Honest Coffee Roasters, LLC HCR West

3820 Charlotte Avenue, Suite 135

Nashville, TN 37209

BOM BOM
Roosevelt
The First Lady

ESPRESSO

Espresso

$3.50

Single origin espresso served with seltzer water

Cortado

$4.00

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.50

One part espresso, two parts steamed milk

Americano

$3.75

Espresso and hot water

Latte

$4.75

1 pull of espresso and steamed milk

Cuban

$5.00

Latte w/ Sweetened Condensed Milk

Mocha

$5.00

Latte w/ Homemade Chocolate Ganache

The First Lady

$5.00

Latte w/ Homemade Vanilla Bean & Almond Syrup

The Bootlegger

$5.00

Latte w/ Caramel Bourbon Syrup

Roosevelt

$5.00

Latte w/ homemade cinnamon simple syrup

COFFEE

Drip

$3.00

Dual Axes Blend

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Single Origin, flash chilled

Pour Over

Single cup brew method, featuring single origin beans

Nitro

$5.25

Cold Brew Infused with Nitrogen

Coffee Soda

$5.25

Iced coffee, lemon & peppercorn syrup and lemon juice

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

JD Farm's steamed chocolate milk. Available at kid's temp

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25

Equal parts homemade Chai concentrate and steamed milk

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.25

Made with our house made almond-coconut blend or oat milk

Steamer

$3.75

Steamed milk of your choice

Au Lait

$3.75

House drip and steamed milk

1 Gallon Cold Brew

$28.50

Cold brew process with Camino

Box O' Coffee

$33.50

128oz to go box of our homemade drip coffee

SPECIALTY DRINKS

The Fall time Latte

$5.50

Homemade juiced sweet potato & brown sugar syrup with espresso garnished with Savory Spice Pumpkin Pie seasoning! Available hot or cold, with your choice of milk.

The Captian

$5.50

Latte with a homemade rum, coconut, & butterscotch syrup with your choice of milk. Hot or Iced

The Orchard

$5.75

Sparkling apple cider with a shot of espresso topped with a maple vanilla shortbread cold foam. Iced only

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$4.75

TEA

High Garden Sunshine Mint

$4.50

Stinging Nettle is the center of this blend surrounded with mint for coolness and lemon-grass for a soft citrus burst.

High Garden Rose Garden Grey

$4.50

A beautiful Earl Grey tea blend with delicate floral and citrus notes. Fully caffeinated

High Garden Gunpowder

$4.50

Classic Chinese green tea. A smooth full bodied brew with an earthy, grassy, floral and slightly smokey profile. Moderately caffenated

High Garden Yunnan Black

$4.50

A classic black tea from the birth place of tea, Yunnan, China. Strong, smooth and balanced. Fully Caffeinated

High Garden TN Honeysuckle

$4.50

Mountain Man

$4.50

Lavender With Love

$4.50

Elderberry Cherry Cobbler

$4.50

AÇAÍ

BOM BOM

$11.50

Granola, cacao powder, bananas, strawberry, cacao nibs, almonds, and local honey

KONA

$11.50

Granola, Hawaiian spirulina, banana, strawberry, blueberry, hemp seed, and local honey

BIG ISLAND

$11.50

Granola, all natural peanut butter, banana, almonds, hemp seed, bee pollen, and local honey

STANDARD

$11.50

Granola, banana, strawberry, coconut, goji berries, and local honey

Apple Bootlegger Bowl

$12.50

Granola, banana, green apples, pumpkin seeds, coconut shavings & Honest Coffee Roasters homemade bootlegger syrup. One size only. Bootlegger syrup is a homemade caramel bourbon syrup that does contain dairy, all the alcohol is cooked out.

Pumpkin Spice Bom Bom

$12.50

Granola, banana, green apples, pecans, cacao nibs & pumpkin spice local honey. One size only

FROM THE KITCHEN

The Day Break

$7.75

Brioche toast, spicy chorizo sausage, cheddar cheese, and egg casserole

Tater Tot Casserole

$8.25

Free-range eggs, tater tots, chives, gruyere cheese & JD Country Milk, topped with savory spice black truffle seasoning and scallions

The Go Getter

$7.75

Ham, egg casserole, smoked gouda, dijon mustard & homemade garlic aioli on a croissant

The S&S

$7.75

This sweet and savory breakfast sandwich comes on sourdough toast with egg casserole, turkey sausage patties, smoked gouda & seasonal jam

