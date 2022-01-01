Chai Pani
22 Battery Park Ave.
Asheville, NC 28801
Chaat
Aloo Tikki Chaat (Vegetarian)
Crispy Indian potato fritters (two) topped with crunchy chickpea noodles (sev) and served with spiced garbanzo bean stew. Tamarind chutney, green chutney, and sweetened yogurt are served on the side in the takeout version of this dish. To make it just like we would serve it if you were dining in simply add the potato fritters to the stew and top with tamarind chutney, then green chutney and lastly the sweet yogurt and its ready to be enjoyed! *Dietary Modifications* Dairy Free- Do not add sweet yogurt. Gluten-free- n/a Vegan- n/a
Bhel Puri (Vegan)
Tangy, crunchy, spicy - an Indian street food classic. Puffed rice, flour crisps (puris), crunchy chickpea noodles, cilantro, & onions. Served deconstructed with green and tamarind chutneys on the side. To assemble simply pour the chutneys on the dish and mix throughly. *Dietary Modifications* 99% Gluten-Free- Remove the puris 100% Gluten-Free- n/a
Chicken Pakoras
Joyce Farms chicken seasoned w/ Kashmiri spices in a curried chickpea batter. Served with green chutney & sweet yogurt. *Dietary Restrictions* Dairy-free- Substitute the sweet yogurt on the side for one of our vegan chutneys (tamarind or green chutney) Gluten-free- 99% gluten-free (fried in a shared fryer)
Corn Bhel (Vegan)
Fresh roasted corn, cucumber, cilantro, mint, tomato, onions, and crispy corn poha tossed with our cumin-lime dressing.
Kale Pakoras (Vegetarian)
Indian-style savory kale fritters made with curried chickpea batter. Served with green chutney & sweet yogurt. *Dietary Modifications* Vegan- Substitute sweet yogurt for one of our dairy-free chutneys (tamarind or green chutney) Gluten-free- 99% gluten-free (fried in a shared fryer)
Matchstick Okra Fries (Vegan)
Julienned “okra fries” tossed with salt & seasoning, served with a lime wedge. Okra like you’ve never had it - one of our signature dishes. *Dietary Modifications* Gluten-Free- 99% gluten-free (fried in a shared fryer)
Sandwiches
Chicken Tikka Roll
Chargrilled boneless Joyce Farms chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice, kashmiri chilli paste, and North Indian spices. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan with desi slaw, onions, cilantro, & chutney. Served with raita. *Dietary Modifications* Gluten-Free- Substitute rice instead of naan, replace desi slaw with masala slaw and replace raita with green or tamarind chutney> Dairy-Free- Substitute naan with paratha, replace desi slaw with masala slaw and replace raita with green or tamarind chutney.
Paneer Tikka Roll (Vegetarian)
Paneer (Indian farmer’s cheese) marinated in yogurt, lime juice, Kashmiri chilli paste, and North Indian spices, chargrilled with onions and bell peppers. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan with desi slaw, onions, cilantro, & chutney. Served with raita. *Dietary Modifications* Gluten-Free- Substitute rice instead of naan, replace desi slaw with masala slaw and replace raita with green or tamarind chutney.
Crispy Masala Fish Roll
Crispy fish seasoned with cumin, lime, chilli powder, ginger, garlic. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan with desi slaw, onions, cilantro, & chutney. Served with raita.
Sloppy Jai
Spiced lamb hash simmered with tomatoes, ginger and aromatic spices. Garnished with onions & cilantro, green chutney, sweet yogurt and served on two toasted buns. The most awesome Sloppy Joe ever
Vada Pav (Vegetarian)
Spicy potato dumplings fried in curried chickpea batter topped with green & tamarind chutneys. Served on two toasted buns.
Pav Bhaji
A Maharashtrian street food classic! Spicy vegetable hash served with toasted, buttery buns, chilies, onions, and cilantro.
Uttapam
Mixed Vegetable Uttapam (Vegan)
Two savory crepes made from a lentil and rice batter, topped with corn, peas, onions, cilantro, curry leaf, ginger & chilies. Served with beetroot sambar & coconut chutney.
Tomato & Cheese Uttapam (Vegetarian)
Two savory crepes made from a lentil and rice batter, topped with tomato, cheese, onion, cilantro, curry leaf, ginger & chillies. Served with beetroot sambar & coconut chutney.
Breads
Salads
Desi Chicken Salad
Marinated and grilled chicken on a bed of shredded white & red cabbage, carrots, and scallions, topped with toasted sesame seeds, cilantro, and sev, with a cumin-lime vinaigrette.
Desi Paneer Salad
Marinated and grilled paneer cheese atop a bed of shredded white & red cabbage, carrots, and scallions topped with toasted sesame seeds, cilantro, and sev, with a cumin-lime vinaigrette.
Desi Salad (no protein)
Crunchy, fresh, and full of flavor, our Desi salads are unlike any salad you've ever had before. Shredded white & red cabbage, carrots, and scallions topped with toasted sesame seeds, cilantro, and sev, with a cumin-lime vinaigrette.
Desi Salad (side, no protein)
Shredded white & red cabbage, carrots, and scallions topped with toasted sesame seeds, cilantro, and sev, with a cumin-lime vinaigrette.
Desi Paneer Salad (Side)
Marinated and grilled paneer cheese atop a bed of shredded white & red cabbage, carrots, and scallions topped with toasted sesame seeds, cilantro, and sev, with a cumin-lime vinaigrette.
Desi Chicken Salad (Side)
Marinated and grilled chicken on a bed of shredded white & red cabbage, carrots, and scallions, topped with toasted sesame seeds, cilantro, and sev, with a cumin-lime vinaigrette.
Desserts
Extras
Basmati Rice (bowl)
Butter Chicken (bowl)
Saag Paneer (bowl)
Cholle (bowl)
Daal (bowl)
Sambar (Bowl)
A spicy vegetable stew from South India seasoned with curry leaves, coconut, tamarind, jaggery and lentils. One of our signature dishes.
Kheema (bowl)
Tandoori Chicken (side)
Tandoori Paneer (side)
Crispy Fish (side)
Desi Slaw (side)
Masala Slaw (side)
Raita (sml)
Green Chutney (small)
Sweet Yogurt (small)
Tamarind (small)
Pickled Mango (small)
Coconut Chutney (small)
Indian Chips
Side of Lemon
Side of Onion
Side of Diced Chilies
Large Raita
Kids
Kids Cheese Paratha
Mozzarella cheese melted between flaky layered flatbread. Served with sweet yogurt.
Kids Rice & Daal
Traditional mild lentil soup served with basmati rice and sweet yogurt. For *November 7th, 2021* the daal being served is daal makhani, prepared with kidney & black beans, garnished with cream & butter.
Kids Rice & Kathi Chicken
Joyce Farms chicken lightly seasoned and served with basmati rice and sweet yogurt.
Kid's Veggie Uttapam
Corn, peas, onion, cilantro, curry leaf, & ginger. Served with sweet yogurt.
Kid's Tomato And Cheese Uttapam
Tomato, cheese, onion, cilantro, curry leaf, ginger, & chillies. Served with sambar & coconut chutney (vegetarian)
To-Go Curry & Rice
To-Go Butter Chicken & Rice
Marinated and seared Joyce farms chicken in an aromatic tomato cream sauce with butter and jaggery. Served with basmati rice, raita, and pickled masala slaw. Please note, this is our convenient, single-package "to-go curry and rice" and does not come with daal or papadum. If you would like to add those items on they can found under extras.
To-Go Saag Paneer & Rice (Vegetarian)
Spinach simmered with cumin, garam masala, fenugreek, tomatoes, paneer (Indian farmer's cheese), and a dash of cream. Served with basmati rice, raita, and pickled masala slaw. Please note, this is our convenient, single-package "to-go curry and rice" and does not come with daal or papadum. If you would like to add those items on they can be found under extras.
To-Go Cholle & Rice (Vegan)
Garbanzo beans slow-cooked in a spicy-sweet broth with tamarind, jaggery, onions and tomatoes. served with basmati rice, masala slaw and raita. To be made vegan substitute the raita for green or tamarind chutney.
To-Go Daal & Rice (Vegan)
Traditional lentil soup made with toor and masoor lentils. A staple of Indian culture. Served with basmati rice, pickled masala slaw and raita. To be made vegan substitute the raita for green or tamarind chutney.
To-Go Kheema & Rice
Spiced lamb hash simmered with tomatoes, ginger and aromatic spices. Served with basmati rice, masala slaw & raita.
To-go Curry Special
Call us to ask about today's offering!
N/A Beverages
Mango Lassi
refreshing chilled yogurt drink with sweet mango pulp and cardamom
Chai
Black tea steeped with ginger, cardamom and milk.
Golden Milk
Iced Chai
Lime Ricky
housemade raspberry syrup, lime, and soda water
Lavender Lemonade
House-made lavender simple syrup and hand squeezed lemons muddled with mint & topped with soda water.
Pineapple Turmeric Soda
Pineapple, turmeric, lime and soda water.
Nimbu Pani
Lime, simple syrup, soda and salt.
Baby Tiger
Almond-Vanilla Rooibos tea syrup, cream, soda, nutmeg.
Jal Jeera Soda
A housemade soda with lemon, ginger, cumin, peppercorn, mint, and chilis.
Tamarind Soda
Thums Up
Limca
Iced Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Coffee
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Indian street food in the heart of Western North Carolina
22 Battery Park Ave., Asheville, NC 28801