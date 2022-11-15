Restaurant header imageView gallery

Common Block Brewing Co

315 E 5th St.

Medford, OR 97501

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Salad
Cold Brew Chicken Tacos
Cobb Salad

To Go Ware

Rogue To Go Box (Optional)

Join Rogue To Go! It's a reusable to go box that you can use, swap and trade in at participating restaurants in the Rogue Valley. Learn more at RogueToGo.com.

Napkins

Utensils

Specials

Parmesan and Parsley

Truffle Parm Fries

$10.00
Pesto Pizza

Pesto Pizza

$16.00

Artichoke Hearts, Candied Walnuts, Red Grapes, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella

Patty Melt

$15.00

Beef Patty on Rye, IPA Onions, Caramelized Onion Cheddar, Swiss, Worcestershire Aioli, served with Fries

Shareables

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Chipotle Aioli

Pretzel

Pretzel

$5.00

Five Cheese Sauce

Panko Parmesan Chicken Strips

Panko Parmesan Chicken Strips

$9.00

Honey Mustard

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.00

Red Sauce

Sweet Potato Spinach Quesadilla

Sweet Potato Spinach Quesadilla

$11.00

Pepperjack, Spinach, Pumpkin Seeds, Cumin Sour Cream, Flour Tortilla

Roasted Carrots & Cauliflower

Roasted Carrots & Cauliflower

$9.00

Buffalo Blue Cheese

Beer-Braised Pulled Pork Nachos

Beer-Braised Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.00

Pinto Beans, Scallions, Five Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream

Browned Brussels Sprouts

Browned Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Lemon Thyme Aioli

Straight-Up Fries

Straight-Up Fries

$6.00

Ketchup

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Roasted Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

Grilled Salmon & Spinach Salad

Grilled Salmon & Spinach Salad

$16.00

Quinoa, Pickled Red Onion, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Dill Yogurt Dressing

Brussels Sprouts, Kale, Bacon & Pear Salad

Brussels Sprouts, Kale, Bacon & Pear Salad

$14.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramel Apple Vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Roasted Chicken, Romaine, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Garlic Croutons

Salmon Caesar Salad

Salmon Caesar Salad

$16.00

Grilled Salmon, Romaine, Parmesan, Garlic Croutons

House Green Salad

House Green Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Honey Amber Vinaigrette, Candied Walnuts

Soup & Salad

Soup & Salad

$12.00

Choice of Chowder or Chili, with House Salad or Caesar Salad

Soups

Crawfish & Bay Shrimp Chowder

Crawfish & Bay Shrimp Chowder

$6.00

With Bacon

Big Tasty's Beef Chili

Big Tasty's Beef Chili

$6.00

Cumin Sour Cream, Pepperjack, Scallions

Soup of the Day: Creamy Potato Kale & Sausage

$6.00 Out of stock

Mains

Truffle Chicken Breast

Truffle Chicken Breast

$18.00 Out of stock

Mushrooms, IPA Onions, Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Mashers

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Red Pepper-Caper Tarter, Citrus Slaw

Ale Marinated Flank Steak

$19.00

House Worcestershire, Sauteed Vegetables, Mashers

Cold Brew Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Case Coffee Cold Brew Sauce, Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas

Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Mozzarella, Marinara

Rogue Roots Pizza

Rogue Roots Pizza

$14.00

Pear, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Shallots, Candied Walnuts, Balsamic Reduction

Mostly Margherita Pizza

Mostly Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Herbs, Marinara

Usual Suspect Pizza

Usual Suspect Pizza

$15.00

Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Marinara

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Mozzarella, Marinara

Sandwiches

Served with Fries. Gluten Free Bread Available.

Reuben Sandwich

$14.00

Beet Kraut, Swiss, Thousand Island Dressing

Paprika Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Chipotle Cabbage, Flour Tortilla

Bacon Mac n' Cheese Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Macaroni inside a Grilled Cheese

Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Turkey, Crumbled Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Dill Buttermilk Dressing, Avocado-Lime Mayo, Flour Tortilla

Buffalo Blue Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Buffalo Blue Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado Lime Mayo, Flour Tortilla

Hummus Wrap

$12.00

Tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Quinoa, Romaine, Feta, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Burgers

Served with Fries. Gluten Free Bread Available.

The Block Burger

$13.00

Block Sauce, Cheddar, Lettuce

Bacon n' Bacon Burger

$14.00

Crisp Bacon, Bacon Red Onion Jam, Block Sauce, Pepperjack, Lettuce

Chefslayer

$15.00

Fried Egg, Swiss, IPA Onions, Spicy Sambal Mayo, Lettuce

Garden Burger

$12.00

Garden Burger®, Red Pepper-Truffle Mayo, Shallot, Arugula

The Farmstead

$16.00

Applegate Valley Lamb-Bacon Burger, Arugula, Garlic Parsley Mayo

Desserts

The Block Brownie with Mint Chip Ice Cream

$8.00

Lemon Cheesecake

$8.00

Mocha Ice Cream Pie

$8.00

Mango Sorbet

$5.00

Mint Ice Cream (2 Scoops)

$5.00

Mocha Ice Cream (2 Scoops)

$5.00

Kids

Pick a Main, Pick a Side & Pick a Drink! Sides include: Organic Carrots, Organic Apples, Fries, or Small House Salad

Kids Chip Off the Ol' Block Cheeseburger

$8.00

Cheddar

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Ranch

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Mozzarella, Marinara

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Mozzarella, Marinara

Kids Fish

$8.00

Kids Distraction Plate

$3.00

Mini Cheddar, Turkey, Olives, Pretzel Bites

Beer



$16.00

Fill Only - BYO Bottle

1/2 GAL - 'CBBC Pale Ale' To Go

$16.00

Fill Only - BYO Bottle or Purchase Empty Bottle

1/2 GAL - 'Gold Ray Wheat' To Go

$16.00

Fill Only - BYO Bottle or Purchase Empty Bottle

1/2 GAL - 'Rogue Runner IPA' To Go

$16.00

Fill Only - BYO Bottle or Purchase Empty Bottle

1/2 GAL - 'Steep Slope Hazy IPA' To Go

$16.00

Fill Only - BYO Bottle or Purchase Empty Bottle

1/2 GAL - 'Block & Mortar Porter' To Go

$16.00

Fill Only - BYO Bottle or Purchase Empty Bottle

1/2 GAL - Tunnel 13 CDA To Go

$19.00

Fill Only - BYO Bottle

1/2 GAL - 'Tangerine Squeeze IPA' To Go

$16.00

Fill Only - BYO Bottle or Purchase Empty Bottle

1/2 GAL - 'Deep Down Double IPA' To Go

$19.00

Fill Only - BYO Bottle or Purchase Empty Bottle

1/2 GAL- 'Heart of the Rogue Amber'

$16.00

1/2 GAL - 'Rainier' To Go

$12.00

Fill Only - BYO Bottle or Purchase Empty Bottle

1/2 GAL - 'Tarty To The Party Sour' To Go

$19.00

Fill Only - BYO Bottle or Purchase Empty Bottle

1/2 GAL - 'Kiwanda Cream' To Go

$19.00

1/2 GAL - 'Boneyard Incredible Pulp' To Go

$19.00Out of stock

Fill Only - BYO Bottle

1/2 GAL Cavatica Stout To Go

$24.00

QUART - 'Parkside Pilsner' To Go

$9.00

Fill Only - BYO Bottle

QUART - 'CBBC Pale Ale' To Go

$9.00

Fill Only - BYO Bottle or Purchase Empty Bottle

QUART - 'Gold Ray Wheat' To Go

$9.00

Fill Only - BYO Bottle or Purchase Empty Bottle

QUART - 'Rogue Runner IPA' To Go

$9.00

Fill Only - BYO Bottle or Purchase Empty Bottle

QUART - 'Steep Slope Hazy IPA' To Go

$9.00

Fill Only - BYO Bottle or Purchase Empty Bottle

QUART - 'Block & Mortar Porter' To Go

$9.00

Fill Only - BYO Bottle or Purchase Empty Bottle

QUART- Tunnel 13 CDA To Go

$10.00

Fill Only - BYO Bottle

QUART - 'Tangerine Squeeze IPA' To Go

$9.00

Fill Only - BYO Bottle or Purchase Empty Bottle

QUART - 'Deep Down Double IPA' To Go

$10.00

Fill Only - BYO Bottle or Purchase Empty Bottle

QUART- 'Heart of the Rogue Amber'

