Daisy Garden's Chinese Restaurant

Appetizers

Egg Roll (1)

$2.50

Spring Egg Roll (1)

$2.50

Vegetable Spring Roll (1)

$5.00

Garden Beef Roll (1)

$5.00

Garden Shrimp Roll (1)

$5.95

Sweet & Sour Wontons (8)

$7.00

Sweet & Sour Chicken Balls (6)

$7.00

Sweet & Sour Chicken Wings (8)

$12.95

Boiled Shrimp (5)

$6.50

Boiled Shrimp (10)

$12.00

Cheese Sticks (5)

$6.50

Cream Cheese Wontons (8)

$7.95

1\2 Cc Wontons (4)

$3.95

Veggie Garden Roll (no meat)

$3.95

1 Piece SS Pork

$3.00

Cheese cake

$4.25

Cream Cheese Wontons no onion (8)

$7.95

1/2 Cc Wontons no onion (4)

$3.95

Deep Fried

Sweet & Sour Combo

$13.00

Sweet & Sour Chicken Balls (12)

$13.00

Pineapple Sweet & Sour Chicken Balls (12)

$14.00

Sweet & Sour Pork

$13.00

Deep Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Pineapple Sweet & Sour Pork

$14.00

Sweet & Sour Wonton (15)

$13.00

(15) Cream cheese wontons

$13.00

Curry

Curry Beef

$13.00

Curry Pork

$13.00

Curry Chicken

$13.00

Curry shrmp

$15.00

Stir Fried Noodle & Lo Mein

Beef Lo Mein

$13.00

Chicken Lo Mein

$13.00

Combo Lo Mein

$15.00

Pork Lo Mein

$13.00

Shrimp Lo Mein

$15.00

Veggie Lo Mein

$12.00

1\2 Chic Lowmein

$7.95

1\2 Pork Lowmein

$7.95

1\2 Beef Lowmein

$7.95

1\2 Combo Lowmein

$8.95

1\2 Shrimp Lowmein

$9.95

1/2 Veggie lomein

$6.95

Plain Lomein

$10.95

1/2 Plain lomein

$6.95

Seafoods stir fried

$16.95

Grilled

Grilled Lemon Chicken

$14.95

Hoisin Chicken

$13.95

Spicy Chicken Wings

$14.00

Grilled ToFu

$13.00

Grilled ToFu with Stir Fried Noodles

$13.00

Grilled ToFu Cantonese

$13.00

1\2 grilled lemon chicken

$9.95

Salads

Grilled Shrimp Noodle Salad

$15.00

Grilled Sesame Beef Noodle Salad

$13.95

Spring Eggroll Noodle Salad

$13.95

Deep Fried Chicken Salad

$13.95

Cantonese Chow Mein

Vegetable Cant Chow Mein

$12.00

Chicken Cant Chow Mein

$13.00

Beef Cant Chow Mein

$13.00

Pork Cant Chow Mein

$13.00

Shrimp Cant Chow Mein

$15.95

Combination Cant Chow Mein

$14.95

Chow Mein

Vegetable (Napa, bokchoy and carrots) Chow Mein

$12.00

Chicken Chow Mein

$13.00

Pork Chow Mein

$13.00

Beef Chow Mein

$13.00

Mushroom Chow Mein

$13.00

Shrimp Chow Mein

$15.00

Combo Chow Mein

$14.00

Chop Suey

Vegetable (Napa, bokchoy and carrot) Chop S

$12.00

Chicken Chop Suey

$13.00

Pork Chop Suey

$13.00

Beef Chop Suey

$13.00

Shrimp Chop Suey

$15.00

Mushroom Chop Suey

$13.00

Combo Chop Suey

$14.00

Egg Fooyong

Vegetable Fooyong

$12.00

Chicken Fooyong

$13.00

Pork Fooyong

$13.00

Mushroom Fooyong

$13.00

Shrimp Fooyong

$15.00

Combo Fooyong

$14.00

Seafoods egg fooyong

$16.95

Beef Fooyong

$13.00

Seafood

Chili Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp in Oystersauce (Cauliflower, onions and carrots

$15.00

Curry Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$15.00

Shrimp in Tomato Sauce

$15.00

Shrimp & Broccoli

$15.00

Shrimp & Snow Pea Pods

$15.00

Seafood Combination

$16.95

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

Pork Fried Rice

$13.00

Beef Fried Rice

$13.00

Mushroom Fried Rice

$13.00

Shrimp Fried Rice (9)

$15.00

Plain Fried Rice

$12.00

Garlic Fried Rice

$13.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.00

Ham Fried Rice

$13.00

Bacon Fried Rice

$13.00

Combination Fried Rice

$14.00

1/2 fried rice

$7.95

Soup

Consomme Soup

$5.00

Eggdrop Soup

$5.00

Mushroom Eggdrop Soup

$5.50

Wonton Soup (9)

$5.00

Hot & Sour Soup

$5.00

Lg soup of the day

$4.95

Sandwiches

Clubhouse (triple decker)

$13.00

Denver

$5.50

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Hot Ham & Cheese

$5.00

B.L.T. (Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato)

$5.50

Ham sandwich

$5.50

Turkey sandwich

$5.50

Beef sandwich

$5.50

Burgers

Patty Melt

$6.00

Chicken Burger

$6.00

Chicken Fillet

$6.00

Hamburger

$5.00

Cheeseburger

$5.50

Double Cheeseburger

$6.95

Cheeseburger with Bacon

$6.00

Double Cheeseburger with Bacon

$7.50

California Burger

$6.50

Fish Burger

$6.00

Shrimp Burger

$6.00

Chicken strips

$7.50

Dinners

9 oz. Hamburger Steak

$14.95

Chicken Strip Basket (4)

$13.00

21 Baby Shrimp

$13.00

Side Orders

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00

Hashbrowns

$5.00

American Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$4.50

Tossed Salad

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cheese Sticks (5)

$6.50

Chef Salad (turkey, ham, cheese)

$12.95

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Sm Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.50

Lg Sweet & Sour Sauce

$3.00

Calamari Fries

$6.50

Crispy Chow Mein Noodles

$1.50

Sweet & sour for here

$1.00

Side vegeble gravy

$1.00

Side fried rices

$5.00

Chicken nuggets (6)

$6.00

Chicken strip (4)

$7.95

Breakfast

One egg

$1.95

Hashbrowns

$5.00

Bacon (3)

$2.75

Toast (2)

$1.95

1/2 Hashbrowns

$2.95

2 Eggs

$3.95

Ham

$2.75

Breakfast sandwich

$5.95

English muffin

$1.95

1 French toast

$2.50

2 French toast

$4.95

3 French toast

$7.00

1 pancake

$2.50

2 pancake

$4.95

Veggie omelette

$7.95

Ham and cheese omelette

$7.95

Chef's suggestion

Beef Pea Pod

$13.00

Beef & Green Pepper

$13.00

Beef & Green Vegetable

$13.00

Beef Almond

$13.95

Beef Cashew Nuts

$13.95

Beef Tomato Sauce

$13.00

Pork Cashew

$13.95

Pork Almond

$13.95

Steamed Vegetables

$12.00

Chicken Broccoli

$13.00

Chicken Almond

$13.95

chicken Delight

$13.95

Chicken Cashew

$13.95

Chicken Pea Pod

$13.00

Daisy's Special

$14.95

Beef mushroom

$13.00

Beverages

Coffee

$1.75

Tea

$1.75

Iced Tea

$1.75

Can of Pop

$1.75

Sm Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Lg Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Sm Milk

$1.75

Lg Milk

$2.25

Vietnamese Ice Coffee

$4.50

Water

LG Orange Juice

$2.25

SM Orange Juice

$1.75

Lg Lemonade

$1.75

Hot chocolate

$2.25

Mon

#1 Chick Broccoli

$11.00

#2 Egg Roll

$11.00

#3 Beef Almond

$11.00

Tues

#1 Lemon Chicken

$11.00

#2 Beef Green

$11.00

#3 Chicken Cantonese

$11.00

Wed

#1 Beef Pepper

$11.00

#2 Chick Pea Pod

$11.00

#3 Hoisin Chick

$11.00

Thurs

#1 Beef Green

$11.00

#2 Chicken Cash

$11.00

#3 Chick Noodle

$11.00

Fri

#1 Lemon Chick

$11.00

#2 Chick Broccoli

$11.00

#3 Beef Cashew

$11.00

Sat

#1 Beef Green

$11.00

#2 Chick Delight

$11.00

#3 Beef Mushroom

$11.00

Deep Fried/appetizer Catering

Sweet & Sour Chicken Balls (C)

$75.00

Cream Cheese Wontons (C)

$55.00

Sweet & Sour Pork (C)

$75.00

Sweet & Sour Wontons (C)

$75.00

Grilled Catering

Lemon Chicken (C)

$75.00

Hoisin Chicken (C)

$75.00

Chow Mein Catering

Vegetable Chow Mein (C)

$55.00

Chicken Chow Mein (C)

$75.00

Beef Chow Mein (C)

$75.00

Pork Chow Mein (C)

$75.00

Shrimp Chow Mein (C)

$95.00

Combination Chow Mein (C)

$85.00

Beef Green veg c

$75.00

Stir Fry/ Lo Mein Catering

Vegetable Stir Fry (C)

$55.00

Chicken Stir Fry (C)

$75.00

Pork Stir Fry (C)

$75.00

Beef Stir Fry (C)

$75.00

Shrimp Stir Fry (C)

$95.00

Combination Stir Fry (C)

$85.00

Egg Fooyong Catering

Vegetable Egg Fooyong (C)

$55.00

Chicken Egg Fooyong (C)

$75.00

Pork Egg Fooyong (C)

$75.00

Beef Egg Fooyong (C)

$75.00

Shrimp Egg Fooyong (C)

$95.99

Combination Egg Fooyong (C)

$85.00

Mushroom Egg Fooyong (C)

$65.00

Fried Rice Catering

Chicken Fried Rice (C)

$65.00

Beef Fried Rice (C)

$65.00

Pork Fried Rice (C)

$65.00

Mushroom Fried Rice (C)

$65.00

Shrimp Fried Rice (C)

$85.00

Plain Fried Rice (C)

$60.00

Garlic Fried Rice (C)

$65.00

Vegetable Fried Rice (C)

$65.00

Ham Fried Rice (C)

$65.00

Bacon Fried Rice (C)

$65.00

Combination Fried Rice (C)

$75.00

Chop Suey Catering

Vegetable Chop Suey (C)

$55.00

Chicken Chop Suey (C)

$75.00

Beef Chop Suey (C)

$75.00

Pork Chop Suey (C)

$75.00

Shrimp Chop Suey (C)

$95.00

Mushroom Chop Suey (C)

$65.00

Combination Chop Suey (C)

$85.00

Chicken broccoli

$75.00

Beef &green pepper

$75.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 Wabasha Avenue, Warroad, MN 56763

Directions

Gallery
Daisy Garden's Chinese Restaurant image

