COMBOS

#1 CHICAGO STYLE DOG

$10.95

Chicago Style Toppings on an all beef hotdog

#2 VIENNA BEEF BUILD YOUR OWN DOG

$10.95
#3 MAXWELL STREET POLISH SAUSAGE

$12.95
#4 CHILI CHEESE DOG

$11.50
#5 ITALIAN BEEF

$15.00
#6 ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$12.95
#7 PIZZA PUFF

$10.95

Deep Fried pizza puff

#9 VEGAN DOG

$10.95

Morning Star Vegan Dog

#8 CHICAGO GYRO COMBO

$15.00

GYRO W/SHAVED LAMB ON A PITA, TAZIKI, CUCUMBERS, TOMATOES, LETTUCE, PURPLE ONIONS

AL LA CARTE

CHICAGO STYLE DOG

$6.00

Chicago Style with all beef Vienna dog includes onions, relish, pickle, sport peppers, tomatoes, mustard, celery salt on a poppy seed bun.

BUILD YOUR OWN DOG

$6.00

Vienna dog or vegan dog, build it your way

CHILI CHEESE DOG

$6.75

Vienna Beef Hotdog, chili, cheese, mustard and onion

VEGAN DOG

$6.00

MorningStar Vegan Dog, mustard, onions, tomatoes, relish and celery salt.

ITALIAN BEEF SANDWICH

$12.00
MAXWELL STREET POLISH

$9.50
PIZZA PUFF

$6.00
ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$9.50
GYRO

$12.50

CHICAGO STYLE GYROS

BAG OF CHIPS

$1.95
FRENCH FRYS

$5.00
JUST THE DOG NO BUN

$3.00

Hotdog only No Buns

BOX VEINNA POPPY SEED BUNS

$10.00

1/2 Gallon AuJu

$12.00

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.25
DASANI BOTTLED WATER

$2.25

RED BULL ENERGY DRINK

$4.00

CUP OF WATER

$0.50

$2 BEER

$2.00

RETAIL SHIRTS

Shirts

$25.00+Out of stock

Gift Certificate

$50.00Out of stock

BEER/WINE

IPA BEERS

$7.00

CAN OF BEER

$5.00

COPA WINE

$6.00

WHITE CLAW

$5.00

BEER

$2.00

GARRETT'S POPCORN

CHICAGO MIX

$9.95
CARMEL POPCORN

$9.95
CHEESE POPCON

$9.95

SOPHIA'S AMAZING COOKIES

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25
M&M Cookie

$2.25
Sugar Cookie

$2.25