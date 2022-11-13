Restaurant header imageView gallery

CUBO

434 Reviews

$

3106 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Portland, OR 97214

Order Again

Popular Items

Cuban Sandwich
Havana Bowl
3 Empanadas

Bowls

All bowls come with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.
Havana Bowl

Havana Bowl

$13.95

Slow roasted pork shoulder w/ house made mojo & caramelized onion with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.

Mojo Shrimp Bowl

Mojo Shrimp Bowl

$15.25

Shrimp sautéed in house made spicy cayenne mojo with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.

Ropita Bowl

Ropita Bowl

$13.95

Shredded beef brisket stewed with tomato, vegetables & traditional Cuban spices with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.

Pollito Bowl

Pollito Bowl

$13.95

Marinated and shredded baked chicken with house made sweet and tangy guava sauce with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.

Beef Picadillo Bowl

Beef Picadillo Bowl

$13.95

Ground beef hash with tomato, olive, raisin, and traditional Cuban spices with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.

Soy Picadillo Bowl

Soy Picadillo Bowl

$12.95

Vegan - Soy hash with tomato, olive, raisin, and traditional Cuban spices with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.

Portland Bowl

Portland Bowl

$10.95

Our basic Vegan bowl with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros. Add cheese and a hard boiled egg for a filling vegetarian option!

Plates

All plates come with rice, Cuban black beans, and your choice of side (empanadas not included in side options)
Mojo Pork Plate

Mojo Pork Plate

$16.95

Slow roasted pork with house made mojo and caramelized onion with rice, Cuban black beans, and your choice of side.

Mojo Shrimp Plate

Mojo Shrimp Plate

$18.95

Shrimp sautéed in our spicy cayenne mojo with rice, Cuban black beans, and your choice of side.

Ropa Vieja Plate

Ropa Vieja Plate

$16.95

Beef brisket stewed with tomato and vegetables with traditional Cuban spices with rice, Cuban black beans, and your choice of side.

Guava Chicken Plate

Guava Chicken Plate

$16.95

Marinated baked chicken with our house made sweet and tangy guava sauce with rice, Cuban black beans, and your choice of side.

Beef Picadillo Plate

Beef Picadillo Plate

$16.95

Ground beef stewed with tomato, olive, raisin, and traditional Cuban spices with rice, Cuban black beans, and your choice of side.

Soy Picadillo Plate

Soy Picadillo Plate

$15.95

Vegan - Soy crumbles stewed with tomato, olive, raisin, and traditional Cuban spices with rice, Cuban black beans, and your choice of side.

Vegan Plate

Vegan Plate

$13.95

Vegan - Our tropical salad plus rice, beans, and an additional side

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with your choice of side (empanadas not included in side options). GF bread available!
Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$14.95

Slow roasted, shredded pork shoulder, pit ham, Swiss cheese, house made mojo, caramelized onion & pickle all grilled on Cuban style bread with your choice of side.

Pan Con Lechon

$14.50

Roasted pork shoulder, mojo, caramelized onion, & Swiss cheese all grilled on Cuban style bread with your choice of side.

Pan Con Pollo

$14.50

Shredded chicken grilled with your choice of mojo or garlic marinade, caramelized onion & Swiss cheese all grilled on Cuban style bread with your choice of side.

Half Sandwich

$8.50

A Half portion of any of our delicious sandwiches! GF bread not available for half sandwiches.

Sides & Salads

Tostones

Tostones

$6.95

Fried, crispy, salty, green plantains

Maduros

Maduros

$6.55

Fried ripe, soft, sweet plantains

Fried Yuca

$6.55

With garlic or mojo dipping sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.55
Caribbean Salad

Caribbean Salad

$9.55

Brined cucumber, mango, red onion and avocado tossed in lime juice, salt & pepper

Side Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, & red onion. Choose garlic or guava vinaigrette dressing

