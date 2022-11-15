Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa De Leones Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

348 West Main Street

Covington, VA 24426

Order Again

NON AL DAQ

Strawberry NA Daq

$2.99

Peach NA Daq

$2.99

Raspberry NA Daq

$2.99

Mango NA Daq

$2.99

Pina Colada NA Daq

$2.99

JARRITOS

Strawberry Jarrito

$2.50

Mandarina Jarrito

$2.50

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$2.50

Pineapple Jarrito

$2.50

Grapefruit Jarrito

$2.50

Apple Jarrito

$2.50

Squirt Jarrito

$2.50

COCA COLA Jarrito

$2.99

SODAS

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Mnt DEW

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Diet DR Pepper

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Crush

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

UNsweet tea

$1.99

COFFEE

$1.99

WATER

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to Casa de Leones Mexican Grill! Come in and enjoy some Mexican Cuisine with us where family, friends, & food all mix together to make a good time and fond memories. We are excited to serve you and we hope to see you soon!

348 West Main Street, Covington, VA 24426

