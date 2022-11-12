Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fitzgerald's 1928

13 Herman St

Glen Ridge, NJ 07028

Order Again

Popular Items

Calamari
1928 Burger
California Club

Appetizers

Burrata

$16.00

prosciutto, frisee, granny smith apple

Calamari

$16.00

1928 buffalo or sweet & sour

Crab Cakes

$21.00

remoulade, greens

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

classic margherita

Mussels

$17.00

white wine, garlic

Boursin Carmelized Onion Pizza

$16.00

boursin, caramelized onion, shiitake, bacon

Pretzel

$14.00

beer mustard, cheese fondue

Quesadilla

$10.00

cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

coconut crusted, sweet chili sauce

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Wings

$16.00

1928 buffalo or sweet & sour

Clams

$17.00

white wine, garlic, herbs, cherry tomato

Sandwiches

1928 Burger

$18.00

cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, fitz sauce, brioche

Impossible Burger

$18.00

cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, fitz sauce, brioche

Buffalo Wrap

$18.00

fried chicken, 1928 buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled pizza dough

California Club

$18.00

grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, wheat toast

French Dip

$18.00

roast beef, swiss, caramelized onion, au jus, ciabatta

Nashville Style Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

fried chicken, pickle, lettuce, tomato, brioche

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00

bbq braised, coleslaw, pickle, brioche

Salads

Baby Greens Salad

$13.00

cranberry, goat cheese, walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.00

parmesan, croutons, anchovy dressing

Kale Salad

$13.00

golden raisins, parmesan, toasted bread crumbs, lemon vinaigrette

The 1928 Salad

$11.00

romaine, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta, lemon vinaigrette

Entrees

Please Ask Your Server About The Catch Of The Day

NY Strip

$37.00

roasted fingerling potatoes, creamed spinach

Flat Iron

$29.00

parmesan truffle fries, mushrooms

Meatloaf

$22.00

mashed potatoes, haricot vert, demi-glace

Pork Chop

$28.00

panko crusted, roasted butternut squash, brussel sprouts, caramelized onion, raisins

Salmon

$28.00

pistachio crusted, cauliflower gratin, ginger, lime, soy

Yard Bird

$26.00

semi-boneless, 1/2 chicken, bacon-bleu potato gratin, vegetables, au jus

Short Ribs

$32.00

braised beef, saffron risotto

Catch Of The Day (MP) Blackened Mahi Mahi

$26.00

Pasta

Cheddar, Cream Cheese, Buffalo Chicken

Linguine

$28.00

shrimp, scampi sauce

Pappardelle

$24.00

bolognese, tomato, cream

Penne

$18.00

tomato, cream sauce

Cavatelli

$22.00

broccoli, olive oil, garlic

Soba Noodles

$22.00

tofu, stir fried fall vegetables, garlic, olive oil

Mac & Cheese

$20.00

buffalo chicken

Kids

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$10.00

KIDS Hot Dog

$10.00

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$10.00

KIDS Pasta

$10.00

KIDS Pizza

$10.00

KIDS Sammy Special

$10.00

KIDS Sliders w/ Cheese

$10.00

Sides

Chips

$8.00

Fries

$8.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Mashed Potato

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Spinach

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Brownie A La Mode

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream

$8.00

Specials

New England Clam

$8.00

Pork Shank & Grits

$26.00

Filet Mignon & Fingerling Potatoes

$37.00

NA Beverages

Apple

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Saratoga Bubbly

$4.00

Saratoga Flat

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

T-SHIRT

$15.00

Cans

Miseducation of Loral Hobs

$8.00

Country Kolsch

$8.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Watermelon

$6.00

Heaven, Hell, or Hoboken IPA

$8.00

Juice Planet

$10.00

Jersey Blueberry Sour

$8.00

Uncle Nelson

$8.00

Misfit Red

$8.00

Sweet Baby Jesus

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Amstel Light BTL

$7.00

Blue Moon BTL

$8.00

Bud BTL

$6.00

Bud Light BTL

$6.00

Coors Light BTL

$6.00

Corona BTL

$7.00

Corona Light BTL

$7.00

Heineken 0.0 BTL

$7.00

Heineken BTL

$7.00

Heineken Light BTL

$7.00

Highlife BTL

$6.00

MGD BTL

$6.00

Michelobe Ultra BTL

$7.00

Miller Light BTL

$6.00

Modelo BTL

$7.00

Red Wine

Route Stock Cab BTL

$47.00

Escorihuela 1884 BTL

$38.00

Pino Project BTL

$44.00

ERA Mont BTL

$36.00

Serghesio BTL

$52.00

Ramsey BTL

$42.00

Cascade Heights BTL

$36.00

White Wine

Route Stock Chard BTL

$46.00

Mount Riley BTL

$40.00

Domaine Martin BTL

$54.00

ERA Grigio BTL

$36.00

Zeller Katz BTL

$40.00

Backstory BTL

$32.00

Rosé & Champagne

Cistercien BTL

$40.00

Freixenet Cordon Brut BTL

$36.00

Gemma di Luna BTL

$38.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood tavern with an eclectic upscale menu, seasonal craft beers & occasional traditional Irish music. The BEST/only restaurant in Glen Ridge!

Website

