Chef EZ and the Mariposa

Sandwiches

Havana Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

mojo chicken thigh, pantains,aioli, onion

Classic Cuban Sandwich

$8.00

pulled pork, ham, Swiss, pickle, mustard

Main Dishes

Ropa Vieja

$12.00

braised brisket, tomaotes, peppers, onions, over jasmine rice

Picadillo

$10.00

Cuban "chili" w/ tomatoes, peppers, green olives, potatoes, over jasmine rice

Sides

Side Sweet Plantains

$5.00

Side Yuca Frites with house made mojo

$5.00

with side of mojo

Black Beans & Rice / vegetarian

$5.00

vegetarian

Side House Made Mojo

$1.00

Plantain Chips Bag

$2.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Iron Beer

$3.00

non alcoholic

Merchandise

Tshirt

$0.00+Out of stock

Koozie

$5.00Out of stock

Plant

$5.00Out of stock

Hat

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Cuban Food Truck in Jacksonville, FL.

Website

Location

14025 Mount Pleasant Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

