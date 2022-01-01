Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Los Chicos Tequila Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy the best Mexican cuisine!
Location
1080 Evelyn Gandy Parkway, Petal, MS 39465
Gallery
