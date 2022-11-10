Casa Mexican Grill 206 S Walnut St
206 S Walnut St
Muncie, IN 47305
LUNCH SPECIALS
FAJITA LUNCH
Tender sliced beef* or chicken cooked with bell pepper, onions and tomato. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans and tortillas
TACO SALAD
FAJITA TACO SALAD
Crispy flour tortilla with grilled chicken or steak sauteed with peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Layered with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
ARROZ CON POLLO
Marinated chicken breast hot from the grill smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tortillas
FAJITA LUNCH SHRIMP
HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA
Cooked with onions, jalapeño peppers and fresh tomato. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
HUEVOS CON CHORIZO
Fresh eggs* scrambled with Mexican sausage. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
HUEVOS CON TOCINO
Fresh eggs* scrambled with bacon. Served with rice, beans and tortilla
SPEEDY GONZALES
Taco, enchilada and choice of rice or beans
CHILAQUILES
Tortilla chips covered with red or green sauce and simmered until tender. Topped with shredded chicken or shredded beef served with rice and beans
QUESADILLA RELLENA
A cheese quesadilla stuffed with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken. Offered with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice or beans
CASA CLASSICS
ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS
One cheese, one chicken and one bean enchilada topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream. Served with choice of rice or beans.
ENCHILADAS SUPER RANCHERAS
ENCHILADAS SUPER RANCHERAS - We fill the platter with five different enchiladas: seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, bean, shredded beef and cheese. Topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
CHIMICHANGAS
CHICKEN OR BEEF CHIMICHANGAS - Two flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef and served soft or deep-fried. Topped with cheese sauce and red sauce. Includes rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
MEGA QUESADILLA SUPREMA
MEGA QUESADILLA SUPREMA - Two flour tortillas with grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp. Stuffed with cheese, onions tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, lettuce, and sour cream.
ARROZ CON POLLO
ARROZ CON POLLO - Marinated chicken strips hot from the grill smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas
FAJITAS
FAJITAS
BEEF OR CHICKEN FAJITAS - Tender steak* or chicken cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
FAJITAS FOR TWO
FAJITAS FOR TWO - Tender steak*, chicken, shrimp and chorizo cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell pepper. Served with double orders of beans and rice. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
SHRIMP FAJITAS
SHRIMP FAJITAS - Shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
CASA FAJITAS
CASA FAJITAS - Tender steak*, chicken and shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
BURRITOS
MEGA BURRITO
MEGA BURRITO - Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken wrapped with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato in a 10” flour tortilla covered with red sauce
MEGA BURRITO FAJITA
MEGA BURRITO FAJITA - 10” flour tortilla stuffed with choice of steak* fajitas or grilled chicken fajitas, topped with cheese sauce.
BURRITO BOOM
BURRITO BOOM - A tortilla filled with steak*, chicken, pork, shrimp and onions with rice and beans inside. Topped with cheese sauce and served with lettuce and sour cream
BURRITO CALIFORNIA
BURRITO CALIFORNIA - A big 10” flour tortilla filled with steak* or grilled chicken, beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce and sour cream
BURRITO ROCKETO
BURRITO ROCKETO - Grilled chicken burrito topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and pico de gallo
BURRITO CALLE
PLEASE WRITE WHAT PROTEIN CHOICE YOU WANT IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS! A big 12” flour tortilla filled with rice, pinto beans, cilantro, and onion, along with your choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken, Pastor, or Carnitas. Toasted and wrapped in foil.
VIP BURRITO
SPECIALTIES
TORTA
A hot pressed sandwich filled with refried beans, mayonnaise, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, onions, and your choice of meat filling. Served with french fries.
QUESABIRRIAS
Braised beef, mexican cheese, onion, and cilantro quesadillas. Served with rice, beans and a rich dipping broth.
