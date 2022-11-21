Sully's Petal imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses
Burgers

Sully's Petal 1272 Evelyn Gandy Parkway Suite 30

572 Reviews

$$

1272 Evelyn Gandy Parkway Suite 30

Petal, MS 39465

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Add Side

Side Baked Potato

$2.99

loaded unless otherwise specified

Side Sweet Potato

$2.99

Side Broccoli

$2.99

Side French Fries

$2.99

Side Green Beans

$2.99

Side Grilled Asparagus

$4.99

Side Home Fries

$2.99

Side Hushpuppies

$2.99

Side Lima Beans

$2.99

Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Side Rice & Gravy

$2.99

Side Squash & Onions

$2.99

Side Sully Rings

$2.99

Side Sweet Fries

$2.99

Food Add-On

Add Topper Special

$14.99

2 oz Filet Add-On

$7.99

2 oz NY Strip Add-On

$3.99

2 oz Ribeye Add-On

$3.99

2 oz PRIME Filet Add-On

$9.99

2 oz PRIME Ribeye Add-On

$8.00

Add Bacon

$0.75

Add Beef

$3.00

Add Bell Pepper

$1.00

Add Blue Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Add Cheese

$0.50

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Chili

$1.00

Add Chips

$1.99

Add Crab Cake

$12.00

Add Crab Meat

$8.00

Add Dressing

$0.25

Add Garlic Bread

$0.50

Add Gorgonzola Shrimp Topper

$8.00

Add Gravy

$0.50

Add Half Pasta

$5.99

Add Jalapenos

$1.00

Add Jumbo Shrimp

$8.00

Add Mushrooms

$2.00

Add Philly Steak Meat

$3.00

Add Popcorn Shrimp

$7.00

Add Queso BOWL

$3.00

Add Queso SIDE

$1.25

Add Roll

$0.25

Add Sauteed Bell Pepper

$2.00

Add Sauteed Onions

$2.00

Add Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Add Tabasco Cream Topper

$8.00

Appetizers

1 Full Crab Claws

$36.99

1/2 Crab Claws

$19.99

1/2 Japs 1/2 Pickles

$7.99

Appetizer Special

$9.99

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.99

hand battered and fried jumbo gulf shrimp tossed in our house made bang bang sauce

Boudin Egg Rolls

$5.99

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Fisticuff Fries

$13.99

Fried Jalapenos

$7.99

hand battered jalapeno chips fried; served with ranch

Fried Pickles

$7.99

hand battered dill pickle fried; served with ranch

Knock Out Nachos

$13.99

fresh chips smothered with queso, diced tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, sour cream, chili and black olives

San Marzano Shrimp

$12.99Out of stock

Seared Ahi Tuna

$14.99

char grilled to your preferred temperature or sashimi style (thinly sliced, raw)

South of the Border Egg Rolls

$10.99

black beans, corn, cilantro and chicken rolled in a tortilla, deep fried,and served with sweet red chili dipping sauce

Sully Sacks

$6.99

the house favorite! a flavorful combination of chicken with jalapeno infused cheese battered together and deep fried; served with ranch

The Combination

$12.99

Choice of 3: South of the Border Egg Rolls, Sully Sacks, Mozzarella Sticks, Fried Pickles or Jalapenos, Batter Fried Mushrooms, Onion Rings

Salads

Garden House Salad

$6.99

a large bed of crisp romaine lettuce topped with roma tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, croutons, and a cherry pepper.

Add Side Salad

$2.99

No Charge Salad

Sub House Salad

$2.99

Chicken Favorites

6 Boneless Wings

$8.99

Boneless wings - Quantity of 6

12 Boneless Wings

$13.99

Boneless wings - Quantity of 12

Chicken Tenderloins

$11.99

Basket of Buttermilk battered and fried or grilled chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce, served with fries.

