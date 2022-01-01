Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Los Chicos Tequila Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1080 Evelyn Gandy Parkway

Petal, MS 39465

Popular Items

#53 Chusma
#12 Single Quesadilla
Small Queso W/ Chips

Appetizers

Chico's Dip

Chico's Dip

$7.00

ground beef and queso

Chorizo Dip

Chorizo Dip

$8.00

Mexican sausage with melted queso

FRESCO Guacamole

$8.00

avocado, pico de gallo, lime, salt & pepper

House Guacamole

$4.00+

our secret recipe for guac

Large Queso W/ Chips

$10.00

Large Salsa W/ Chips

$8.00

Loco Dip

$8.00

Pico, Queso, Beans, Avacado

Small Queso W/ Chips

$5.00

Small Salsa W/ Chips

$4.00

Large salsa

$5.00

Bag of chips

$2.75

Nachos

Los Chico's Nachos

$9.00+
Fajita Nachos

Fajita Nachos

$11.00+

Fajita on crispy nachos with gucamole and sour cream

Wings

10 wings per order
Wing

Wing

$14.00

Quesadillas

#12 Single Quesadilla

$4.00+

#12A Fajita Quesadilla

$8.00+

grilled onions bell pepper and tomatoes

Quesadilla Supreme

$9.00+

round 8" quesadilla

#47 Quesadilla Plate

$10.00+

#57 Monster Quesadilla

$13.00+

#70 Quesadilla Monarcas

$13.00

steak and chorizo quesadilla

Vegetarian

A23-Mushroom quesadilla

$8.00

A24-Vegetable Fajita

$11.00

fajita with all the veggies- mushrooms bell peppers onions and tomatoes

A25-Vegerarian Burrito

$8.00

From the GRILL

#27 Grilled Chicken Breast

#27 Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00
#48 Carne Asada

#48 Carne Asada

$17.00
#50 Chino Special

#50 Chino Special

$13.00+
#53 Chusma

#53 Chusma

$12.00+

#55 Texas Round-Up

$25.00

grilled chicken, steak and shrimp with all the veggies over rice with queso on top - feeds two

#56 Monarcas

$11.00+

grilled chicken, or steak with vegetables broccoli, carrots, cauliflower over rice with cheese dip on top

Chusma Papitas

Chusma Papitas

$13.00+
#73 Molcajete

#73 Molcajete

$25.00

Pineapple Fajita

$17.00+

all three meats in the pineapple

Fajitas

Fajitas

$13.00+
Fajitas For 2

Fajitas For 2

$28.00+

STEAKS

#37 San Antonio Cowboy

$30.00

#51 T-bone steak

$20.00

Texas Rib Eye

$30.00

Chico's Sirloin

$18.00

comes with sliced avocado and asparagus and pico

Rib Eye Clasico

$30.00

Alambres

Alambre

$15.00+

Alambre for 2

$25.00+

Sea Food

#41 Shrimp cocktail

#41 Shrimp cocktail

$12.00

#49 Garlic Shrimp

$13.00

#52 Camarones a la Diabla

$13.00

#58 Mojarra ( Whole Finsh )

$14.00
#59 Ceviche

#59 Ceviche

$11.00

#64 Tilapia

$12.00

#66 Catfish Plate

$12.00

#67 Fried Shrimp Delight

$12.00

Dinner Combos

#25 Chiles Rellenos

#25 Chiles Rellenos

$10.00

two poblano pepper stuffed with either chicken or ground beef side guacamole salad.

#30 Beef Enchilada & Burrito

$10.00

#33 Chicos Plate

$12.00

Chile relleno, beef tostada, enchilada, burrito, taco & flauta

#40 Chimichanga

$10.00

A

$9.00

H

$10.00
I

I

$9.00

4 Mini chicken chimichangas with queso dip

J

$9.00

Chilaquiles

$10.00

Tacos

#28 Steak Soft Tacos

$10.00

Two steak soft tacos served with rice and beans

#36 Three Beef Tacos

$8.00

Quesa - Taco

$8.00

Like a quesadilla but with the fillings of a taco.

