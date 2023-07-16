ESPRESSO + COFFEE

LATTE

$4.25+

Mocha Latte

$4.25+

White Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$4.25+

Caramel Brulee Latte

$4.25+

Almond Joy Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Smores Latte

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Americano

$3.25+

Brewed Coffee

Dark Roast

$2.75+

Medium Roast

$2.75+

Decaf

$2.75+

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Vanilla Caramel Cold Brew

$4.25+

Butter Pecan Cold Brew Freeze

$4.25+

Toasted coconut Cold Brew

$4.25+

Turtle Cold Brew

$4.25+

Churro Cold Brew

$4.25+

Samoa Cold Brew

$4.25+

NITRO

Nitrogen infused cold brew.

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75+

Espresso

$2.25

Frappe

$4.75+

Vanilla Frappe

$4.75+

Caramel Frappe

$4.75+

Mocha Frappe

$4.75+

Affogato

2 oz. Espresso topped with any flavor ice cream.

Affogato

$5.95

Macchiato

$4.75+

TEAS + UNCOFFEES

Spiced Chai

$4.75+

Spiced Chai Latte

$5.00+

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.00+

Unsweet Tea

$2.00+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Sodas

Ski

$2.00+

Frostie Root Beer

$2.00+

Orange Pineapple

$2.00+

R-Pep

$2.00+

Sparkle Life

$2.00+

Cola

$2.00+

Diet Cola

$2.00+

Floats

Ski Float

$3.50+

Root Beer Float

$3.50+

Orange Pineapple Float

$3.50+

Lemonade Float

$3.50+

R-Pep Float

$3.50+

Sparkle Life Float

$3.50+

Cola Float

$3.50+

Diet Cola Float

$3.50+

Italian Sodas

Italian Soda

$4.00

Tiger's Blood

$4.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.00

Tropical Peach

$4.00

LOTUS

Build Your Own

$4.25+

Creamsicle

$4.25+

Berries-N-Cream

$4.25+

Tiger's Blood

$4.25+

Pretty in Pink

$4.25+

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$4.25+

Maui

$4.25+

Sparkler

$4.25+

Princess Peach

$4.25+

Lavender Haze

$4.25+

Mermaid

$4.25+

ICE CREAM

Dole Soft Serve

$3.00+

Vanilla Soft Serve

$3.00+

Sundaes

Sundae

$3.25+

Hurricanes

Caramel Pecan Cheesecake

$4.50+

Peanut Butter Cookie Dough

$4.50+

Summerberry Cheesecake

$4.50+

Oreo Fudge

$4.50+

Reese's Fluffer Nutter

$4.50+

Build your own!

$4.50+

Ice Cream Nachos

$5.50

FOOD

Packaged Food

Chips

$2.00

Grab -N- Go Waffles

$2.00

Protein Bar

$1.00

GO-GO Squeezes

$1.00

BOTTLED DRINKS

Red Gatorade

$2.00

Purple Gatorade

$2.00

Orange Gatorade

$2.00

White Gatorade

$2.00

Light Blue Gatorade

$2.00

Dark Blue Gatorade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00