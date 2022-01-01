Vinny's Italian Grill - Lynchburg imageView gallery

Vinny's Italian Grill - Lynchburg

review star

No reviews yet

4018 Wards Rd,

Lynchburg, VA 24502

Order Again

Popular Items

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
PHILLY STEAK
SMALL CHEESE PIZZA

Appetizers

BASKET OF BREAD

$3.50

BASKET OF CHIPS

$4.49

Vinny’s famous golden-brown potatoes, deep-fried in 100% fresh vegetable oil

BASKET OF FRIES

$4.95

BASKET OF ONION RINGS

$4.95

BASKET OF RAVIOLI

$7.50

Cheese or jalapeño

Boneless Italian Wings (8)

$8.49

BRUSCHETTA

$5.99

BSKT BREAD STICKS

$3.95

FRESH TOMATO AND MOZZARELLA

$8.99

Fresh sliced tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil, served with house balsamic vinaigrette dressing

FRIED CALAMARI

$8.99

Lightly floured calamari, fried to a light golden-brown, served with marinara

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$8.49

Sliced fresh zucchini breaded and deep-fried, served with marinara and aioli sauce

ITALIAN WINGS (12)

$16.49

ITALIAN WINGS

$10.49

Hot and spicy or mild, served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$7.49

POT OF GOLD

$9.99

Mozzarella sticks, jalapeño ravioli, cheese ravioli, chicken cannelloni bites, onion rings and Vinny’s chips. Served in a golden-brown bowl made from a crispy dough shell

RICOTTA SOPPRESSATA TOAST

$7.99

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$8.49

Blend of spinach, artichoke, cheese and spices served with chips of garlic bread

WITH MEAL

WITH PASTA

WITH PIZZA

Boneless 12

$12.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.95Out of stock

Salads & Soups & Dressings

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$12.49

Mixed greens, cucumbers, olives, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, giardiniera, ham, salami and provolone

CAESAR SALAD SMALL

$5.99

CHEF SALAD

$9.49

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits, egg, sliced smoked turkey and ham

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$9.25

Marinated, grilled chicken breast served over romaine, tossed with Italian cheeses, croutons and topped with Caesar dressing

DRESSING 16 OZ

$3.95

GARDEN SALAD

$7.49Out of stock

GREEK SALAD

$8.49

Mixed greens, black olives, cucumbers, hot peppers and feta served with house Italian dressing

HOUSE SALAD LG

$7.49

HOUSE SALAD SMALL

$5.99

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$7.99

MINESTRONE

$3.99

Beans, stewed tomatoes and mixed Italian vegetables in a thick broth, simmered slow for hours

PHILLY STEAK CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

Sliced rib-eye grilled with onions, over crisp romaine, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and Caesar dressing

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

Small Pizza

SMALL CHEESE PIZZA

$11.99

SMALL WEST COAST

$13.99

Bacon, pineapple and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.

SMALL THE MEAT FEAST

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella

SMALL BBQ CHICKEN

$14.99

SMALL PRIMAVERA

$13.99

Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.

SMALL SPINACH WHITE PIZZA

$13.99

A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.

SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$14.99

Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.

SMALL THE WORKS

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$13.99

Small Margaritha Pzza

$13.99

Large Pizza

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

$13.99

LARGE BBQ CHICKEN

$18.99

LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.99

Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.

LARGE PRIMAVERA

$17.99

Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.

LARGE SPINACH WHITE PIZZA

$17.99

A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.

LARGE THE MEAT FEAST

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella

LARGE THE WORKS

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.

LARGE WEST COAST

$17.99

Bacon, pineapple and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.

LARGE SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$17.99

LARGE MARGHERITA PIZZA

$17.99

Sicilian Pizza

SICILIAN PIZZA

$17.99

Calzones & Strombolis

VINNYS CALZONE

$9.99

Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella. Your choice of toppings.

