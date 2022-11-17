Portland Cider House
3638 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard
Portland, OR 97214
19.2oz Cans To-Go
PCC Blueberry Bourbon Basil (19.2 oz Can To-Go)
6.0% ABV Semi-dry w/ NW blueberries and fresh basil
PCC True Brut (19.2 oz Can To-Go)
6.9% ABV Dry w/ Champagne Yeast
PDX Community (19.2oz Can To-Go)
5.5 ABV Semi-sweet with backyard apples and pear donated by our local community. A portion of proceeds are donated to Hunger Free Oregon
PCC Crangerine (19.2oz Can To-Go)
PCC Tangerine Dreamsicle (19.2 oz Can To-Go)
5.5% ABV Semi-sweet with rich creamy Singing Dog Vanilla (made in Eugene, OR) and fresh tangerine juice
PCC Holy Habanero (19.2 oz Can To-Go)
LA FAMILIA - Jamaica (19.2 Can To-Go)
5.6% ABV Semi-sweet hibiscus cider from Salem, OR. Floral, fruity, bright
PCC Kinda Dry (19.2 oz Can To-Go)
6.9% ABV Our flagship cider. Subtle apple notes, classic English cider style, balanced dryness, smooth and fruity.
PCC Lemon Drop (19.2 oz Can To-Go)
Sweet-tart Meyer lemons take center stage while cider-steeped elderflower petals add ever-so-light herbal notes, enriching the complexity of this refreshing cocktail-inspired cider.
PCC Prickly Punch (19.2 oz Can To-Go)
6.0% ABV Semi-sweet w/ prickly pear, orange, guava and strawberry
PCC Pumpkin Spice (19.2oz Can To-Go)
6.0% ABV. Semi-sweet w/ 5 autumn spices: cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves and allspice
19.2oz Crowler To-Go
PCC Santa Sauce (19.2oz Can To-Go)
6.0% ABV Semi-Dry w/ Cinnamon, Cardamom & Cayenne Pepper
PCC Passion Orange Guava (19.2oz Can To-Go)
5.5% ABV Semi-sweet with passion fruit, orange and guava
PCC Strawberry Pineapple (19.2 oz Can To-Go)
6.5% ABV Semi-Sweet w/ Costa Rican pineapples and NW Strawberries
PCC Imperial Dry (19.2 oz Can To-Go)
8.5% ABV Our imperial upgrade to a classic apple cider, Imperial Dry is crisp and tannic with a sophisticated bubbly finish. From 100% Northwest apples, this cider will make any occasion feel festive.
PCC McIntosh (19.2oz Can To-Go)
6.9% ABV Dry single-varietal heirloom cider made with McIntosh apples
PCC Lemon Drop (19.2 oz Can To-Go)
6.0% ABV Medium-sweet tart cider with meyer lemons and elderflower petals
PCC English Pub Cider (19.2oz Can To-Go)
7.2% ABV Dry. Traditional English cider apple varieties from Yamhill county, aged for 12 months, and blended with NW dessert apples.
PCC Squeeze Play (19.2oz Can To-Go)
6.5% ABV Semi-dry cider w/ citra and amarillo hops, tangerine, lime and salt
LA FAMILIA Fresa con Limon (19.2oz Can To-Go)
5.5% ABV Semi-sweet with strawberries, mint, basil and lime.
LOCUST Chai (19.2 oz Can To-Go)
5.5% ABV Semi-sweet w/ cardamom, ginger, cloves and cinnamon
TUMALO Nectarine (19.2 Can To-Go)
6.9% ABV Semi-dry with nectarines
TIETON Sour Watermelon (19.2oz Can To-Go)
6.9% ABV Semi-dry sour cider with fresh watermelon
2 TOWNS Tropical Cosmic Crisp (19.2 Can To-Go)
6.0% ABV Semi-sweet cider with Bosc and Anjou Pears
BANDON RAIN Blueberry Skies (19.2oz Can To-Go)
6.7% ABV Semi-sweet w/ Oregon blueberries
19 BAUMAN'S Fresh Hop Strata (19.2 oz Can To-Go)
6.9% ABV Semi-dry with freshly picked Strata hops
INCLINE Imperial Tart Cherry (19.2 Can To-Go)
8.5% ABV Semi-sweet imperial cider with tart cherries
BANDON RAIN Spruce (19.2 oz Can To-Go)
SUNBREAK Dabinett (19.2 Can To-Go)
8.4% ABV Dry, wild-fermented unfiltered heritage cider, featuring Dabinett cider apples.
PFRIEM Pumpkin Bier (19.2 oz Can To-Go)
6.9% ABV Each batch of pFriem Pumpkin Bier is made with fresh pumpkin and real spices in addition to the standard malt and hops. That’s why every pint is overflowing with aromas of vanilla, notes of cinnamon and touch of caramel. We think you’ll agree that it’s just as flavorful as mom’s pumpkin pie and there’s no baking required.
