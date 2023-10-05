Starters

Brewmaster's Steak Bites

Brewmaster's Steak Bites

$26.00

Ale-marinated steak bites, cheese & ale fondue, fries.

Sabertooth Hot Wings

Sabertooth Hot Wings

$21.00

1-lb of wings in our Sabertooth hot sauce with blue cheese dip & celery.

Hummus

Hummus

$18.25

Marinated olives, veggies, feta, and pita chips.

Soft Pretzel Sticks

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$17.00

Cheese & ale fondue.

Scooby Snacks

Scooby Snacks

$14.00

Mini corn dogs served with Portlandia yellow mustard & ketchup. Zoinks!

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Served with freshly made tortilla chips

Cheeseburger Slider Trio

Cheeseburger Slider Trio

$13.00

Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese, Mystic 18 sauce, Hawaiian roll.

Black Bean Dip

Black Bean Dip

$11.50

Spiced black beans, chipotle pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, onion & jalapeno with tortilla chips.

Tots - Small

Tots - Small

$10.75
Tots - Large

Tots - Large

$15.75
Cajun Tots - Small

Cajun Tots - Small

$11.75

Peppercorn ranch.

Cajun Tots - Large

Cajun Tots - Large

$16.75

Peppercorn ranch.

McMenamins Fries - Small

McMenamins Fries - Small

$11.75

Mystic 18 sauce.

McMenamins Fries - Large

McMenamins Fries - Large

$16.75

Mystic 18 sauce.

Cajun Fries- Small

Cajun Fries- Small

$12.75
Cajun Fries-Large

Cajun Fries-Large

$17.75
Good Honest Soup - Cup

Good Honest Soup - Cup

$7.50

Scratch made daily with saltines.

Good Honest Soup - Bowl

Good Honest Soup - Bowl

$8.50

Scratch made daily with saltines.

Pizza

Hammerhead BBQ Chicken Pizza - Small

Hammerhead BBQ Chicken Pizza - Small

$19.00

Garlic-roasted chicken, mozzarella, bell pepper, red onion, fresh cilantro & Hammerhead BBQ sauce.

Hammerhead BBQ Chicken Pizza - Large

Hammerhead BBQ Chicken Pizza - Large

$44.50

Garlic-roasted chicken, mozzarella, bell pepper, red onion, fresh cilantro & Hammerhead BBQ sauce.

Tropical Storm Pizza - Small

Tropical Storm Pizza - Small

$17.50

Pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeño, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses.

Tropical Storm Pizza - Large

Tropical Storm Pizza - Large

$41.00

Pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeño, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses.

Pepperoni Pizza - Small

Pepperoni Pizza - Small

$14.25

The traditional favorite!

Pepperoni Pizza - Large

Pepperoni Pizza - Large

$34.00

The traditional favorite!

Cheese Pizza - Small

Cheese Pizza - Small

$12.25

The traditional favorite!

Cheese Pizza - Large

Cheese Pizza - Large

$29.50

The traditional favorite!

Greens

Aztec - Half

Aztec - Half

$12.25

Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing.

Aztec - Full

Aztec - Full

$18.75

Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing.

Hail! Caesar - Half

Hail! Caesar - Half

$11.50

Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing.

Hail! Caesar - Full

Hail! Caesar - Full

$17.50

Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing.

Six Arms Goddess - Half

Six Arms Goddess - Half

$11.50

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing.

Six Arms Goddess - Full

Six Arms Goddess - Full

$17.50

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing.

Pub Green - Half

Pub Green - Half

$10.00

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing.

Pub Green - Full

Pub Green - Full

$15.25

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing.

Burgers

JR's Jumbo Deluxe Burger

JR's Jumbo Deluxe Burger

$20.25

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg.

Backyard Burger

Backyard Burger

$20.25

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Bacon, cheddar, grilled onions, Hammerhead BBQ sauce.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.25

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar.

Captain Neon Burger

Captain Neon Burger

$19.25

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon.

Dungeon Burger

Dungeon Burger

$18.75

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms.

Communication Breakdown Burger

Communication Breakdown Burger

$18.75

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$17.75

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese.

The Regular Burger

The Regular Burger

$16.75

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.

Mystic 18 Burger

Mystic 18 Burger

$19.50

Lightlife patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan Mystic 18 sauce, creamy original Chao slice.

Hammerhead Garden Burger

Hammerhead Garden Burger

$16.75

Hammerhead garden patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.

Sandwiches

Hammerhead Cheesesteak

Hammerhead Cheesesteak

$23.00

Shaved rib eye, pickled pepper mix, grilled onions, cheese & ale sauce on a roll.

Portland Dip

Portland Dip

$21.00

Turkey, grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese & secret sauce on a roll with garlic jus for dipping.

Jamaican Jerk Jackfruit

Jamaican Jerk Jackfruit

$18.00

Organic jackfruit, Three Rocks jerk BBQ sauce & mango pico de gallo with jalapeno, onion & cilantro on toasted bun.

Queen Anne

Queen Anne

$15.75
Fireside Roasted Turkey - Half

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Half

$11.75

Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread.

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Whole

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Whole

$19.25

Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread.

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Half

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Half

$9.50

Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles.

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Whole

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Whole

$15.50

Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles.

Specialties

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces

$22.50

Wild Alaskan cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw.

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces

$25.50

Wild Alaskan cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw.

T-N-T Basket

T-N-T Basket

$21.75

½-lb crispy chicken tenders & tots with Hogshead-honey mustard dressing, peppercorn ranch & buttermilk coleslaw.

Gaucho Steak Soft Tacos

Gaucho Steak Soft Tacos

$23.75

Grilled peppers & onion, asada mojo shaved rib eye, jicama-radish curtido, chimichurri sauce, onion, cilantro & jalapeño.

Higher Tahini Bowl

Higher Tahini Bowl

$17.50

Rice, black beans, cabbage, tomato, avocado, cilantro, black olives, dark star hot sauce & tahini

Curry Coconut Bowl

Curry Coconut Bowl

$17.50

Rice, black beans, cabbage, tomato, avocado, cilantro, black olives, Jamaican-inspired curry sauce

Route 66 Bowl

Route 66 Bowl

$17.50

Rice, black beans, cabbage, tomato, avocado, cilantro, black olives, pico de gallo, sour cream, sharp cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips

Seasonal Specials

Hoke Poke Nachos

Hoke Poke Nachos

$19.00Out of stock

Tuna poke, spiced tortilla chips, cucumber-pickled ginger tsukemono, wasabi & Sriracha sauces, green onion, sesame seeds.

Ruby's Brewer Salad - Small

Ruby's Brewer Salad - Small

$12.50

Mixed lettuces, goat cheese, fresh raspberries, hazelnuts, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette.

Ruby's Brewer Salad - Large

Ruby's Brewer Salad - Large

$19.00

Mixed lettuces, goat cheese, fresh raspberries, hazelnuts, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette.

Hawaii Five-O Pressed Sandwich

Hawaii Five-O Pressed Sandwich

$23.50Out of stock

Soy-ginger pulled pork, Canadian bacon, Provolone, pineapple sambal & Sriracha mayo on a roll with your choice of fries or tots.

Thai-Dyed Bento Bowl

Thai-Dyed Bento Bowl

$19.00

Green curry-marinated chicken breast, mai Thai slaw, pickled daikon-carrot, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, rice.

Three Little Pigs Pizza - Small

Three Little Pigs Pizza - Small

$19.00Out of stock

Bacon, Canadian bacon, pulled pork, mozzarella, Hammerhead BBQ sauce, jalapeño & green onion.

Three Little Pigs Pizza - Large

Three Little Pigs Pizza - Large

$44.50Out of stock

Bacon, Canadian bacon, pulled pork, mozzarella, Hammerhead BBQ sauce, jalapeño & green onion.

Sweets

Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Whole

Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Whole

$12.00Out of stock

Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry.

Ruby's Raspberry Cheesecake - Whole

Ruby's Raspberry Cheesecake - Whole

$12.00Out of stock

Ruby-raspberry sauce, raspberry cheesecake & whipped cream.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Pizza

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$7.00
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$7.50
Little Dipper Fish & Chips

Little Dipper Fish & Chips

$10.25

Fries & tartar sauce.

Lil' Dynamo

Lil' Dynamo

$9.75

Crispy chicken tenders, tots & ranch dressing.

Buckaroo Bowl

Buckaroo Bowl

$6.75

Black beans, rice, cheddar cheese.

Scooby Snack Attack

Scooby Snack Attack

$8.50

Mini corn dogs & fries with ranch.

Freya's Garden

Freya's Garden

$6.25

Hummus, ranch, pita bread & veggie sticks.

Wee Rabbit Salad

Wee Rabbit Salad

$5.50

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese & ranch.

Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger

Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger

$9.00

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll.

Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger Duo

Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger Duo

$12.00

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll.

Pocket Hercules Hamburger

$8.00

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll

Pocket Hercules Hamburger Duo

$11.00

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll

Turkey Lurkey Slider

Turkey Lurkey Slider

$9.00

Cold turkey with lettuce & mayo on a toasted bun.

Dory's Dilly Tuna Sllider

Dory's Dilly Tuna Sllider

$6.25

Albacore tuna salad on a toasted bun with lettuce.

N/A Beverages

Coffee

Coffee

$3.75
Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$3.75
Milk

Milk

$4.00
Small Real Apple Cider

Small Real Apple Cider

$3.00
Large Real Apple Cider

Large Real Apple Cider

$5.25
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$5.25
Small Fresh Orange Juice

Small Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00
Large Fresh Orange Juice

Large Fresh Orange Juice

$6.50

Small Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Large Grapefruit Juice

$6.50
To Go Soda

To Go Soda

$3.00

Kid's Soda Pop

$2.75

Kid's Real Apple Cider

$3.25

Kid's Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Kid's Roy Rogers

$3.25

Kid's Shirley Temple

$3.25

Kid's Milk

$2.75

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Kid's Lemonade

$2.75

Concessions

Popcorn - Small

$5.25

Popcorn - Medium

$7.25

Popcorn - Large

$9.25