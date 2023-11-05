Dadzie Patisserie 162 Glenwood Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
About us Acclaimed Pastry Chef Ebow Dadzie is thrilled to announce the opening of his first ever storefront, Dadzie Patisserie. This exciting venture, nestled in Bloomfield, NJ, marks a significant milestone in Chef Dadzie's illustrious career, bringing his confections to a wider audience.
Location
162 Glenwood Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Qenko Organic Cuisine - 68 Washington St
No Reviews
68 Washington St Bloomfield, NJ 07003
View restaurant
Tacos La Gringa - Bloomfield Ave - 547 Bloomfield Avenue
No Reviews
547 Bloomfield Avenue Bloomfield, NJ 07003
View restaurant