ZOIGLHAUS - Kolsch (19.2oz Can To-Go)
4.9% ABV Beer German-style kolsch brewed in Portland. Brewed just like in Cologne: German Pilsner and Wheat Malts, German Magnum hops for bittering, Hallertauer hops for aroma and a spicy note.
BREAKSIDE - Wanderlust IPA (19.2 Can To-Go)
6.2% ABV. BEER. CONTAINS GLUTEN. Golden IPA made with five different hops. Intense grapefruit and dank notes with a crisp finish.
6 Packs To-Go
PCC Crangerine (6 pack)
Tart, ripe Oregon cranberries give this Northwest apple cider a dazzling ruby color, while juicy tangerine adds a zesty citrus twist. A sparkling, semi-dry celebration in a glass.
LA FAMILIA - Guayaba (6 pack)
5.2% ABV Semi-sweet guava cider from Salem, OR Tart, tropical, citrus.
PCC Imperial Dry (6 pack)
8.5% ABV Our imperial upgrade to a classic apple cider, Imperial Dry is crisp and tannic with a sophisticated bubbly finish. From 100% Northwest apples, this cider will make any occasion feel festive.
PCC Imperial Peach Tea (6 pack)
9.5% ABV. Rich golden imperial cider features juicy Washington peaches and crisp NW apples steeped in Assam black tea from Steven Smith Teamaker.
PCC Kinda Dry (6 pack)
6.9% ABV Our flagship cider. Subtle apple notes, classic English cider style, balanced dryness, smooth and fruity.
PCC Prickly Punch (6 pack)
6.0% ABV Semi-sweet w/ prickly pear, strawberry, guava & orange.
PCC Pumpkin Spice (6 pack)
Semi-sweet w/ 5 autumn spices: cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves and allspice
PCC Strawberry Pineapple (6 pack)
Semi-sweet w/ Costa Rican pineapples and NW strawberries
4-Pack - PCC Kinda Dry (16oz Cans)
64oz Growler Fill To-Go
PCC Kinda Dry (64 oz Fill To-Go)
6.9% ABV Our flagship cider. Subtle apple notes, classic English cider style, balanced dryness, smooth and fruity.
PCC Prickly Punch (64 oz Fill To-Go)
6.0% ABV Semi-sweet w/ prickly pear, strawberry, guava and orange
PCC True Brut (64 oz Fill To-Go)
6.9% ABV Dry w/ Champagne Yeast
PCC Santa's Sauce (64oz Fill To-Go)
6.0% ABV Semi-dry w/ cinnamon, cardamom & cayenne pepper
PCC Strawberry Pineapple (64 oz Fill To-Go)
6.5% ABV Semi-sweet with fresh strawberries and Costa Rican pineapples
PCC Imperial Dry (64 oz Fill To-Go)
8.5% ABV Our imperial upgrade to a classic apple cider, Imperial Dry is crisp and tannic with a sophisticated bubbly finish. From 100% Northwest apples, this cider will make any occasion feel festive.
PCC McIntosh (64 oz Fill To-Go)
6.9% ABV Dry single-varietal heirloom cider using McIntosh apples
PCC Imperial Peach Tea (64 oz Fill To-Go)
9.5% ABV. Medium-sweet imperial with black tea and peaches. Rich golden imperial cider features juicy Washington peaches and crisp NW apples steeped in Assam black tea from Steven Smith Tea-maker.
PCC Lemon Drop (64 oz to-go)
6.0% ABV Medium-sweet tart cider with meyer lemons and elderflower petals
PCC English Pub Cider (64 oz Fill To-Go)
6.7% ABV Semi-dry. Traditional English cider apple varieties from Yamhill county, aged for 12 months, and blended with NW dessert apples. -Portland Cider Company
PCC Tangerine Dreamsicle (64 oz Fill To-Go)
5.5% ABV Semi-sweet with fresh tangerine juice and rich Oregon-made Singing Dog vanilla
PCC Squeeze Play (64 oz Fill To-Go)
6.5% ABV Semi-dry with citra and amarillo hops, tangerine, lime and salt
PCC Crangerine (64 oz Fill To-Go)
5.1% ABV Semi-sweet w/ Oregon cranberries and fresh tangerine juice
LA FAMILIA Fresa con Limon (64 oz Fill To-Go)
5.5% ABV Semi-Sweet w/ strawberries, lime, mint and basil.