ORIGINAL CALZONE

$10.99

Mozzarella, ricotta and ham

CHICKEN FLORENTINE CALZONE

$11.99

Mozzarella, chunks of sautéed chicken breast, ham, spinach and mushrooms

MEAT LOVERS CALZONE

$13.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ground beef and ham

BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast marinated with hot sauce and topped with bleu cheese, cheddar and mozzarella

MEDITERRANEAN SAUSAGE STROMBOLI

$11.99

Sliced Italian sausage, spinach, red onions, mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and feta

BELLY BUSTER STROMBOLI

$10.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, green peppers, mushrooms and onions

VEGGIE STROMBOLI

$10.99

Mozzarella, tomatoes, eggplant, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms

STEAK STROMBOLI

$13.99

Sliced rib-eye steak grilled then baked in pizza dough with mozzarella and pizza sauce

STROMBOLI

$9.99

Pizza by the Slice

NY Slice

$2.99

SLICE OF WORKS PIZZA

$6.24

SLICE OF MEAT FEAST

$6.24

Subs and Wraps

BLACKENED CHICKEN

$9.99

Chicken breast blackened with spices, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch bacon dressing on a Kaiser roll

BUFFALO CHICKEN STEAK

$9.99

Available as a sub or wrap. Marinated in Vinny’s hot sauce, topped with bleu cheese, melted American and cheddar

CHICKEN BLT WRAP

$8.99

GENOVESE TURKEY SUB

$8.99

GREEK CHICKEN WRAP

$9.49

Sliced marinated grilled chicken breast, feta, lettuce, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, hot peppers and Italian dressing

GRILLED FISH SANDWICH

$9.99

HAM AND CHEESE

$7.95

Thinly sliced ham and provolone served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and house Italian dressing

HOT SICILIAN SUB

$9.49

ITALIAN HOAGIE

$9.49

Ham, capicola ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions and house Italian dressing

NEW YORK REUBEN

$9.49

Pastrami, sauerkraut and American white cheese, topped with Thousand Island dressing and grilled on rye bread

PARMIGIANA SUB

Smothered in marinara and covered with melted mozzarella on an 8” hoagie roll V

PHILLY CHICKEN

$9.99

Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced chicken breast grilled with onions and mushrooms, topped with American white cheese in an 8” sub roll

PHILLY STEAK

$9.99

Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll

QUESADILLA

$8.95

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

SMOKE HOUSE CHICKEN

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast in honey BBQ sauce, topped with bacon and yellow American cheese on a Kaiser rol

TURKEY AND CHEESE

$7.95

Thinly sliced turkey and provolone served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and house Italian dressing

VEGGIE SUB

$9.99

Spinach, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, dressing and melted provolone

VINNYS CLUB

$9.49

Wheat or white bread with mayo, sliced ham, turkey breast, crisp bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

VINNYS HALF POUNDER

$9.99

½ Pound of 100% chuck roast, ground fresh daily, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, served on a bun with mayo

Vinny’s Specialties

BAKED SPAGHETTI

$10.99

Spaghetti, with Meat Sauce, baked with Mozzarella

BLACKENED CHICKEN PRIMAVERA

$14.49

Sautéed fresh broccoli, zucchini and summer squash, diced tomatoes and penne in a rich creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with boneless, skinless juicy blackened breast of chicken

CHICKEN MARSALA

$16.99

Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine, served with a side of broccoli

CHICKEN PICCATA

$16.99

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$10.49

Smothered in creamy Alfredo sauce

FOUR CHEESE RAVIOLI

$10.99

Ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cooked and smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce

GRILLED SALMON

$17.99

Wild caught skinless salmon marinated, grilled and topped with creamy roasted red pepper sauce, served over capellini with a side of steamed mixed vegetables

HOUSE PASTA

$10.99

Create your own Masterpiece! Spaghetti, linguine, penne, fettuccine or capellini with marinara or spicy marinara

LASAGNA

$10.99

Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta and baked with mozzarella

MANICOTTI

$13.49

Three cheese manicotti in Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked

PARMIGIANA

Breaded and baked with Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked. Served with a side of Vinny’s spaghetti.

PENNE ALLA BOSCAIOLA

$11.99

PESTO RICOTTA EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$13.49

SPINACH STUFFED SHELLS

$10.99

Fresh ricotta mixed with blanched chopped spinach, stuffed into huge pasta shells, smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce and layered with melted mozzarella

TILAPIA ALLA VINNY'S

$17.99

TORTELLONI CAMPAGNOLA

$13.49Out of stock

Cheese-filled pasta pouches, tossed with sundried tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms and chunks of Italian sausage, served in a creamy roasted red peppers sauce

