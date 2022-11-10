Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa Mexican Grill 206 S Walnut St

review star

No reviews yet

206 S Walnut St

Muncie, IN 47305

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

LUNCH SPECIALS

FAJITA LUNCH

$10.00

Tender sliced beef* or chicken cooked with bell pepper, onions and tomato. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans and tortillas

TACO SALAD

$10.00

FAJITA TACO SALAD

$12.00

Crispy flour tortilla with grilled chicken or steak sauteed with peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Layered with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

ARROZ CON POLLO

$10.00

Marinated chicken breast hot from the grill smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tortillas

FAJITA LUNCH SHRIMP

$12.00

HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA

$9.00

Cooked with onions, jalapeño peppers and fresh tomato. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$10.00

Fresh eggs* scrambled with Mexican sausage. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

HUEVOS CON TOCINO

$10.00

Fresh eggs* scrambled with bacon. Served with rice, beans and tortilla

SPEEDY GONZALES

$8.00

Taco, enchilada and choice of rice or beans

CHILAQUILES

$10.00

Tortilla chips covered with red or green sauce and simmered until tender. Topped with shredded chicken or shredded beef served with rice and beans

QUESADILLA RELLENA

$10.00

A cheese quesadilla stuffed with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken. Offered with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice or beans

AGUA FRESCA

AGUA DE JAMAICA

$2.50

AGUA DE TAMARINDO

$2.50

AGUA DE HORCHATA

$2.50

SOFT DRINK

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

CHERRY COKE

$2.50

Mr PIBB

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

FANTA

$2.50

MELLOW YELLOW

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

HOT TEA

$2.50

COFFE

$2.50

MILK

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

JARRITOS

$3.00

ICED COFFEE

$5.00

SLUSHIES

PINA COLADA

$4.00

MANGO

$3.00

RASPBERRY

$3.00

STRAWBERRY

$3.00

BANANA

$3.00

PEACH

$3.00

CASA CLASSICS

ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS

$11.00

One cheese, one chicken and one bean enchilada topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream. Served with choice of rice or beans.

ENCHILADAS SUPER RANCHERAS

$13.20

ENCHILADAS SUPER RANCHERAS - We fill the platter with five different enchiladas: seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, bean, shredded beef and cheese. Topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

CHIMICHANGAS

$11.00

CHICKEN OR BEEF CHIMICHANGAS - Two flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef and served soft or deep-fried. Topped with cheese sauce and red sauce. Includes rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

MEGA QUESADILLA SUPREMA

$13.20

MEGA QUESADILLA SUPREMA - Two flour tortillas with grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp. Stuffed with cheese, onions tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, lettuce, and sour cream.

ARROZ CON POLLO

ARROZ CON POLLO

$11.00

ARROZ CON POLLO - Marinated chicken strips hot from the grill smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas

FAJITAS

FAJITAS

$15.40

BEEF OR CHICKEN FAJITAS - Tender steak* or chicken cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

FAJITAS FOR TWO

$27.50

FAJITAS FOR TWO - Tender steak*, chicken, shrimp and chorizo cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell pepper. Served with double orders of beans and rice. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$18.70

SHRIMP FAJITAS - Shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

CASA FAJITAS

$16.50

CASA FAJITAS - Tender steak*, chicken and shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

BURRITOS

MEGA BURRITO

$11.00

MEGA BURRITO - Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken wrapped with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato in a 10” flour tortilla covered with red sauce

MEGA BURRITO FAJITA

$12.10

MEGA BURRITO FAJITA - 10” flour tortilla stuffed with choice of steak* fajitas or grilled chicken fajitas, topped with cheese sauce.

BURRITO BOOM

$13.20

BURRITO BOOM - A tortilla filled with steak*, chicken, pork, shrimp and onions with rice and beans inside. Topped with cheese sauce and served with lettuce and sour cream

BURRITO CALIFORNIA

BURRITO CALIFORNIA

$13.20

BURRITO CALIFORNIA - A big 10” flour tortilla filled with steak* or grilled chicken, beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce and sour cream

BURRITO ROCKETO

$9.90

BURRITO ROCKETO - Grilled chicken burrito topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and pico de gallo

BURRITO CALLE

$12.10

PLEASE WRITE WHAT PROTEIN CHOICE YOU WANT IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS! A big 12” flour tortilla filled with rice, pinto beans, cilantro, and onion, along with your choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken, Pastor, or Carnitas. Toasted and wrapped in foil.

VIP BURRITO

$13.00

SPECIALTIES

TORTA

$11.00

A hot pressed sandwich filled with refried beans, mayonnaise, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, onions, and your choice of meat filling. Served with french fries.

QUESABIRRIAS

QUESABIRRIAS

$13.20

Braised beef, mexican cheese, onion, and cilantro quesadillas. Served with rice, beans and a rich dipping broth.

CARNE ASADA

$13.20

Thinly sliced ribeye served with beans, rice, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and warm tortillas

CHEF'S RIBEYE PLATTER

$17.60

Ribeye steak topped with sautéed onions. Plated with a chicken enchilada, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas

MANUEL'S SPECIAL

$12.10

Sliced steak strips cooked with grilled onions and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and warm tortilla

POLLO TOLUCA

$13.20

A grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and queso. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

POLLO SOL

$12.10

Chicken strips sautéed with onions, mushrooms, bell pepper, tomatoes and tossed in our signature cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

FLAUTAS

$13.20

Four flour tortillas filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken, deep-fried to golden perfection. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream

CARNITAS DINNER

$12.10

Fried pork and sautéed onions served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$12.10

Three cheese enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce, carnitas and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans

CASA BURGER

$9.90

Two fresh, sizzling burger patties topped with bacon, cheese, jalapeño peppers, onion, tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise. Served with french fries

FAJITA QUESADILLA GRANDE

$11.00

A big 10” flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of steak* or chicken fajitas, lettuce, sour cream and tomato

QUESABURGER

$12.00

STREET TACOS

STREET TACOS DINNER

$11.00

PLEASE SELECT WHAT PROTEIN YOU WOULD LIKE IN THE MODIFIER SECTION! MIX & MATCH IS WELCOME! FISH AND LENGUA CAN ONLY BE ORDERED AS SETS OF THREE. Corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with rice and beans.

REGULAR TACOS DINNER

$9.90

Flour tortilla, lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

STEAK TACOS DINNER

$11.00

Corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with rice and beans.

CHICKEN TACOS DINNER

$11.00

Corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with rice and beans.

SHRIMP TACOS DINNER

$11.00

Corn tortilla, coleslaw and chipotle ranch. Served with rice and beans.

FISH TACOS DINNER

$11.00

Corn tortilla, coleslaw and chipotle ranch. Served with rice and beans.

BAJA TACOS (FISH OR SHRIMP BREADED) DINNER

$11.00

WRITE FISH OR SHRIMP IN INSTRUCTION PLEASE. Corn tortilla, coleslaw and chipotle ranch. Served with rice and beans.

LENGUA TACOS DINNER

$11.00

Corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with rice and beans.

CARNITAS TACOS DINNER

$11.00

Corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with rice and beans.

AL PASTOR TACOS DINNER

$11.00

Corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with rice and beans.

CHORIZO TACOS DINNER

$11.00

Corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with rice and beans.

DEL MAR

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$16.50

A big frosty glass filled with chilled shrimp swimming in our house cocktail sauce. Garnished with pico and avocado

ARROZ CON CAMARON

$13.20

Twelve fresh shrimp cooked with onions and tomatoes in butter. Topped with cheese and served with rice, lettuce and sour cream

CAMARONES DE FUEGO

$13.20

Twelve big shrimp sautéed in our special fire sauce. Offered with rice, beans, tossed salad and tortillas

SALADS

TACO SALAD

$9.90

Crispy flour tortilla with shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef layered with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

FAJITA TACO SALAD

$12.10
RANCHERO BOWL

RANCHERO BOWL

$11.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$9.90

BURRITO BOWL

$11.00

FAJITA BOWL

$11.00

DIPS

QUESO DIP

$4.40

BEAN DIP

$5.50

GUACAMOLE DIP

$4.40

CHORIQUESO

$6.60

Rich cheese dip spiced up with chorizo, served with three flour tortillas

HOUSE GUACAMOLE

$7.70

Our homemade guacamole made with avocado, diced tomatoes, onion, cilantro and lime juice

QUESO DIP/C MOLIDA

$5.50

1/2 QUESO DIP

$2.75

EXTRA CHIPS AND SALSA

$2.00

APPETIZERS

SAMPLER PLATTER

$9.90

Two chicken fingers, cheese sticks paired with jalapeño poppers, choriqueso dip and a cheese quesadilla. Great for sharing!