Rice and Beans Bowl

$4.50
1 Empanada

1 Empanada

$3.95

All empanadas are made with gluten free dough

3 Empanadas

3 Empanadas

$10.95

All empanadas are made with gluten free dough

Add-Ons

Cup Rice

$2.95

Cup Beans

$2.95

Bowl Rice

$4.50

Bowl Beans

$4.50

Extra Protein

$4.00

Avocado

$1.50

Mango

$1.50

Cheese

$1.50

Caramelized Onion

$1.50

Boiled Egg

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.75Out of stock

Pickles

$0.75

Sauce / Dressing

$0.75

Napklins and Forks

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$4.35

GF

Espresso

Cafe Cubano

$3.25

Double espresso drawn with turbinado sugar

Cortadito

$3.75

Café Cubano with a splash of steamed milk

Cafe Con Leche

$4.55

Café Cubano with steamed milk (latte)

Cubano Con Pasaporte

$3.25

Double espresso with hot water

Hot Cocoa

$3.25

Family Style (5 Servings Each)

Mojo Pork (5 Servings)

$23.50

Slow-roasted pork with house citrus mojo sauce.

Ropa Vieja (5 Servings)

$23.50

Shredded beef brisket stewed in a flavorful tomato and vegetable sauce.

Beef Picadillo (5 Servings)

$23.50

Ground beef hash with tomato, olive, raisin and traditional spices.

Picadillo de Soya (Soy) (5 Servings)

$22.00

Vegan - Soy hash with tomato, olive, raisin and traditional spices.

Guava Chicken (5 Servings)

$23.50

Marinated baked chicken with our sweet and tangy guava sauce.

Maduros (5 Servings)

$10.75

Fried ripe, soft, sweet plantains.

Caribbean Salad (5 Servings)

$18.25

Mango, cucumber, red onion and avocado tossed in lime juice, salt and pepper

Side Salad (5 Servings)

$10.75

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato and onion with vinaigrette on the side.

Cuban Black Beans (5 Servings)

$10.75

With garlic, onion, pepper, herb and spice sofrito.

Rice (5 Servings)

$7.00

Catering (20 Servings Each)

Mojo Pork (20 Servings)

$85.00

Slow-roasted pork with house citrus mojo sauce. Limit 5

Ropa Vieja (20 Servings)

$85.00

Shredded beef brisket stewed in a flavorful tomato and vegetable sauce. Limit 5

Beef Picadillo (20 Servings)

$85.00

Ground beef hash with tomato, olive, raisin and traditional spices. Limit 5

Picadillo de Soya (Soy) (20 Servings)

$80.00

Vegan - Soy hash with tomato, olive, raisin and traditional spices. Limit 5

Guava Chicken (20 Servings)

$85.00

Marinated baked chicken with our sweet and tangy guava sauce. Limit 3

Maduros (20 Servings)

$45.00

Fried ripe, soft, sweet plantains. Limit 5

Caribbean Salad (20 Servings)

$65.00

Mango, cucumber, red onion and avocado tossed in lime juice, salt and pepper Limit 5

Side Salad (20 Servings)

$35.00

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato and onion with vinaigrette on the side.

Cuban Black Beans (20 Servings)

$35.00

With garlic, onion, pepper, herb and spice sofrito. Limit 6

Rice (20 Servings)

$20.00

Limit 6

Cuban Soda 6-Packs

Jupina Soda 6-Pack

$10.00Out of stock

Pineapple soda

Materva Soda 6-Pack

$10.00Out of stock

Mate tea flavored soda

Iron Beer Soda 6-Pack

$10.00Out of stock

Cream soda/root beer-style soda.

Coco Solo Soda 6-Pack

$10.00Out of stock

Coconut Soda.

Malta 6-Pack

$11.00Out of stock

A sweet, non-alcoholic malt beverage.

Cubo's House-Made Sauces To Go

Mojo Sauce To Go

$4.50+

Spicy Mojo Sauce To Go

$4.50+

Guava Sauce To Go

$4.50+

Guava Salad Dressing To Go

$4.50+

Garlic Sauce To Go

$4.50+

Garlic Salad Dressing To Go

$4.50+

Banana Sauce To Go

$4.50+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

CUBO is now serving up Caribbean vibes, Cuban flavors, pouring tropical cocktails and beer for outdoor dining on SE Hawthorne. You can also order pick up for individual meals, NEW family style meals to feed your whole crew, or large catering orders.

Website

Location

3106 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214

Directions

