Dos Vatos Tacos

review star

No reviews yet

1451 Atlantic Boulevard

Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Order Again

Apps & Sides

Beans & Rice

$4.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

Trio

$11.00

Salsa, queso and guacamole

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Beans

$2.00

Dr Jay's Soup

$3.95

The New New

NY Strip Asada Guey

$11.00

CHARBOILED W/SPRING ONIONS, GUAJILLO SALSA & AVOCADO MOUSSE

Gangnam Steak-Umm..

$8.00

KOREAN BULGOGI BEEF W/KIMCHI & ESCABECHE

Lo Pan's Delight

$4.00

LAO'S INSPIRED (VEGAN) MUSHROOM & SOY W/GREEN PAPAYA SLAW

Char Su McRib

$9.00

CHINESE BBQ PORK RIB W/SPICY MUSTARD & PICKLES

Confit Banh Mi

$9.00Out of stock

DUCK CONFIT W/PICKLED VEGETABLES & SPICY SAUCE

The 38th Special

$8.00Out of stock

Our 38'th special is a salute to my home town Jacksonville. Southern fried rich shrimp with datil honey butter and papaya slaw.

Free Style Asada

$7.00

Land

Quesa Birria

$7.00

ALL HAIL THE KING. THE BEEF, THE CHEESE, THE TOASTED TORTILLA AND THE CONSOMME. THAT S ALL YOU HAD TO SAY. AVAILABLE IN BEEF, CARNITAS, MOLE CHICKEN & JACKFRUIT.

Black Magic Brisket

$7.00

SUADERO STYLE BEEF SERVED CRISPY ON A CORN TORTILLA. SMOTHERED WITH OUR FERMENTED BLACK BEAN OIL & TOPPED WITH CILANTRO & ONION.

Goat Cheese Relleno

$6.00

A SEARED POBLANO PEPPER WHICH IS STUFFED WITH WHIPPED GOAT CHEESE AND SERVED ON A LIGHT CITRUS ARUGULA SALAD. THIS IS TOPPED WITH ROASTED BEET SALSA.

Korean Shortrib

$8.00

HE WOULD BE THE KING IF IT WASN'T FOR THE KING. TRADITIONAL MARINADE, TENDER AND DELICIOUS. PICKLED CUCUMBERS AND SRIRACHA MAYO. AND THE SLAW.

Korean Tofu

$6.00

THE TOFU VERSION OF THE ORIGINAL WITH A TWIST. INSTEAD OF THE KOREAN MARINADE, THE TOFU IS TOSSED IN A FERMENTED BEAN SAUCE!

Nashville Hot Chicken

$6.00

THE WORD HOT IS IN THE TITLE, THE CITY NASHVILLE IS IN THE TITLE SO... NOW YOU KNOW

Chicken Satay

$5.00

ASIAN NOODLES TOSSED IN OUR CHINOIS DRESSING. COCONUT MILK MARINATED CHICKEN. SEARED AND TOPPED WITH A PEANUT-CURRY SAUCE.

Pork Belly

$6.00

ROASTED PORK BELLY WITH A BROWN BUTTER, ROSEMARY SAUCE. ON A BED OF SLAW WITH OUR DILL PICKLE DRESSING AND A BOURBON-PEACH SALSA. THIS BEAUTY IS TOPPED WITH A HOMEMADE CHICHARRON!

Dueling Ducks

$9.00

TWO, ANCH TACOS, ONE ON CORN AND ONE ON FLOUR THE DUCK CONFIT is SERVED ON A BED OF SLAW WHICH IS TOSSED WITH A KIMCHI DRESSING AND TOPPED WITH OUR BLACK MAGIC OIL. THE DUCK BREAST IS SMOKED WITH GREEN TEA AND PEANUT SHELLS AND TOPPED WITH CHINESE CHILI OIL.

Dr. Jay's Remedy

$6.00

A SMALL CHICKEN, CHEESE AND SMOKED TOMATO BACON JAM QUESADILLA SERVED WITH A CUP OF OUR HOUSE MADE TOMATO TORTILLA SOUP

Bernie's Limp Brisket

$8.00

OUR VERY OWN SMOKED BRISKET SERVED ON A BED OF FRESH SLAW WITH OUR NASHVILLE DRESSING AND TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF A SWEET OR HOT BBQ SAUCE.

El Chino

$8.00

OUR CARNE ASADA SERVED OVER SPINACH WHICH HAS BEEN TOSSED IN OUR CHINOIS DRESSING. THIS WILL BE TOPPED WITH A CLASSICALLY FRENCH-MADE SZECHUAN SAUCE AND SOME OF OUR MANGO SALSA

Glenn Bell

$8.00

THE INSPIRATION FOR THE TACO BELL TACO. EXCEPT ITS US DOING IT. A CHILDHOOD GUILTY PLEASURE AT A THROWBACK PRICE

KFC

$7.00Out of stock

Korean fried chicken wing taco, Boneless chicken wing flats stuffed with pickled dicon radish and jalapeño. with fresh pickles and tossed in gochujang.

It's Fall Y'all

$6.00

Vegetarian double pumpkin with feta cheese and shallots

Sea

Tuna Poke Tostada

$11.00

YELLOWFIN TUNA TOSSED IN OUR CHINOIS DRESSING AND SET ON A BED OF WAKAME SALAD AND SLAW WITH SESAME-GINGER VINAIGRETTE. TOPPED WITH TOMATOES, AVACADO, BLACK AND WHITE SESAME SEEDS. FINISHED WITH HOUSE-MADE CHILL OIL AND SRIRACHA MAYO

Bang-Bang Shrimp

$5.00

TEMPURA-FRIED SHRIMP ON A WILTED, PICKLED SLAW. THE SHRIMP ARE TOSSED IN OUR FAMOUS BANG-BANG SAUCE.

