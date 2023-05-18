The Clubhouse 115 South Walnut Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
115 South Walnut Street, Muncie, IN 47305
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vera Mae's Bistro - 207-209 S Walnut St
No Reviews
207-209 S Walnut St Muncie, IN 47305
View restaurant