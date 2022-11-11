Dos Vatos Tacos

Dueling Ducks

$9.00

TWO, ANCH TACOS, ONE ON CORN AND ONE ON FLOUR THE DUCK CONFIT is SERVED ON A BED OF SLAW WHICH IS TOSSED WITH A KIMCHI DRESSING AND TOPPED WITH OUR BLACK MAGIC OIL. THE DUCK BREAST IS SMOKED WITH GREEN TEA AND PEANUT SHELLS AND TOPPED WITH CHINESE CHILI OIL.