$9.00

QUART - 'Rainier' To Go

$7.00

Fill Only - BYO Bottle or Purchase Empty Bottle

QUART - 'Tarty To The Party Sour' To Go

$10.00

Fill Only - BYO Bottle or Purchase Empty Bottle

QUART - 'Kiwanda Cream Ale' To Go

$10.00

QUART - 'Boneyard Incredible Pulp' To Go

$10.00Out of stock

QUART - 'Cavatica Stout' To Go

$12.00

CBBC Pale Can

$4.00

Rogue Runner Can

$4.00

Steep Slope Hazy IPA Can

$4.00

Deep Down Can

$5.00

Tunnel 13 Can

$5.00

CBBC Pale 4 Pack

$12.00

Rogue Runner 4 Pack

$12.00

Steep Slope Hazy IPA 4 Pack

$12.00

Deep Down 4 Pack

$15.00

Tunnel 13- 4 Pack

$15.00

Wine

QUART- Pinot Noir/ Willamette Valley Vineyards

$36.00

QUART - Troublemaker Red Blend/ Austin Hope

$36.00

QUART - Cabernet/ Rosella's

$32.00

1/2 GAL - Pinot Noir/ Willamette Valley Vineyards

$72.00

1/2 GAL - Troublemaker Red Blend/ Austin Hope

$72.00

1/2 GAL - Cabernet/ Rosella's

$72.00

1/2 GAL - Malbec/ Pebblestone

$72.00

QUART-Pinot Gris/ Roxy Ann

$32.00

QUART-Sauv Blanc/ Joel Gott

$28.00

QUART - Chardonnay/ Wooldridge

$32.00

QUART-Sparkling White/ Wooldridge Creek

$32.00

QUART- White Blend/ Sun Worshipper

$32.00

QUART- Rosé/ Anchor Valley

$32.00

1/2 GAL - Pinot Gris/ Roxy Ann

$64.00

1/2 GAL - Sauvignon Blanc/ Joel Gott

$56.00

1/2 GAL - Chardonnay/ Wooldridge

$64.00

1/2 GAL - Sparkling/ Wooldridge

$64.00

1/2 GAL - Rosé/ Anchor Valley

$64.00

Hard Cider

QUART- 'Space Bloody' To Go

$11.00

QUART - Legend Strawberry Kiwi

$11.00

QUART-'Bend Cider Dry Apple' To Go

$11.00

QUART - San Juan Seltzer

$11.00

1/2 GAL - 'Space Bloody' To Go

$21.00

1/2 GAL - Legend Strawberry Kiwi

$21.00

1/2 GAL-'Bend Cider Dry Apple'

$21.00

1/2 GAL- San Juan Seltzer

$21.00

Kombucha

Moxie Berry Ginger Juniper

$6.00

Rogue Blackberry

$6.00

1/2 GAL Rogue Kombucha

$21.00

1/2 GAL Moxie Kombucha

$21.00

QUART Rogue Kombucha

$10.00

QUART Moxie Kombucha

$10.00

Cold NA Beverages

Water

Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh-Brewed Black Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cola

$4.00

Boylan Bottling Co.

Diet Cola

$4.00

Boylan Bottling Co.

Ginger Soda

$4.00

Boylan Bottling Co.

Lemon-Lime Soda

$4.00

Boylan Bottling Co.

Root Beer

$4.00

Boylan Bottling Co.

Vanilla Soda

$4.00

Boylan Bottling Co.

Soda Refill

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Case Coffee Co., Ashland, Oregon

Soda H2o

Tonic

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Tomato

$4.00

Hot NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Good Bean Coffee from Jacksonville, Oregon

Hot Tea

$3.00

Green, Earl Grey, Chamomile, Peppermint

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot H20

Logo Items

20 oz. Logo Glass

$5.00

10 oz. Logo Glass

$4.00

CBBC Logo Growler (Empty)

$5.00

Stainless Logo Glass

$5.00

Koozie

$3.00

Sticker

$2.00

Small CBBC Sticker

$1.00

Magnet

$2.00

Blanket

$15.00

Cornhole Bags

$20.00

CBBC Note Card Set

$12.00

CBBC Playing Cards

$10.00Out of stock

Food

Pizza Dough

$2.00

Holiday Packages

2 10oz glasses 1 liter bottle 1 liter fill 4 coasters 2 stickers

The CBBC Classic Beer Block

$25.00

Two 10 oz glasses, 1 quart bottle, 1 liter fill of any Common Block beer, 4 coasters, 1 stickers

Stay In Beer Box

$42.00Out of stock

Two 20 oz glasses, 1 half gallon bottle, 1 half gallon fill of any Common Block beer, 4 coasters, 1 sticker

Get Out Beer Box

$50.00Out of stock

CBBC Sweatshirt Blanket, 2 Stainless Steel CBBC Cups, 2 CBBC Koozies, 4 CBBC Coasters, and 1 Sticker

Stainless Cup with TShirt

$22.00Out of stock

Hats

Beanie - Green

$18.00

Beanie - Black

$18.00

Beanie - Copper

$18.00

Beanie - Clay Leather Patch

$20.00

Beanie - Sage with Leather Patch

$20.00

HAT Black w/Blue Patch

$20.00

HAT Tan w/ Blue-Red Patch

$20.00

HAT Blue w/Maroon Patch

$20.00

HAT Mustard w/Maroon Patch

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
315 E 5th St., Medford, OR 97501

