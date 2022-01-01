Chinese
American
Asian Fusion
Daisy Garden's Chinese Restaurant
No reviews yet
115 Wabasha Avenue
Warroad, MN 56763
Appetizers
Egg Roll (1)
$2.50
Spring Egg Roll (1)
$2.50
Vegetable Spring Roll (1)
$5.00
Garden Beef Roll (1)
$5.00
Garden Shrimp Roll (1)
$5.95
Sweet & Sour Wontons (8)
$7.00
Sweet & Sour Chicken Balls (6)
$7.00
Sweet & Sour Chicken Wings (8)
$12.95
Boiled Shrimp (5)
$6.50
Boiled Shrimp (10)
$12.00
Cheese Sticks (5)
$6.50
Cream Cheese Wontons (8)
$7.95
1\2 Cc Wontons (4)
$3.95
Veggie Garden Roll (no meat)
$3.95
1 Piece SS Pork
$3.00
Cheese cake
$4.25
Cream Cheese Wontons no onion (8)
$7.95
1/2 Cc Wontons no onion (4)
$3.95
Deep Fried
Stir Fried Noodle & Lo Mein
Beef Lo Mein
$13.00
Chicken Lo Mein
$13.00
Combo Lo Mein
$15.00
Pork Lo Mein
$13.00
Shrimp Lo Mein
$15.00
Veggie Lo Mein
$12.00
1\2 Chic Lowmein
$7.95
1\2 Pork Lowmein
$7.95
1\2 Beef Lowmein
$7.95
1\2 Combo Lowmein
$8.95
1\2 Shrimp Lowmein
$9.95
1/2 Veggie lomein
$6.95
Plain Lomein
$10.95
1/2 Plain lomein
$6.95
Seafoods stir fried
$16.95
Grilled
Salads
Cantonese Chow Mein
Chow Mein
Chop Suey
Egg Fooyong
Seafood
Fried Rice
Soup
Sandwiches
Burgers
Side Orders
Mashed Potatoes with Gravy
$4.00
French Fries
$5.00
Hashbrowns
$5.00
American Fries
$5.00
Onion Rings
$4.50
Tossed Salad
$3.50
Coleslaw
$3.00
Cheese Sticks (5)
$6.50
Chef Salad (turkey, ham, cheese)
$12.95
Steamed Rice
$3.00
Sm Sweet & Sour Sauce
$1.50
Lg Sweet & Sour Sauce
$3.00
Calamari Fries
$6.50
Crispy Chow Mein Noodles
$1.50
Sweet & sour for here
$1.00
Side vegeble gravy
$1.00
Side fried rices
$5.00
Chicken nuggets (6)
$6.00
Chicken strip (4)
$7.95
Breakfast
Chef's suggestion
Beef Pea Pod
$13.00
Beef & Green Pepper
$13.00
Beef & Green Vegetable
$13.00
Beef Almond
$13.95
Beef Cashew Nuts
$13.95
Beef Tomato Sauce
$13.00
Pork Cashew
$13.95
Pork Almond
$13.95
Steamed Vegetables
$12.00
Chicken Broccoli
$13.00
Chicken Almond
$13.95
chicken Delight
$13.95
Chicken Cashew
$13.95
Chicken Pea Pod
$13.00
Daisy's Special
$14.95
Beef mushroom
$13.00
Deep Fried/appetizer Catering
Grilled Catering
Chow Mein Catering
Stir Fry/ Lo Mein Catering
Egg Fooyong Catering
Fried Rice Catering
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
115 Wabasha Avenue, Warroad, MN 56763
