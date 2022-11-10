Restaurant header imageView gallery
Coyote Coffee Cafe - Powdersville

3527 hwy 153

Greenville, SC 29611

Popular Items

Coyote Frappes*
Hot Specialty*
Iced Specialty*

Hot Drinks

Coffee of the Day

$2.35+

Americano

$2.60+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50+

Hot Specialty*

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Latte (Plain)

$3.75+

Mocha

$4.25+

Coyote To Go

$18.99

Cold Drinks

Iced Latte (without flavor)

$4.86+

Served with fresh espresso shots and milk ONLY. No sweetener unless additional option is chosen. If you would like a sweetened iced espresso drink, please choose an iced specialty drink instead of iced latte.

Iced Coffee

$3.65+

Chilled Brewed Coffee. Served black unless additional option is choosen. If you would like an iced espresso drink, please choose an iced specialty drink instead of iced coffee.

Coyote Frappes*

$5.00+

Iced Specialty*

$5.35+

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Iced Americano

$3.10+

Espresso

Espresso Macchiato

$2.70+

Espresso Con Panna

$2.95+

Iced Espresso Macchiato

$2.85+

Iced Espresso Con Panna

$3.10+

Non-Coffee

Hot Chai Tea

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Hot Flavor Steamer

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Hot Matcha Tea

$3.50+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Kid Kreamz

$3.69+

Iced/Frozen Matcha Tea

$4.75+

Iced/Frozen Chai

$5.50+

Iced Tea Bag

$2.90+

Sweet/Unsweet Tea

$2.40+

Lemonade

$2.40+

Cup of Water

$0.25+

Regular Bottled Water

$1.25

Smart Water

$2.99

Milk 12oz

$2.35

Juice

$1.85

Scooby Snack

$1.09

Apple Cider HOT

$2.65+

Apple Cider ICED

$3.50+

Protein Shakes

Rattlesnake Bite

$7.60

Speedy Camel

$5.85+

Barn Owl

$5.35+

Wild Copperhead

$9.10

Hedgehog

$5.35+

Muscle Cactus

$5.85+

Ripped Cowboy

$5.60+

Real Fruit Smoothies

16 oz`

$5.10

24 oz

$6.10

32 oz

$7.10

Muffins

Muffin

$3.99

Pastries

Cheese Danish

$3.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.69

Sprinkle Cookie

$2.09
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3527 hwy 153, Greenville, SC 29611

Directions