CARNE ASADA
Thinly sliced ribeye served with beans, rice, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and warm tortillas
CHEF'S RIBEYE PLATTER
Ribeye steak topped with sautéed onions. Plated with a chicken enchilada, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas
MANUEL'S SPECIAL
Sliced steak strips cooked with grilled onions and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and warm tortilla
POLLO TOLUCA
A grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and queso. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
POLLO SOL
Chicken strips sautéed with onions, mushrooms, bell pepper, tomatoes and tossed in our signature cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
FLAUTAS
Four flour tortillas filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken, deep-fried to golden perfection. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream
CARNITAS DINNER
Fried pork and sautéed onions served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
Three cheese enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce, carnitas and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
CASA BURGER
Two fresh, sizzling burger patties topped with bacon, cheese, jalapeño peppers, onion, tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise. Served with french fries
FAJITA QUESADILLA GRANDE
A big 10” flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of steak* or chicken fajitas, lettuce, sour cream and tomato
QUESABURGER
STREET TACOS
STREET TACOS DINNER
PLEASE SELECT WHAT PROTEIN YOU WOULD LIKE IN THE MODIFIER SECTION! MIX & MATCH IS WELCOME! FISH AND LENGUA CAN ONLY BE ORDERED AS SETS OF THREE. Corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with rice and beans.
REGULAR TACOS DINNER
Flour tortilla, lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
STEAK TACOS DINNER
Corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with rice and beans.
CHICKEN TACOS DINNER
Corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with rice and beans.
SHRIMP TACOS DINNER
Corn tortilla, coleslaw and chipotle ranch. Served with rice and beans.
FISH TACOS DINNER
Corn tortilla, coleslaw and chipotle ranch. Served with rice and beans.
BAJA TACOS (FISH OR SHRIMP BREADED) DINNER
WRITE FISH OR SHRIMP IN INSTRUCTION PLEASE. Corn tortilla, coleslaw and chipotle ranch. Served with rice and beans.
LENGUA TACOS DINNER
Corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with rice and beans.
CARNITAS TACOS DINNER
Corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with rice and beans.
AL PASTOR TACOS DINNER
Corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with rice and beans.
CHORIZO TACOS DINNER
Corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with rice and beans.
DEL MAR
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
A big frosty glass filled with chilled shrimp swimming in our house cocktail sauce. Garnished with pico and avocado
ARROZ CON CAMARON
Twelve fresh shrimp cooked with onions and tomatoes in butter. Topped with cheese and served with rice, lettuce and sour cream
CAMARONES DE FUEGO
Twelve big shrimp sautéed in our special fire sauce. Offered with rice, beans, tossed salad and tortillas
SALADS
DIPS
QUESO DIP
BEAN DIP
GUACAMOLE DIP
CHORIQUESO
Rich cheese dip spiced up with chorizo, served with three flour tortillas
HOUSE GUACAMOLE
Our homemade guacamole made with avocado, diced tomatoes, onion, cilantro and lime juice
QUESO DIP/C MOLIDA
1/2 QUESO DIP
EXTRA CHIPS AND SALSA
APPETIZERS
SAMPLER PLATTER
Two chicken fingers, cheese sticks paired with jalapeño poppers, choriqueso dip and a cheese quesadilla. Great for sharing!
CHORI-QUESADILLA
Two flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and our spicy Mexican sausage, served with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
SHRIMP CEVICHE
Shrimp marinated with lime juice and spices, mixed with avocado, fresh pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with crackers
SPECIAL NACHOS
Crisp tortilla chips loaded with ground beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & guacamole
BOTANA NACHOS
Bed of crispy chips topped with steak* or grilled chicken. Finished with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole
NACHOS FAJITAS
Fresh made tortilla chips with sizzlin’ steak* or chicken strips, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and lots of cheese
NACHOS
JALAPENO POPPERS
VEGETARIAN
VEGETARIAN FAJITA TACO SALAD
Layered with beans, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
VEGETARIAN CHILE POBLANO
Poblano pepper stuffed with white Mexican cheese, dipped in egg batter and fried. Topped with red sauce and served with rice, beans and tortillas
VEGETARIAN FAJITA NACHOS
Tortilla chips with sizzlin’ grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes and lots of cheese
VEGETARIAN MEGA BURRITO FAJITA
A huge 10” tortilla filled with bell peppers, tomato, mushrooms and onions. Topped with cheese sauce ~ 9
VEGETARIAN FAJITAS
A tasteful blend of sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans and warm tortillas
A LA CARTE
KIDS MEALS
DESSERTS
FLAN
Mexican caramel custard
FRIED ICE CREAM
Topped with hot fudge and whipped cream
CHIMICHEESECAKE
Cheesecake wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep-fried. Covered with cinnamon sugar and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and choice of topping
SOPAPILLAS
Fried flour tortilla with honey, butter and cinnamon
SOPAPILLAS W/ ICE CREAM
