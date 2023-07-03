Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hillsboro Pub 7484 Seneca Trail

review star

No reviews yet

7484 Seneca Trail

Hillsboro, WV 24946

Dinner

Snack & Share

Mill Point Basket 2

$7.00

Mill Point Basket 4

$11.00

Rosewood Sticks

$8.00

Cheese inside an egg roll wrapper

PJ Dip

$11.00

Spinach Parm dip with fried chips

Lori Morgan 6

$9.00

6 wings

Lori Morgan 12

$17.00

12 wings

Yams Ya'll

$10.00

Stinky Fries

$6.00

Fries with garlic oil and parm

Small Fry

$3.00

Large Fry

$5.00

Small Yams Ya'll (Spff)

$5.00

Sandwiches

Ruby Burns

$14.00

Rye, Swiss, house corned beef, fresh kraut, Russian sauce, it’s a Reuben

Kennison Run

$11.00

Chicken breast, bacon, cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato

Burnside

$7.00

Three cheeses on homemade grilled bread

Appalachian Falafel

$10.00

Chickpeas, ramps, parsley, lettuce, tomatoes

Blair B-Que

$13.00

Jerked and pulled pork, tomato-based sauce, with or W/O slaw

Burgers

Rose Burger

$14.00

Sunday Morning

$15.00

Big Dick's Burger

$15.00

Hillsburger

$14.00

Salads or Wraps

Cherry River

$15.00

Salmon, goat cheese, candied pecans, dill vinaigrette, and greens

Williams River

$8.00

Lettuce, feta, cucumbers, olives, onions

Caesar Mtn.

$12.00

Salmon, dill, goat cheese

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Tea/UnTea

$3.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Dinner

Jamaican Me Crazy

$17.00

Jerk chicken, rice and peas, slaw, plantains. Spicy or mild

Lobelia

$15.00

Curried Cauliflower, chick peas, rice and peas, plantains

'Boro Balls

$17.00

Cheese stuffed meatballs with marinara and garlic bread

Pennychanga

$16.00

Pulled pork chimichanga with pico

special

Mikey

$11.00

Pork Special

$16.00

Ice Cream

Standard

One Scoop Cake

$2.50

Two Scoop Cake

$3.50

Three Scoop Cake

$4.50

One Scoop Waffle

$3.50

Two Scoop Waffle

$4.50

Three Scoop Waffle

$5.50

One Scoop Bowl

$2.75

Two Scoop Bowl

$3.75

Three Scoop Bowl

$4.75

Chocolate Sauce

$1.00

Whipped Cream

$0.50

Premium Flavor

$2.00

Milkshake

$5.50

Desserts

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Peanut butter pie

$7.00

Smoothies

Small

$3.50

Banana

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7484 Seneca Trail, Hillsboro, WV 24946

Directions

Map
