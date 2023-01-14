Restaurant header imageView gallery

42 Deli 423 E. Ridgeway St.

No reviews yet

423 E. Ridgeway St.

Clifton Forge, VA 24422

Popular Items

Barbeque
Roast Beef Sub Sml
Child's Plate

Subs

$9.35

Capicola ham, hard salami, pepperoni, provolone, heated and topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, banana peppers, oil and vinegar

$9.35

Hot apple wood smoked bacon and cheddar topped with house made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, light mayo

$9.35

Turkey, provolone, heated and topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo. Tender and juicy all natural turkey

Ham Sub Sml

$9.35

Ham and swiss heated and topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Delicious and all natural ham.

$9.35

Roast beef, provolone, heated and topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, (sauteed onion).

$12.74

Capicola ham, hard salami, pepperoni, provolone, heated and topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, banana peppers, oil and vinegar

Farm House Lg

$13.99

Hot apple wood smoked bacon and cheddar topped with house made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, light mayo

Turkey Sub Lg

$12.74

Turkey, provolone, heated and topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo. Tender and juicy all natural turkey

$12.74

Ham and swiss heated and topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Delicious and all natural ham.

Roast Beef Sub Lg

$12.74

Roast beef, provolone, heated and topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, (sauteed onion).

$9.35

Loaded with apple wood smoked bacon, swiss, provolone, cheddar, heated and topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo

Corned Beef Sub Sml

$9.35

Corned beef, swiss, heated and topped with lettuce tomato, mayo.

Tuna Melt Sub Sml

$9.35

Melted cheddar, swiss, provolone, topped with tuna salad, lettuce, tomato light mayo

Pastrami Sub Sml

$9.35

Pastrami, swiss, onions, coleslaw, and spicy mustard.

$9.35

Marinated veggies and cheddar, heated and topped with lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing

$13.99

Loaded with apple wood smoked bacon, swiss, provolone, cheddar, heated and topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo

Corn Beef Sub Lg

$12.74

Corned beef, swiss, heated and topped with lettuce tomato, mayo.

Tuna Melt Lg

$13.99

Melted cheddar, swiss, provolone, topped with tuna salad, lettuce, tomato light mayo

$12.74

Pastrami, swiss, onions, coleslaw, and spicy mustard.

Veggie Sub Lg

$13.99

Marinated veggies and cheddar, heated and topped with lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing

$9.35

Turkey, veggies, cheddar, heated and topped with lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing

Turkey Veggie Lg

$13.99

Turkey, veggies, cheddar, heated and topped with lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing

Specialties

$9.35

House smoked pork barbeque topped with house coleslaw on a kaiser bun

Child's Plate

$5.19

Choice of ham, turkey, or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with chips and pickle or fruit of the day

$9.35

Roast beef, ham, turkey, and bacon, on a kaiser with cheddar, onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Premium center cut bacon, apple wood smoked.

Twisted Turkey

$9.35

Turkey with bacon and provolone heated and topped with house coleslaw, onion, tomato, on a kaiser bun

$9.35

Roast beef topped with melted cheddar, barbeque sauce, tomato, lettuce on a kaiser bun

Salads

$9.88

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheeses, tomato, egg and veggies on fresh mixed lettuce greens

$9.88

Baked chicken breast, veggies, cheeses, tomato on fresh mixed lettuce greens

$8.58

House made, chicken salad and potato salad served on lettuce with tomato and fruit of the day

$8.58

Veggies, cheeses, tomato, egg, bacon on fresh mixed lettuce greens

$8.58

House made tuna salad and potato salad served on lettuce with tomato and fruit of the day

Side Orders

8 Oz Potato Salad

$2.18

House made Potato Salad

8 Oz Coleslaw

$2.18

House made Coleslaw

$4.68

House made Potato Salad

16 Oz Chicken Salad

$11.43

House made Chicken salad

16 Oz Tuna

$11.43

House made Tuna Salad

Extras

Chips

$0.52

Plain Chips 1.oz bag

Pickle Wedge

$0.26

Salad Dressing

$0.78

Fruit Cup

$0.50

Desserts

Lemon Pie

$2.76

Coconut Pie

$2.76

Chocolate Pie

$2.76
$5.30
$1.04
$1.04
$1.04

Daily Features

Spaghetti

$11.99

Beverages

20oz Fountain Drinks

$2.20
$2.20

20oz Coffee

$1.72

Ice Cup

$0.26
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

A sit down or carryout deli. (540) 862-5505 We offer catering. Ask about our party platters, they are completely customizable. Let us provide you lunch or platters for your special occasions, banquets, or office meetings. Come in and enjoy!

Location

423 E. Ridgeway St., Clifton Forge, VA 24422

