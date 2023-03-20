Restaurant info

Dairy Dream, located on State Road 67 in Albany, Indiana, has been a family-owned business since 1953. We specialize in a wide variety of ice cream treats and food items, including our famous secret recipe Sloppy Joes, Cotton Candy Mt. Dew, Pig’s Dinners, and in-house smoked pulled pork sandwiches. Other favorites include our mouth-watering homemade root beer, ice cream blitzes, and so much more. We are also available to cater for private functions, we have a birthday club, and we make specialty ice cream cakes for birthdays or other occasions. Please check the pages of our website for details and drop us a note if you have any questions. Or better yet, come on over to the store to say hello and enjoy the food.