#43 Four Street Tacos

#43 Four Street Tacos

$11.00

#68 Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

#68 Fish Tacos

$10.00

Seasoned Tilapia tacos

Enchiladas

Combo L

$9.00

Two enchiladas rice and beans

#24 Enchilada Supreme

$10.00

#72 Enchiladas Verdes

$9.00

Three chicken enchiladas topped with house green sauce serve with rice, lettuce and sour cream

Huevos & Tortas

Huevos Rancheros

$9.00

two eggs topped with red sauce serve with rice and beans

Huevos con chorizo

$9.00

Two scrambled eggs with Mexican sauce served with rice and beans

Tortas

Tortas

$11.00

Like a sub but bigger and better.

Burritos

#2 Fajita Burrito

$7.00

#3 Single Burrito

$4.00
#26 Burrito supreme

#26 Burrito supreme

$9.00

#31 Chicos Burrito

$10.00

beef burrito served with rice and topped with grilled vegetables and cheese on top

California Burrito

$12.00

Filled with beans guacamole, sour cream, french fires, and your choice meat

#42 Two Steak Burritos

$11.00

two steak burritos cooked with onions with a side of lettuce and pico de gallo

#54 Big Burrito Michoacano

#54 Big Burrito Michoacano

$11.00

Sea Food Burrito

$13.00

Salads

Taco Salad

$10.00

Fajita Salad

$11.00

over a bed of lettuce cooked with vegetable bell pepper, tomatoes, and cheese with a side of guacamole and sour cream

Pollo Asado Bowl

$13.00

Avacado & Grilled Chicken salad

$13.00
Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.00

Sides

#1 Enchilada side

$2.25+

#6 Chile Relleno side

$3.00+

#7 Soft Taco side

$2.50+

#8 Crispy Taco

$2.25+

#10 Tamale

$2.50

#11 Flauta

$2.75

(Rice and Beans)

$4.50

#13 Refried Beans

$2.25

#14 Spanish Rice

$2.25

#15 Chimichanga a la carte

$5.99

2 oz Guacamole

$1.50

2 oz Queso Side

$1.25

2 oz Sour Cream

$0.75

Asparegous side

$3.00

Chiles Toreados side

$2.00

Cilantro

$0.50

French Fries

$2.75

Fresh Jalapeno

$1.00

Grilled Chicken Side

$8.75

Grilled Shrimp Side

$9.75

Grilled steak Side

$9.50

Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Guacamole Salad

$1.25

Lettuce & Tomatoes

$2.00

Pickled Jalapeno

$0.75

Pico de Gallo side

$1.50

Sliced Avocado

$1.75

Sour Cream Salad

$2.00

Steamed Vegetables

$3.50

Tortillas side

$2.00

Single Street taco

Azada Single Taco

$3.00

Pastor Single Taco

$3.00

Chorizo Single Taco

$3.00

Pollo Single Taco

$3.00

Shrimp Taco

$3.50

Carnitas Taco

$3.50

Drinks

Water

Water

Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$3.00
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$3.00
Coffee

Coffee

$2.00
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.00
Barq's Rootbeer

Barq's Rootbeer

$2.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00
Blue Powerade

Blue Powerade

$2.00
KIDS Drink

KIDS Drink

$1.25
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.75
Horchata

Horchata

$3.00

delicious rice and cinnamon water

Jamaica

Jamaica

$3.00

Hibiscus sweet water

Shirley temple

Shirley temple

$3.00
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.75
Bottle Coke-Cola

Bottle Coke-Cola

$2.75
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.00

Kids Menu

#M Taco, Rice and Beans

$6.00

#N Burrito, Rice and Beans

$6.00

#O Enchilada, Rice and Beans

$6.00

#P Quesadilla, Rice and Beans

$6.00

#Q Cheese Burger and Fries

$6.00

#R Chicken Fingers and Fries

$6.00

#S Large Chicken Finger and Fries

$8.00

#T Chusmita

$8.00

Kids Cheesy chicken

#U Hot Dog

$6.00

Desserts

Andies Mint

$0.10

Canel's

$0.25

Cheese cake Chimichanga

$4.00

Churros

$4.99
Empanada

Empanada

$5.00
Flan

Flan

$5.00

Fried Ice Cream

$4.00

Sopapillas

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the best Mexican cuisine!

1080 Evelyn Gandy Parkway, Petal, MS 39465

