  • Muncie
  • The Clubhouse - 115 South Walnut Street
The Clubhouse 115 South Walnut Street

review star

No reviews yet

115 South Walnut Street

Muncie, IN 47305

Food Menu

Appetizers

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Full Nicklaus Nachos

$20.00

Half Nicklaus Nachos

$12.00

Peete's Pretzel

$9.00

Rahm's Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$7.00

Par-Fect Potato Skins (4)

$8.00

Par-fect Potato Skins (8)

$14.00

Seasoned Popcorn (3)

$6.00

Boneless Wings 6

$9.00

Boneless Wings 10

$13.00

Boneless Wings 20

$24.00

Bone-In Wings 6

$9.00

Bone-In Wings 10

$13.00

Bone-In Wings 20

$24.00

Salads

Club House Salad

$8.00

Kara-Lina Blue Bibb

$10.00

The Shark's Steak Salad

$16.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Vegan Jackfruit Flatbread

$12.00

Best Ball BLT

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chip Shot Chorizo Flatbread

$13.00

Chunked Chicken Salad

$13.00

Condor Quesadilla

$13.00

Cubano

$12.00

BBQ Brisket Melt

$12.00

Pin-High Prime Rib Sliders

$14.00

Spinach & Artichoke Flatbread

$12.00

Daly Two Tacos

$4.00+

Patrick's Prime Rib Sandwich

$12.00

Sides

Sea Salt Chips

$1.00

S&V Chips

$1.00

BBQ Chips

$1.00

Jalapeno Chips

$1.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Potato Salad w/ Bacon

$3.00

Seasoned Popcorn

$3.00

Side Queso

$3.00

Hummus

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Marinated Cucumber and Tomato

$3.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheeseburger Slider

$8.00

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Grilled PB&J

$8.00

Daily Special

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.00

1 Hot Dog Plain

$6.00

2 Hot Dog Plain

$9.00

1 Chili Cheese Dog

$7.00

2 Chili Cheese Dog

$10.00

1 Slaw Dog

$7.00

2 Slaw Dog

$10.00

2 Mix Hot Dog

$10.00

Reuben

$13.00

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Philly Wrap

$12.00

Rueben Sliders

$12.00

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Fajita Wrap

$12.00

Drink Menu

N/A Beverages

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Pepsi Cherry

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Starry

$2.00

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.00

Water

Gatorade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Grape Juice

$4.00

Milkshakes

Grand Slam Bam Bam Shake

$9.00

Poppa's Cookies & Cream Supreme

$9.00

Bubba's PB Shake

$9.00

Cotton Candy Shake

$9.00

The Elvis

$10.00

Oatmeal Cream Pie Shake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 South Walnut Street, Muncie, IN 47305

Directions

Anderson
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Fairmount
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)
