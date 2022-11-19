  • Home
County Smoak At The Stadium 1971 University Blvd

1971 University Blvd

Lynchburg, VA 24502

Popular Items

PORK SANDWICH
PORK BBQ NACHOS
CHICKEN WINGS (5)

ENTREES

PORK SANDWICH

$9.00

Our Slow Smoaked Pork Butts chopped on a brioche style roll. Served with Fire & Ice Pickles and your choice of sauce.

PIGGY MAC BOWL

$9.00

Slow Smoaked Pork on top of our Mac & Cheese served with Salsa Verde, Cilantro and Fritos

CHICKEN WINGS (5)

$10.00

Jumbo Smoaked Chicken Wings, seasoned with our own spice rub, smoaked with hickory, then deep fried. Tossed with Buffalo Sauce, BBQ Sauce or dry.

PORK BBQ NACHOS

$12.00

Our Signature Smoaked Pork on a bed of tortilla chips, topped with a house-made nacho cheese sauce, pickled jalapenos and sour cream.

SIDES

MAC & CHEESE

$4.00

A southern Style Mac & Cheese that will make your Grandma jealous!

CHIPS

$1.50

Assorted Bags of Chips

DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00Out of stock

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$3.00

POWERADE

$4.00

BODY ARMOR

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to County Smoak at Williams Stadium

