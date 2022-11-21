Sully's Petal 1272 Evelyn Gandy Parkway Suite 30
572 Reviews
$$
1272 Evelyn Gandy Parkway Suite 30
Petal, MS 39465
Side Baked Potato
loaded unless otherwise specified
Side Sweet Potato
Side Broccoli
Side French Fries
Side Green Beans
Side Grilled Asparagus
Side Home Fries
Side Hushpuppies
Side Lima Beans
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Rice & Gravy
Side Squash & Onions
Side Sully Rings
Side Sweet Fries
Food Add-On
Add Topper Special
2 oz Filet Add-On
2 oz NY Strip Add-On
2 oz Ribeye Add-On
2 oz PRIME Filet Add-On
2 oz PRIME Ribeye Add-On
Add Bacon
Add Beef
Add Bell Pepper
Add Blue Cheese Crumbles
Add Cheese
Add Chicken
Add Chili
Add Chips
Add Crab Cake
Add Crab Meat
Add Dressing
Add Garlic Bread
Add Gorgonzola Shrimp Topper
Add Gravy
Add Half Pasta
Add Jalapenos
Add Jumbo Shrimp
Add Mushrooms
Add Philly Steak Meat
Add Popcorn Shrimp
Add Queso BOWL
Add Queso SIDE
Add Roll
Add Sauteed Bell Pepper
Add Sauteed Onions
Add Side Sour Cream
Add Tabasco Cream Topper
Appetizers
1 Full Crab Claws
1/2 Crab Claws
1/2 Japs 1/2 Pickles
Appetizer Special
Bang Bang Shrimp
hand battered and fried jumbo gulf shrimp tossed in our house made bang bang sauce
Boudin Egg Rolls
Cheese Curds
Fisticuff Fries
Fried Jalapenos
hand battered jalapeno chips fried; served with ranch
Fried Pickles
hand battered dill pickle fried; served with ranch
Knock Out Nachos
fresh chips smothered with queso, diced tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, sour cream, chili and black olives
San Marzano Shrimp
Seared Ahi Tuna
char grilled to your preferred temperature or sashimi style (thinly sliced, raw)
South of the Border Egg Rolls
black beans, corn, cilantro and chicken rolled in a tortilla, deep fried,and served with sweet red chili dipping sauce
Sully Sacks
the house favorite! a flavorful combination of chicken with jalapeno infused cheese battered together and deep fried; served with ranch
The Combination
Choice of 3: South of the Border Egg Rolls, Sully Sacks, Mozzarella Sticks, Fried Pickles or Jalapenos, Batter Fried Mushrooms, Onion Rings
Salads
Chicken Favorites
6 Boneless Wings
Boneless wings - Quantity of 6
12 Boneless Wings
Boneless wings - Quantity of 12
Chicken Tenderloins
Basket of Buttermilk battered and fried or grilled chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce, served with fries.
Chicken Quesadilla
grilled chicken breast with peppers, onions, jalapenos, bacon and queso, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Chicken Breast Dinner
Certified Angus Beef Steaks
12oz CAB Ribeye
16oz CAB Ribeye
20oz CAB Ribeye
6oz CAB Filet Mignon
8oz CAB Filet Mignon
10oz CAB Filet Mignon
12oz CAB NY Strip
14oz CAB NY Strip
16oz CAB NY Strip
10oz Hamburger Steak
Fresh ground chuck, filet mignon, and ribeye with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and gravy
Prime Steaks
Seafood
Ahi Tuna
hand cut, sashimi grade yellow fin tuna seasoned and char grilled to your requested temperature
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp
dozen jumbo gulf shrimp blackened, sautéed or fried
Mahi Mahi
Mahi Mahi filet grilled or blackened
Shrimp and Grits
pan fried parmesan grit cakes, jumbo shrimp, onion and bell peppers in a rich cream sauce
Pasta
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fresh fettuccini cooked to order tossed in a scratch made alfredo
Grilled Chicken Alfredo
Popcorn Shrimp Alfredo
Jumbo Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp and Garlic
gulf shrimp sautéed with garlic, bell pepper and onion over fresh fettuccini in a garlic cream sauce
Spicy Chicken and Andouille
blackened chicken, andouille sausage with garlic, bell pepper and onion over bow tie pasta in a spicy cream sauce
Burgers and Sandwiches
Bang Bang Shrimp Wrap
BBQ Burger
bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, and onion rings
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
hand battered and fried or char grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Burger Special
Chicken Philly
Chicken Sandwich
hand battered and fried or char grilled chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Kilrain’s Black and Blue Burger
bacon, grilled onion and blue cheese crumbles
Knock Ya Silly Philly
shaved sirloin with sautéed onions, peppers and queso
Mushroom Mozz Burger
sautéed mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
Nacho Burger
smothered in queso cheese and chili
Ribeye Po Boy
hand cut to order ribeye grilled to your requested temperature
Shrimp Po Boy
gulf shrimp hand battered or grilled
The Light Weight Burger
1/4 lb with cheese
The Middle Weight Burger
burger with cheese
The Sullivan Burger
bacon, fried jalapenos, fried pickles, and pepper jack cheese
Triple Cheese Burger
american, mozzarella, & pepper jack cheeses
The Little Sully's
Desserts
Funnel Cake Fries
funnel cake rolled into fries topped with powdered sugar, dark and white chocolate glaze
Legendary Bread Puddin'
made with our legendary rolls, topped with a donut glaze. None of that fancy stuff
Worlds Greatest Cheesecake
not your typical cheesecake – you’ve never had it like this before
Specialty Cheesecake
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1272 Evelyn Gandy Parkway Suite 30, Petal, MS 39465