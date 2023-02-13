Carr's Bar N Grill imageView gallery

Carr's Bar N Grill 10 E Main St

10 E Main St

Racine, MN 55967

NA Bev

Canned

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.50

7 Up

$1.50

Diet 7 Up

$1.50

A&W Root Beer

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Squirt

$1.50

Sunkist

$1.50

Other

Liquid Ice

$2.50

Redbull

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$1.50

Tomato Juice

$1.50

Bottled Water

Tonic Water

$1.50

Hot Tea

Food

Starters

Bone in Wings

$12.00

Boneless Chicken Wings

$10.00

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$8.00

Crispy breaded bites stuffed with cheese, broccoli, bacon

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Battered white cheddar

Cheese Wontons

$8.00

Served with sweet chili sauce

Chicken Strips

$10.00

3 golden chicken strips

Combo Basket

$13.00

Onion rings, cheese curds, mini tacos and waffle fries

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Lightly battered mushrooms

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Jalapeno Cheese Curds

$9.00

Battered white cheddar jalapeno

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Mini Tacos

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Battered Mozzarella Sticks

Nachos

$10.00

Tri colored tortilla chips with lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, jalapeños, nacho cheese sauce

Onion Rings

$8.00

Thin sliced onions battered and fried until golden brown

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.00

Crispy breaded seasoned

Quesadilla

$7.00

Shredded cheddar jack cheese, on a crispy tortilla

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$8.00

Salted and served with nacho cheese sauce

Southwest Eggrolls

$9.00

Smoked chicken, black beans, corn, pepper jack, red peppers and spinach wrapped in a crispy egg roll

Steak Bites

$10.50

Hand cut beef steak bites

Basket of Fresh Chips

$3.00+

Basket of Fries

$3.00+

Basket of Steak Fries

$3.00+

Basket of Tots

$3.00+

Basket of Waffle Fries

$3.00+

Basket of Seashore Fries

$6.00+

Tater Barrels

$9.00

Kettle Chips

$2.50+

Burgers

All burgers are 12 lb. hand-pattied, served on a brioche bun and come with Kettle Chips.

Old Fashioned Hamburger

$10.50

Classic thick & hearty burger, cooked to order, served on our bakery brioche bun

Three Cheeseburger

$11.50

Cheddar, pepper jack and Swiss

Peanut Butter Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.50

Peanut butter, smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese

Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

$11.50

Grilled jalapeños and cheddar cheese

Western Burger

$11.50

Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, Onion Ring and BBQ sauce

Mushroom Swiss

$11.50

Grilled mushrooms and melted Swiss

California Burger

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo

Nacho Burger

$11.50

Cheddar cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and nacho sauce Served with tortilla chips and salsa.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$11.50

Melted Cheddar Cheese and smoked bacon

The Works

$11.50

Grilled onions and mushrooms, melted cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato

The Hangover

$12.50

Melted cheddar cheese, fried egg, onion ring, smoked bacon and special sauce on Texas toast

The Gambler

$14.50

Cooks choice, never the same....YOU IN?!?!

BBQ Burger

$11.50

Sandwiches

B.L.T

$9.00

Smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayo

Patty Melt

$11.50

Hand pattied burger with caramelized onions, cheddar and Swiss cheese on grilled pumpernickel

Turkey B.L.T

$11.00

Sliced turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on Texas toast

French Dip

$12.00

Beef Pot Roast and Swiss Cheese on a hoagie bun served with a side of au jus

Turkey Bacon Melt

$11.00

Sliced turkey with smoked bacon, cheddar, and Swiss cheese on grilled Texas toast

Rueben

$11.00

Sliced corned beef with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese with thousand island dressing on grilled pumpernickel

Ham N' Cheese Melt

$10.00

Thinly sliced ham, piled high with cheddar and Swiss cheese on grilled Texas toast

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Sliced prime rib with grilled onions and green peppers with Swiss cheese on a grilled hoagie

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Grilled chicken with grilled onions and green peppers with Swiss cheese on a grilled hoagie

Porky Melt

$12.00

Smoked pulled pork, bacon, shredded cheese and choice of BBQ

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with lettuce and Swiss on a grilled brioche bun. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$11.00

Grilled or crispy chicken topped with sliced ham and Swiss cheese on grilled brioche bun

Hawaiian Chicken

$11.00

Grilled or crispy chicken topped with sliced ham, pineapple and Swiss cheese on brioche bun

Chicken Bacon Cheese

$11.00

Grilled or crispy chicken with smoked bacon and cheese cheese on a brioche bun

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled or crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a side of mayo

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Breaded cod loin and lettuce on a grilled bun. Tartar sauce served on the side

Rachel

$11.00

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Salad mix, cucumber, tomato croutons, and shredded jack cheddar cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, salad mix, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, croutons, ,

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, salad mix, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, cucumber, green pepper, onions, tomatoes

Taco Salad

$11.00

Crispy tortilla shell filled with your choice of seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken, tomato, onion, salad mix, shredded cheddar-jack cheese

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Salad mix, tomato, cucumber, onion, hard-boiled egg, smoked bacon, shredded-jack cheese and grilled chicken.

Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Salad mix, tomato, cucumber, onion, hard-boiled egg, breaded shrimp, shredded cheddar-jack cheese

Chef Salad

$11.00

Salad mix topped with ham, turkey, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, cucumbers, shredded cheddar jack cheese, onions

Dinner

All dinners served with vegetables, garlic toast and choice of fries, steak fries, mashed, rice or baked (baked available after 5pm on weekends).

12 oz Ground Steak Dinner

$14.50

With grilled onions or mushroom upon request

Hand Cut Sirloin Tips Dinner

$15.50

Smothered with fried onions and mushrooms

Shrimp Dinner

$14.50

5 Piece breaded Shrimp

Chicken Breast Dinner

$14.50

Two seasoned and grilled boneless chicken breasts

Wraps

Steak Wrap

$12.00

Philly steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese and chipotle ranch

Taco Wrap

$11.00

Seasoned ground beef with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and onion, Served with salsa and sour cream

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled or crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar jack and onions. Tossed in Buffalo sauce with blue cheese or ranch dressing

Dorito Wrap

$11.00

Seasoned ground beef with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, onion and nacho cheese Doritos Served with salsa and sour cream

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Grilled or crispy chicken with lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese in a flour tortilla

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Grilled or crispy chicken with smoked bacon, lettuce, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing

Kids

12 & Under Side choice of fries, kettie chips, or apple sauce and a drink.

Kid Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kid 1/4 lb Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids 1/4 Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Extra Kid Snack

$0.75

Side Sauces

Kickin Bourbon

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

Honey BBQ

$0.25

Cannon Ball BBQ

$0.25

Buffalo

$0.25

Honey Hot

$0.25

Garlic Parm

$0.25

Sweet Red Chili

$0.25

Carolina Gold

$0.25

Tangy Hot

$0.25

Mango Habanero

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Honey Mustard Dijon

$0.25

Italian

$0.25

Caesar

$0.25

French

$0.25

Thousand Island

$0.25

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.25

Lite French

$0.25

Tartar

$0.25

Chipotle Ranch

$0.25

Lite Ranch

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Salsa

$0.25

Cocktail

$0.25

French Onion

$0.25

Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Mayo

$0.25

Sweet Endings

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Cheesecake

Cheesecake
$3.00

Sinful 7

$7.00

Peanut Butter Landslide

$7.00

Strawberry Lace Cheesecake

$7.00

Wing Wednesday

4 Boneless

$3.00

5 Boneless

$3.75

6 Boneless

$4.50

7 Boneless

$5.25

8 Boneless

$6.00

9 Boneless

$6.75

10 Boneless

$7.50

12 Boneless

$9.00

Sides & Soup

Soup of the Day

$3.50+

Side Salad

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$1.50

Cottage Cheese

$1.50

Rice

Rice
$1.50

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes
$2.00

Baked Potato

$2.00

Broccoli

$1.50

Apple Sauce

$0.75

Extra Bun

$1.50

Garlic Toast

$0.75

Au Ju

$0.50

Mac N Cheese

$3.50

Baby Red Potatoes

$3.00

Bar

Whiskey

Black Velvet

$4.00

CC

$4.00

Connemara

$5.00

Crown Reserve

$6.50

Crown Royal

$5.00

Crown Royal Apple

$5.00

Crown Royal Peach

$5.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$5.00

Crown XO

$7.00

Fireball

$4.00

Fireball $1

$1.00

Gentlemen Jack

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Fire

$5.00

Jack Honey

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Knob Creek

$4.50

McAdams

$4.00

Ole Smoky

$4.50

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Windsor

$4.00

Windsor Black Cherry

$4.00

$6 Moonshine

$6.00

Pendleton

$6.50

Tallimore Dew

$4.50

Windsor Apple

$5.00

Grocery

Cock 'N Bull

$5.00

Zing Zang Mix

$9.00

10lb Bag of Ice

$3.49

12 pk Pop

$9.99

Minny Grown Gummies

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10 E Main St, Racine, MN 55967

Directions

Carr's Bar N Grill image