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

grilled chicken breast with peppers, onions, jalapenos, bacon and queso, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Chicken Breast Dinner

$13.99

Certified Angus Beef Steaks

12oz CAB Ribeye

$28.99

16oz CAB Ribeye

$36.99

20oz CAB Ribeye

$44.99

6oz CAB Filet Mignon

$29.99

8oz CAB Filet Mignon

$38.99

10oz CAB Filet Mignon

$45.99

12oz CAB NY Strip

$26.99

14oz CAB NY Strip

$30.99

16oz CAB NY Strip

$32.99

10oz Hamburger Steak

$15.99

Fresh ground chuck, filet mignon, and ribeye with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and gravy

Prime Steaks

12oz Prime Ribeye

$35.99

16oz Prime Ribeye

$45.99

20oz Prime Ribeye

$55.99

6oz Prime Filet Mignon

$39.99

8oz Prime Filet Mignon

$47.99

10oz Prime Filet Mignon

$56.99

32oz Prime Bone-in Ribeye

$75.99

12oz Prime NY Strip

$33.99

14oz Prime NY Strip

$38.99

16oz Prime NY Strip

$41.99

Prime Boneless Pork Chops

$15.99

Seafood

Ahi Tuna

$18.99

hand cut, sashimi grade yellow fin tuna seasoned and char grilled to your requested temperature

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp

$16.99

dozen jumbo gulf shrimp blackened, sautéed or fried

Mahi Mahi

$18.99

Mahi Mahi filet grilled or blackened

Shrimp and Grits

$14.99

pan fried parmesan grit cakes, jumbo shrimp, onion and bell peppers in a rich cream sauce

Pasta

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.99

Fresh fettuccini cooked to order tossed in a scratch made alfredo

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

Popcorn Shrimp Alfredo

$20.99

Jumbo Shrimp Alfredo

$20.99

Shrimp and Garlic

$17.99

gulf shrimp sautéed with garlic, bell pepper and onion over fresh fettuccini in a garlic cream sauce

Spicy Chicken and Andouille

$17.99

blackened chicken, andouille sausage with garlic, bell pepper and onion over bow tie pasta in a spicy cream sauce

Burgers and Sandwiches

Bang Bang Shrimp Wrap

$12.99

BBQ Burger

$12.99

bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, and onion rings

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

hand battered and fried or char grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Burger Special

$19.99

Chicken Philly

$13.99

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

hand battered and fried or char grilled chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Kilrain’s Black and Blue Burger

$11.99

bacon, grilled onion and blue cheese crumbles

Knock Ya Silly Philly

$13.99

shaved sirloin with sautéed onions, peppers and queso

Mushroom Mozz Burger

$11.99

sautéed mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

Nacho Burger

$12.99

smothered in queso cheese and chili

Ribeye Po Boy

$19.99

hand cut to order ribeye grilled to your requested temperature

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.99

gulf shrimp hand battered or grilled

The Light Weight Burger

$6.99

1/4 lb with cheese

The Middle Weight Burger

$10.99

burger with cheese

The Sullivan Burger

$11.99

bacon, fried jalapenos, fried pickles, and pepper jack cheese

Triple Cheese Burger

$11.99

american, mozzarella, & pepper jack cheeses

The Little Sully's

Kid’s Steak Bites

$12.99

served with fries

Burger and Fries

$6.99

burger served plain with fries

Chicken Bites and Fries

$6.99

fried chicken bites served with fries

Cheese Quesadilla and Fries

$6.99

one flour tortilla folded in half stuffed with cheese

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$8.99

funnel cake rolled into fries topped with powdered sugar, dark and white chocolate glaze

Legendary Bread Puddin'

$6.99

made with our legendary rolls, topped with a donut glaze. None of that fancy stuff

Worlds Greatest Cheesecake

$7.99

not your typical cheesecake – you’ve never had it like this before

Specialty Cheesecake

$8.99

NA Beverages

Barq's Root Beer

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Gallon Tea

$6.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Mid-Day Favorites

Lunch Special

$20.99Out of stock

MDF Beef Tips

$11.99

MDF Chicken Breast

$10.99

MDF Hamburger Steak

$11.99

MDF Jumbo Shrimp

$11.99

MDF Mahi Mahi

$14.99

MDF Popcorn Shrimp

$11.99

MDF Tuna Steak

$14.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1272 Evelyn Gandy Parkway Suite 30, Petal, MS 39465

Directions

Gallery
Sully's Petal image

Similar restaurants in your area

Los Chicos Tequila Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1080 Evelyn Gandy Parkway Petal, MS 39465
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Petal
Hattiesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Diberville
review star
No reviews yet
Gulfport
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Biloxi
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Ocean Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Pass Christian
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Bay Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Saraland
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston