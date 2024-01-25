Chicken George Waffle House 604 West 40th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
A great southern restaurant finally in the center of sunnyside California. Come in and dine-in or enjoy us through our drive-thru.
Location
604 West 40th Street, San Bernardino, CA 92407
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Patio Lounge - 4360 n Sierra way
No Reviews
4360 n Sierra way San Bernardino, CA 92407
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0135 - San Bernardino (Sierra Way) NEW
No Reviews
3993 N. Sierra Way San Bernardino, CA 92405
View restaurant
Fire Wings San Bernardino - San Bernardino
No Reviews
1775 Northpark W. Blvd San Bernardino, CA 92407
View restaurant
Family Kitchen - 1338 W 5th St ste 102
No Reviews
1338 W 5th St ste 102 San Bernardino, CA 92411
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Bernardino
Yum Yum Donuts - W. Highland Ave
4.4 • 910
932 W Highland Ave. San Bernardino, CA 92405
View restaurant
Jamba - 000871 - Northpointe at Tippecanoe
4.5 • 902
1078 East Hospitality Lane San Bernardino, CA 92408
View restaurant
Jamba - 001454 - Shops at University Park
4.5 • 890
1725 Northpark Blvd San Bernardino, CA 92407
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0083 - San Bernardino (BaseLine)
4.5 • 738
1594 W Baseline St. San Bernardino, CA 92411
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0090 - San Bernardino (Kendall) NEW
4.3 • 723
2999 W. Kendall Dr. San Bernardino, CA 92407
View restaurant
More near San Bernardino