12 BRIDGE Willamette Sunrise (64 oz Fill To-Go)
6.5% ABV Semi-sweet w/ blood orange, grapefruit & grenadine. Made in Oregon City, OR
TUMALO Nectarine (64 oz Fill To-Go)
6.9% ABV Semi-dry w/ nectarines
TIETON Sour Watermelon (64 oz Fill To-Go)
6.9% ABV Semi-dry sour cider with fresh watermelon
HELVETIA French Pear (64 oz Fill To-Go)
6.0% ABV Semi-sweet with Bosc and Anjou pears
BANDON RAIN Blueberry Skies (64 oz Fill To-Go)
6.7% ABV Semi-sweet with Oregon blueberries
BAUMAN'S Fresh Hop Strata (64 oz Fill To-Go)
6.9% ABV Semi-dry with freshly picked Strata hops
INCLINE Imperial Tart Cherry (64 oz Fill To-Go)
8.5% ABV Semi-sweet imperial cider with tart cherries
BANDON RAIN Spruce Tip (64 oz Fill To-Go)
SUNBREAK Dabinett (64 oz Fill To-Go)
8.5% ABV Dry, wild-fermented, single-varietal heritage cider, featuring Dabinett cider apples.
PFRIEM Pumpkin Bier (64 oz Fill To-Go)
6.9% ABV Each batch of pFriem Pumpkin Bier is made with fresh pumpkin and real spices in addition to the standard malt and hops. That’s why every pint is overflowing with aromas of vanilla, notes of cinnamon and touch of caramel. We think you’ll agree that it’s just as flavorful as mom’s pumpkin pie and there’s no baking required.
ZOIGLHAUS - Kolsch (64oz Fill To-Go)
4.9% ABV Beer. Brewed just like in Cologne: German Pilsner and Wheat Malts, German Magnum hops for bittering, Hallertauer hops for aroma and a spicy note. Portland, OR
BREAKSIDE - Wanderlust IPA (64 oz Fill To-Go)
6.2% ABV. BEER. CONTAINS GLUTEN. Golden IPA made with five different hops. Intense grapefruit and dank notes with a crisp finish.
Bottles To-Go
Union Jack - 2016 Vintage Bottle
Union Jack is a truly authentic English cider made from traditional cider apples cold fermented and aged. This still, dry cider is a balanced, complex array of fruit flavors, with soft tannins that complement and not over-power, giving it a rich body and dry finish.
Perfect 10 Bottle (16.9 oz)
10% ABV. Medium-sweet imperial cider using 100% NW apples.
Sangria (22 oz bottle)
5.8% ABV Semi-sweet w/ strawberry, lime, pear, orange, passion fruit, elderberry, and NW apples
Food
Brownie
Gluten-free house-made brownie, full of gooey chocolatey goodness.
Chicken Tender Basket
Chicken fingers are served with a side of tater tots. Choice of regular or Cajun tots.
Hummus Plate
Hummus, olives, carrots, artichoke hearts & toasted pita bread. Choose Juanita’s tortilla chips instead of pita bread if you would like this to be gluten-free. Vegan.
Macaroni Bites
Breaded pepper jack macaroni bites. Served with ranch or Frank's Red Hot. Vegetarian.
Soft Pretzel
Soft pretzel served with honey mustard. Nacho cheese is available for an extra $1. Vegan (with whole grain mustard) Vegetarian (if you choose to add nacho cheese)
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Hickory-smoked pork shoulder — pulled and lightly tossed in our house-made “Cider BBQ Sauce.” Served with a pickle spear and Tim’s Regular Cascade Chips. Can be made gluten-free by substituting a gluten-free bun for an additional $2, or by choosing to go bun-less.
Tater Tots
Your choice of Regular or Cajun tots. We offer a variety of dipping sauces. Gluten-Free. Vegan.
Curried Samosa Pastie
Curried Samosa Pastie, baked locally by "Pacific Pie." Served with a pickle and Tim's potato chips.
Retail
Glass Growler
64oz Glass Growler Cider purchased separately. Choose any cider of beer from our extensive taplist to take home with you. *Growler fills may not be drank here in our taproom -- they are to-go only.
Classic Pint Glass
Snifter Glass
Koozie
Knit Grey Beanie
Comfortable warm knit grey beanie. Featuring the PCC apple logo.
Face Mask
Comfortable black cloth face mask. Featuring the PCC apple logo.
Patch
Patch featuring the PCC Cider Wagon
Tin Tacker
Tin tacker to hang on your wall. Featuring the PCC apple logo.
Sticker
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The Portland Cider House is a destination cider pub located in the popular Hawthorne neighborhood of Portland. With 30 ciders on tap, it is one of Oregon’s largest cider houses offering one of the most diverse collections of cider in North America. Enjoy pub food, cider tasting flights, pints, 19.2oz crowlers, and 64-oz growlers fills in an eccentric Portland-centric setting.