VODKA RIGATONI

$10.49

MARE E MONTI

$17.99

Kids Menu

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$5.49

Comes with meat sauce

KIDS FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$7.25

KIDS LASAGNA

$5.49

Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta baked

KIDS BAKED SPAGHETTI

$6.25

Comes with Meat Sauce

KIDS RAVIOLI (3)

$5.49

Served with marinara

BURGER AND FRIES

$5.49

¼ Pound of fresh-ground beef topped with cheese, served with fries

CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRIES

$6.99

Served with fries and honey mustard

GRILLED CHEESE AND FRIES

$4.49

SMILEY FACE PIZZA

$3.49

A BIG slice of cheese pizza with pepperoni arranged in a BIG Italian Smiley-Face

MAC AND CHEESE

$5.49

KIDS VDKA RIGG W CHCKN

$9.99

Desserts

CANNOLI

$3.99

CARROT CAKE

$5.50

CHEESECAKE ROCHER

$5.99

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$5.50

GF CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.50

LIMONCELLO CAKE

$4.95

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$5.99

PROFITEROLE CAKE

$5.50

RASPBERRY WHITE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$5.50

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$5.99

TIRAMISU

$5.49

Whole Cheeese Ck

$55.99

BD CAKE FEE

$10.00

Cocunut Cloud Cake

$5.99

Apple Walnut Cake

$5.99Out of stock

LemonBerry Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Almond Pastry

$4.95Out of stock

FULL TIRAMISU

$49.99

Sides

BOWL OF ALFREDO

$4.95

BOWL OF MARINARA

$3.95

BOWL OF MEAT SAUCE

$4.95

BOWL OF RANCH

$3.95

BOWL RSTD RED PEPPER SAUCE

$4.95

LOAF PLAIN BREAD

$1.25

SIDE BLACKENED CHICKEN

$4.75

SIDE CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE CHICKEN

$5.00

SIDE CHIPS

$2.45

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$2.95

SIDE ITALIAN MIXED VEGETABLES

$3.95

SIDE OF ALFREDO SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE OF ANCHOVIES

$1.50

SIDE OF MARINARA

$0.50

SIDE OF MEAT SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE OF PEPPERONI

$1.50

SIDE ONION RINGS

$2.95

SIDE PICKLES

$1.00

SIDE RSTD RED PEPPER SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$4.25

SIDE STEAMED BROCCOLI

$4.25

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Side Of Pasta

$2.50

Side Vodka Sauce

$1.00

Side Meatball

$1.75+

4oz Meat Sauce

$1.00

Side Pepperoncine

$1.25

Gluten Free

Chicken Primavera - GF

$14.95Out of stock

Four Cheese Ravioli - GF

$14.95

Chicken Parmigiano - GF

$14.95

Baked Ziti - GF

$12.95Out of stock

Vinny's Half Pounder - GF

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Club - GF

$9.95

Chicken Tenders & Fries -GF

$9.95

Dinner Specials

Dinner Special # 1

$13.95

Dinner Special #2

$14.95

Dinner Special #3

$15.95

Dinner Special #4

$16.95

Dinner Special #5

$17.95

Dinner Special #6

$18.95

Valentine Special

Lunch Specials

2 Slice Pizza

$7.95

Grill Special #2

$8.95

Pasta Special #3

$9.95

WITH MEAL

WITH PASTA

N/A Beverages

2 LITER SODA

$2.99

BOTTLED JUICE

$3.25

BOTTLED SODA

$2.25

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.49

ESPRESSO

$2.49

Hot Tea

$1.99

FRESH COFFEE

$1.99

GLASS OF WATER

KIDS DRINK

$1.95

MILK

$1.99

SAN PELLEGRINO 250 ml

$2.45

SOFT DRINKS

$2.69

SWEET ICED TEA

$1.99

TO GO CUP

$0.25

UNSWEET ICED TEA

$1.99

Root Beer

$3.25

PEPSI

$2.69

DIET PEPSI

$2.69

DR PEPPER

$2.69

DIET DR PEPPER

$2.69

SIERRA MIST

$2.69

MNT DEW

$2.69

PINK LEMONADE

$2.69

SODA WATER

$1.99

ORANGE CRUSH

$2.69

CHOCC MILK

$2.49

Bubly

$2.50

RedBull

$2.99

Sweet Ice Tea Bottle

$2.69
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4018 Wards Rd,, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Directions

Gallery
Vinny's Italian Grill - Lynchburg image

