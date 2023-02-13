Carr's Bar N Grill 10 E Main St
No reviews yet
10 E Main St
Racine, MN 55967
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
NA Bev
Canned
Other
Food
Starters
Bone in Wings
Boneless Chicken Wings
Broccoli Cheddar Bites
Crispy breaded bites stuffed with cheese, broccoli, bacon
Cheese Curds
Battered white cheddar
Cheese Wontons
Served with sweet chili sauce
Chicken Strips
3 golden chicken strips
Combo Basket
Onion rings, cheese curds, mini tacos and waffle fries
Fried Mushrooms
Lightly battered mushrooms
Fried Pickle Chips
Jalapeno Cheese Curds
Battered white cheddar jalapeno
Jalapeno Poppers
Mini Tacos
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered Mozzarella Sticks
Nachos
Tri colored tortilla chips with lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, jalapeños, nacho cheese sauce
Onion Rings
Thin sliced onions battered and fried until golden brown
Popcorn Shrimp
Crispy breaded seasoned
Quesadilla
Shredded cheddar jack cheese, on a crispy tortilla
Soft Pretzel Sticks
Salted and served with nacho cheese sauce
Southwest Eggrolls
Smoked chicken, black beans, corn, pepper jack, red peppers and spinach wrapped in a crispy egg roll
Steak Bites
Hand cut beef steak bites
Basket of Fresh Chips
Basket of Fries
Basket of Steak Fries
Basket of Tots
Basket of Waffle Fries
Basket of Seashore Fries
Tater Barrels
Kettle Chips
Burgers
Old Fashioned Hamburger
Classic thick & hearty burger, cooked to order, served on our bakery brioche bun
Three Cheeseburger
Cheddar, pepper jack and Swiss
Peanut Butter Bacon Cheeseburger
Peanut butter, smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese
Jalapeno Cheddar Burger
Grilled jalapeños and cheddar cheese
Western Burger
Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, Onion Ring and BBQ sauce
Mushroom Swiss
Grilled mushrooms and melted Swiss
California Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
Nacho Burger
Cheddar cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and nacho sauce Served with tortilla chips and salsa.
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Melted Cheddar Cheese and smoked bacon
The Works
Grilled onions and mushrooms, melted cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato
The Hangover
Melted cheddar cheese, fried egg, onion ring, smoked bacon and special sauce on Texas toast
The Gambler
Cooks choice, never the same....YOU IN?!?!
BBQ Burger
Sandwiches
B.L.T
Smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayo
Patty Melt
Hand pattied burger with caramelized onions, cheddar and Swiss cheese on grilled pumpernickel
Turkey B.L.T
Sliced turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on Texas toast
French Dip
Beef Pot Roast and Swiss Cheese on a hoagie bun served with a side of au jus
Turkey Bacon Melt
Sliced turkey with smoked bacon, cheddar, and Swiss cheese on grilled Texas toast
Rueben
Sliced corned beef with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese with thousand island dressing on grilled pumpernickel
Ham N' Cheese Melt
Thinly sliced ham, piled high with cheddar and Swiss cheese on grilled Texas toast
Philly Cheesesteak
Sliced prime rib with grilled onions and green peppers with Swiss cheese on a grilled hoagie
Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken with grilled onions and green peppers with Swiss cheese on a grilled hoagie
Porky Melt
Smoked pulled pork, bacon, shredded cheese and choice of BBQ
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with lettuce and Swiss on a grilled brioche bun. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Grilled or crispy chicken topped with sliced ham and Swiss cheese on grilled brioche bun
Hawaiian Chicken
Grilled or crispy chicken topped with sliced ham, pineapple and Swiss cheese on brioche bun
Chicken Bacon Cheese
Grilled or crispy chicken with smoked bacon and cheese cheese on a brioche bun
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a side of mayo
Fish Sandwich
Breaded cod loin and lettuce on a grilled bun. Tartar sauce served on the side
Rachel
Adult Grilled Cheese
Salads
House Salad
Salad mix, cucumber, tomato croutons, and shredded jack cheddar cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, salad mix, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, croutons, ,
Chicken Salad
Grilled or crispy chicken, salad mix, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, cucumber, green pepper, onions, tomatoes
Taco Salad
Crispy tortilla shell filled with your choice of seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken, tomato, onion, salad mix, shredded cheddar-jack cheese
Cobb Salad
Salad mix, tomato, cucumber, onion, hard-boiled egg, smoked bacon, shredded-jack cheese and grilled chicken.
Shrimp Salad
Salad mix, tomato, cucumber, onion, hard-boiled egg, breaded shrimp, shredded cheddar-jack cheese
Chef Salad
Salad mix topped with ham, turkey, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, cucumbers, shredded cheddar jack cheese, onions
Dinner
Wraps
Steak Wrap
Philly steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese and chipotle ranch
Taco Wrap
Seasoned ground beef with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and onion, Served with salsa and sour cream
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar jack and onions. Tossed in Buffalo sauce with blue cheese or ranch dressing
Dorito Wrap
Seasoned ground beef with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, onion and nacho cheese Doritos Served with salsa and sour cream
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken with lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese in a flour tortilla
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken with smoked bacon, lettuce, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing
Kids
Side Sauces
Kickin Bourbon
BBQ
Honey BBQ
Cannon Ball BBQ
Buffalo
Honey Hot
Garlic Parm
Sweet Red Chili
Carolina Gold
Tangy Hot
Mango Habanero
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Honey Mustard Dijon
Italian
Caesar
French
Thousand Island
Raspberry Vinaigrette
Lite French
Tartar
Chipotle Ranch
Lite Ranch
Sour Cream
Salsa
Cocktail
French Onion
Nacho Cheese
Mayo
Sweet Endings
Wing Wednesday
Sides & Soup
Bar
Whiskey
Black Velvet
CC
Connemara
Crown Reserve
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Peach
Crown Royal Vanilla
Crown XO
Fireball
Fireball $1
Gentlemen Jack
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jameson
Knob Creek
McAdams
Ole Smoky
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Windsor
Windsor Black Cherry
$6 Moonshine
Pendleton
Tallimore Dew
Windsor Apple
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
10 E Main St, Racine, MN 55967