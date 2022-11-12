A map showing the location of Carali's Rotisserie Chicken - SimpsonvilleView gallery
Latin American
Chicken

Carali's Rotisserie Chicken - Simpsonville

review star

No reviews yet

1155 Buck Creek Road

Simpsonville, KY 40067

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries
1/2 Chicken w/ 2 side
side Chaufa Rice

Appetizers.

3 fried empanadas

$9.50
3 baked empanadas

3 baked empanadas

$9.50
Baked Chicken Empanada

Baked Chicken Empanada

$3.50

Bread

$3.49
Chip w/Fresh Pico De Gallo

Chip w/Fresh Pico De Gallo

$5.99
Chips w/Fresh Guacamole

Chips w/Fresh Guacamole

$5.99

Fresh guacamole and homemade tortilla chips.

Fried Chicken Empanadas

$3.49

Tostones

$4.25
Tostones w/ Chicken

Tostones w/ Chicken

$13.99
Yuca Bites app

Yuca Bites app

$7.49

In The Mix

Crazy Lomo

$14.49
Chaufa Rice

Chaufa Rice

$12.99

add shrimp

$3.99

cyo bowl

$12.99

Pollo A La Brasa

1/4 Chicken w/ 2 Sides

1/4 Chicken w/ 2 Sides

$9.25
1/4 All White Meat w/ 2 Side

1/4 All White Meat w/ 2 Side

$9.99
1/2 Chicken w/ 2 side

1/2 Chicken w/ 2 side

$11.99

1/2 Chicken All Dark w/2 side

$11.99
1/2 Chicken All White Meat w/ 2 Side

1/2 Chicken All White Meat w/ 2 Side

$12.99

Whole Chicken w/ 3 side

$24.49
Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$13.00

2 Whole Chicken w/ 4 Side

$36.99

1/4 Dark

$4.00

Kid Meal

$6.99

White meat

$1.00

extra chicken

$2.99

1/4 white

$4.75

1/2 all dark

$8.00

1/2 mixed

$8.75

1/2 all white

$9.50

Sandwiches & Wraps

Carali's Sandwich

$11.99

Carali's Wrap

$11.99

Lomo Wrap

$14.99

add shrimp

$3.99

Sides

Black Beans

$4.25

Broccoli

$4.25

Chicken Soup

$4.25

Cilantro Rice

$4.25

French Fries

$4.25

Fruit Cup

$4.25

Green Beans

$4.25

Pinto Beans

$4.25

Plantains

$4.25

side Chaufa Rice

$4.25

Side Salad

$4.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25

White Rice

$4.25

Yuca Bites

$4.25

Yuca Fries

$4.25

corn

$4.25

shrimp

$3.99

no bacon

$0.99

no red pepper

$0.99

no onion

$0.99

Tostones

$4.25

Signature Sauces

Aji Amarillo Sauce

$3.99

Green Sauce

$3.99

Carali's Sauce

$3.99

To Go Caralis Sauce

To Go Green Sauce

To Go Amarillo

Pico Degallo

$3.49

Guacamole

$3.49

Chile Toreado

$2.99

White Meat

$2.00

Extra Carne Lomo

$4.00

Soup & Salad

Carali's Salads

Carali's Salads

$9.99
Stuffed Avocado

Stuffed Avocado

$9.99

Half Stuffed Avocado

$6.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99
Chicken Soup Bowl

Chicken Soup Bowl

$6.49

Sweet Things

Flan

Flan

$4.25
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.25

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Crush

$2.99

Big Red

$2.99

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.99

chicha

$3.99

2-Liter Inca Kola

$5.25

2-Lt Guarana

$5.25

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Galon Tea

$8.00

Inca Lata

$2.99

Guarana Lata

$2.99

Water Bottle

$2.00

Water glass

$0.50

soda 32 oz

$3.99

Café y choco

$2.49

Maracuya

$3.99

caralis cup

caralis cup

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1155 Buck Creek Road, Simpsonville, KY 40067

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