CHORI-QUESADILLA

$6.60

Two flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and our spicy Mexican sausage, served with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$12.10

Shrimp marinated with lime juice and spices, mixed with avocado, fresh pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with crackers

SPECIAL NACHOS

$9.90

Crisp tortilla chips loaded with ground beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & guacamole

BOTANA NACHOS

$11.00

Bed of crispy chips topped with steak* or grilled chicken. Finished with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole

NACHOS FAJITAS

$12.10

Fresh made tortilla chips with sizzlin’ steak* or chicken strips, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and lots of cheese

NACHOS

$7.70

JALAPENO POPPERS

$6.60

VEGETARIAN

VEGETARIAN FAJITA TACO SALAD

$9.90

Layered with beans, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

VEGETARIAN CHILE POBLANO

$9.90

Poblano pepper stuffed with white Mexican cheese, dipped in egg batter and fried. Topped with red sauce and served with rice, beans and tortillas

VEGETARIAN FAJITA NACHOS

$9.90

Tortilla chips with sizzlin’ grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes and lots of cheese

VEGETARIAN MEGA BURRITO FAJITA

$9.90

A huge 10” tortilla filled with bell peppers, tomato, mushrooms and onions. Topped with cheese sauce ~ 9

VEGETARIAN FAJITAS

$11.00

A tasteful blend of sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans and warm tortillas

A LA CARTE

ONE BURRITO

$4.95

ONE CHIMICHANGA

$4.95

ONE ENCHILADA

$3.30

ONE POBLANO PEPPER

$3.30

ONE QUESADILLA

$4.40

ONE TACO

$2.75

ONE TAMAL

$3.30

ONE QUESABIRRIA

$4.95

ONE TOSTADA

$3.30

KIDS MEALS

CHEESY CHICKEN AND RICE

$6.60

CHICKEN FINGERS W/ FRIES

$6.60

CHEESETICKS W/FRIES

$6.60

CHEEESBURGER W/ FRIES

$6.60

CHEESE QUESADILLA W/RICE OR FRIES

$6.60

TACO RICE AND BEANS

$6.60

CHEESY CHICKEN AND RICE/ADULT

$8.80

CHICKEN FINGERS W/FRIES/ADULT

$8.80

DESSERTS

FLAN

$5.50

Mexican caramel custard

FRIED ICE CREAM

$6.60

Topped with hot fudge and whipped cream

CHIMICHEESECAKE

$6.60

Cheesecake wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep-fried. Covered with cinnamon sugar and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and choice of topping

SOPAPILLAS

$4.40

Fried flour tortilla with honey, butter and cinnamon

SOPAPILLAS W/ ICE CREAM

$6.60

SIDES

RICE

$2.75

BEANS

$2.75

RICE AND BEANS

$4.40

FRIES

$2.75

TORTILLAS (FLOUR)

$1.10

TORTILLAS (CORN)

$1.10

PICO DE GALLO

$1.10

SOUR CREAM

$1.10

SHREDDED CHEESE

$1.10

CHILES TOREADOS

$2.20

SLICED AVOCADO

$3.30

PICKLED JALAPENOS

$1.10

FRESH JALAPENOS

$1.10

TOMATE PICADO

$1.10

CHOPPED ONIONS

$0.55
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We hope you enjoyed your visit! Gracias!

Location

206 S Walnut St, Muncie, IN 47305

Directions

Gallery
Casa Del Sol image
Casa Del Sol image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

1925 PubHouse - Muncie
orange starNo Reviews
625 S High St Muncie, IN 47305
View restaurantnext
The Barking Cow of Muncie
orange starNo Reviews
118 S Walnut St Muncie, IN 47305
View restaurantnext
Elm Street Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 857
519 N Elm St Muncie, IN 47305
View restaurantnext
La Nueva Charreada
orange star4.5 • 560
1805 University Blvd Anderson, IN 46012
View restaurantnext
Art's Pizza - Broadway
orange star4.6 • 880
2027 Broadway St Anderson, IN 46012
View restaurantnext
Fiesta Bar & Mexican Cuisine - 2618 Pitt Street
orange starNo Reviews
2618 Pitt Street Anderson, IN 46016
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Muncie

Elm Street Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 857
519 N Elm St Muncie, IN 47305
View restaurantnext
Twin Archer Brew Pub
orange star4.6 • 775
117 W Charles St Muncie, IN 47305
View restaurantnext
Cammack Station - 9200 West Jackson Street
orange star4.0 • 228
9200 West Jackson Street Muncie, IN 47304
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Muncie
Anderson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Fairmount
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston