Indian

Chai Pani

review star

No reviews yet

22 Battery Park Ave.

Asheville, NC 28801

Popular Items

To-Go Butter Chicken & Rice
Naan
Chicken Tikka Roll

Chaat

Brightly flavored nibblys and snacks served by street vendors all over India.
Aloo Tikki Chaat (Vegetarian)

Aloo Tikki Chaat (Vegetarian)

$11.99

Crispy Indian potato fritters (two) topped with crunchy chickpea noodles (sev) and served with spiced garbanzo bean stew. Tamarind chutney, green chutney, and sweetened yogurt are served on the side in the takeout version of this dish. To make it just like we would serve it if you were dining in simply add the potato fritters to the stew and top with tamarind chutney, then green chutney and lastly the sweet yogurt and its ready to be enjoyed! *Dietary Modifications* Dairy Free- Do not add sweet yogurt. Gluten-free- n/a Vegan- n/a

Bhel Puri (Vegan)

Bhel Puri (Vegan)

$9.99

Tangy, crunchy, spicy - an Indian street food classic. Puffed rice, flour crisps (puris), crunchy chickpea noodles, cilantro, & onions. Served deconstructed with green and tamarind chutneys on the side. To assemble simply pour the chutneys on the dish and mix throughly. *Dietary Modifications* 99% Gluten-Free- Remove the puris 100% Gluten-Free- n/a

Chicken Pakoras

Chicken Pakoras

$12.99

Joyce Farms chicken seasoned w/ Kashmiri spices in a curried chickpea batter. Served with green chutney & sweet yogurt. *Dietary Restrictions* Dairy-free- Substitute the sweet yogurt on the side for one of our vegan chutneys (tamarind or green chutney) Gluten-free- 99% gluten-free (fried in a shared fryer)

Corn Bhel (Vegan)

Corn Bhel (Vegan)

$9.99Out of stock

Fresh roasted corn, cucumber, cilantro, mint, tomato, onions, and crispy corn poha tossed with our cumin-lime dressing.

Kale Pakoras (Vegetarian)

Kale Pakoras (Vegetarian)

$10.99

Indian-style savory kale fritters made with curried chickpea batter. Served with green chutney & sweet yogurt. *Dietary Modifications* Vegan- Substitute sweet yogurt for one of our dairy-free chutneys (tamarind or green chutney) Gluten-free- 99% gluten-free (fried in a shared fryer)

Matchstick Okra Fries (Vegan)

Matchstick Okra Fries (Vegan)

$12.49

Julienned “okra fries” tossed with salt & seasoning, served with a lime wedge. Okra like you’ve never had it - one of our signature dishes. *Dietary Modifications* Gluten-Free- 99% gluten-free (fried in a shared fryer)

Sandwiches

Street ‘burgers’ served on griddled soft buns (pav) & mindblasting wraps
Chicken Tikka Roll

Chicken Tikka Roll

$12.99

Chargrilled boneless Joyce Farms chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice, kashmiri chilli paste, and North Indian spices. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan with desi slaw, onions, cilantro, & chutney. Served with raita. *Dietary Modifications* Gluten-Free- Substitute rice instead of naan, replace desi slaw with masala slaw and replace raita with green or tamarind chutney> Dairy-Free- Substitute naan with paratha, replace desi slaw with masala slaw and replace raita with green or tamarind chutney.

Paneer Tikka Roll (Vegetarian)

Paneer Tikka Roll (Vegetarian)

$13.99

Paneer (Indian farmer’s cheese) marinated in yogurt, lime juice, Kashmiri chilli paste, and North Indian spices, chargrilled with onions and bell peppers. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan with desi slaw, onions, cilantro, & chutney. Served with raita. *Dietary Modifications* Gluten-Free- Substitute rice instead of naan, replace desi slaw with masala slaw and replace raita with green or tamarind chutney.

Crispy Masala Fish Roll

Crispy Masala Fish Roll

$13.99

Crispy fish seasoned with cumin, lime, chilli powder, ginger, garlic. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan with desi slaw, onions, cilantro, & chutney. Served with raita.

Sloppy Jai

Sloppy Jai

$12.99

Spiced lamb hash simmered with tomatoes, ginger and aromatic spices. Garnished with onions & cilantro, green chutney, sweet yogurt and served on two toasted buns. The most awesome Sloppy Joe ever

Vada Pav (Vegetarian)

Vada Pav (Vegetarian)

$11.99

Spicy potato dumplings fried in curried chickpea batter topped with green & tamarind chutneys. Served on two toasted buns.

Pav Bhaji

Pav Bhaji

$13.99Out of stock

A Maharashtrian street food classic! Spicy vegetable hash served with toasted, buttery buns, chilies, onions, and cilantro.

Uttapam

Savory crepes made from rice & lentil batter, with a variety of toppings. A south Indian specialty and highly addictive. Please note that ordering uttapam may increase the wait time for your order due to a slightly longer cook time.
Mixed Vegetable Uttapam (Vegan)

Mixed Vegetable Uttapam (Vegan)

$14.99

Two savory crepes made from a lentil and rice batter, topped with corn, peas, onions, cilantro, curry leaf, ginger & chilies. Served with beetroot sambar & coconut chutney.

Tomato & Cheese Uttapam (Vegetarian)

Tomato & Cheese Uttapam (Vegetarian)

$14.99

Two savory crepes made from a lentil and rice batter, topped with tomato, cheese, onion, cilantro, curry leaf, ginger & chillies. Served with beetroot sambar & coconut chutney.

Breads

Naan

Naan

$3.49

Flatbread cooked on our flattop griddle and brushed with ghee (clarified butter).

Papadum (5)

Papadum (5)

$1.99

5 thin lentil flatbread crisps served with green and tamarind chutneys.

Paratha

Paratha

$2.99

Layered, flaky flatbread.

Salads

Crunchy, fresh, and full of flavor, our Desi salads are unlike any salad you've ever had before. Shredded white & red cabbage, carrots, scallions, and roasted cashews topped with toasted sesame seeds, cilantro, and sev, with a cumin-lime vinaigrette.
Desi Chicken Salad

Desi Chicken Salad

$14.99

Marinated and grilled chicken on a bed of shredded white & red cabbage, carrots, and scallions, topped with toasted sesame seeds, cilantro, and sev, with a cumin-lime vinaigrette.

Desi Paneer Salad

Desi Paneer Salad

$14.99

Marinated and grilled paneer cheese atop a bed of shredded white & red cabbage, carrots, and scallions topped with toasted sesame seeds, cilantro, and sev, with a cumin-lime vinaigrette.

Desi Salad (no protein)

Desi Salad (no protein)

$10.99

Crunchy, fresh, and full of flavor, our Desi salads are unlike any salad you've ever had before. Shredded white & red cabbage, carrots, and scallions topped with toasted sesame seeds, cilantro, and sev, with a cumin-lime vinaigrette.

Desi Salad (side, no protein)

Desi Salad (side, no protein)

$7.99

Shredded white & red cabbage, carrots, and scallions topped with toasted sesame seeds, cilantro, and sev, with a cumin-lime vinaigrette.

Desi Paneer Salad (Side)

Desi Paneer Salad (Side)

$10.99

Marinated and grilled paneer cheese atop a bed of shredded white & red cabbage, carrots, and scallions topped with toasted sesame seeds, cilantro, and sev, with a cumin-lime vinaigrette.

Desi Chicken Salad (Side)

Desi Chicken Salad (Side)

$9.99

Marinated and grilled chicken on a bed of shredded white & red cabbage, carrots, and scallions, topped with toasted sesame seeds, cilantro, and sev, with a cumin-lime vinaigrette.

Desserts

For your sweet tooth
Kheer

Kheer

$6.99

Creamy rice pudding made with cardamom, cashews, sliced almonds, and raisins

Parle-G

Parle-G

$1.49

Extras

Basmati Rice (bowl)

Basmati Rice (bowl)

$2.99
Butter Chicken (bowl)

Butter Chicken (bowl)

$7.99
Saag Paneer (bowl)

Saag Paneer (bowl)

$7.99
Cholle (bowl)

Cholle (bowl)

$6.99
Daal (bowl)

Daal (bowl)

$6.99

Sambar (Bowl)

$6.99

A spicy vegetable stew from South India seasoned with curry leaves, coconut, tamarind, jaggery and lentils. One of our signature dishes.

Kheema (bowl)

Kheema (bowl)

$9.99
Tandoori Chicken (side)

Tandoori Chicken (side)

$4.99
Tandoori Paneer (side)

Tandoori Paneer (side)

$5.99
Crispy Fish (side)

Crispy Fish (side)

$5.99
Desi Slaw (side)

Desi Slaw (side)

$0.99
Masala Slaw (side)

Masala Slaw (side)

$0.99
Raita (sml)

Raita (sml)

$0.50
Green Chutney (small)

Green Chutney (small)

$0.50
Sweet Yogurt (small)

Sweet Yogurt (small)

$0.50
Tamarind (small)

Tamarind (small)

$0.50
Pickled Mango (small)

Pickled Mango (small)

$0.50

Coconut Chutney (small)

$0.50

Indian Chips

$2.00Out of stock

Side of Lemon

$0.50

Side of Onion

$0.50

Side of Diced Chilies

$0.50
Large Raita

Large Raita

$1.99

Kids

Non-spicy bites for the little ones
Kids Cheese Paratha

Kids Cheese Paratha

$3.99

Mozzarella cheese melted between flaky layered flatbread. Served with sweet yogurt.

Kids Rice & Daal

Kids Rice & Daal

$5.99

Traditional mild lentil soup served with basmati rice and sweet yogurt. For *November 7th, 2021* the daal being served is daal makhani, prepared with kidney & black beans, garnished with cream & butter.

Kids Rice & Kathi Chicken

Kids Rice & Kathi Chicken

$7.99

Joyce Farms chicken lightly seasoned and served with basmati rice and sweet yogurt.

Kid's Veggie Uttapam

Kid's Veggie Uttapam

$6.99

Corn, peas, onion, cilantro, curry leaf, & ginger. Served with sweet yogurt.

Kid's Tomato And Cheese Uttapam

Kid's Tomato And Cheese Uttapam

$6.99

Tomato, cheese, onion, cilantro, curry leaf, ginger, & chillies. Served with sambar & coconut chutney (vegetarian)

To-Go Curry & Rice

A to-go mini-thali!
To-Go Butter Chicken & Rice

To-Go Butter Chicken & Rice

$14.99

Marinated and seared Joyce farms chicken in an aromatic tomato cream sauce with butter and jaggery. Served with basmati rice, raita, and pickled masala slaw. Please note, this is our convenient, single-package "to-go curry and rice" and does not come with daal or papadum. If you would like to add those items on they can found under extras.

To-Go Saag Paneer & Rice (Vegetarian)

To-Go Saag Paneer & Rice (Vegetarian)

$14.99

Spinach simmered with cumin, garam masala, fenugreek, tomatoes, paneer (Indian farmer's cheese), and a dash of cream. Served with basmati rice, raita, and pickled masala slaw. Please note, this is our convenient, single-package "to-go curry and rice" and does not come with daal or papadum. If you would like to add those items on they can be found under extras.

To-Go Cholle & Rice (Vegan)

To-Go Cholle & Rice (Vegan)

$13.99

Garbanzo beans slow-cooked in a spicy-sweet broth with tamarind, jaggery, onions and tomatoes. served with basmati rice, masala slaw and raita. To be made vegan substitute the raita for green or tamarind chutney.

To-Go Daal & Rice (Vegan)

To-Go Daal & Rice (Vegan)

$9.99

Traditional lentil soup made with toor and masoor lentils. A staple of Indian culture. Served with basmati rice, pickled masala slaw and raita. To be made vegan substitute the raita for green or tamarind chutney.

To-Go Kheema & Rice

To-Go Kheema & Rice

$14.99Out of stock

Spiced lamb hash simmered with tomatoes, ginger and aromatic spices. Served with basmati rice, masala slaw & raita.

To-go Curry Special

$12.99Out of stock

Call us to ask about today's offering!

N/A Beverages

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.99

refreshing chilled yogurt drink with sweet mango pulp and cardamom

Chai

Chai

$3.49

Black tea steeped with ginger, cardamom and milk.

Golden Milk

$5.00
Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$3.49
Lime Ricky

Lime Ricky

$3.99

housemade raspberry syrup, lime, and soda water

Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$3.99

House-made lavender simple syrup and hand squeezed lemons muddled with mint & topped with soda water.

Pineapple Turmeric Soda

Pineapple Turmeric Soda

$3.99

Pineapple, turmeric, lime and soda water.

Nimbu Pani

Nimbu Pani

$3.99

Lime, simple syrup, soda and salt.

Baby Tiger

Baby Tiger

$3.99

Almond-Vanilla Rooibos tea syrup, cream, soda, nutmeg.

Jal Jeera Soda

Jal Jeera Soda

$3.99

A housemade soda with lemon, ginger, cumin, peppercorn, mint, and chilis.

Tamarind Soda

Tamarind Soda

$4.00
Thums Up

Thums Up

$2.99
Limca

Limca

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.49

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Indian street food in the heart of Western North Carolina

22 Battery Park Ave., Asheville, NC 28801

