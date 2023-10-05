Restaurant info

Cast your imagination back to the Bagdad’s original opening day, in 1927…. Outside the new “Oasis for Entertainment,” hundreds crowded onto Hawthorne Boulevard, which was roped off for the big event. A street dance jumped to a live band as searchlights sliced through the night sky. Portland Mayor George Baker gave a rousing speech heralding the building’s importance to the community. And an orchestra performance, male quartet, Maryln Mills and her famous horse Beverly, a jazz band, a stuffed prop camel and a screening of Laura LaPlante’s Her Big Night (1926) dazzled all who attended. It was truly a glamorous night of nights on Hawthorne Boulevard. For several generations, “Meet me at the Bagdad!” was the slogan for area residents looking for a convenient escape or to catch a glimpse of stardom. Since acquiring the Bagdad in 1991, the McMenamins aim has been to continue that long tradition as a community gathering spot.

