuna, slaw, pickled red onion, pickled jalapenos topped w/ spicy aioli

Jacked Up Chix

$18.99

10oz chicken breast marinated in house bourbon sauce w/ mushrooms, swiss cheese on a pretzel bun

Tuna Panini

$18.99

blackened tuna medium rare, tomato, swiss cheese, ginger wasabi aioli on a ciabatta

Crab Panini

$21.99

crab cake, avocado, tomato, provolone cheese, spicy aioli on a ciabatta

Cock-A-Doodle

$15.99

5oz chicken breast, provolone, bacon onion jam, avocado aioli

Steak Tacos

$15.99

marinated steak strips, shredded lettuce, mango salsa & chipotle ranch

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Mashed Potato

$3.99

Slaw

$3.99

Squash & Zucc

$3.99

Mixed Greens

$3.99

Fruit

$3.99

Mac Salad

$3.99

Loaded Fries

$5.99

Side Brussels

$5.99

Mac-n-Cheese

$5.99

Swt Fries

$5.99

Sub Garden

$3.49

Sub Caesar

$3.49

Bread

$1.50

Slaw

$3.99

Desserts

Float

$4.99

Sundae

$5.99

Van Ice Cream

$2.99

Nicole’s Desserts

Banana Cream

$7.99

Choc Chip

$7.99

Key Lime

$7.99

Rotating Flavor

$7.99

Add Ons/Extras

Extra Egg

$1.99

Extra Taco

$6.99

8oz Burger

$2.99

Add American

$1.00

Add Bacon

$1.99

Add Cheddar

$1.00

Add Fraz Onions

$0.75

Add Gouda

$1.00

Add Jap Bacon

$2.49

Add Pepper Jack

$1.00

Add Provolone

$1.00

Add Swiss

$1.00

Add Avocado

$2.50

Balsamic

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Ciabatta

$1.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Crab Cake

$11.99

Dill Aioli

$0.75

Drizzle

$0.75

Extra Patty

$6.99

Extra Tender

$2.99

Gravy

$1.49

Grilled Shrimp

$7.99

Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Ham

$1.50

Honey

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Jack Sauce

$0.75

Jala-Mango

$0.75

Jalapenos

$1.00

Jap Jelly

$0.75

Mango Salsa

$1.00

Marinara

$0.75

Mild Sauce

$0.75

Old Bay

$0.75

Onion Jam

$1.00

Pretzel Bun

$1.50

Maple Siracha

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Remie Sauce

$0.75

Remoulade

$1.00

Salsa

$0.75

Sausage

$1.50

Sauteed Shrooms

$1.99

Sauteed Onions

$0.99

Sesame Ginger

$0.75

Set Up

$0.99

Soy Glaze

$0.75

Spicy Aioli

$0.75

Spicy Mustard

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

Thai Chili

$0.75

Thousand Is

$0.75

Tuna

$12.99

Wasabi Aioli

$0.75

Wasabi Paste

$0.75
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Smith Mountain Lake's premiere waterfront dining location. Featuring all american fare as well as a full bar, including 24 rotating craft beers on tap.

Location

1041 Harbour Inn Ln, Moneta, VA 24121

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mango's Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,593
16430 Booker T Washington Hwy,Ste 200 Moneta, VA 24121
View restaurantnext
Teriyaki House
orange star4.3 • 203
84 Westlake Rd #107 Hardy, VA 24101
View restaurantnext
Napoli by the Lake - 773 Ashemeade Rd
orange star3.5 • 4
775 Ashmeade Rd Moneta, VA 24121
View restaurantnext
Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs
orange star4.3 • 330
1219 E washington ave Vinton, VA 24179
View restaurantnext
Electric Co Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
207 East Depot Street Bedford, VA 24523
View restaurantnext
Beales Brewing - 510 Grove Street
orange starNo Reviews
510 Grove Street Bedford, VA 24523
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Moneta

Mango's Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,593
16430 Booker T Washington Hwy,Ste 200 Moneta, VA 24121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Moneta
Vinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Forest
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Lynchburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)
Martinsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Christiansburg
review star
No reviews yet
Danville
review star
No reviews yet
Blacksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Radford
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston