Dairy Dream

review star

No reviews yet

805 West Walnut Street

Albany, IN 47320

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Ice Cream Menu

Super Blitzes

Mini Super Blitz

$3.49

Small Super Blitz

$4.99

Medium Super Blitz

$5.99

Large Super Blitz

$6.79

Jumbo Super Blitz

$8.99

Colossal Super Blitz

$11.49

Soft Serve Milkshakes

Small Soft Serve Milkshake

$4.49

Medium Soft Serve Milkshake

$5.79

Large Soft Serve Milkshake

$6.79

Colossal Soft Serve Milkshake

$8.49

Small Soft Serve Malt

$4.49

Medium Soft Serve Malt

$5.79

Large Soft Serve Malt

$6.79

Colossal Soft Serve Malt

$8.49

Floats & Creamy Slushes

Small Creamy Slush

$3.70

Medium Creamy Slush

$4.19

Large Creamy Slush

$4.79

Colossal Creamy Slush

$6.19

Small Soft Serve Float

$4.49

Medium Soft Serve Float

$5.79

Large Soft Serve Float

$6.79

Colossal Soft Serve Float

$8.49

Small Hand Dipped Float

$4.79

Medium Hand Dipped Float

$5.79

Large Hand Dipped Float

$6.99

Colossal Hand Dipped Float

$7.99

Soft Serve Sundaes

Small Soft Serve Sundae

$3.49

Medium Soft Serve Sundae

$4.19

Large Soft Serve Sundae

$4.79

Hand Dipped Sundaes

Small Hand Dipped Sundae

$4.49

Medium Hand Dipped Sundae

$5.79

Large Hand Dipped Sundae

$6.99

Smoothies

Regular Smoothie

$4.49

Large Smoothie

$5.49

Specialty Sundaes

Soft Serve Specialty Sundae (ONE SIZE)

$5.99

Hand Dipped Specialty Sundae (ONE SIZE)

$6.19

Banana Splits

Regular Soft Serve Banana Split

$6.19

Large Soft Serve Banana Split

$7.79

Regular Hand Dipped Banana Split

$6.79

Large Hand Dipped Banana Split

$7.99

Soft Serve Pigs Dinner

$8.99

Hand Dipped Pigs Dinner

$10.49

Shaved Ice

Small Hawaiian Shaved Ice

$2.99

Large Hawaiian Shaved Ice

$3.99

Cones

Kids Soft Serve Cone

$1.99

Small Soft Serve Cone

$2.99

Medium Soft Serve Cone

$3.79

Large Soft Serve Cone

$4.19

Kids Hand Dipped Cone

$2.49

Small Hand Dipped Cone

$3.49

Medium Hand Dipped Cone

$4.99

Large Hand Dipped Cone

$5.99

Small FlavorBurst Cone

$3.39

Medium FlavorBurst Cone

$4.19

Large FlavorBurst Cone

$4.59

Novelty Items

Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.99

Gourmet Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.99

Drumsticks (price ea)

$3.49

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

5 Drumsticks

$14.99

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Doggie Dish

$1.99

Hand Dipped Milkshakes

Small Hand Dipped Milkshake

$5.49

Medium Hand Dipped Milkshake

$6.79

Large Hand Dipped Milkshake

$7.99

Colossal Hand Dipped Milkshake

$10.99

Small Hand Dipped Malt

$5.49

Medium Hand Dipped Malt

$6.79

Large Hand Dipped Malt

$7.99

Colossal Hand Dipped Malt

$10.99

Food Menu

Nachos

Nachos with Cheese

$3.49

chips and cheese

Nachos with Cheese & Meat

$5.49

chips, cheese, and sloppy joe meat

Nachos Supreme

$6.49

chips, cheese, sloppy joe meat, lettuce, tomato, onion

Burgers

Hamburger

$4.19

1/3lb ground chuck hamburger on a sesame seed bun

Cheeseburger

$4.99

1/3lb ground chuck burger with cheese

Double Cheeseburger

$7.79

TWO 1/3lb ground chuck patties with cheese

Rex Tex Mex

$5.49

1/3lb ground chuck burger with melted pepperjack cheese, bacon, coney sauce, BBQ sauce, jalapenos, and seasoning

Sandwiches & More

St. John's Famous Sloppy Joe

$4.19

Sloppy Joe Slider

$2.49

Hickory Smoked Pork BBQ

$4.99

Tenderloin Sandwich

$5.79

Hot Dog

$2.99

Coney Dog

$3.99

Coney Dog Split

$4.99

Jr. Coney Dog Split

$4.19

BLT

$3.99

Mini Corndogs

$3.49

Stadium Pretzel

$2.99

Stadium Pretzel with Cheese

$3.99

Potato Skins

$4.99

Pig Skin Pile-Up

$6.49

Boneless Wing Dings

$4.19

Mesquite Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Mesquite Chicken Bacon Club

$6.49

Baked Potato (plain)

$2.49

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.49

Pork BBQ Baked Potato

$6.79

Toasted Cheese Sandwich

$3.49

Hot Ham Sandwich

$3.49

Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$4.19

Ham Bacon Club Sandwich

$5.49

Pepperoni School Pizza

$4.49

Pizza Burger

$3.99

Breadsticks with cheese

$4.19

Walking Taco

$4.79

Cod Sandwich

$5.79

Cod Slider

$3.49

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.19

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99

Beef Taco Salad

$6.99

Fajita Chicken Taco Salad

$7.99

Combo Meal

Combo Meal

$2.99

includes chips and a medium drink (sub fries or onion rings/drink upsize available for an additional cost)

Sides

Chips

$0.99

Fries

$2.99

Cheese Fries

$3.79

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.19

Kahuna Fries

$5.19

Onion Rings

$3.79

Add-Ons/Bulk Items

Squirt of Nacho Cheese

$0.25

Cup of Nacho Cheese

$0.99

Quart of Nacho Cheese

$6.99

Quart of Coney Sauce

$5.99

1lb Pork BBQ

$7.50

1lb Sloppy Joe

$6.99

Case of School Pizzas

$64.00

Quart of Fountain Syrup

$4.50

Gallon of Fountain Syrup

$14.25

Gallon of Pop

$7.47

Pint of Soft Serve

$3.79

Quart of Soft Serve

$5.19

Half Gallon of Soft Serve

$9.19

Pint of Hand Dipped

$5.19

Quart of Hand Dipped

$8.99

Half Gallon of Hand Dipped

$15.99

10# bag of ice

$2.19

Drinks & Slushes Menu

Drinks & Slushies

Kids Drink (10oz)

$1.79

Small Drink (16oz)

$2.19

Medium Drink (20oz)

$2.49

Large Drink (32oz)

$2.78

Colossal Drink (44oz)

$2.99

Kids Slush (10oz)

$1.79

Small Slush (16oz)

$2.19

Medium Slush (20oz)

$2.49

Large Slush (32oz)

$2.78

Colossal Slush (44oz)

$2.99

Water

$0.00+

Merchandise/Rewards

Merchandise/Rewards (Copy)

Credit Card Holder

$5.00

T-shirt

$12.00

Hoodie

$27.00

Gift Card

FREE Large Drink

-$2.78

$10 Gift Card

-$10.00

Logo Tumbler

Hoodie

-$25.00

Fleece Jacket (embroidered)

$50 Gift Card

-$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Dairy Dream, located on State Road 67 in Albany, Indiana, has been a family-owned business since 1953. We specialize in a wide variety of ice cream treats and food items, including our famous secret recipe Sloppy Joes, Cotton Candy Mt. Dew, Pig’s Dinners, and in-house smoked pulled pork sandwiches. Other favorites include our mouth-watering homemade root beer, ice cream blitzes, and so much more. We are also available to cater for private functions, we have a birthday club, and we make specialty ice cream cakes for birthdays or other occasions. Please check the pages of our website for details and drop us a note if you have any questions. Or better yet, come on over to the store to say hello and enjoy the food.

Website

Location

805 West Walnut Street, Albany, IN 47320

Directions