Baja Fish (Catch of the Day)

$8.00

HOUSE-MADE BEER BATTERED FISH SERVED ON OUR DRY SLAW. THE SLAW HAS OUR PICANTE SALSA ON TOP. THE FISH IS TOPPED WITH OUR HOMEMADE CREMA

Blackened Mahi

$7.00

SEARED, BLACKENED MAHI ON SLAW TOSSED IN A REMOULADE, TOPPED REMOULADE. TOPPED WITH OUR VERY OWN BOILED PEANUT SALSA. THIS SALSA HAS A LOT OF FLAVOR!

Crab Cake Tostada

$7.00

OUR CRAB CAKES ARE MADE WITH LUMP CRAB MEAT, RISOTTO & LOVE, WE PUT THEM ON OUR SLAW WITH A SESEME-GINGER VINAIGRETTE AND TOP THE TOSTADA WITH A FRESH MANGO SALSA

California Roll-Chile Relleno

$4.00Out of stock

DOS VATOS AT THEIR FINEST. KRAB MEAT, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO AND OAKACA CHEESE STUFFED IN A POBLANO PEPPER THAT PEPPER IS THEN DIPPED IN OUR BEER BATTER AND FRIED. SET UP LIKE OUR BAJA FISH TACO AND DRIZZLED WITH SOME OF OUR VERDE SAUCE.

Who's Your Crawdaddy

$8.00

THE BEST FOR LAST... FRIED CRAWFISH TAILS ON A BED OF SLAW TOSSED IN REMOULADE DRESSING WITH AN ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE JAM. THIS IS TOPPED WITH SOME PICKLED ONIONS AND THIN SLICED JALAPENO.

Street Tacos & Bowls

Street Tacos

Bowl

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Cupcakes

Cupcakes

$4.00

NA Beverages

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Jarritos

$2.50

Fountain Drinks

$2.95

Mexican Bottles (355 ml Assorted)

$2.50

Mineral Water

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

House Soda

$4.50

Dos Vatos Classics

Margarita

$8.00

White Sangria

$10.40

Red Sangria

$10.40

Michelada

$10.40

Paloma

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Draft Beer

DFT Dos XX Amber

$6.50

DFT Aardwolf

$6.50

DFT Kingmaker

$6.50

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Ruby Beach Wunderbier

$6.50Out of stock

Fishweir Bait & Switch Coffee Blonde Ale

$6.50

Bottled Beer

Corona Extra

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Modelo Negro

$6.50

Tecate

$3.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Yuengling

$4.50

Victoria

$6.00

PBR

$3.50

Farm Cider

$6.50

White Claw

$5.00

I-10

$5.50

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Golden Monkey

$6.50

Pacifico

$6.00

Pachanga

$5.00

High Life

$3.00

High Noon Flavors

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.25

Manifest Classic Daiquiri Seltzer

$6.50

Specialty Cocktails

Coffee For Locos

$11.00

It's caffeine, it's liquor, it's cookies

Crimson And Clover

$11.00

Gin and Raspberry Creamscicle

Daiquiri Key

$11.00

Our take on a Hemingway

Dirty Duval

$10.00

Dirty martini with boiled peanut brine

Grandma's Peach Tea

$10.00

Just like Grandma's but with whiskey

Midsummer Mule

$11.00

Spicy ginger and blackberry, this mule has a kick

Mother Mango

$12.00

Mango gin fizz with sugar cured egg yolk

Smash Bros.

$10.00

Blueberry bourbon smash

Smokehouse Piña

$12.00

Sweet, spicy and smokey

Space Rings

$11.00

Tiki gin cocktail, think saturn

Isabella Rossellini

$12.00

Raspberry Sbagliato

Liquor Menu

Ketel One

$9.00

Tito's

$8.00

Two Titmice

$8.00

Citrus Distillers Vodka

$5.00

Vodka Bomb

$7.00

Marlin And Barrel Blueberry Vodka

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$5.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Hendrick's Neptunia Gin

$12.00

McQueen And The Violet Fog

$9.00

Diplomatico Exclusiva

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Flor de Caña

$5.00

Malibu

$7.00

Coconut Cartel Rum

$10.00

Marlin And Barrel Pineapple Rum

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Old Forester Bourbon 86

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Redwood Empire Pipe Dreams

$9.00

Redwood Empire Emerald Giant

$10.00

Michter's Straight Rye

$11.00

Citrus Distillers Whiskey

$5.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Jaguar Whiskey

$7.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$6.50

Macallan Double Cask 12 Year

$20.00

Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Milagro Silver

$9.50

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$9.00

Sauza Hacienda

$5.00

Maestro Dobel

$9.50

Corralejo Añejo

$11.00

Corralejo Reposado

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$7.50

Rumple Minze

$7.00

Borghetti Espresso Liqueur

$7.00

Montenegro Amaro

$10.00

Aperol Aperitivo

$7.00

Campari Aperitivo

$9.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$13.00

Wine Menu

Cabernet

$7.80

Chardonnay

$7.80

J Vineyard Pinot Noir Half Bottle

$18.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc Half Bottle

$18.00

Sparkling White Wine

$7.00

Giftcards

$10 Giftcard

$10.00

$15 Giftcard

$15.00

$25 Giftcard

$25.00

OG White

OG white

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Specialty tacos. All of which are completely unique.

Location

1451 Atlantic Boulevard, Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Directions

