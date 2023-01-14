42 Deli 423 E. Ridgeway St.
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
A sit down or carryout deli. (540) 862-5505 We offer catering. Ask about our party platters, they are completely customizable. Let us provide you lunch or platters for your special occasions, banquets, or office meetings. Come in and enjoy!
423 E. Ridgeway St., Clifton Forge, VA 24422
