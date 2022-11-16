Honest Coffee Roasters, LLC HCR West
3820 Charlotte Avenue, Suite 135
Nashville, TN 37209
Order Again
Popular Items
ESPRESSO
Espresso
Single origin espresso served with seltzer water
Cortado
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk
Cappuccino
One part espresso, two parts steamed milk
Americano
Espresso and hot water
Latte
1 pull of espresso and steamed milk
Cuban
Latte w/ Sweetened Condensed Milk
Mocha
Latte w/ Homemade Chocolate Ganache
The First Lady
Latte w/ Homemade Vanilla Bean & Almond Syrup
The Bootlegger
Latte w/ Caramel Bourbon Syrup
Roosevelt
Latte w/ homemade cinnamon simple syrup
COFFEE
Drip
Dual Axes Blend
Iced Coffee
Single Origin, flash chilled
Pour Over
Single cup brew method, featuring single origin beans
Nitro
Cold Brew Infused with Nitrogen
Coffee Soda
Iced coffee, lemon & peppercorn syrup and lemon juice
Hot Chocolate
JD Farm's steamed chocolate milk. Available at kid's temp
Chai Tea Latte
Equal parts homemade Chai concentrate and steamed milk
Matcha Tea Latte
Made with our house made almond-coconut blend or oat milk
Steamer
Steamed milk of your choice
Au Lait
House drip and steamed milk
1 Gallon Cold Brew
Cold brew process with Camino
Box O' Coffee
128oz to go box of our homemade drip coffee
SPECIALTY DRINKS
The Fall time Latte
Homemade juiced sweet potato & brown sugar syrup with espresso garnished with Savory Spice Pumpkin Pie seasoning! Available hot or cold, with your choice of milk.
The Captian
Latte with a homemade rum, coconut, & butterscotch syrup with your choice of milk. Hot or Iced
The Orchard
Sparkling apple cider with a shot of espresso topped with a maple vanilla shortbread cold foam. Iced only
Mexican Hot Chocolate
TEA
High Garden Sunshine Mint
Stinging Nettle is the center of this blend surrounded with mint for coolness and lemon-grass for a soft citrus burst.
High Garden Rose Garden Grey
A beautiful Earl Grey tea blend with delicate floral and citrus notes. Fully caffeinated
High Garden Gunpowder
Classic Chinese green tea. A smooth full bodied brew with an earthy, grassy, floral and slightly smokey profile. Moderately caffenated
High Garden Yunnan Black
A classic black tea from the birth place of tea, Yunnan, China. Strong, smooth and balanced. Fully Caffeinated
High Garden TN Honeysuckle
Mountain Man
Lavender With Love
Elderberry Cherry Cobbler
AÇAÍ
BOM BOM
Granola, cacao powder, bananas, strawberry, cacao nibs, almonds, and local honey
KONA
Granola, Hawaiian spirulina, banana, strawberry, blueberry, hemp seed, and local honey
BIG ISLAND
Granola, all natural peanut butter, banana, almonds, hemp seed, bee pollen, and local honey
STANDARD
Granola, banana, strawberry, coconut, goji berries, and local honey
Apple Bootlegger Bowl
Granola, banana, green apples, pumpkin seeds, coconut shavings & Honest Coffee Roasters homemade bootlegger syrup. One size only. Bootlegger syrup is a homemade caramel bourbon syrup that does contain dairy, all the alcohol is cooked out.
Pumpkin Spice Bom Bom
Granola, banana, green apples, pecans, cacao nibs & pumpkin spice local honey. One size only
FROM THE KITCHEN
The Day Break
Brioche toast, spicy chorizo sausage, cheddar cheese, and egg casserole
Tater Tot Casserole
Free-range eggs, tater tots, chives, gruyere cheese & JD Country Milk, topped with savory spice black truffle seasoning and scallions
The Go Getter
Ham, egg casserole, smoked gouda, dijon mustard & homemade garlic aioli on a croissant
The S&S
This sweet and savory breakfast sandwich comes on sourdough toast with egg casserole, turkey sausage patties, smoked gouda & seasonal jam
Avocado Toast
Two slices of Vegan Wheatberry toast, homemade avocado mash, tomatoes, spinach, topped with roasted pine nuts, hemp seeds & ground homemade seasoning
Honest Burrito
Smoked hickory cajun sausage, scrambled eggs, homemade black bean & corn mix, onions, tomatoes and cheese, finished on the press and served with sour cream and salsa
Smoked Salmon Bagel
Smoked salmon on an everything bagel with whipped herb cream cheese, tomatoes onions, spinach and capers with dill to garnish
Chicken Salad Croissant
Homemade chicken salad with sour cream, apples, pecans, scallions and red onions on a croissant with spinach and tomato
Spicy BLTurkey
Served on Ciabatta sub roll with Savor Spice ranch mix, Nashville Hot seasoning, sliced turkey, bacon, spinach and tomato
The Feli
A secret recipe, passed down from the generations, before a Cuban sandwich. Homemade garlic aioli, yellow mustard, turkey, ham, gruyere cheese & dill pickles on a Ciabatta roll. Panini pressed flat.
Bagel or Toast
Make your own creation!
1/2 Avo Toast
1 slice of avo toast
1/2 Tater Tot Casserole
half portion of the Tater Tot Casserole
SMOOTHIE
JUICE
SING
Spinach, kale, green apple, lemon
HAPPY
Orange, pineapple, carrot, ginger
REFRESH
Green apple, cucumber, lemon
C-YA
Orange, grapefruit, apple, ginger
HELLO
Kale, pinapple, ginger, lemon
TING
Spinach, celery, green apple, lime
ORGANIC ORIGINAL GREEN
Cucumber, celery, spinach, romaine, kale, parsley
ORGANIC LEMON CAYENNE
Apple, lemon, Cayenne pepper, distilled H2O
ORGANIC PURE CELERY
Celery
ORGANIC ALOHA
Pineapple, pear, chai seeds, distilled H2O
ORGANIC GREEN-GO
Green apple, lime, cucumber, celery, spinach, romaine, kale, cilantro, mint
ORGANIC GRAPEFRUIT
Apple, grapefruit, orange, carrot
ORGANIC SWEET BEET
Apple, carrot, beet, lemon, ginger
ORGANIC GREEN LEMONADE
Apple, cucumber, lemon, spinach, kale
ORGANIC CASHEW MILK
Cashews, cinnamon, honey, vanilla powder, distilled H2O
ZING
Cucumber, spinach, green apple, parsley
ORGANIC MORNING DIRT
Apple, carrot, lemon, celery, romaine, green leaf, parsley, cilantro, Hawaiian Spirulina
SEASONAL JUICE
SHOTS
BTL BEVERAGES
PASTRIES
Other Grab n Go
Parfait
Vanilla Greek yogurt, granola, various cut fruit. Dairy free & Gluten Free also available!
Grapes
7oz of washed red seedless grapes
Whole Fruit
Various whole fruits
Chips
Individual, sea salt chips
House baked chocolate chip cookies
contains gluten, dairy & made in a facility with nuts