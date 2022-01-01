Restaurant header imageView gallery

Corduroy Inn & Lodge

review star

No reviews yet

5811 Snowshoe Drive

Snowshoe, WV 26209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Indaba Merlot BTL
Barritt's Ginger Beer N/A
Pizza Shirt

Pizza slice

Basil pesto chicken

$26.00

Bianca

$23.00

Build your own

$16.00

Carnivore

$22.00

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Margherita

$21.00

Pepperoni pizza

$18.75

Prosciutto arugula

$25.00

Slice

$4.00

Supreme

$23.00

Wild shroom

$26.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate cake

$20.00

Gelato

$12.00

Salads

5811 Salad

$10.00

Kale Caesar

$10.00

Retail hats and shirts

Tuque’s Hat

$30.00

Tuque’s shirt

$25.00

Pizza Shirt

$20.00

Red Wine

Noval Tawny Porto

$13.00

Sean Minor Cab

$12.00

19 Crimes “Cali Red”

$30.00

Ancient Peaks Cabernet BTL

$42.00

Ancient Peaks Red Zin. BTL

$48.00

Ancient Peaks Renegade BTL

$55.00

Angeline Merlot BTL

$33.00

Angeline pinot Noir BTL

$40.00

Annabella Cabernet BTL

$58.00

Blackbird Paramour BTL

$210.00

Block Nine Pinot Noir BTL

$37.00

Braai Cabernet BTL

$64.00

Catena High MT. Cabernet BTL

$55.00

Catena Malbec BTL

$55.00

CH. Haut Pereyre BTL

$138.00

CH. Stain Julien BTL

$73.00

Chasing Lions Cabernet BTL

$40.00

Chateau Batailley BTL

$139.00

Chianti Casanova BTL

$59.00

Cliff Lede Cabernet BTL

$117.00

Conte Dell Unita BTL

$63.00

Cotes Du Rhone BTL

$37.00

Coupe Roses Bastide BTL

$41.00

Dante Merlot BTL

$29.00

Entrada Malbec BTL

$29.00

Ferrari Tresor BTL

$113.00Out of stock

Ghostrunner Red Blend BTL

$37.00

Grahams Port BTL

$88.00

Grayson Cabernet BTL

$38.00

Hahn SLH Pinot Noir BTL

$75.00

Heitz Napa Cabernet BTL

$105.00Out of stock

Indaba Merlot BTL

$24.00

Joesph Phelps Cabernet BTL

$160.00Out of stock

Lapostolle BTL

$49.00

Le Charmel Pinot Noir BTL

$41.00

Machete Petite Syrah BTL

$99.00Out of stock

Maison Chanzy Bourgogne BTL

$54.00

Orin Swift papillon

$102.00

Sean Minor Cab

$39.00

Segla Margaux

$109.00

Silver Oak Cabernet BTL

$175.00

Tilia Malbec BTL

$33.00

Tilia Caberbet BTL

$39.00

Tilia Merlot BTL

$28.00

Villadoria Barolo

$42.00

Silverado Solo Cabernet

$192.00

White Wine

Allen Scott Sav Blanc BTL

$24.00

Ancient Peak Chard BTL

$41.00

Barbousville Pinot Grig BTL

$42.00

Besserat De Bellefon BTL

$100.00Out of stock

Beyoud Sav Blanc BTL

$29.00

Bianca Vigna Prosecco BTL

$33.00

Blindfold Wh. Blend BTL

$69.00

Catena Zapata Chard BTL

$45.00

Celio Pinot Girgio BTL

$25.00

Centorri Moscato BTL

$26.00

Chateau Pesquie BTL

$40.00

Clean Slate Riesling BTL

$30.00

Cooking White BTL

$62.00

Dibon Cava Brut BTL

$26.00

Dom Perignon BTL

$290.00

Dom. Louis Moreau BTL

$49.00

Fireroad Sav. Blanc BTL

$34.00Out of stock

Francois Montand BTL

$28.00

Gruet Brut Rose BTL

$41.00Out of stock

Hahn Pinot Gris BTL

$44.00

Heinz Eifel Riesling BTL

$29.00

Kris Pinot Grigio BTL

$28.00

La Vieille Rose BTL

$38.00

Le Mesnil Brut BTL

$81.00Out of stock

Los Dos BTL

$27.00

Mannequin Chard BTL

$68.00

Matrot Bour Chard BTL

$55.00

Milbrandt Riesling BTL

$41.00

Most & Chandon Imperial Brut

$195.00

Naveran Brut BTL

$37.00

PaulBuisse Touraine BTL

$33.00

Piper Cuvee Heidsieck BTL

$119.00

Piper Rose Heidsieck BTL

$140.00

Ponga Sav Blanc BTL

$29.00

Prosecco BTL

$28.00

Riesling BTL

$28.00

Rombauer Sav Blanc BTL

$79.00

Ruggeri BTL

$42.00Out of stock

Santa Barbara Chard BTL

$46.00Out of stock

Santa Julia Viognier BTL

$27.00

Saracco Moscato BTL

$30.00

Sea Pearl Sav Blanc BTL

$29.00

Sean Minor Chard BTL

$34.00

Silver Oak Cabernet BTL

$175.00

Solena Pinot Gris BTL

$47.00

Stella Pinot Grigio BTL

$29.00

Sylvaine Pouilly Fuisse BTL

$70.00Out of stock

Terranoble Chard BTL

$31.00Out of stock

Trefethen Chard BTL

$85.00

Twenty Acres Chard BTL

$29.00

Twin Island Sav Blanc BTL

$27.00

Villa Puccini BTL

$31.00

Vouvray Chenin Blanc BTL

$33.00

Wild Hills Pinot Gris BTL

$39.00

Yalumba Vignier BTL

$40.00

Zenato Pinot Gri gio BTL

$26.00

Open Wine

$30.00

NA Beverages

Apple Cider

$2.75

Apple juice

$2.75

Barritt's Ginger Beer N/A

$5.09

Bottle water

$3.00

Can Soda Pizza

$2.50

Cappuccino

$6.00Out of stock

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Diet Coke

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Monster

$4.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Open Beverage

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Powerade

$4.00

RedBull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sugar Free RedBull

$4.00

Sweet tea

$3.50

Tomato juice

$3.50

Vitamin water

$4.00

Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Appalachian mountains taste with locally sourced foods and beverages. Located in Snowshoe mountain ski resort.

Location

5811 Snowshoe Drive, Snowshoe, WV 26209

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Greenbrier Grille and Lodge
orange starNo Reviews
814 1st Ave Marlinton, WV 24954
View restaurantnext
Country Roads Restaurant & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
6025 Webster Road Cowen, WV 26206
View restaurantnext
Whistle Punk Grill & Taphouse
orange star4.8 • 435
35 E Main St Richwood, WV 26261
View restaurantnext
Sawmill Saloon - 44 Oakford Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
44 Oakford Avenue Richwood, WV 26261
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Snowshoe
Harrisonburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fairmont
review star
No reviews yet
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Vinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston