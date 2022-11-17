Restaurant header imageView gallery

Portland Cider House

review star

No reviews yet

3638 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard

Portland, OR 97214

Order Again

Popular Items

PCC True Brut (19.2 oz Can To-Go)
PCC Kinda Dry (19.2 oz Can To-Go)

19.2oz Cans To-Go

19.2 oz pre-packaged cans. To-Go only. Please do not open in-house.

PCC Blueberry Bourbon Basil (19.2 oz Can To-Go)

$4.49

6.0% ABV Semi-dry w/ NW blueberries and fresh basil

PCC True Brut (19.2 oz Can To-Go)

$4.49

6.9% ABV Dry w/ Champagne Yeast

PDX Community (19.2oz Can To-Go)

$4.49

5.5 ABV Semi-sweet with backyard apples and pear donated by our local community. A portion of proceeds are donated to Hunger Free Oregon

PCC Crangerine (19.2oz Can To-Go)

$4.49

PCC Tangerine Dreamsicle (19.2 oz Can To-Go)

$4.49

5.5% ABV Semi-sweet with rich creamy Singing Dog Vanilla (made in Eugene, OR) and fresh tangerine juice

PCC Holy Habanero (19.2 oz Can To-Go)

$4.49

LA FAMILIA - Jamaica (19.2 Can To-Go)

$4.49

5.6% ABV Semi-sweet hibiscus cider from Salem, OR. Floral, fruity, bright

PCC Kinda Dry (19.2 oz Can To-Go)

PCC Kinda Dry (19.2 oz Can To-Go)

$4.49

6.9% ABV Our flagship cider. Subtle apple notes, classic English cider style, balanced dryness, smooth and fruity.

PCC Lemon Drop (19.2 oz Can To-Go)

$4.49

Sweet-tart Meyer lemons take center stage while cider-steeped elderflower petals add ever-so-light herbal notes, enriching the complexity of this refreshing cocktail-inspired cider.

PCC Prickly Punch (19.2 oz Can To-Go)

$4.49

6.0% ABV Semi-sweet w/ prickly pear, orange, guava and strawberry

PCC Pumpkin Spice (19.2oz Can To-Go)

$4.49

6.0% ABV. Semi-sweet w/ 5 autumn spices: cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves and allspice

19.2oz Crowler To-Go

We have a nice selection of tapped ciders, that we can "crowler" for you on the spot. It is a 19.2 oz sealed can you can take on the go. Keep refridgerated and they will last a week.... if you don't drink them sooner.

PCC Santa Sauce (19.2oz Can To-Go)

$6.00

6.0% ABV Semi-Dry w/ Cinnamon, Cardamom & Cayenne Pepper

PCC Passion Orange Guava (19.2oz Can To-Go)

$5.00

5.5% ABV Semi-sweet with passion fruit, orange and guava

PCC Strawberry Pineapple (19.2 oz Can To-Go)

$5.00

6.5% ABV Semi-Sweet w/ Costa Rican pineapples and NW Strawberries

PCC Imperial Dry (19.2 oz Can To-Go)

$7.00

8.5% ABV Our imperial upgrade to a classic apple cider, Imperial Dry is crisp and tannic with a sophisticated bubbly finish. From 100% Northwest apples, this cider will make any occasion feel festive.

PCC McIntosh (19.2oz Can To-Go)

$7.00

6.9% ABV Dry single-varietal heirloom cider made with McIntosh apples

PCC Lemon Drop (19.2 oz Can To-Go)

$6.00

6.0% ABV Medium-sweet tart cider with meyer lemons and elderflower petals

PCC English Pub Cider (19.2oz Can To-Go)

$6.00

7.2% ABV Dry. Traditional English cider apple varieties from Yamhill county, aged for 12 months, and blended with NW dessert apples.

PCC Squeeze Play (19.2oz Can To-Go)

$6.00

6.5% ABV Semi-dry cider w/ citra and amarillo hops, tangerine, lime and salt

LA FAMILIA Fresa con Limon (19.2oz Can To-Go)

$6.00

5.5% ABV Semi-sweet with strawberries, mint, basil and lime.

LOCUST Chai (19.2 oz Can To-Go)

$6.00

5.5% ABV Semi-sweet w/ cardamom, ginger, cloves and cinnamon

TUMALO Nectarine (19.2 Can To-Go)

$6.00

6.9% ABV Semi-dry with nectarines

TIETON Sour Watermelon (19.2oz Can To-Go)

$6.00

6.9% ABV Semi-dry sour cider with fresh watermelon

2 TOWNS Tropical Cosmic Crisp (19.2 Can To-Go)

$7.00

6.0% ABV Semi-sweet cider with Bosc and Anjou Pears

BANDON RAIN Blueberry Skies (19.2oz Can To-Go)

$6.00

6.7% ABV Semi-sweet w/ Oregon blueberries

19 BAUMAN'S Fresh Hop Strata (19.2 oz Can To-Go)

$6.00

6.9% ABV Semi-dry with freshly picked Strata hops

INCLINE Imperial Tart Cherry (19.2 Can To-Go)

$6.00

8.5% ABV Semi-sweet imperial cider with tart cherries

BANDON RAIN Spruce (19.2 oz Can To-Go)

$6.00

SUNBREAK Dabinett (19.2 Can To-Go)

$8.00

8.4% ABV Dry, wild-fermented unfiltered heritage cider, featuring Dabinett cider apples.

PFRIEM Pumpkin Bier (19.2 oz Can To-Go)

$7.00

6.9% ABV Each batch of pFriem Pumpkin Bier is made with fresh pumpkin and real spices in addition to the standard malt and hops. That’s why every pint is overflowing with aromas of vanilla, notes of cinnamon and touch of caramel. We think you’ll agree that it’s just as flavorful as mom’s pumpkin pie and there’s no baking required.

ZOIGLHAUS - Kolsch (19.2oz Can To-Go)

$6.00

4.9% ABV Beer German-style kolsch brewed in Portland. Brewed just like in Cologne: German Pilsner and Wheat Malts, German Magnum hops for bittering, Hallertauer hops for aroma and a spicy note.

BREAKSIDE - Wanderlust IPA (19.2 Can To-Go)

$6.00

6.2% ABV. BEER. CONTAINS GLUTEN. Golden IPA made with five different hops. Intense grapefruit and dank notes with a crisp finish.

6 Packs To-Go

6 packs of 12oz cans to take to-go.

PCC Crangerine (6 pack)

$13.40

Tart, ripe Oregon cranberries give this Northwest apple cider a dazzling ruby color, while juicy tangerine adds a zesty citrus twist. A sparkling, semi-dry celebration in a glass.

LA FAMILIA - Guayaba (6 pack)

$13.40

5.2% ABV Semi-sweet guava cider from Salem, OR Tart, tropical, citrus.

PCC Imperial Dry (6 pack)

$15.00

8.5% ABV Our imperial upgrade to a classic apple cider, Imperial Dry is crisp and tannic with a sophisticated bubbly finish. From 100% Northwest apples, this cider will make any occasion feel festive.

PCC Imperial Peach Tea (6 pack)

PCC Imperial Peach Tea (6 pack)

$15.00

9.5% ABV. Rich golden imperial cider features juicy Washington peaches and crisp NW apples steeped in Assam black tea from Steven Smith Teamaker.

PCC Kinda Dry (6 pack)

PCC Kinda Dry (6 pack)

$13.40

6.9% ABV Our flagship cider. Subtle apple notes, classic English cider style, balanced dryness, smooth and fruity.

PCC Prickly Punch (6 pack)

$13.40

6.0% ABV Semi-sweet w/ prickly pear, strawberry, guava & orange.

PCC Pumpkin Spice (6 pack)

$13.40

Semi-sweet w/ 5 autumn spices: cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves and allspice

PCC Strawberry Pineapple (6 pack)

$13.40

Semi-sweet w/ Costa Rican pineapples and NW strawberries

4-Pack - PCC Kinda Dry (16oz Cans)

$13.60

64oz Growler Fill To-Go

64oz Growlers to-go. You will have a prompt to let us know if you have your own growler to fill or want to purchase an empty growler to fill. 29 ciders available to choose!

PCC Kinda Dry (64 oz Fill To-Go)

$12.00

6.9% ABV Our flagship cider. Subtle apple notes, classic English cider style, balanced dryness, smooth and fruity.

PCC Prickly Punch (64 oz Fill To-Go)

$12.00

6.0% ABV Semi-sweet w/ prickly pear, strawberry, guava and orange

PCC True Brut (64 oz Fill To-Go)

$18.00

6.9% ABV Dry w/ Champagne Yeast

PCC Santa's Sauce (64oz Fill To-Go)

$18.00

6.0% ABV Semi-dry w/ cinnamon, cardamom & cayenne pepper

PCC Strawberry Pineapple (64 oz Fill To-Go)

$12.00

6.5% ABV Semi-sweet with fresh strawberries and Costa Rican pineapples

PCC Imperial Dry (64 oz Fill To-Go)

$18.00

8.5% ABV Our imperial upgrade to a classic apple cider, Imperial Dry is crisp and tannic with a sophisticated bubbly finish. From 100% Northwest apples, this cider will make any occasion feel festive.

PCC McIntosh (64 oz Fill To-Go)

$22.00

6.9% ABV Dry single-varietal heirloom cider using McIntosh apples

PCC Imperial Peach Tea (64 oz Fill To-Go)

$18.00

9.5% ABV. Medium-sweet imperial with black tea and peaches. Rich golden imperial cider features juicy Washington peaches and crisp NW apples steeped in Assam black tea from Steven Smith Tea-maker.

PCC Lemon Drop (64 oz to-go)

$18.00

6.0% ABV Medium-sweet tart cider with meyer lemons and elderflower petals

PCC English Pub Cider (64 oz Fill To-Go)

$18.00

6.7% ABV Semi-dry. Traditional English cider apple varieties from Yamhill county, aged for 12 months, and blended with NW dessert apples. -Portland Cider Company

PCC Tangerine Dreamsicle (64 oz Fill To-Go)

$12.00

5.5% ABV Semi-sweet with fresh tangerine juice and rich Oregon-made Singing Dog vanilla

PCC Squeeze Play (64 oz Fill To-Go)

$18.00

6.5% ABV Semi-dry with citra and amarillo hops, tangerine, lime and salt

PCC Crangerine (64 oz Fill To-Go)

$18.00

5.1% ABV Semi-sweet w/ Oregon cranberries and fresh tangerine juice

LA FAMILIA Fresa con Limon (64 oz Fill To-Go)

$18.00

5.5% ABV Semi-Sweet w/ strawberries, lime, mint and basil.

12 BRIDGE Willamette Sunrise (64 oz Fill To-Go)

$18.00

6.5% ABV Semi-sweet w/ blood orange, grapefruit & grenadine. Made in Oregon City, OR

TUMALO Nectarine (64 oz Fill To-Go)

$18.00

6.9% ABV Semi-dry w/ nectarines

TIETON Sour Watermelon (64 oz Fill To-Go)

$18.00

6.9% ABV Semi-dry sour cider with fresh watermelon

HELVETIA French Pear (64 oz Fill To-Go)

$21.00

6.0% ABV Semi-sweet with Bosc and Anjou pears

BANDON RAIN Blueberry Skies (64 oz Fill To-Go)

$18.00

6.7% ABV Semi-sweet with Oregon blueberries

BAUMAN'S Fresh Hop Strata (64 oz Fill To-Go)

$18.00

6.9% ABV Semi-dry with freshly picked Strata hops

INCLINE Imperial Tart Cherry (64 oz Fill To-Go)

$18.00

8.5% ABV Semi-sweet imperial cider with tart cherries

BANDON RAIN Spruce Tip (64 oz Fill To-Go)

$18.00

SUNBREAK Dabinett (64 oz Fill To-Go)

$23.00

8.5% ABV Dry, wild-fermented, single-varietal heritage cider, featuring Dabinett cider apples.

PFRIEM Pumpkin Bier (64 oz Fill To-Go)

$18.00

6.9% ABV Each batch of pFriem Pumpkin Bier is made with fresh pumpkin and real spices in addition to the standard malt and hops. That’s why every pint is overflowing with aromas of vanilla, notes of cinnamon and touch of caramel. We think you’ll agree that it’s just as flavorful as mom’s pumpkin pie and there’s no baking required.

ZOIGLHAUS - Kolsch (64oz Fill To-Go)

$18.00

4.9% ABV Beer. Brewed just like in Cologne: German Pilsner and Wheat Malts, German Magnum hops for bittering, Hallertauer hops for aroma and a spicy note. Portland, OR

BREAKSIDE - Wanderlust IPA (64 oz Fill To-Go)

$18.00

6.2% ABV. BEER. CONTAINS GLUTEN. Golden IPA made with five different hops. Intense grapefruit and dank notes with a crisp finish.

Bottles To-Go

Union Jack - 2016 Vintage Bottle

$13.00Out of stock

Union Jack is a truly authentic English cider made from traditional cider apples cold fermented and aged. This still, dry cider is a balanced, complex array of fruit flavors, with soft tannins that complement and not over-power, giving it a rich body and dry finish.

Perfect 10 Bottle (16.9 oz)

Perfect 10 Bottle (16.9 oz)

$7.00

10% ABV. Medium-sweet imperial cider using 100% NW apples.

Sangria (22 oz bottle)

$5.00

5.8% ABV Semi-sweet w/ strawberry, lime, pear, orange, passion fruit, elderberry, and NW apples

Food

Brownie

$5.00

Gluten-free house-made brownie, full of gooey chocolatey goodness.

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.00

Chicken fingers are served with a side of tater tots. Choice of regular or Cajun tots.

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$10.00

Hummus, olives, carrots, artichoke hearts & toasted pita bread. Choose Juanita’s tortilla chips instead of pita bread if you would like this to be gluten-free. Vegan.

Macaroni Bites

Macaroni Bites

$8.00

Breaded pepper jack macaroni bites. Served with ranch or Frank's Red Hot. Vegetarian.

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$4.00

Soft pretzel served with honey mustard. Nacho cheese is available for an extra $1. Vegan (with whole grain mustard) Vegetarian (if you choose to add nacho cheese)

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Hickory-smoked pork shoulder — pulled and lightly tossed in our house-made “Cider BBQ Sauce.” Served with a pickle spear and Tim’s Regular Cascade Chips. Can be made gluten-free by substituting a gluten-free bun for an additional $2, or by choosing to go bun-less.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$7.00

Your choice of Regular or Cajun tots. We offer a variety of dipping sauces. Gluten-Free. Vegan.

Curried Samosa Pastie

$12.00

Curried Samosa Pastie, baked locally by "Pacific Pie." Served with a pickle and Tim's potato chips.

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Humm Kombucha (Strawberry Guava)

$4.00

14 oz bottle. Organic. Made in Bend, OR.

Virgil's Root Beer

$3.00

12 oz bottle. Handcrafted root beer made with cane sugar.

Lemonade

$4.00

Retail

Glass Growler

Glass Growler

$8.00

64oz Glass Growler Cider purchased separately. Choose any cider of beer from our extensive taplist to take home with you. *Growler fills may not be drank here in our taproom -- they are to-go only.

Classic Pint Glass

$7.00
Snifter Glass

Snifter Glass

$7.00
Koozie

Koozie

$2.00
Knit Grey Beanie

Knit Grey Beanie

$10.00

Comfortable warm knit grey beanie. Featuring the PCC apple logo.

Face Mask

Face Mask

$5.00

Comfortable black cloth face mask. Featuring the PCC apple logo.

Patch

Patch

$5.00

Patch featuring the PCC Cider Wagon

Tin Tacker

Tin Tacker

$15.00

Tin tacker to hang on your wall. Featuring the PCC apple logo.

Sticker

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Portland Cider House is a destination cider pub located in the popular Hawthorne neighborhood of Portland. With 30 ciders on tap, it is one of Oregon’s largest cider houses offering one of the most diverse collections of cider in North America. Enjoy pub food, cider tasting flights, pints, 19.2oz crowlers, and 64-oz growlers fills in an eccentric Portland-centric setting.

Website

Location

3638 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR 97214

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Portland Cider House image
Main pic