Avocado Toast

$9.75

Two slices of Vegan Wheatberry toast, homemade avocado mash, tomatoes, spinach, topped with roasted pine nuts, hemp seeds & ground homemade seasoning

Honest Burrito

$9.75

Smoked hickory cajun sausage, scrambled eggs, homemade black bean & corn mix, onions, tomatoes and cheese, finished on the press and served with sour cream and salsa

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$12.75

Smoked salmon on an everything bagel with whipped herb cream cheese, tomatoes onions, spinach and capers with dill to garnish

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.75

Homemade chicken salad with sour cream, apples, pecans, scallions and red onions on a croissant with spinach and tomato

Spicy BLTurkey

$12.50

Served on Ciabatta sub roll with Savor Spice ranch mix, Nashville Hot seasoning, sliced turkey, bacon, spinach and tomato

The Feli

$10.50

A secret recipe, passed down from the generations, before a Cuban sandwich. Homemade garlic aioli, yellow mustard, turkey, ham, gruyere cheese & dill pickles on a Ciabatta roll. Panini pressed flat.

Bagel or Toast

$3.50

Make your own creation!

1/2 Avo Toast

$5.00

1 slice of avo toast

1/2 Tater Tot Casserole

$4.00

half portion of the Tater Tot Casserole

SMOOTHIE

RIO

$9.50

Banana, strawberry, mango, blueberry, and apple juice

SWELL

$9.50Out of stock

Pineapple, banana, ginger, spinach, kale & house made swell juice

JUICE

SING

$7.00

Spinach, kale, green apple, lemon

HAPPY

$7.00

Orange, pineapple, carrot, ginger

REFRESH

$7.00

Green apple, cucumber, lemon

C-YA

$7.00

Orange, grapefruit, apple, ginger

HELLO

$7.00

Kale, pinapple, ginger, lemon

TING

$7.00

Spinach, celery, green apple, lime

ORGANIC ORIGINAL GREEN

$10.00Out of stock

Cucumber, celery, spinach, romaine, kale, parsley

ORGANIC LEMON CAYENNE

$10.00Out of stock

Apple, lemon, Cayenne pepper, distilled H2O

ORGANIC PURE CELERY

$10.00Out of stock

Celery

ORGANIC ALOHA

$10.00

Pineapple, pear, chai seeds, distilled H2O

ORGANIC GREEN-GO

$10.00Out of stock

Green apple, lime, cucumber, celery, spinach, romaine, kale, cilantro, mint

ORGANIC GRAPEFRUIT

$10.00

Apple, grapefruit, orange, carrot

ORGANIC SWEET BEET

$10.00Out of stock

Apple, carrot, beet, lemon, ginger

ORGANIC GREEN LEMONADE

$10.00

Apple, cucumber, lemon, spinach, kale

ORGANIC CASHEW MILK

$10.00

Cashews, cinnamon, honey, vanilla powder, distilled H2O

ZING

$7.00Out of stock

Cucumber, spinach, green apple, parsley

ORGANIC MORNING DIRT

$10.00

Apple, carrot, lemon, celery, romaine, green leaf, parsley, cilantro, Hawaiian Spirulina

SEASONAL JUICE

$8.00

SHOTS

POW SHOT

$4.00

Beets and lemon

GINGER SHOT

$4.00

Organic ginger

HOT SHOT

$4.00

Organic ginger, lemon, cayenne

BTL BEVERAGES

WALKER BRO'S KOMBUCHA

$5.00

Can of Kombucha

Topo Chico

$3.00

Topo Chico

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

Canned Cold Brew

$4.50+

Single origin cold brew. Available single or six pack

Mexican Coke

$5.00Out of stock

PASTRIES

Yellow & Lavender

$5.50

Rotating GF items

Grab the Gold

$3.50

PB&J or Chocolate PB

Homemade Banana Bread

$2.00

Homemade banana bread

Scones

$3.50

Baked in house with choice of blueberry, chocolate chunk or cinnamon brown sugar

Macaroon

$3.00

Baked by Sifted Love Bakery, flavors change weekly

Other Grab n Go

Parfait

$5.00

Vanilla Greek yogurt, granola, various cut fruit. Dairy free & Gluten Free also available!

Grapes

$3.50

7oz of washed red seedless grapes

Whole Fruit

$1.75

Various whole fruits

Chips

$2.00

Individual, sea salt chips

House baked chocolate chip cookies

$2.50

contains gluten, dairy & made in a facility with nuts

RETAIL BEANS

12 oz Retail Beans

Choose from a selection of our hand roasted coffee beans.