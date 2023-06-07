Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine PDX 3354 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard
3354 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard
Portland, OR 97214
Lunch
Starter
samosa
Red Norland potato, caramelized onion, carrot wrapped in pastry skin. Served with coconut curry sauce
Crispy Egg roll
Egg rolls skin wrapped glass noodles, carrot, shiitake mushroom, black pepper, light soy sauce, served with chili peanut sauce
Neua num tok rolls
Grilled Snake River Farm Wagyu Beef wrapped with mint, cilantro, cucumber served with cilantro lime vinaigrette
Mieng Kum Kung
Crispy crusted Tiger Prawns, leafy green wrapped with a zesty mixture of lime, ginger, onion, roasted coconut & tamarind reduction
Par Dip Fresh Tuna
SPICY!! Diced Fresh Maguro tuna* green onion, cilantro, dill, long coriander, Dehydrated chili, wonton chips *Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness”
Crispy Calamari
Curry battered squid, spicy pepper, cilantro lime vinaigrette
Farmhouse Wings
Crispy organic wings, fish sauce, garlic, tamarind pineapple glazed
Ahi Scoops
Pan-seared sesame crusted Ahi tuna*, cucumber, seaweed salad dill, lemongrass, SPICY chili lime Consuming raw or undercooked seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Soup
Tum Yum
Spicy and sour soup bone broth, assorted vegetables, cabbage, mushroom, tomato, galangal, kaffir lime, onion, lemongrass and long coriander
Tom Kha (Small)
Coconut soup, mushroom, tomato, cabbage, galangal, kaffir lime, Lemongrass, and long coriander
Tom Kha (Large)
Coconut soup, mushroom, tomato, cabbage, galangal, kaffir lime, Lemongrass, and long coriander
Salad
Papaya Salad
SPICY!! Hand shredded green papaya, garlic, fresh chili, Cherry tomato, Thai long beans. (peanuts)
Herbal Rice Salad
Bangkok style. Toasted coconut, peanuts, crispy shallots, lemongrass, sliced long beans, chili, kaffir lime, bell, sesame, with tamarind dressing. Mix and enjoy!
Yum Moo Krob
SPICY!! House crispy pork belly, mint, shallots, green onion, cilantro. Served with garden vegetables
Beef Salad
Snake River Farm Wagyu Beef, cucumber, dill, shallot, green onion, cilantro and roasted rice served with garden vegetables
Special
Panang Neua
Slow braised bone in Short Rib in a Panang curry, Grilled broccolini, bell pepper, onion, and fried basil. Blue rice *This dish was reminiscent of Chef Kasem (Pop)’s childhood where he cooked a large meal for his entire family
Mok Salmon
Country Style Grilled Wild King Salmon in banana leaf, grilled asparagus, mushroom, lemongrass, dill, shallots spicy cilantro lime sauce & Blue Rice
"Run Juan" Seafood Sizzling
Assorted Seafood; white fish, calamari, shrimps, scallops. Manila clams, PEI Mussels, Sautéed in Homemade SPICY!! curry paste, basil, onion, bell pepper, krachai, peppercorn, kaffir lime leaf, and Thai eggplant. Served with blue flower rice
BBQ Kai Yang
Half Mary’s Organic Chicken marinated in turmeric, Coconut milk, roasted rice sauce, Sticky Rice and Papaya Salad peanuts
Volcano Cup Noodles
SPICY!! Noodles stir-fried with our house made Godmother sauce Served with braised short ribs bone, bell peppers, onion, krachai, kaffir lime, and peppercorns
Crab Fried Rice
Jumbo lump crab meat, double eggs, twice cooked rice shrimp paste onion, tomato, cilantro, wrapped in lotus leave Served with bone broth. Add $2 for SPICY version
Crying Tiger
A Northeastern Thai Medium rare grilled Wagyu (Snake River Farm) well seasoned with spices. Served with Jaew chili dip and sticky rice
Crispy Duck Ka Pow
House half roasted duck (Maple leaf farms, IN) red eye chili, mix vegetable, broccolini, bell pepper, crispy basil served with fried egg over our jasmine blue rice
Hat Yai Fried Chicken
Thai Southern style. Mary’s Organic Chicken thigh, turmeric & herbs, Fried shallots, roti bread, potato yellow curry for dipping. Blue rice
Basil Bomb
Thai chili basil stir-fried with tiger prawn, calamari, scallop, Manila clams, PEI Mussels, salmon, minced pork, homemade crispy pork belly, fried egg over jasmine rice, Prik Nam Pla (Thai Chili Fish Sauce)
Lobster Tail Pad Thai
Lobster tail with prawns, fresh thin rice noodles, cage free egg, bean sprouts, chive, shallot, Peanuts, crispy wontons, and Thai seafood sauce (Pad Thai 101: mix raw veg with the noodles and squeeze that lime!)
Little Lao Table Set
King Of Spice
TLC Braised Pork Ribs. Dropped egg, tomato, bell pepper Habanero simmered in red chili. Coconut milk, Shrimp paste, Served with Turmeric rice and veg pickles
Noodle Soup
Tofu Noodles Soup
Fresh rice noodles, vegetable broth, organic tofu, broccoli, Zucchini, carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage, cilantro, and green onion
Chicken Noodle Soup
Organic chicken, small noodles, bean sprouts, cilantro, green onion, fried shallots, and house pork fat garlic oil
24 Hours Beef Noodle Soup
Slow cooked bone-in beef short rib, egg noodles, bone marrow broth, Broccoli, Thai basil, bean sprouts, cilantro, onion & chicharron garlic oil
Tum Yum Noodles Soup
Assorted seafood: salmon, calamari, shrimps, scallops, calms, and mussels. Egg noodles in SPICY & sour broth, spinach, broccoli, bean sprouts, cilantro, green onion, peanuts,. House garlic and crispy wontons
Thai Street Food
Thai Fried Rice
Cage free egg, onion, tomato, green onion, cilantro
Pad Ka Pow
Thai basil, garlic, fresh chili, bell pepper
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles, fried tofu, cage free egg, bean sprouts, chive, shallot, peanuts
Pad See You
Flat rice noodles, cage free egg, carrot, broccoli
Pad Kee Mow
SPICY!! Flat rice noodles, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, basil, Onion, tomato
Pad Chinese Broccoli
House XO sauce
Pad Eggplant
bell pepper, garlic, basil
Curry
Side
Sweet Treats
Choco Cake
Moist chocolate cake filled with rich chocolate glazed cashew and housemade coconut ice cream
Thai Vacation
Fresh coconut, sticky rice, coconut ice cream, fresh coconutmeat, peanuts and sesame
Roti Pandan
The vanilla of Southest Asian, pandan sauce, coconut sorbet with crispy roti
Farmhouse Croissant Bread Pudding
All-time favorite dessert only at Farmhouse Kitchen Serve with housemade coconut ice cream
Mango Sticky Rice
Manila Mango, coconut sticky rice. Delicious!
Coconut Soft Serve
House-made coconut soft serve, Toasted coconut mixed over ice cream cup
Ruk Na Platter
The ultimate chef's choice dessert selection that will bring you a smile.
Beverages
Organic Hot Tea
Beers
Wine
(G) Prosecco, Jeio Italy
(B) Prosecco, Jeio Italy
(G) Sauvignon Blanc, Le Grand Caillou
(B) Sauvignon Blanc, Le Grand Caillou
(G) Dry Riesling, Pierre Sparr
(B) Dry Riesling, Pierre Sparr
(G) La Chevaliere Chardonnay
(B) La Chevaliere Chardonnay
(G) Rose, Chateau Miraval Studio French
(B) Rose, Chateau Miraval Studio French
(G) Portlandia Oregon Pinot Noir
(B) Portlandia Oregon Pinot Noir
(G) Zinfandel, Klinker Brick Lodi
(B) Zinfandel, Klinker Brick Lodi
(G) Chinon, Cabernet Franc
(B) Chinon, Cabernet Franc
Cocktails
Ya Dong
House-Infused Thai Old Fashion Herbs. Served As A Shot, Beer Back & Pickled Lime
Thai Michelada
Lager, Spicy Valentina, FH Tamarined Sauce, Soy Sauce, Prik Klur, Lime
"Kook Gig"
"Quickie" Singha On Ice (this is how Thai drink beer) & a shot of Spiced Rum
Oopsy Daisy
Dewar's Scotch Whiskey, honey,nginger, lemon, Mekhong Thai Whisky mist
House Gin
Anchan Blue Flower Infused Gin, Rose Water, Lemon, Black Peppercorns
Island Thai Tea
Spiced Rum, Pineapply juice, lemon juice,coconut cream, Farmhouse Thai Tea
Thai Lady
Zubrowka Vodka, Pink Guava, Saline, Velvet Falernum. Thai rose Bitters
M-A-K-R-A-M
Pueblo Viejo Tequila, Tamarind Shrub, Angostura Orange. Dehydrated Chili
Old Siam
Makers Mark Whisky, Maraschino Cherry, Lemongrass Simple, Orange Oil, Bitters
Full Moon Party Bowl
Plantation 3 years Rum, Thai Lager, Peach, Fresh strawberries & lime. Tajin. Great for a party!!! Disco Light
Hot Toddy
Cloud 9
Shot
Utensils
Lunch Set
Add On
