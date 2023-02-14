Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Scobey's Pub & Grub

review star

No reviews yet

2200 University Ave

Crookston, MN 56716

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Gouda Stuffed Pickles
Scobey Basket
Chicken Strips

FOOD

Baskets

BBQ Ribs

$10.95

Chicken Strips

$11.95

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.95

Botana Board

Asian

$29.95Out of stock

BBQ

$31.95

Egg rolls

$18.95Out of stock

Fajita

$27.95Out of stock

Wings

$28.95Out of stock

Buffet

Taco Bar

$13.95

Build your own Sandwhich Buffet

$13.95

Meatloaf Buffet

$13.95

Salad Bar/Soup Buffet

$13.95

Mac & cheese Bar

$13.95

Fried Chicken Buffet

$13.95

BYOB

$13.95

Center Of The Plate

Baseball Sirloin (8 oz.)

$22.95

Beef Pot Roast & Gravy

$13.95

Broiled Walleye

$21.95

Fried Walleye

$21.95

Full Rack Our Famous Bbq Ribs

$24.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.95

Grilled Pork Chops(2)

$13.95

Hamburger Steak

$11.95

Liver & Onions

$12.95

New York Strip (10 oz.)

$24.95

Ribeye Steak (12oz)

$24.95

Shrimp Scampi

$20.95

Sue’s Meatballs & Gravy

$12.95

¼ Rack Our Famous Bbq Ribs

$13.95

½ Rack Our Famous Bbq Ribs

$17.95

Full Rack of Ribs TO GO

$21.95

kids Meals

Kids Chicken Strips w/ FF

$5.95

Kids Chicken Strips w/ Steamed Veggie

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ FF

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Steamed Veggie

$5.95

Kids Hamburger w/ FF

$5.95

Kids Hamburger w/ Steamed Veggie

$5.95

Kids Mac n' Cheese w/ Steamed Veggie

$5.95

Kids Mac n' Cheese w/FF

$5.95

Kids Mini Corn Dogs w/ FF

$5.95

Kids Mini Corn Dogs w/ Steamed Veggie

$5.95

Lavosh

Sm BBQ Beef

$14.95

Sm BBQ Chicken

$14.95

Sm Beef Taco

$14.95

Sm BLT

$14.95

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$14.95

Sm Chicken Taco

$14.95

Sm Veggie

$14.95

Pizza

3 Meat

$14.00

4 Meat

$14.00

Breakfast

$14.00

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Deluxe

$14.00

Pepperoni

$14.00

Taco

$14.00

Quesadillas

Beef Taco Quesadilla

$12.95

Chicken Taco Quesadilla

$12.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Smoked Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

Beef Philly Quesadilla

$12.95

Chicken Philly Quesadilla

$12.95

Salads

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad

$13.95

House Salad

$7.95

Lemon Pepper Chicken Salad

$12.95

Chef Salad

$12.95

Taco House Salad

$10.95

Sandwiches

Beef Philly

$10.95

BLT

$6.95

Build Your Own Sandwich / Wrap

Club Sandwich

$9.95

French Dip

$9.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Grilled 3 Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Grilled Turkey and Swiss

$8.95

Hot Beef

$10.95

Rachel Sandwich

$10.95

Ruben Sandwich

$10.95

Spiced Chicken Melt

$11.95

Walleye

$13.95

Scobey Snacks

Bacon & Jalapeno Wontons

$5.50+

Boneless Wings

$6.95+

Charcuterie Board

$15.95

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.95+

Fresh Veggie Plate

$7.95

Gouda Stuffed Pickles

$7.95

Irish Egg Rolls

$10.95

It’s All About The Cheese

$8.95

Scobey Basket

$10.95+

Totchos

$10.95

Walleye Fingers

$12.95

Tacos

$10.95

Scobey’s Specialties

Black & Bleu Burger

$10.95

California Ranch Burger

$11.95

Scobey Burger

$9.95

Hamburger

$6.95

Patty Melt

$9.95

Northland Burger

$9.95

Mushroom & Swiss

$8.95

Power Hitter

$15.95

Sides

Asparagus

$4.00

Baked Potato

$2.50

Beer Battered FF

$2.50

Cajun Fries

$2.50

Chili

$4.50

chips

$1.75

Creamy Coleslaw

$2.00

French Fries

$2.50

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Gravy

$2.00

Hashbrowns

$2.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.50

Mac n' Cheese

$3.00

Queso

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Soup Of The Day

$3.50

Steamed Veggie Blend

$2.00

Sweet Potatoe Fries

$3.50

Tots

$2.50

Waffle Fries

$2.50

Wild Rice

$2.00

onion rings

$3.50

Specials

Thai Chicken Lavosh small

$14.95

Thai Chicken Lavosh Large

$19.95

Meatball Sub

$13.95

Grilled Cheddar Avacado Sandwich

$13.95

Wraps

Avacado BLT Wrap

$13.95

Beef Taco Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Taco Wrap

$10.95

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Valentine's Day

Caesar Parm Walleye

$21.95Out of stock

Chicken Piccata

$15.95Out of stock

Garlic Buttered Shrimp Skewers(2)

$16.95Out of stock

Spicey Italian Sausage & Bowtie Pasta

$16.95Out of stock

Weekly Specials

Thursday

Bite Size Botana

$25.95

Friday

wings and french fries

$14.95

Crab Wontons

$9.95

Crab Cream Cheese Spread

$6.95

Chipotle Chicken Cream Cheese spread

$6.95

Saturday

Prime Rib Meal w side salad and B Potato

$28.95

Rib and Chicken Meal

$18.95

Pasta Meal

$16.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2200 University Ave, Crookston, MN 56716

Directions

Gallery
Scobey's Pub and Grub image
Scobey's Pub and Grub image
Scobey's Pub and Grub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ely's Ivy - Downtown Grand Forks
orange star5.0 • 455
22 S 3rd St Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks
orange starNo Reviews
2800 32nd Ave South Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
Side Street Bar N Grill
orange star4.7 • 116
103 Lincoln Ave NE Fertile, MN 56540
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Crookston
East Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Fargo
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Moorhead
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Battle Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
Bismarck
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Minot
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston