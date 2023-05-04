  • Home
A map showing the location of Choo Choo Bar-B-Que Ringgold 1670 Old Mill RoadView gallery

Choo Choo Bar-B-Que Ringgold 1670 Old Mill Road

review star

No reviews yet

1670 Old Mill Road

Ringgold, GA 30736

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Plates

Pork plate

$10.29

Chicken Plate

$10.99

Beef Plate

$11.99

Tender Plate

$11.99

Grilled chx plt

$9.99

Rib Plate

$12.99

HB Steak plt

$10.99

Veggie Plate

$7.99

Sandwiches

Pork sandwich

$5.69

Beef Sandwhich

$6.29

Chicken Sandwhich

$5.49

Hamburger

$5.79

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.49

Double Cheese Burger

$7.99

CT Sandwhich

$5.99

BLT

$5.99

Philly

$7.29

Grilled Chkn Sand

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$3.49

Fried & Sides

Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Corn Nuggets

$4.59

Okra

$2.99

3pc Tender

$6.49

Fried Pickles

$3.99

Side Slaw

$2.49

Side Beans

$2.49

Side Mac

$2.79

Side Green Beans

$2.49

Side Pintos

$2.49

Side Potato Salad

$2.49

Chips

$1.39

Corn Dog

$2.39

Hot Dog

$2.79

Chili Dog

$2.99

Chili chz fry

$4.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.49

Brownie

$2.49

Family Packs

Family 4 Pork

$26.99

Family 4 Beef

$28.99

Family 4 Chicken

$27.99

Family 4 Ribs

$35.99

Family 6 Pork

$38.99

Family 6 Beef

$39.99

Family 6 Chicken

$38.99

Family 6 Ribs

$53.99

Pounds & Pints

LB Pork

$11.99

1/2 Lb Pork

$6.19

LB Beef

$13.99

1/2 Lb Beef

$6.79

LB Chicken

$12.99

1/2 Lb Chicken

$6.29

Full Slab

$25.99

1/2 Slab

$13.99

Pint Mac

$5.99

Pint Slaw

$5.29

Pint Baked Beans

$5.29

Pint Pintos

$5.29

Pint Potato Salad

$5.29

Pint Green Beans

$5.29

Pint okra

$5.79

Soups

1/2 Gallon Stew

$22.99

Side Chili

$3.99

Bowl Chili

$5.49

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Smoked Chicken Salad

$8.99

Chicken Tender Salad

$8.99

Garden Salad

$6.49

Pork Salad

$8.99

Killer Potatoes

Killer Pork

$8.49

Killer Chicken

$8.49

Killer Beef

$8.99

Killer Bacon

$7.29

Butter/sc/chz

$6.29

Plain Potato

$4.00

Killer Fry Pork

$7.99

Killer Fry Chicken

$7.99

Killer Fry Beef

$8.49

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$5.79

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.29

Kids Tender

$5.79

Kids Corn Dog

$5.29

Kids Hot Dog

$5.29

Drinks

Kids

$1.69

Regular

$2.49

Large

$3.25

Gallons

$5.99+

Cup of Ice

$0.35

Kids Water

$0.30

Regular Water

$0.35

Large Water

$0.40

Extra Meat

Extra Bacon

$1.50

Extra Pork

$1.75

Extra Beef

$2.00

Extra Chicken

$1.75

HB Patty

$2.25

Grilled Chk

$3.50

Tender

$2.25

Cup of Pork

$3.00

Cup of Chicken

$3.00

Cup of Beef

$3.25

Rib

$2.16

Add Chili

$0.50

Misc

Extra Bun

$0.65

Extra Toast

$0.60

Extra Cornbread

$0.45

Dog Bone

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.65

Extra Italian

$0.65

Extra 1000

$0.65

Extra SOS

$0.45

Extra Hot SOS

$0.35

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.65
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1670 Old Mill Road, Ringgold, GA 30736

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
